Eastern Virginia: Best Services Winners 2021

Health
Hospital
1st: Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
100 Sentara Cir., Williamsburg Sentara.com, 757-984-6000
Opened as Williamsburg Community Hospital in 1961 and then relocated to its current location in 2006, Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center’s mission is to improve health every day. This is the area’s only CMS five-star rated hospital, offering a range of lifesaving medical care, including emergency heart catheterization and acute stroke care.
2nd: Riverside Regional Medical Center
Newport News RiversideOnline.com, 757-594-2000
3rd: Riverside Walter Reed Hospital
Gloucester RiversideOnline.com, 804-693-8800
Primary Care Practice
1st: Sentara Family Medicine Physicians
Multiple locations Sentara.com
The doctors at Sentara Family Medicine Physicians are board-certified family practitioners trained to care for a variety of medical needs for all members of the family, no matter their age. The doctors at this practice are trained in internal medicine, sports medicine, gynecology, geriatrics, minor surgery, and more.
2nd: Bay Internists Inc.
Kilmarnock BayInternistsVa.com, 804-435-3103
3rd: Riverside Warsaw Medical Arts
Warsaw RiversideOnline.com, 804-333-6400
Pediatric Practice
1st: Children’s Clinic
Locations in Newport News, Gloucester ChildrensClinicLtd.com, 757-595-0358
Established in 1937, Children’s Clinic frequently sees grandparents and great-grandparents who grew up using its services bringing their own grandchildren in for care. It is this longstanding mission to serve as a community resource to generations of patients that makes it one of the best in the medical business.
2nd: Riverside Warsaw Medical Arts
Warsaw RiversideOnline.com, 804-333-1260
3rd: Pediatric Associates of Williamsburg
CHKD.org, 757-564-7337
Dental Practice
1st: Norge Dental Center
7450 Richmond Rd., Williamsburg WilliamsburgDDS.com, 757-564-0804
With a skilled team of general dentists, Norge Dental Center takes care of all your oral health care needs, including general, cosmetic, emergency, pediatric, and restorative dentistry. Norge is also a standing member of the Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry and the official cosmetic dentist for the Miss Virginia Pageant and the Mrs. Virginia Pageant.
2nd: Beach Dental Center
Virginia Beach BeachDental.com, 757-496-0993
3rd: David A. Newman, DMD, PC
Kilmarnock DavidNewmanDMD.com, 804-435-1220
Orthodontic Practice
1st: Faber Orthodontics
1790 Ball St., Tappahannock BracesByDrBeth.com, 804-443-6419
Opened in 1986, Faber Orthodontics provides a safe and welcoming environment for oral health services and education at two Eastern Virginia locations. With a team of highly trained, compassionate, and personable professionals, this orthodontic practice delivers effective patient care and ethical treatment recommendations tailored to age and specific needs.
2nd: ParksOrthodontics
Yorktown ParksOrthodontics.com, 757-874-6655
3rd: Williamsburg Orthodontics
WilliamsburgOrthodontics.com, 757-253-1200
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Practice
1st: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery of Williamsburg
1323 Jamestown Rd. Suite 203, Williamsburg WilliamsburgOMS.com, 757-253-2393
Established by Dr. Paul K. Hartmann in 1985, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery of Williamsburg offers a plethora of services and procedures including corrective jaw surgery, wisdom tooth removal, and bone grafting. The practice has a team of compassionate and professional staff members who work with the purpose of providing excellent care to their patients.
2nd: Oyster Point Oral & Facial Surgery
Newport News OysterPointOralAndFacialSurgery.com, 757-596-1200
3rd: Hampton Oral & Facial Surgery
HamptonOMS.com, 757-838-3975
Audiology Practice
1st: The Audiology Offices, LLC
Locations in Gloucester, Kilmarnock, Warsaw AudiologyOffices.com, 800-555-5923
The Audiology Offices, LLC was opened in 2001 with the goal of being a resource to the entire community and offering hearing healthcare and educational seminars. Now celebrating its 20th year in business, the practice provides professional, comprehensive audiology care in a relaxed environment as well as effective solutions for individuals to manage their hearing issues.
2nd: Colonial Center for Hearing
Williamsburg WilliamsburgHears.com, 757-229-4004
3rd: Dr. Hecker & Associates Audiologists
Locations in Newport News and Williamsburg DrHecker.com, 757-874-4665
Counseling or Therapy Practice
1st: Chesapeake Counseling Associates, PC
7296 York Ave., Gloucester CCAPCGloucester.com, 804-695-2557
Founded in 2007, Chesapeake Counseling Associates, PC provides a caring environment where clients can work with licensed professional counselors, licensed clinical social workers, licensed marriage and family therapists, certified substance abuse counselors, and licensed clinical psychologists. This private practice offers in-person and telehealth options to accommodate everyone amid the coronavirus pandemic.
2nd: Williamsburg Counseling
WilliamsburgCounseling.com, 757-903-2406
3rd: Middle Peninsula Northern Neck Community Services
Multiple locations MPNNCSB.org
Obstetrics and/or Gynecology Practice (OB/GYN)
1st: Riverside Partners in Women’s Health
Multiple locations RiversideOnline.com
With highly skilled doctors, advanced practice providers and support staff, Riverside Partners in Women’s Health offers a full range of OB/GYN and surgical services for women of every age. This practice provides a holistic approach to women’s health, looking at all conditions that may impact a woman’s quality of life.
2nd: Virginia Women’s Center
Kilmarnock VirginiaWomensCenter.com, 804-288-4084
3rd: Williamsburg Obstetrics & Gynecology
WilliamsburgOBGYN.net, 757-253-5653
Orthopedic Practice
1st: Tidewater Orthopaedics
Locations in Hampton, Suffolk, Williamsburg TidewaterOrtho.com, 757-827-2480
Serving as both an orthopedic center and sports medicine clinic, this practice specializes in treating various injuries and conditions affecting the musculoskeletal system, implementing individualized plans for each patient. As the only subspecialty orthopedic practice on the Peninsula, Tidewater Orthopaedics is known for its highly specialized doctors that are board-certified and fellowship-trained.
2nd: Orthopaedic & Spine Center
Newport News OSC-Ortho.com, 877-202-9130
3rd: Hampton Roads Orthopaedics Spine & Sports Medicine
Multiple locations HROSM.com, 757-873-1554
Physical Therapy Practice
1st: Belfield Physical Therapy
Locations in Burgess, Kilmarnock, Warsaw BelfieldPT.com, 804-333-8222
Belfield Physical Therapy was established with a mission to offer quality one-on-one physical therapy services to the Northern Neck. Since opening in 2003, the business has grown to offer a wide variety of services including aquatic therapy, physical therapy, and wellness programs that help patients achieve their individual rehabilitation goals.
2nd: Carousel Physical Therapy
Locations in Hartfield and Kilmarnock CarouselPT.com, 804-435-3435
3rd: Pivot Physical Therapy
Multiple locations PivotPhysicalTherapy.com, 844-748-6878
Chiropractic Practice
1st: Northern Neck Chiropractic
351 S. Main St., Kilmarnock NNChiropractic.com, 804-435-3333
Northern Neck Chiropractic has now been in business for 30 years with doctors who are passionate about their mission of healing and focus on quality care. The practice offers spinal manipulation that can be accompanied by electric muscle stimulation, therapeutic ultrasound, massage therapy, acupuncture, spinal decompression, or class IV laser.
2nd: Knight Chiropractic
Warsaw, Facebook: Knight Chiropractic, 804-333-3269
3rd: Pure n’ Simple Family Chiropractic
Kilmarnock PureChiro.weebly.com, 804-435-2273
Optometric Practice
1st: Hampton Roads Eye Associates
Multiple locations HREA-Op.com, 757-643-8800
Hampton Roads Eye Associates provides all of its patients with a highly skilled team of ophthalmologists, optometrists, ophthalmic nurses, technicians, assistants, and opticians. Versed in the latest eye procedures and treatments, this optometric practice offers a thorough approach to any optical issue, from general inquiries to more specific problems.
2nd: The Eye Site of Tappahannock
EyeSiteTap.com, 804-443-3901
3rd: Beach Eye Care
Multiple locations BeachEyeCare.com, 757-425-555
Beauty
Cosmetic Surgery Practice
1st: Virginia Facial Surgery
1157 First Colonial Rd. Suite 101, Virginia Beach VaFacialSurgery.com, 757-496-8066
Dr. David Mueller has been practicing in Hampton Roads for 27 years and founded Virginia Facial Surgery in 2001. Its primary mission is to provide clients with individualized treatments utilizing proven techniques in a professional, friendly, and safe environment. Working exclusively in facial procedures, the practice steers clear of fads and focuses solely on procedures that give long-lasting results.
2nd: Associates In Plastic Surgery
Virginia Beach AssociatesPlasticSurgery.com, 757-491-3535
3rd: Plastic Surgery Center of Hampton Roads
Locations in Newport News and Williamsburg PSCHR.com, 757-873-3500
Dermatology Practice
1st: Pariser Dermatology Specialists
Multiple locations PariserDerm.com, 757-622-6315
This dermatology practice has provided services to the Hampton Roads community for almost 75 years. Now in six offices across Eastern Virginia, its services have expanded to include Mohs surgery, a variety of light therapies, and a full range of cosmetic dermatology services. The ability to treat all skin conditions and concerns under one roof enables a seamless patient experience.
2nd: Dermatology Consultants of Gloucester
GloucesterDermatology.com, 804-693-6527
3rd: Dermatology Center of Williamsburg
DermatologyCenterOfWilliamsburg.com, 757-645-3787
Hair Salon or Barber Shop
1st: Bridgewaters Salon & Spa
6661 Hickory Fork Rd., Hayes BridgewatersSalon.com, 804-693-6272
The team at Bridgewaters Salon & Spa believes in connecting beauty, environment, and well-being. This Aveda salon aims to design treatments that bring you back into balance using nurturing high-touch approaches. Services include hair, massages, facials, manicures, pedicures, and more, meaning there is truly something for everyone.
2nd: Sara Brown Salon
Kilmarnock SaraBrownSalon.com, 804-435-0373
3rd: Split Enz
Gloucester SplitEnzSalon.com, 804-693-5343
Spa
1st: Williamsburg Salt Spa
1111 Old Colony Ln., Williamsburg WilliamsburgSaltSpa.com, 757-229-1022
A first on the East Coast, Williamsburg Salt Spa’s salt cave creates a unique microclimate that increases immunity and heightens relaxation. Whether it be a calming session in the salt cave, floating stresses away in the float tanks, or enjoying a full-body massage, guests will have an unforgettable wellness experience.
2nd: The Spa of Colonial Williamsburg
ColonialWilliamsburgHotels.com, 757-220-7720
3rd: Bridgewaters Salon & Spa
Hayes BridgewatersSalon.com, 804-693-6272
Home
Architecture Firm
1st: Randall Kipp Architecture
81 King Carter Dr., Irvington KippArchitecture.com, 804-438-6287
Founded in 1993, Randall Kipp Architecture, Inc. specializes in residential and light commercial design in Eastern Virginia. With modern designs that expand the home into the outdoors, the firm considers every aspect of the site, materials, and unique desires of the owner to create truly intentional works of art.
2nd: Parham Architect
Cape Charles, Facebook: Parham Architect, 757-331-0591
3rd: Guernsey Tingle
Williamsburg GuernseyTingle.com, 757-220-0220
Home Builder
1st: Virginia Building Solutions
137 Hospital Rd., Tappahannock VaBuildingSolutions.com, 804-443-4663
During the past 17 years, Virginia Building Solutions has grown to become one of the largest privately-owned custom modular home builders in Virginia. Proudly offering an ex- tensive line of energy-efficient, green-friendly, off-site built modular homes with hundreds of unique options, this business affords everyone the opportunity to customize with ease and style.
2nd: Connemara Construction
White Stone ConnemaraCorp.org, 804-435-1551
3rd: Chesapeake Homes
Kilmarnock Ches-Homes.com, 804-435-7706
Kitchen and Bath Design Firm
1st: Jim’s Cabinet Creations
44 Whisk Dr., White Stone JimsCabinetCreations.com, 804-435-2061
Founded in 1984, Jim’s Cabinet Creations specializes in custom and manufactured cabinets, closet storage units, and countertops. The business partners with several top-tier cabinet and countertop companies, like Omega Cabinetry and Cambria, to ensure that every client comes away satisfied with the final result.
2nd: Colonial Kitchens Custom Cabinets
Yorktown, Facebook: Colonial Kitchens, 757-898-1332
3rd: The Cabinet Works of the Northern Neck
Montross CabinetWorks.org, 804-493-8102
Interior Design Firm
1st: Pillar & Peacock
4353 Irvington Rd., Irvington PillarAndPeacock.com, 844-625-6414
October marks Pillar & Peacock’s 10th year in business, demonstrating the quality of work executed by its interior design team. Because Pillar & Peacock keeps its designs clean and timeless, whether the team is working on a modern home or something more traditional, clients can be assured that the final result will be a true reflection of them.
2nd: Feather Your Nest and Cindy Lloyd Design
Warsaw, Facebook: @Featheryournestclloyd, 804-333-6463
3rd: Nancy Myers, Interior Innovations
Kilmarnock InteriorInnovationsVa.com, 757-871-2528
Home Furnishings Store
1st: W.F. Booth & Son, Inc.
42 N. Main St., Kilmarnock WFBooth.com, 804-435-1329
Founded more than 100 years ago, W. F. Booth & Son, Inc. is a fifth-generation business providing customers with quality hand-picked furniture and accessories. W. F. Booth & Son offers interior design services as well as sage advice and assistance to help you create your dream home.
2nd: Bay & River Home Decor
Kilmarnock, Facebook: Bay & River Home Decor, 804-436-1900
3rd: The Shops at Carolina Furniture of Williamsburg
Carolina-Furniture.com, 757-565-3000
Home Technology Firm
1st: Protection By Design
6514 Richmond Rd., Williamsburg Audio-VideoByDesign.com, 757-258-1285
A desire to offer custom security at a fair price motivated Rob and Paula Sheldon to open Protection by Design. Attempting to meet the ever-evolving needs of a tech-savvy consumer base, they expanded to include Audio/Video By Design, allowing the home technology firm to truly be a one-stop-shop for home electronics and security.
2nd: Innovative Technologies & Design, LLC
Chesapeake ITD-LLC.com, 757-962-1315
3rd: Pure Custom Audio Video (formerly Pure Custom Home Theater)
Virginia Beach PureCustomAV.com, 757-427-2020
Landscape Design
1st: Organic Green Lawn Care, Inc.
36 Campbell Dr., Topping OrganicGreenLawn.com, 804-758-4585
Servicing Virginia’s Middle Peninsula and Northern Neck with fertilization, lawn renovation, core aeration, and more, Organic Green Lawn Care, Inc. has now been in business for 20 years. This landscaping business custom-tailors its design to your specific needs, utilizing a natural approach to ensure your lawn stays green and healthy.
2nd: Jeff Klingel Landscape Design
Eastville JeffKlingel.com, 757-678-5600
3rd: River Birch Nursery & Landscaping
Locust Hill RiverBirchFlorist.net, 804-758-3522
Greenhouse and Nursery
1st: Anderson’s Garden Center
11250 Jefferson Ave., Newport News
1925 Fisher Arch, Virginia Beach LoveAndersons.com, 757-599-3510
Anderson’s Garden Center is a one-stop shop for all of your gardening and landscaping needs. With premium home-grown flowers, plants, shrubs, and trees, and a garden center of supplies, tools, pottery, and mulch, the choices are endless. Don’t miss Anderson’s Sage Kitchen restaurant, as well as its boutique stocked with seasonal fashions and unique accessories.
2nd: McDonald Garden Center
Multiple locations McDonaldGardenCenter.com, 757-464-5564
3rd: Hudgins Nursery & Garden Center
Hayes, Facebook: @HudginsNursery, 804-642-2802
Real Estate Firm
1st: Blue Heron Realty Co.
113 Mason Ave., Cape Charles BlueHeronVA.com, 855-444-3766
Specializing in beachfront, boating, and golf homes, Blue Heron’s team of experienced agents is dedicated to making your real estate goals a reality. Whether you are a first-time buyer, a seasoned investor, or an empty-nester looking for your dream home, Blue Heron Realty Co. will guide you through the process with professionalism and care.
2nd: IsaBell K. Horsley Real Estate, Ltd.
Multiple locations HorsleyRealEstate.com, 804-758-2430
3rd: Long & Foster
Multiple locations LongAndFoster.com, 866-677-6937
Retirement Community
1st: Rappahannock Westminster Canterbury
132 Lancaster Dr., Irvington RW-C.org, 804-438-4000
Situated on 165 acres just outside of Irvington, Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury provides the highest quality living experience for older adults. With accommodations including apartments, cottages, and single-family homes, as well as amenities like banking, concierge services, a pub, and hair salon and spa, senior citizens can live the good life.
2nd: Williamsburg Landing
WilliamsburgLanding.org, 800-554-5517
3rd: Northern Neck Senior Care Community (formerly The Orchard)
Warsaw NNSeniorCare.com, 804-313-2400
Services
Accounting Firm
1st: Dehnert, Clarke & Co., P.C.
309 Steamboat Rd., Irvington DCCOCPA.com, 804-438-5656
Dehnert, Clarke & Co., P.C. assists businesses of all sizes in cash management, organizational choices, strategic planning, marketing, and management reviews. Whether it is a charitable foundation or your first day at a new job, the team at Dehnert, Clarke & Co., P.C. can help plan your lifetime financial goals, offering dedication and personal service tailored to individual requirements.
2nd: Hughes & Basye
Warsaw, 804-333-3316
3rd: David Humphreys, CPA
Kilmarnock, 804-436-1040
Car Dealer
1st: Ken Houtz Chevrolet-Buick
6404 George Washington Memorial Hwy., Gloucester KenHoutzChevrolet.com, 804-693-2300
The team at Ken Houtz Chevrolet-Buick is committed to meaningful business relationships based on trust, performance, and value. The level of personal service customers receive at this dealership makes it stand above the rest. You’ll work with dedicated automotive professionals who take immense pride in doing a great job every time.
2nd: Northern Neck Chevrolet
Montross NNChevrolet.com, 804-493-8901
3rd: West Point Ford
WestPointVaFord.com, 804-843-2500
Caterer
1st: Car Wash Cafe & Catering
481 N. Main St., Kilmarnock, Facebook: @carwashcafeva, 804-435-0405
This beloved caterer and breakfast spot was originally a convenience store with an attached car wash. Since the restaurant opened in 2005, it has served patrons delicious American staples and catered weddings, birthdays, graduations, and more. Whether you are dining in, carrying out, or having your event catered, CarWash Cafe & Catering will surely satisfy.
2nd: The River Market
White Stone RiverMarketVa.com, 804-435-1725
3rd: Willaby’s Cafe and Catering
White Stone Willabys.com, 804-435-0000
Financial Planning Firm
1st: Davenport & Company
Multiple locations InvestDavenport.com, 804-780-2000
Independent and employee-owned since 1863, Davenport & Company has been a trusted financial advisor to generations of families and institutions. The firm fosters a collaborative environment in which time-tested principles are combined with current analytical tools to create effective investment strategies. The firms' partners are currently positioning it for the future by upgrading its platforms and technology to better serve clients.
2nd: Virginia Asset Group
Virginia Beach VirginiaAssetGroup.com, 757-747-2556
3rd: Chesapeake Wealth Management
Locations in Kilmarnock and Williamsburg ChesapeakeWealth.com, 888-653-9088
Funeral Home
1st: Currie Funeral Home
116 E. Church St., Kilmarnock CurrieFuneral.com, 804-435-1077
This Kilmarnock funeral home was begun in 1924 under the name “A.C. Elmore Furnishing Undertaker.” Over time the business has changed hands and names but has always prioritized professionalism and courtesy toward its clients. Whether you need funeral, burial, or cremation services, Currie Funeral Home will guide you through the process with care.
2nd: Welch Funeral Home
Locations in Montross and Warsaw WelchFuneralHomeVa.com, 804-333-3770
3rd: Hogg Funeral Home and Crematory
Hayes HoggFH.com, 804-642-2136
Insurance Broker
1st: Hubbard Insurance Agency Inc.
30 N. Main St., Kilmarnock HubbardInsurance.net, 804-435-1144
After 93 years in business, Hubbard Insurance Agency Inc. still strives to treat every customer with respect, integrity, and compassion, from the smallest personal account to the largest commercial account. Navigating the complexities of the pandemic and embracing its proximity to the coast, this insurance agency handles every customer’s unique needs with decades of experience.
2nd: Northern Neck Virginia Insurance
Irvington NNIns.com, 800.552.8660
3rd: Riverland Insurers
Locations in Tappahannock and White Stone RiverlandInsurers.com, 804-443-3307
Law Firm
1st: The Decker Law Firm
109 E. Main St. #200, Norfolk PeteDecker.com, 757-622-3317
The Decker Law Firm has been in business for more than 60 years, specializing in personal injury, traffic offense, and criminal defense law. Also assisting clients with various civil and corporate legal matters as well as wills, trusts, and estates, their lawyers pride themselves in customer service, personal attention, and giving back to the community.
2nd: Hubbard, Terry & Britt
Irvington, 804-438-5522
3rd: Dunton, Simmons & Dunton, LLP
White Stone DSDLaw.com, 804-435-4000