Eastern Virginia: Best Services Winners 2021

Health

Hospital

1st: Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center

100 Sentara Cir., Williamsburg Sentara.com, 757-984-6000

Opened as Williamsburg Community Hospital in 1961 and then relocated to its current location in 2006, Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center’s mission is to improve health every day. This is the area’s only CMS five-star rated hospital, offering a range of lifesaving medical care, including emergency heart catheterization and acute stroke care.

2nd: Riverside Regional Medical Center

Newport News RiversideOnline.com, 757-594-2000

3rd: Riverside Walter Reed Hospital

Gloucester RiversideOnline.com, 804-693-8800

Primary Care Practice

1st: Sentara Family Medicine Physicians

Multiple locations Sentara.com

The doctors at Sentara Family Medicine Physicians are board-certified family practitioners trained to care for a variety of medical needs for all members of the family, no matter their age. The doctors at this practice are trained in internal medicine, sports medicine, gynecology, geriatrics, minor surgery, and more.

2nd: Bay Internists Inc.

Kilmarnock BayInternistsVa.com, 804-435-3103

3rd: Riverside Warsaw Medical Arts

Warsaw RiversideOnline.com, 804-333-6400

Pediatric Practice

1st: Children’s Clinic

Locations in Newport News, Gloucester ChildrensClinicLtd.com, 757-595-0358

Established in 1937, Children’s Clinic frequently sees grandparents and great-grandparents who grew up using its services bringing their own grandchildren in for care. It is this longstanding mission to serve as a community resource to generations of patients that makes it one of the best in the medical business.

2nd: Riverside Warsaw Medical Arts

Warsaw RiversideOnline.com, 804-333-1260

3rd: Pediatric Associates of Williamsburg

CHKD.org, 757-564-7337

Dental Practice

1st: Norge Dental Center

7450 Richmond Rd., Williamsburg WilliamsburgDDS.com, 757-564-0804

With a skilled team of general dentists, Norge Dental Center takes care of all your oral health care needs, including general, cosmetic, emergency, pediatric, and restorative dentistry. Norge is also a standing member of the Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry and the official cosmetic dentist for the Miss Virginia Pageant and the Mrs. Virginia Pageant.

2nd: Beach Dental Center

Virginia Beach BeachDental.com, 757-496-0993

3rd: David A. Newman, DMD, PC

Kilmarnock DavidNewmanDMD.com, 804-435-1220

Orthodontic Practice

1st: Faber Orthodontics

1790 Ball St., Tappahannock BracesByDrBeth.com, 804-443-6419

Opened in 1986, Faber Orthodontics provides a safe and welcoming environment for oral health services and education at two Eastern Virginia locations. With a team of highly trained, compassionate, and personable professionals, this orthodontic practice delivers effective patient care and ethical treatment recommendations tailored to age and specific needs.

2nd: ParksOrthodontics

Yorktown ParksOrthodontics.com, 757-874-6655

3rd: Williamsburg Orthodontics

WilliamsburgOrthodontics.com, 757-253-1200

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Practice

1st: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery of Williamsburg

1323 Jamestown Rd. Suite 203, Williamsburg WilliamsburgOMS.com, 757-253-2393

Established by Dr. Paul K. Hartmann in 1985, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery of Williamsburg offers a plethora of services and procedures including corrective jaw surgery, wisdom tooth removal, and bone grafting. The practice has a team of compassionate and professional staff members who work with the purpose of providing excellent care to their patients.

2nd: Oyster Point Oral & Facial Surgery

Newport News OysterPointOralAndFacialSurgery.com, 757-596-1200

3rd: Hampton Oral & Facial Surgery

HamptonOMS.com, 757-838-3975

Audiology Practice

1st: The Audiology Offices, LLC

Locations in Gloucester, Kilmarnock, Warsaw AudiologyOffices.com, 800-555-5923

The Audiology Offices, LLC was opened in 2001 with the goal of being a resource to the entire community and offering hearing healthcare and educational seminars. Now celebrating its 20th year in business, the practice provides professional, comprehensive audiology care in a relaxed environment as well as effective solutions for individuals to manage their hearing issues.

2nd: Colonial Center for Hearing

Williamsburg WilliamsburgHears.com, 757-229-4004

3rd: Dr. Hecker & Associates Audiologists

Locations in Newport News and Williamsburg DrHecker.com, 757-874-4665

Counseling or Therapy Practice

1st: Chesapeake Counseling Associates, PC

7296 York Ave., Gloucester CCAPCGloucester.com, 804-695-2557

Founded in 2007, Chesapeake Counseling Associates, PC provides a caring environment where clients can work with licensed professional counselors, licensed clinical social workers, licensed marriage and family therapists, certified substance abuse counselors, and licensed clinical psychologists. This private practice offers in-person and telehealth options to accommodate everyone amid the coronavirus pandemic.

2nd: Williamsburg Counseling

WilliamsburgCounseling.com, 757-903-2406

3rd: Middle Peninsula Northern Neck Community Services

Multiple locations MPNNCSB.org

Obstetrics and/or Gynecology Practice (OB/GYN)

1st: Riverside Partners in Women’s Health

Multiple locations RiversideOnline.com

With highly skilled doctors, advanced practice providers and support staff, Riverside Partners in Women’s Health offers a full range of OB/GYN and surgical services for women of every age. This practice provides a holistic approach to women’s health, looking at all conditions that may impact a woman’s quality of life.

2nd: Virginia Women’s Center

Kilmarnock VirginiaWomensCenter.com, 804-288-4084

3rd: Williamsburg Obstetrics & Gynecology

WilliamsburgOBGYN.net, 757-253-5653

Orthopedic Practice

1st: Tidewater Orthopaedics

Locations in Hampton, Suffolk, Williamsburg TidewaterOrtho.com, 757-827-2480

Serving as both an orthopedic center and sports medicine clinic, this practice specializes in treating various injuries and conditions affecting the musculoskeletal system, implementing individualized plans for each patient. As the only subspecialty orthopedic practice on the Peninsula, Tidewater Orthopaedics is known for its highly specialized doctors that are board-certified and fellowship-trained.

2nd: Orthopaedic & Spine Center

Newport News OSC-Ortho.com, 877-202-9130

3rd: Hampton Roads Orthopaedics Spine & Sports Medicine

Multiple locations HROSM.com, 757-873-1554

Physical Therapy Practice

1st: Belfield Physical Therapy

Locations in Burgess, Kilmarnock, Warsaw BelfieldPT.com, 804-333-8222

Belfield Physical Therapy was established with a mission to offer quality one-on-one physical therapy services to the Northern Neck. Since opening in 2003, the business has grown to offer a wide variety of services including aquatic therapy, physical therapy, and wellness programs that help patients achieve their individual rehabilitation goals.

2nd: Carousel Physical Therapy

Locations in Hartfield and Kilmarnock CarouselPT.com, 804-435-3435

3rd: Pivot Physical Therapy

Multiple locations PivotPhysicalTherapy.com, 844-748-6878

Chiropractic Practice

1st: Northern Neck Chiropractic

351 S. Main St., Kilmarnock NNChiropractic.com, 804-435-3333

Northern Neck Chiropractic has now been in business for 30 years with doctors who are passionate about their mission of healing and focus on quality care. The practice offers spinal manipulation that can be accompanied by electric muscle stimulation, therapeutic ultrasound, massage therapy, acupuncture, spinal decompression, or class IV laser.

2nd: Knight Chiropractic

Warsaw, Facebook: Knight Chiropractic, 804-333-3269

3rd: Pure n’ Simple Family Chiropractic

Kilmarnock PureChiro.weebly.com, 804-435-2273

Optometric Practice

1st: Hampton Roads Eye Associates

Multiple locations HREA-Op.com, 757-643-8800

Hampton Roads Eye Associates provides all of its patients with a highly skilled team of ophthalmologists, optometrists, ophthalmic nurses, technicians, assistants, and opticians. Versed in the latest eye procedures and treatments, this optometric practice offers a thorough approach to any optical issue, from general inquiries to more specific problems.

2nd: The Eye Site of Tappahannock

EyeSiteTap.com, 804-443-3901

3rd: Beach Eye Care

Multiple locations BeachEyeCare.com, 757-425-555

Beauty

Cosmetic Surgery Practice

1st: Virginia Facial Surgery

1157 First Colonial Rd. Suite 101, Virginia Beach VaFacialSurgery.com, 757-496-8066

Dr. David Mueller has been practicing in Hampton Roads for 27 years and founded Virginia Facial Surgery in 2001. Its primary mission is to provide clients with individualized treatments utilizing proven techniques in a professional, friendly, and safe environment. Working exclusively in facial procedures, the practice steers clear of fads and focuses solely on procedures that give long-lasting results.

2nd: Associates In Plastic Surgery

Virginia Beach AssociatesPlasticSurgery.com, 757-491-3535

3rd: Plastic Surgery Center of Hampton Roads

Locations in Newport News and Williamsburg PSCHR.com, 757-873-3500

Dermatology Practice

1st: Pariser Dermatology Specialists

Multiple locations PariserDerm.com, 757-622-6315

This dermatology practice has provided services to the Hampton Roads community for almost 75 years. Now in six offices across Eastern Virginia, its services have expanded to include Mohs surgery, a variety of light therapies, and a full range of cosmetic dermatology services. The ability to treat all skin conditions and concerns under one roof enables a seamless patient experience.

2nd: Dermatology Consultants of Gloucester

GloucesterDermatology.com, 804-693-6527

3rd: Dermatology Center of Williamsburg

DermatologyCenterOfWilliamsburg.com, 757-645-3787

Hair Salon or Barber Shop

1st: Bridgewaters Salon & Spa

6661 Hickory Fork Rd., Hayes BridgewatersSalon.com, 804-693-6272

The team at Bridgewaters Salon & Spa believes in connecting beauty, environment, and well-being. This Aveda salon aims to design treatments that bring you back into balance using nurturing high-touch approaches. Services include hair, massages, facials, manicures, pedicures, and more, meaning there is truly something for everyone.

2nd: Sara Brown Salon

Kilmarnock SaraBrownSalon.com, 804-435-0373

3rd: Split Enz

Gloucester SplitEnzSalon.com, 804-693-5343

Spa

1st: Williamsburg Salt Spa

1111 Old Colony Ln., Williamsburg WilliamsburgSaltSpa.com, 757-229-1022

A first on the East Coast, Williamsburg Salt Spa’s salt cave creates a unique microclimate that increases immunity and heightens relaxation. Whether it be a calming session in the salt cave, floating stresses away in the float tanks, or enjoying a full-body massage, guests will have an unforgettable wellness experience.

2nd: The Spa of Colonial Williamsburg

ColonialWilliamsburgHotels.com, 757-220-7720

3rd: Bridgewaters Salon & Spa

Hayes BridgewatersSalon.com, 804-693-6272

Home

Architecture Firm

1st: Randall Kipp Architecture

81 King Carter Dr., Irvington KippArchitecture.com, 804-438-6287

Founded in 1993, Randall Kipp Architecture, Inc. specializes in residential and light commercial design in Eastern Virginia. With modern designs that expand the home into the outdoors, the firm considers every aspect of the site, materials, and unique desires of the owner to create truly intentional works of art.

2nd: Parham Architect

Cape Charles, Facebook: Parham Architect, 757-331-0591

3rd: Guernsey Tingle

Williamsburg GuernseyTingle.com, 757-220-0220

Home Builder

1st: Virginia Building Solutions

137 Hospital Rd., Tappahannock VaBuildingSolutions.com, 804-443-4663

During the past 17 years, Virginia Building Solutions has grown to become one of the largest privately-owned custom modular home builders in Virginia. Proudly offering an ex- tensive line of energy-efficient, green-friendly, off-site built modular homes with hundreds of unique options, this business affords everyone the opportunity to customize with ease and style.

2nd: Connemara Construction

White Stone ConnemaraCorp.org, 804-435-1551

3rd: Chesapeake Homes

Kilmarnock Ches-Homes.com, 804-435-7706

Kitchen and Bath Design Firm

1st: Jim’s Cabinet Creations

44 Whisk Dr., White Stone JimsCabinetCreations.com, 804-435-2061

Founded in 1984, Jim’s Cabinet Creations specializes in custom and manufactured cabinets, closet storage units, and countertops. The business partners with several top-tier cabinet and countertop companies, like Omega Cabinetry and Cambria, to ensure that every client comes away satisfied with the final result.

2nd: Colonial Kitchens Custom Cabinets

Yorktown, Facebook: Colonial Kitchens, 757-898-1332

3rd: The Cabinet Works of the Northern Neck

Montross CabinetWorks.org, 804-493-8102

Interior Design Firm

1st: Pillar & Peacock

4353 Irvington Rd., Irvington PillarAndPeacock.com, 844-625-6414

October marks Pillar & Peacock’s 10th year in business, demonstrating the quality of work executed by its interior design team. Because Pillar & Peacock keeps its designs clean and timeless, whether the team is working on a modern home or something more traditional, clients can be assured that the final result will be a true reflection of them.

2nd: Feather Your Nest and Cindy Lloyd Design

Warsaw, Facebook: @Featheryournestclloyd, 804-333-6463

3rd: Nancy Myers, Interior Innovations

Kilmarnock InteriorInnovationsVa.com, 757-871-2528

Home Furnishings Store

1st: W.F. Booth & Son, Inc.

42 N. Main St., Kilmarnock WFBooth.com, 804-435-1329

Founded more than 100 years ago, W. F. Booth & Son, Inc. is a fifth-generation business providing customers with quality hand-picked furniture and accessories. W. F. Booth & Son offers interior design services as well as sage advice and assistance to help you create your dream home.

2nd: Bay & River Home Decor

Kilmarnock, Facebook: Bay & River Home Decor, 804-436-1900

3rd: The Shops at Carolina Furniture of Williamsburg

Carolina-Furniture.com, 757-565-3000

Home Technology Firm

1st: Protection By Design

6514 Richmond Rd., Williamsburg Audio-VideoByDesign.com, 757-258-1285

A desire to offer custom security at a fair price motivated Rob and Paula Sheldon to open Protection by Design. Attempting to meet the ever-evolving needs of a tech-savvy consumer base, they expanded to include Audio/Video By Design, allowing the home technology firm to truly be a one-stop-shop for home electronics and security.

2nd: Innovative Technologies & Design, LLC

Chesapeake ITD-LLC.com, 757-962-1315

3rd: Pure Custom Audio Video (formerly Pure Custom Home Theater)

Virginia Beach PureCustomAV.com, 757-427-2020

Landscape Design

1st: Organic Green Lawn Care, Inc.

36 Campbell Dr., Topping OrganicGreenLawn.com, 804-758-4585

Servicing Virginia’s Middle Peninsula and Northern Neck with fertilization, lawn renovation, core aeration, and more, Organic Green Lawn Care, Inc. has now been in business for 20 years. This landscaping business custom-tailors its design to your specific needs, utilizing a natural approach to ensure your lawn stays green and healthy.

2nd: Jeff Klingel Landscape Design

Eastville JeffKlingel.com, 757-678-5600

3rd: River Birch Nursery & Landscaping

Locust Hill RiverBirchFlorist.net, 804-758-3522

Greenhouse and Nursery

1st: Anderson’s Garden Center

11250 Jefferson Ave., Newport News

1925 Fisher Arch, Virginia Beach LoveAndersons.com, 757-599-3510

Anderson’s Garden Center is a one-stop shop for all of your gardening and landscaping needs. With premium home-grown flowers, plants, shrubs, and trees, and a garden center of supplies, tools, pottery, and mulch, the choices are endless. Don’t miss Anderson’s Sage Kitchen restaurant, as well as its boutique stocked with seasonal fashions and unique accessories.

2nd: McDonald Garden Center

Multiple locations McDonaldGardenCenter.com, 757-464-5564

3rd: Hudgins Nursery & Garden Center

Hayes, Facebook: @HudginsNursery, 804-642-2802

Real Estate Firm

1st: Blue Heron Realty Co.

113 Mason Ave., Cape Charles BlueHeronVA.com, 855-444-3766

Specializing in beachfront, boating, and golf homes, Blue Heron’s team of experienced agents is dedicated to making your real estate goals a reality. Whether you are a first-time buyer, a seasoned investor, or an empty-nester looking for your dream home, Blue Heron Realty Co. will guide you through the process with professionalism and care.

2nd: IsaBell K. Horsley Real Estate, Ltd.

Multiple locations HorsleyRealEstate.com, 804-758-2430

3rd: Long & Foster

Multiple locations LongAndFoster.com, 866-677-6937

Retirement Community

1st: Rappahannock Westminster Canterbury

132 Lancaster Dr., Irvington RW-C.org, 804-438-4000

Situated on 165 acres just outside of Irvington, Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury provides the highest quality living experience for older adults. With accommodations including apartments, cottages, and single-family homes, as well as amenities like banking, concierge services, a pub, and hair salon and spa, senior citizens can live the good life.

2nd: Williamsburg Landing

WilliamsburgLanding.org, 800-554-5517

3rd: Northern Neck Senior Care Community (formerly The Orchard)

Warsaw NNSeniorCare.com, 804-313-2400

Services

Accounting Firm

1st: Dehnert, Clarke & Co., P.C.

309 Steamboat Rd., Irvington DCCOCPA.com, 804-438-5656

Dehnert, Clarke & Co., P.C. assists businesses of all sizes in cash management, organizational choices, strategic planning, marketing, and management reviews. Whether it is a charitable foundation or your first day at a new job, the team at Dehnert, Clarke & Co., P.C. can help plan your lifetime financial goals, offering dedication and personal service tailored to individual requirements.

2nd: Hughes & Basye

Warsaw, 804-333-3316

3rd: David Humphreys, CPA

Kilmarnock, 804-436-1040

Car Dealer

1st: Ken Houtz Chevrolet-Buick

6404 George Washington Memorial Hwy., Gloucester KenHoutzChevrolet.com, 804-693-2300

The team at Ken Houtz Chevrolet-Buick is committed to meaningful business relationships based on trust, performance, and value. The level of personal service customers receive at this dealership makes it stand above the rest. You’ll work with dedicated automotive professionals who take immense pride in doing a great job every time.

2nd: Northern Neck Chevrolet

Montross NNChevrolet.com, 804-493-8901

3rd: West Point Ford

WestPointVaFord.com, 804-843-2500

Caterer

1st: Car Wash Cafe & Catering

481 N. Main St., Kilmarnock, Facebook: @carwashcafeva, 804-435-0405

This beloved caterer and breakfast spot was originally a convenience store with an attached car wash. Since the restaurant opened in 2005, it has served patrons delicious American staples and catered weddings, birthdays, graduations, and more. Whether you are dining in, carrying out, or having your event catered, CarWash Cafe & Catering will surely satisfy.

2nd: The River Market

White Stone RiverMarketVa.com, 804-435-1725

3rd: Willaby’s Cafe and Catering

White Stone Willabys.com, 804-435-0000

Financial Planning Firm

1st: Davenport & Company

Multiple locations InvestDavenport.com, 804-780-2000

Independent and employee-owned since 1863, Davenport & Company has been a trusted financial advisor to generations of families and institutions. The firm fosters a collaborative environment in which time-tested principles are combined with current analytical tools to create effective investment strategies. The firms' partners are currently positioning it for the future by upgrading its platforms and technology to better serve clients.

2nd: Virginia Asset Group

Virginia Beach VirginiaAssetGroup.com, 757-747-2556

3rd: Chesapeake Wealth Management

Locations in Kilmarnock and Williamsburg ChesapeakeWealth.com, 888-653-9088

Funeral Home

1st: Currie Funeral Home

116 E. Church St., Kilmarnock CurrieFuneral.com, 804-435-1077

This Kilmarnock funeral home was begun in 1924 under the name “A.C. Elmore Furnishing Undertaker.” Over time the business has changed hands and names but has always prioritized professionalism and courtesy toward its clients. Whether you need funeral, burial, or cremation services, Currie Funeral Home will guide you through the process with care.

2nd: Welch Funeral Home

Locations in Montross and Warsaw WelchFuneralHomeVa.com, 804-333-3770

3rd: Hogg Funeral Home and Crematory

Hayes HoggFH.com, 804-642-2136

Insurance Broker

1st: Hubbard Insurance Agency Inc.

30 N. Main St., Kilmarnock HubbardInsurance.net, 804-435-1144

After 93 years in business, Hubbard Insurance Agency Inc. still strives to treat every customer with respect, integrity, and compassion, from the smallest personal account to the largest commercial account. Navigating the complexities of the pandemic and embracing its proximity to the coast, this insurance agency handles every customer’s unique needs with decades of experience.

2nd: Northern Neck Virginia Insurance

Irvington NNIns.com, 800.552.8660

3rd: Riverland Insurers

Locations in Tappahannock and White Stone RiverlandInsurers.com, 804-443-3307

Law Firm

1st: The Decker Law Firm

109 E. Main St. #200, Norfolk PeteDecker.com, 757-622-3317

The Decker Law Firm has been in business for more than 60 years, specializing in personal injury, traffic offense, and criminal defense law. Also assisting clients with various civil and corporate legal matters as well as wills, trusts, and estates, their lawyers pride themselves in customer service, personal attention, and giving back to the community.

2nd: Hubbard, Terry & Britt

Irvington, 804-438-5522

3rd: Dunton, Simmons & Dunton, LLP

White Stone DSDLaw.com, 804-435-4000