Eastern Virginia: Best Living & Recreation Winners 2021

ENTERTAINMENT & EVENTS
Annual Charity Event
1st: Smithfield VA Bacon, Bourbon & Music Fest
301 Jericho Rd., Smithfield SmithfieldVaEvents.com, 757-357-5182
The Smithfield VA Bacon, Bourbon & Music Fest remains a beloved charity event for residents and visitors alike. In addition to a half-pound of bacon for each ticket holder, one can expect unique bourbon and Virginia craft beer tastings, live music, and unique retail vendors at the festival, located on the historic riverfront of Windsor Castle Park.
2nd: Chesapeake Academy Community Oyster Roast
Irvington ChesapeakeAcademy.org, 804-438-5575
3rd: The King’s Daughters’ Breakfast with Santa
Norfolk KingsDaughters.org, 757-669-7098
Art Event
1st: Boardwalk Art Show
2200 Parks Ave., Virginia Beach VirginiaMOCA.org, 757-425-0000
Hosted by the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art since 1956, the Boardwalk Art Show juries all artists, ensuring all vendors are top-notch. Bringing in 250,000 people to the Virginia Beach boardwalk and having an economic impact of more than $15 million on the city, this cherished event is unmissable.
2nd: Gloucester Arts Festival
GloucesterArtsFestival.com, 804-824-9401
3rd: Virginia Beach Neptune Festival
NeptuneFestival.com, 757-498-0215
Art Gallery
1st: Arts on Main
6580 Main St., Gloucester GloucesterArts.org, 804-824-9464
The mission of Arts on Main, a non-profit founded in 2011, is to enrich people’s lives by providing a creative environment for the arts to flourish. After recently renovating and adding gallery and classroom space, Arts on Main offers exhibitions, concerts, plays, classes, lectures, and more to nurture everyone’s creative endeavors.
2nd: RAL Art Center
Kilmarnock RALArtCenter.com, 804-436-9309
3rd: At Altitude Gallery
Cape Charles AtAltitudeGallery.com, 757-394-9200
Museum
1st: Virginia Living Museum
524 J. Clyde Morris Blvd., Newport News TheVLM.org, 757-595-1900
The primary mission of the Virginia Living Museum is to connect people to nature through educational experiences that promote conservation. Visitors can enjoy the museum’s Abbitt Planetarium, various special exhibits, greenhouse, butterfly garden, and much more before grabbing a bite at the Wild Side Café and stopping into the Wild Things Museum Store.
2nd: Chrysler Museum of Art
Norfolk Chrysler.org, 757-664-6200
3rd: The Mariners’ Museum and Park
Newport News MarinersMuseum.org, 757-596-2222
Historic Site
1st: Colonial Williamsburg
101 Visitors Center Dr., Williamsburg, ColonialWilliamsburg.org, 888-965-7254
Colonial Williamsburg offers more than 600 reconstructed original buildings, two world-class museums, and an extensive educational outreach program for students, educators, and history buffs alike. Serving as the capital of the colony and later the Commonwealth from 1699 to 1780, the site now includes historic taverns, lodging, shopping, horse-drawn carriage rides, and more.
2nd: Stratford Hall
Stratford StratfordHall.org, 804-493-8038
3rd: Historic Jamestowne
Jamestown HistoricJamestowne.org, 757-856-1250
Tourist Attraction
1st: Colonial Williamsburg
101 Visitors Center Dr., Williamsburg, ColonialWilliamsburg.org, 855-296-6627
Colonial Williamsburg is the perfect mix of entertainment and education, with more than 600 reconstructed original buildings, two world-class museums, and an extensive educational outreach program. The quaint shopping and dining district of Merchants Square has award-winning specialty food shops, gift stores, boutiques, and memorable restaurant experiences.
2nd: Cape Charles Beach
Cape Charles CapeCharlesVirginiasCape.com, 757-331-3259
3rd: Jamestown Settlement
Williamsburg HistoryIsFun.org, 757-253-4838
Food or Drink Festival
1st: Urbanna Oyster Festival
45 Cross St., Urbanna UrbannaOysterFestival.com, 804-758-0368
Although the pandemic halted normal festival activities in 2020, the Urbanna Oyster Festival has remained a treasured event in Eastern Virginia for more than 64 years. Featuring the Virginia State Oyster Shucking Championship and the popular Fireman’s Parade, the festival also offers music, waterfront activities, arts and craft vendors, wine and beer tastings, delicious food, and a children’s carnival.
2nd: Stratford Hall Annual Wine & Oyster Festival
Stratford StratfordHall.org, 804-493-8038
3rd: Shuck-N-Suck Oyster Festival
Cape Charles TheOysterFarmAtKingsCreek.com, 757-331-8660
LOVE Sign
1st: LOVEwork in Cape Charles
Bay Avenue and Mason Avenue, Cape Charles Virginia.org, 757-210-8083
With an L made of sea glass and seashells to represent the bayside community, a tractor tire as the O to represent agriculture, a V made of kayaks to represent outdoor adventure activities, and an E made of crab pots to represent aquaculture, the LOVEwork in Cape Charles artistically reflects the town’s rich history and community.
2nd: LOVEworkatNNBurger
Tappahannock Virginia.org, 804-925-6100
3rd: LOVEwork in the Town of Montross
Virginia.org, 804-493-9623
Non-Food Festival
1st: Daffodil Festival
Main Street, Gloucester DaffodilFestivalVa.org, 804-693-2355
The Daffodil Festival remains a be-loved event since its first iteration in 1938, complete with the Daffodil Show, parade, vendors, and a scholarship for Gloucester County graduating seniors. Due to the pandemic, this year’s festival was deemed the “Little Gem Edition,” remaining a celebration to remember while adhering to COVID-conscious guidelines.
2nd: 2nd Sundays Williamsburg Street Festival
2ndSundaysWilliamsburg.com, 757-879-3029
3rd: Boardwalk Art Show
Virginia Beach VirginiaMOCA.org, 757-425-0000
Historic Theater
1st: Kimball Theatre
428 W. Duke of Gloucester St., Williamsburg Kimball.WM.edu, 800-249-0179
This historic theater opened in 1933 with the help of John D. Rockefeller Jr. who had just finished construction on another performance space, Radio City Music Hall. Recently acquired by William & Mary, Kimball Theatre serves the community as an intimate venue for concerts, plays, and dance performances, as well as indie and classic films.
2nd: Historic Palace Theatre
Cape Charles Historic-Palace-Theatre.business.site, 757-331-4327
3rd: The Westmoreland Players Theater
Callao WestmorelandPlayers.org, 804-529-9345
Music Venue
1st: Ferguson Center for the Arts
1 Avenue of the Arts, Newport News FergusonCenter.org, 757-594-8752 Christopher Newport University’s Ferguson Center for the Arts stands out from the rest with its commitment to offering a broad range of performances. Designed by renowned architects I.M. Pei and Henry Cobb, the Ferguson Center is a world-class venue that has hosted headlining talent including Andrea Bocelli, Tony Bennett, and Joan Baez.
2nd: The NorVa
Norfolk TheNorVa.com, 757-627-4547
3rd: Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Virginia Beach VirginiaBeachAmphitheater.com, 757-368-3000
Sports Venue
1st: Virginia Beach Sports Center
1045 19th St., Virginia Beach VBSportsCenter.com, 757-937-4571
Less than a mile from the Virginia Beach oceanfront, this sports venue opened in October 2020 with 12 basketball courts, 24 volleyball courts, a 200-meter hydraulically banked track, and seating for 5,000 spectators. The facility hosts a variety of sporting events and tournaments, where everyone can enjoy its impressive new state-of-the-art features.
2nd: Warhill Sports Complex
Williamsburg JamesCityCountyVa.gov, 757-259-5395
3rd: Boo Williams Sportsplex
Hampton BooWilliamsSportsplex.com, 757-637-7300
Wedding or Special Event Venue
1st: Chrysler Museum of Art
One Memorial Place, Norfolk Chrysler.org, 757-664-6200
The Chrysler Museum of Art brings art and people together, making it a spectacular space for weddings and special events. Whether your event is small, classic, and understated or large and extravagant, the Museum’s Huber Court, Glass Studio, and Kaufman Theater are all sure to dazzle and in- spire guests.
2nd: SevenVenues (includes Scope Arena, Chrysler Hall, Attucks Theatre, Wells Theatre, Harrison Opera House, Harbor Park, and Open Air Events)
Norfolk SevenVenues.com, 757-664-6464
3rd: Deltaville Maritime Museum and Holly Point Nature Park
Deltaville DeltavilleMuseum.com, 804-776-7200
Professional/Regional Performing Arts Company
1st: The Westmoreland Players
16217 Richmond Rd., Callao WestmorelandPlayers.org, 804-529-9345
This nonprofit theater group was formed in 1979 with the mission to inspire, educate, and engage Virginia residents by offering quality theater performances, comprehensive theater production training, and collaboration with artistic and educational institutions. They have creatively responded to the pandemic with virtual performances and are effectively using this time to revitalize and repair their his- toric theater.
2nd: The Lancaster Players, Inc.
White Stone LancasterPlayers.org, 804-435-3776
3rd: Court House Players
Gloucester CourtHousePlayers.org, 804-815-8504
Entertainment Center for Adults
1st: Rosie’s Gaming Emporium
1996 Power Plant Pkwy., Hampton & 10515 Colonial Downs Pkwy., New Kent RosiesGaming.com, 804-557-5600
Although it was established relatively recently, in 2019, Rosie’s Gaming Emporium has already solidified its standing as a beloved entertainment center for adults. The business offers adult wagering entertainment on a wide variety of games in clean, safe, and upscale environments. Delicious refreshments are available in Rosie’s Kitchen, including the R’burger, Worlds Greatest Fries, Rosie’s donuts, and seasonal drink specials.
2nd: Topgolf
Virginia Beach Topgolf.com, 757-544-9217
3rd: Lemon Tree Gallery & Studio
Cape Charles LemonTree.Gallery, 757-331-4327
TRAVEL
Air Charter Service
1st: Martinair at Norfolk International Airport
6101 Burton Station Rd., Norfolk FlyMartinair.com, 800-777-7401
The Martinair team at Norfolk International Airport has provided first-class charter and management on the East Coast for almost 35 years. While offering the convenience, luxury, and freedom of chartered flights for individuals, businesses, and families, they also manage and charter private aircraft and provide support during the aircraft purchasing process.
2nd: Bay Aviation
Topping BayAviationOnline.com, 804-436-2977
3rd: CoastalSkyTaxi
Topping CoastalSkyTaxi.com, 804-436-3128
Bed & Breakfast
1st: Hope & Glory Inn
65 Tavern Rd., Irvington, HopeAndGlory.com, 804-438-6053
In this boarding school turned bed and breakfast on the Chesapeake Bay, guests can enjoy luxury rooms or in- dividual cabins, a dip in the saltwater pool, guest cruises on the inn’s boat, and tastings at its vineyard, The Dog and Oyster. New this year is a relocated and expanded fine dining restaurant, The Colonnade, found in the inn’s lobby.
2nd: Bay Haven Inn
Cape Charles BayHavenInnBnb.com, 757-331-2838
3rd: Kilmarnock Inn
Kilmarnock KilmarnockInn.com, 804-435-0034
Hotel
1st: Cavalier Hotel
4200 Atlantic Ave., Virginia Beach CavalierHotel.com, 757-425-8555
This Virginia Beach hotel boasts a rich legacy and has hosted many iconic guests, including F. Scott Fitzgerald and Frank Sinatra. Today, guests can enjoy amenities including access to the hotel’s private beach club, a spa, three unique dining experiences, and the nation’s only craft spirits distillery inside a luxury hotel.
2nd: Hotel Cape Charles
Cape Charles HotelCapeCharles.com, 757-695-3854
3rd: Smithfield Station Hotel
Smithfield SmithfieldStation.com, 877-703-7701
Resort
1st: The Tides Inn
480 King Carter Dr., Irvington TidesInn.com, 877-665-5977
With a focus on heritage, maritime, and a dedication to hospitality, the Tides Inn has long established itself as the “Virginia Family Resort.” Recently reopened, the resort is offering a variety of events and activities, including cooking demonstrations, kayak tours, wine excursions, and arts experiences in the newly created Maker Space.
2nd: Great Wolf Lodge
Williamsburg GreatWolf.com, 757-229-9700
3rd: Bay Creek
Cape Charles BayCreekLife.com, 757-331-8623
PETS
Dog Groomer
1st: Critter Cleaners
5109 W. Mercury Blvd., Hampton CritterCleanersGrooming.com, 757-848-5260
With more than 60 years of grooming experience, Critter Cleaners can satisfy all of your dog pampering needs. What sets this business apart is its mobile grooming salon, which offers bathing, drying, styling, nail trimmings, and more right in your driveway—a convenient and limited contact option for pet maintenance during the pandemic.
2nd: 4 Leggers, Daycare, Boarding and Grooming
Irvington, Facebook: @4leggersnnk, 804-577-4280
3rd: Fur Frenzy Pet Spa
Virginia Beach FurFrenzyPetSpa.com, 757-233-6495
Dog Park
1st: Scottie Yard Dog Park
150 N. Main St., Kilmarnock KilmarnockVa.com, 804-435-1552
Opened in May 2011, Scottie Yard Dog Park features off-leash play areas for both small and large dogs. Located inside Kilmarnock’s Town Centre Park, this dog park was the first of its kind in the Northern Neck. Open daily from dawn to dusk, the park gives you ample opportunity to spend quality time with your furry friend.
2nd: Waller Mill Park
Williamsburg WilliamsburgVa.gov, 757-259-3778
3rd: Sandy Bottom Nature Park
Hampton Hampton.gov, 757-825-4657
Dog Training Company
1st: Off Leash K9 Training
2044 Exploration Way, Hampton, VirginiaBeachDogTrainers.com, 888-909-6026
Off Leash K9 Training began as a passion project in the owner’s backyard. With a mission to develop the relationship between its clients and their dogs, the service continues to grow into one of the largest dog training companies in the nation. Its most popular service is its two-week board and train program.
2nd: Canine Obedience Training, Virginia Beach, Dog-School.biz, 757-427-2292
3rd: Endless Pawsibilities K9, Suffolk, EndlessPawsibilitiesK9.com, 757-342-0782
Dog Training Company
1st: Off Leash K9 Training Hampton Roads
1948 George Washington Memorial Hwy., Yorktown JoshWilson.dog, 888-909-6026
Believing that a well-trained dog is a happier and more confident member of a family, the Off Leash K9 Training team’s goal is to help their clients deepen the bond with their pet. This dog training company specializes in private lessons and dog behavior consultations and has plans to open a new facility in Virginia Beach this year.
2nd: Eastern Shore Dog
Machipongo EasternShoreDog.com, 703-789-7715
3rd: On Command Dog Training, LLC
Yorktown OnCommandDogTraining.net, 757-846-4404
Pet Boarding/Day Care
1st: 4 Leggers, Daycare, Boarding and Grooming
3413 Irvington Rd., Irvington, Facebook: @4leggersnnk, 804-577-4280
This small business excels in offering the best personalized services for dogs and cats. 4 Leggers, Daycare, Boarding and Grooming has a team of talented employees known for their caring demeanors and attention to detail, ensuring your furry friend will be well taken care of.
2nd: Sandy Creek Pet Resort
James Store SandyCreekPetResort.org, 804-693-2311
3rd: The Pet Resort At Greensprings
Williamsburg WilliamsburgPetResort.com, 757-220-2880
Veterinary Hospital
1st: Gloucester Veterinary Hospital
6666 George Washington Memorial Hwy., Gloucester GloucesterVet.com, 804-693-3030
Gloucester Veterinary Hospital strives to treat beloved pets with high quality and compassionate care. The veterinary hospital’s doctors educate owners on the human/animal bond and provide services like digital radiology, K-laser therapy, and ultrasounds. They also have an in-house pet pharmacy to ensure medication is properly dispensed at the time of service.
2nd: Heathsville Animal Hospital
Heathsville-Hospital.edan.io, 804-580-5135
3rd: Warsaw Animal Clinic
Facebook: Warsaw Animal Clinic, 804-333-3433v
KIDS
Day Care or Preschool
1st: Chesapeake Academy
107 Steamboat Rd., Irvington ChesapeakeAcademy.org, 804-438-5575
Known as a small school with a huge classroom and dynamic approach to education, Chesapeake Academy provides a safe and nurturing environment for students to develop academically, emotionally, and socially. The academy serves a diverse population in Virginia’s Northern Neck and contains a Nature Trail and Outdoor Classroom with direct access to Carter’s Creek.
2nd: The Kensington School Locations in Toano
Williamsburg TheKensingtonSchool.com, 757-250-3588
3rd: Grand Kids Child Care Center
Gloucester, Facebook: @GrandKidsChildCare, 804-693-2660
K-12 Independent School
1st: Chesapeake Academy
107 Steamboat Rd., Irvington ChesapeakeAcademy.org, 804-438-5575
Located in Virginia’s Northern Neck, this independent school aims to provide a safe and nurturing environment for students’ academic, emotional, and social development. In 2019, the school opened its Arts & Innovation Hub and expanded the James Library, creating an integrated space for robotics, coding, digital arts, and video and audio production.
2nd: Ware Academy
Gloucester WareAcademy.org, 804-693-3825
3rd: Aylett Country Day School
Bruington ACDSPatriots.net, 804-443-3214
Summer Camp
1st: Chesapeake Academy Summer Camp
107 Steamboat Rd., Irvington ChesapeakeAcademy.org, 804-438-5575
The summer camp offerings at Chesapeake Academy have a little something for every child. Kids can expect a summer of fun, exploration, and discovery participating in activities like paddleboarding, soccer, astronomy, visits to zoos and farms, and a STEM program for girls making full use of the school’s Arts & Innovation Hub.
2nd: Chanco on the James
Spring Grove Chanco.org, 888-724-2626
3rd: Jamestown 4-H Educational Center
Williamsburg Jamestown4HCenter.org, 757-253-4931
Family Entertainment
1st: Compass Entertainment Complex
100 Entertainment Dr., Irvington CompassRntertainmentComplex.com, 804-884-4356
A multi-purpose family entertainment center nestled in Virginia’s Northern Neck, Compass Entertainment Complex provides a quality entertainment and movie-going experience in a family-oriented environment. The state-of-the-art entertainment venue features the area’s only multi-screen movie theatre, in addition to an arcade, indoor adventure course, climb- ing walls, go-karts, and a full-service restaurant and bar.
2nd: Belle Isle State Park
Lancaster VirginiaStateParks.gov, 804-462-5030
3rd: Bethpage Miniature Golf & Ice Creamery
Urbanna BethpageCamp.com, 804-758-4653
Playground
1st: Town Centre Park
150 N. Main St., Kilmarnock KilmarnockVa.com, 804-435-1552
Town Centre Park was built in 2017 to provide the community of Kilmarnock with an outdoor space everyone can enjoy year-round. Located on nine acres in the heart of town, the park is home to a playground, the Half Shell Stage, Scottie Yard Dog Park, and a children’s splash area called River Play.
2nd: Kidsburg Playground at Veteran’s Park
Williamsburg JamesCityCountyVa.gov, 757-259-5360
3rd: Warsaw Town Park
Warsaw TownOfWarsaw.com, 804-333-3737
OUTDOORS & ACTIVE
Golf Course
1st: Bay Creek Resort & Club
1 Clubhouse Way, Cape Charles BayCreek.net, 757-331-8620
Bay Creek aims to bring families and nature together while preserving the Eastern Shore ecosystem. With a 27- hole course designed by Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus along the Chesapeake Bay, you’ll enjoy the views as much as the game. Golfers of all ages and skill levels have the chance to take private lessons and group clinics with PGA Professionals.
2nd: Indian Creek Yacht & Country Club
Kilmarnock ICYCC.com, 804-435-1340
3rd: Golden Eagle Golf Course
Irvington TidesInn.com, 804-438-4460
Gym or Fitness Studio
1st: Bodyfit
578 Chesapeake Dr., White Stone BodyfitVa.com, 804-436-2214
With the pandemic forcing businesses to rework policies and procedures, Bodyfit owner Ramona Darden took advantage of the gym’s origins as a firehouse to open the garage doors and implement open-air classes. With 24/7 access to the fitness studio and many classes and workshops to choose from, you’ll find becoming your healthiest self is easier than ever.
2nd: Northern Neck Family YMCA
Kilmarnock YMCAVP.org, 804-435-0223
3rd: Onelife Fitness
Multiple locations OnelifeFitness.com
Hiking or Biking Trail
1st: Noland Trail
100 Museum Dr., Newport News MarinersMuseum.org, 757-596-2222 Dedicated by the Noland family in 1991, the Noland Trail follows the shoreline of the Mariners’ Lake. In addition to beautiful views, the five-mile trail has 14 bridges, picnic areas, benches, handicap access, and mile markers. Each fall The Mariners’ Museum hosts a celebration that includes the Noland Trail 50K and Relay and a fall festival.
2nd: Virginia Capital Trail Foundation
Williamsburg VirginiaCapitalTrail.org, 804-788-6453
3rd: The Elizabeth River Trail Foundation
Norfolk ElizabethRiverTrail.org, 757-681-1405
Park
1st: Kiptopeke State Park
3540 Kiptopeke Dr., Cape Charles DCR.Virginia.gov, 757-331-2267
Kiptopeke State Park offers expansive recreational access to the Chesapeake Bay area and lodging options like tent camping, cabins, and yurts. It is a great place to explore migratory birds along the Atlantic flyway. Additional features of the park include a fishing pier, playground, picnic areas, hiking and biking trails, and swimming beach.
2nd: Belle Isle State Park
Lancaster VirginiaStateParks.gov, 804-462-5030
3rd: First Landing State Park
Virginia Beach DCR.Virginia.gov, 757-412-2300