Eastern Virginia: Best Living & Recreation Winners 2021

ENTERTAINMENT & EVENTS

Annual Charity Event

1st: Smithfield VA Bacon, Bourbon & Music Fest

301 Jericho Rd., Smithfield SmithfieldVaEvents.com, 757-357-5182

The Smithfield VA Bacon, Bourbon & Music Fest remains a beloved charity event for residents and visitors alike. In addition to a half-pound of bacon for each ticket holder, one can expect unique bourbon and Virginia craft beer tastings, live music, and unique retail vendors at the festival, located on the historic riverfront of Windsor Castle Park.

2nd: Chesapeake Academy Community Oyster Roast

Irvington ChesapeakeAcademy.org, 804-438-5575

3rd: The King’s Daughters’ Breakfast with Santa

Norfolk KingsDaughters.org, 757-669-7098

Art Event

1st: Boardwalk Art Show

2200 Parks Ave., Virginia Beach VirginiaMOCA.org, 757-425-0000

Hosted by the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art since 1956, the Boardwalk Art Show juries all artists, ensuring all vendors are top-notch. Bringing in 250,000 people to the Virginia Beach boardwalk and having an economic impact of more than $15 million on the city, this cherished event is unmissable.

2nd: Gloucester Arts Festival

GloucesterArtsFestival.com, 804-824-9401

3rd: Virginia Beach Neptune Festival

NeptuneFestival.com, 757-498-0215

Art Gallery

1st: Arts on Main

6580 Main St., Gloucester GloucesterArts.org, 804-824-9464

The mission of Arts on Main, a non-profit founded in 2011, is to enrich people’s lives by providing a creative environment for the arts to flourish. After recently renovating and adding gallery and classroom space, Arts on Main offers exhibitions, concerts, plays, classes, lectures, and more to nurture everyone’s creative endeavors.

2nd: RAL Art Center

Kilmarnock RALArtCenter.com, 804-436-9309

3rd: At Altitude Gallery

Cape Charles AtAltitudeGallery.com, 757-394-9200

Museum

1st: Virginia Living Museum

524 J. Clyde Morris Blvd., Newport News TheVLM.org, 757-595-1900

The primary mission of the Virginia Living Museum is to connect people to nature through educational experiences that promote conservation. Visitors can enjoy the museum’s Abbitt Planetarium, various special exhibits, greenhouse, butterfly garden, and much more before grabbing a bite at the Wild Side Café and stopping into the Wild Things Museum Store.

2nd: Chrysler Museum of Art

Norfolk Chrysler.org, 757-664-6200

3rd: The Mariners’ Museum and Park

Newport News MarinersMuseum.org, 757-596-2222

Historic Site

1st: Colonial Williamsburg

101 Visitors Center Dr., Williamsburg, ColonialWilliamsburg.org, 888-965-7254

Colonial Williamsburg offers more than 600 reconstructed original buildings, two world-class museums, and an extensive educational outreach program for students, educators, and history buffs alike. Serving as the capital of the colony and later the Commonwealth from 1699 to 1780, the site now includes historic taverns, lodging, shopping, horse-drawn carriage rides, and more.

2nd: Stratford Hall

Stratford StratfordHall.org, 804-493-8038

3rd: Historic Jamestowne

Jamestown HistoricJamestowne.org, 757-856-1250

Tourist Attraction

1st: Colonial Williamsburg

101 Visitors Center Dr., Williamsburg, ColonialWilliamsburg.org, 855-296-6627

Colonial Williamsburg is the perfect mix of entertainment and education, with more than 600 reconstructed original buildings, two world-class museums, and an extensive educational outreach program. The quaint shopping and dining district of Merchants Square has award-winning specialty food shops, gift stores, boutiques, and memorable restaurant experiences.

2nd: Cape Charles Beach

Cape Charles CapeCharlesVirginiasCape.com, 757-331-3259

3rd: Jamestown Settlement

Williamsburg HistoryIsFun.org, 757-253-4838

Food or Drink Festival

1st: Urbanna Oyster Festival

45 Cross St., Urbanna UrbannaOysterFestival.com, 804-758-0368

Although the pandemic halted normal festival activities in 2020, the Urbanna Oyster Festival has remained a treasured event in Eastern Virginia for more than 64 years. Featuring the Virginia State Oyster Shucking Championship and the popular Fireman’s Parade, the festival also offers music, waterfront activities, arts and craft vendors, wine and beer tastings, delicious food, and a children’s carnival.

2nd: Stratford Hall Annual Wine & Oyster Festival

Stratford StratfordHall.org, 804-493-8038

3rd: Shuck-N-Suck Oyster Festival

Cape Charles TheOysterFarmAtKingsCreek.com, 757-331-8660

LOVE Sign

1st: LOVEwork in Cape Charles

Bay Avenue and Mason Avenue, Cape Charles Virginia.org, 757-210-8083

With an L made of sea glass and seashells to represent the bayside community, a tractor tire as the O to represent agriculture, a V made of kayaks to represent outdoor adventure activities, and an E made of crab pots to represent aquaculture, the LOVEwork in Cape Charles artistically reflects the town’s rich history and community.

2nd: LOVEworkatNNBurger

Tappahannock Virginia.org, 804-925-6100

3rd: LOVEwork in the Town of Montross

Virginia.org, 804-493-9623

Non-Food Festival

1st: Daffodil Festival

Main Street, Gloucester DaffodilFestivalVa.org, 804-693-2355

The Daffodil Festival remains a be-loved event since its first iteration in 1938, complete with the Daffodil Show, parade, vendors, and a scholarship for Gloucester County graduating seniors. Due to the pandemic, this year’s festival was deemed the “Little Gem Edition,” remaining a celebration to remember while adhering to COVID-conscious guidelines.

2nd: 2nd Sundays Williamsburg Street Festival

2ndSundaysWilliamsburg.com, 757-879-3029

3rd: Boardwalk Art Show

Virginia Beach VirginiaMOCA.org, 757-425-0000

Historic Theater

1st: Kimball Theatre

428 W. Duke of Gloucester St., Williamsburg Kimball.WM.edu, 800-249-0179

This historic theater opened in 1933 with the help of John D. Rockefeller Jr. who had just finished construction on another performance space, Radio City Music Hall. Recently acquired by William & Mary, Kimball Theatre serves the community as an intimate venue for concerts, plays, and dance performances, as well as indie and classic films.

2nd: Historic Palace Theatre

Cape Charles Historic-Palace-Theatre.business.site, 757-331-4327

3rd: The Westmoreland Players Theater

Callao WestmorelandPlayers.org, 804-529-9345

Music Venue

1st: Ferguson Center for the Arts

1 Avenue of the Arts, Newport News FergusonCenter.org, 757-594-8752 Christopher Newport University’s Ferguson Center for the Arts stands out from the rest with its commitment to offering a broad range of performances. Designed by renowned architects I.M. Pei and Henry Cobb, the Ferguson Center is a world-class venue that has hosted headlining talent including Andrea Bocelli, Tony Bennett, and Joan Baez.

2nd: The NorVa

Norfolk TheNorVa.com, 757-627-4547

3rd: Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Virginia Beach VirginiaBeachAmphitheater.com, 757-368-3000

Sports Venue

1st: Virginia Beach Sports Center

1045 19th St., Virginia Beach VBSportsCenter.com, 757-937-4571

Less than a mile from the Virginia Beach oceanfront, this sports venue opened in October 2020 with 12 basketball courts, 24 volleyball courts, a 200-meter hydraulically banked track, and seating for 5,000 spectators. The facility hosts a variety of sporting events and tournaments, where everyone can enjoy its impressive new state-of-the-art features.

2nd: Warhill Sports Complex

Williamsburg JamesCityCountyVa.gov, 757-259-5395

3rd: Boo Williams Sportsplex

Hampton BooWilliamsSportsplex.com, 757-637-7300

Wedding or Special Event Venue

1st: Chrysler Museum of Art

One Memorial Place, Norfolk Chrysler.org, 757-664-6200

The Chrysler Museum of Art brings art and people together, making it a spectacular space for weddings and special events. Whether your event is small, classic, and understated or large and extravagant, the Museum’s Huber Court, Glass Studio, and Kaufman Theater are all sure to dazzle and in- spire guests.

2nd: SevenVenues (includes Scope Arena, Chrysler Hall, Attucks Theatre, Wells Theatre, Harrison Opera House, Harbor Park, and Open Air Events)

Norfolk SevenVenues.com, 757-664-6464

3rd: Deltaville Maritime Museum and Holly Point Nature Park

Deltaville DeltavilleMuseum.com, 804-776-7200

Professional/Regional Performing Arts Company

1st: The Westmoreland Players

16217 Richmond Rd., Callao WestmorelandPlayers.org, 804-529-9345

This nonprofit theater group was formed in 1979 with the mission to inspire, educate, and engage Virginia residents by offering quality theater performances, comprehensive theater production training, and collaboration with artistic and educational institutions. They have creatively responded to the pandemic with virtual performances and are effectively using this time to revitalize and repair their his- toric theater.

2nd: The Lancaster Players, Inc.

White Stone LancasterPlayers.org, 804-435-3776

3rd: Court House Players

Gloucester CourtHousePlayers.org, 804-815-8504

Entertainment Center for Adults

1st: Rosie’s Gaming Emporium

1996 Power Plant Pkwy., Hampton & 10515 Colonial Downs Pkwy., New Kent RosiesGaming.com, 804-557-5600

Although it was established relatively recently, in 2019, Rosie’s Gaming Emporium has already solidified its standing as a beloved entertainment center for adults. The business offers adult wagering entertainment on a wide variety of games in clean, safe, and upscale environments. Delicious refreshments are available in Rosie’s Kitchen, including the R’burger, Worlds Greatest Fries, Rosie’s donuts, and seasonal drink specials.

2nd: Topgolf

Virginia Beach Topgolf.com, 757-544-9217

3rd: Lemon Tree Gallery & Studio

Cape Charles LemonTree.Gallery, 757-331-4327

TRAVEL

Air Charter Service

1st: Martinair at Norfolk International Airport

6101 Burton Station Rd., Norfolk FlyMartinair.com, 800-777-7401

The Martinair team at Norfolk International Airport has provided first-class charter and management on the East Coast for almost 35 years. While offering the convenience, luxury, and freedom of chartered flights for individuals, businesses, and families, they also manage and charter private aircraft and provide support during the aircraft purchasing process.

2nd: Bay Aviation

Topping BayAviationOnline.com, 804-436-2977

3rd: CoastalSkyTaxi

Topping CoastalSkyTaxi.com, 804-436-3128

Bed & Breakfast

1st: Hope & Glory Inn

65 Tavern Rd., Irvington, HopeAndGlory.com, 804-438-6053

In this boarding school turned bed and breakfast on the Chesapeake Bay, guests can enjoy luxury rooms or in- dividual cabins, a dip in the saltwater pool, guest cruises on the inn’s boat, and tastings at its vineyard, The Dog and Oyster. New this year is a relocated and expanded fine dining restaurant, The Colonnade, found in the inn’s lobby.

2nd: Bay Haven Inn

Cape Charles BayHavenInnBnb.com, 757-331-2838

3rd: Kilmarnock Inn

Kilmarnock KilmarnockInn.com, 804-435-0034

Hotel

1st: Cavalier Hotel

4200 Atlantic Ave., Virginia Beach CavalierHotel.com, 757-425-8555

This Virginia Beach hotel boasts a rich legacy and has hosted many iconic guests, including F. Scott Fitzgerald and Frank Sinatra. Today, guests can enjoy amenities including access to the hotel’s private beach club, a spa, three unique dining experiences, and the nation’s only craft spirits distillery inside a luxury hotel.

2nd: Hotel Cape Charles

Cape Charles HotelCapeCharles.com, 757-695-3854

3rd: Smithfield Station Hotel

Smithfield SmithfieldStation.com, 877-703-7701

Resort

1st: The Tides Inn

480 King Carter Dr., Irvington TidesInn.com, 877-665-5977

With a focus on heritage, maritime, and a dedication to hospitality, the Tides Inn has long established itself as the “Virginia Family Resort.” Recently reopened, the resort is offering a variety of events and activities, including cooking demonstrations, kayak tours, wine excursions, and arts experiences in the newly created Maker Space.

2nd: Great Wolf Lodge

Williamsburg GreatWolf.com, 757-229-9700

3rd: Bay Creek

Cape Charles BayCreekLife.com, 757-331-8623

PETS

Dog Groomer

1st: Critter Cleaners

5109 W. Mercury Blvd., Hampton CritterCleanersGrooming.com, 757-848-5260

With more than 60 years of grooming experience, Critter Cleaners can satisfy all of your dog pampering needs. What sets this business apart is its mobile grooming salon, which offers bathing, drying, styling, nail trimmings, and more right in your driveway—a convenient and limited contact option for pet maintenance during the pandemic.

2nd: 4 Leggers, Daycare, Boarding and Grooming

Irvington, Facebook: @4leggersnnk, 804-577-4280

3rd: Fur Frenzy Pet Spa

Virginia Beach FurFrenzyPetSpa.com, 757-233-6495

Dog Park

1st: Scottie Yard Dog Park

150 N. Main St., Kilmarnock KilmarnockVa.com, 804-435-1552

Opened in May 2011, Scottie Yard Dog Park features off-leash play areas for both small and large dogs. Located inside Kilmarnock’s Town Centre Park, this dog park was the first of its kind in the Northern Neck. Open daily from dawn to dusk, the park gives you ample opportunity to spend quality time with your furry friend.

2nd: Waller Mill Park

Williamsburg WilliamsburgVa.gov, 757-259-3778

3rd: Sandy Bottom Nature Park

Hampton Hampton.gov, 757-825-4657

Dog Training Company

1st: Off Leash K9 Training

2044 Exploration Way, Hampton, VirginiaBeachDogTrainers.com, 888-909-6026

Off Leash K9 Training began as a passion project in the owner’s backyard. With a mission to develop the relationship between its clients and their dogs, the service continues to grow into one of the largest dog training companies in the nation. Its most popular service is its two-week board and train program.

2nd: Canine Obedience Training, Virginia Beach, Dog-School.biz, 757-427-2292

3rd: Endless Pawsibilities K9, Suffolk, EndlessPawsibilitiesK9.com, 757-342-0782

Dog Training Company

1st: Off Leash K9 Training Hampton Roads

1948 George Washington Memorial Hwy., Yorktown JoshWilson.dog, 888-909-6026

Believing that a well-trained dog is a happier and more confident member of a family, the Off Leash K9 Training team’s goal is to help their clients deepen the bond with their pet. This dog training company specializes in private lessons and dog behavior consultations and has plans to open a new facility in Virginia Beach this year.

2nd: Eastern Shore Dog

Machipongo EasternShoreDog.com, 703-789-7715

3rd: On Command Dog Training, LLC

Yorktown OnCommandDogTraining.net, 757-846-4404

Pet Boarding/Day Care

1st: 4 Leggers, Daycare, Boarding and Grooming

3413 Irvington Rd., Irvington, Facebook: @4leggersnnk, 804-577-4280

This small business excels in offering the best personalized services for dogs and cats. 4 Leggers, Daycare, Boarding and Grooming has a team of talented employees known for their caring demeanors and attention to detail, ensuring your furry friend will be well taken care of.

2nd: Sandy Creek Pet Resort

James Store SandyCreekPetResort.org, 804-693-2311

3rd: The Pet Resort At Greensprings

Williamsburg WilliamsburgPetResort.com, 757-220-2880

Veterinary Hospital

1st: Gloucester Veterinary Hospital

6666 George Washington Memorial Hwy., Gloucester GloucesterVet.com, 804-693-3030

Gloucester Veterinary Hospital strives to treat beloved pets with high quality and compassionate care. The veterinary hospital’s doctors educate owners on the human/animal bond and provide services like digital radiology, K-laser therapy, and ultrasounds. They also have an in-house pet pharmacy to ensure medication is properly dispensed at the time of service.

2nd: Heathsville Animal Hospital

Heathsville-Hospital.edan.io, 804-580-5135

3rd: Warsaw Animal Clinic

Facebook: Warsaw Animal Clinic, 804-333-3433v

KIDS

Day Care or Preschool

1st: Chesapeake Academy

107 Steamboat Rd., Irvington ChesapeakeAcademy.org, 804-438-5575

Known as a small school with a huge classroom and dynamic approach to education, Chesapeake Academy provides a safe and nurturing environment for students to develop academically, emotionally, and socially. The academy serves a diverse population in Virginia’s Northern Neck and contains a Nature Trail and Outdoor Classroom with direct access to Carter’s Creek.

2nd: The Kensington School Locations in Toano

Williamsburg TheKensingtonSchool.com, 757-250-3588

3rd: Grand Kids Child Care Center

Gloucester, Facebook: @GrandKidsChildCare, 804-693-2660

K-12 Independent School

1st: Chesapeake Academy

107 Steamboat Rd., Irvington ChesapeakeAcademy.org, 804-438-5575

Located in Virginia’s Northern Neck, this independent school aims to provide a safe and nurturing environment for students’ academic, emotional, and social development. In 2019, the school opened its Arts & Innovation Hub and expanded the James Library, creating an integrated space for robotics, coding, digital arts, and video and audio production.

2nd: Ware Academy

Gloucester WareAcademy.org, 804-693-3825

3rd: Aylett Country Day School

Bruington ACDSPatriots.net, 804-443-3214

Summer Camp

1st: Chesapeake Academy Summer Camp

107 Steamboat Rd., Irvington ChesapeakeAcademy.org, 804-438-5575

The summer camp offerings at Chesapeake Academy have a little something for every child. Kids can expect a summer of fun, exploration, and discovery participating in activities like paddleboarding, soccer, astronomy, visits to zoos and farms, and a STEM program for girls making full use of the school’s Arts & Innovation Hub.

2nd: Chanco on the James

Spring Grove Chanco.org, 888-724-2626

3rd: Jamestown 4-H Educational Center

Williamsburg Jamestown4HCenter.org, 757-253-4931

Family Entertainment

1st: Compass Entertainment Complex

100 Entertainment Dr., Irvington CompassRntertainmentComplex.com, 804-884-4356

A multi-purpose family entertainment center nestled in Virginia’s Northern Neck, Compass Entertainment Complex provides a quality entertainment and movie-going experience in a family-oriented environment. The state-of-the-art entertainment venue features the area’s only multi-screen movie theatre, in addition to an arcade, indoor adventure course, climb- ing walls, go-karts, and a full-service restaurant and bar.

2nd: Belle Isle State Park

Lancaster VirginiaStateParks.gov, 804-462-5030

3rd: Bethpage Miniature Golf & Ice Creamery

Urbanna BethpageCamp.com, 804-758-4653

Playground

1st: Town Centre Park

150 N. Main St., Kilmarnock KilmarnockVa.com, 804-435-1552

Town Centre Park was built in 2017 to provide the community of Kilmarnock with an outdoor space everyone can enjoy year-round. Located on nine acres in the heart of town, the park is home to a playground, the Half Shell Stage, Scottie Yard Dog Park, and a children’s splash area called River Play.

2nd: Kidsburg Playground at Veteran’s Park

Williamsburg JamesCityCountyVa.gov, 757-259-5360

3rd: Warsaw Town Park

Warsaw TownOfWarsaw.com, 804-333-3737

OUTDOORS & ACTIVE

Golf Course

1st: Bay Creek Resort & Club

1 Clubhouse Way, Cape Charles BayCreek.net, 757-331-8620

Bay Creek aims to bring families and nature together while preserving the Eastern Shore ecosystem. With a 27- hole course designed by Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus along the Chesapeake Bay, you’ll enjoy the views as much as the game. Golfers of all ages and skill levels have the chance to take private lessons and group clinics with PGA Professionals.

2nd: Indian Creek Yacht & Country Club

Kilmarnock ICYCC.com, 804-435-1340

3rd: Golden Eagle Golf Course

Irvington TidesInn.com, 804-438-4460

Gym or Fitness Studio

1st: Bodyfit

578 Chesapeake Dr., White Stone BodyfitVa.com, 804-436-2214

With the pandemic forcing businesses to rework policies and procedures, Bodyfit owner Ramona Darden took advantage of the gym’s origins as a firehouse to open the garage doors and implement open-air classes. With 24/7 access to the fitness studio and many classes and workshops to choose from, you’ll find becoming your healthiest self is easier than ever.

2nd: Northern Neck Family YMCA

Kilmarnock YMCAVP.org, 804-435-0223

3rd: Onelife Fitness

Multiple locations OnelifeFitness.com

Hiking or Biking Trail

1st: Noland Trail

100 Museum Dr., Newport News MarinersMuseum.org, 757-596-2222 Dedicated by the Noland family in 1991, the Noland Trail follows the shoreline of the Mariners’ Lake. In addition to beautiful views, the five-mile trail has 14 bridges, picnic areas, benches, handicap access, and mile markers. Each fall The Mariners’ Museum hosts a celebration that includes the Noland Trail 50K and Relay and a fall festival.

2nd: Virginia Capital Trail Foundation

Williamsburg VirginiaCapitalTrail.org, 804-788-6453

3rd: The Elizabeth River Trail Foundation

Norfolk ElizabethRiverTrail.org, 757-681-1405

Park

1st: Kiptopeke State Park

3540 Kiptopeke Dr., Cape Charles DCR.Virginia.gov, 757-331-2267

Kiptopeke State Park offers expansive recreational access to the Chesapeake Bay area and lodging options like tent camping, cabins, and yurts. It is a great place to explore migratory birds along the Atlantic flyway. Additional features of the park include a fishing pier, playground, picnic areas, hiking and biking trails, and swimming beach.

2nd: Belle Isle State Park

Lancaster VirginiaStateParks.gov, 804-462-5030

3rd: First Landing State Park

Virginia Beach DCR.Virginia.gov, 757-412-2300