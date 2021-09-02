Dock 'n Dine

The Hole in the Wall is the only waterfront grill in Mathews County.

The definition of a hole in the wall is a small, often unpretentious, out-of-the-way place with great food, and the Hole in the Wall Waterfront Grill fits that name to the T. Located at the entrance to Gwynn’s Island, it is the only waterfront restaurant in Mathews County. Its name also pays homage to a spot on the Chesapeake Bay just outside of Milford Haven near Sandy Point called the Hole in the Wall.

Newly renovated as an indoor and outdoor casual restaurant, this small rustic shack has wide views of the Bay and a nearby boat launch. It is open year-round and specializes in serving fresh, locally sourced food. The casual menu offers daily specials, including a seasonal raw bar prepared by executive chef Heather Minter.

Guests can enjoy the view from an air-conditioned dining room or relax with a drink at the bar. During the warmer months, the best spot is outside on the 850-square-foot deck, says Tom Sawyer, a Mathews County native, who has been with the restaurant since its inception. He is the creative mind behind most of its specialty cocktails. “You can not only drive over to dine with us, you can also boat over,” Sawyer says. With nine slips, it’s easy for boaters to dock and dine. “If you would like food to go, we can deliver to you at the dock.” HoleInTheWallWaterfrontGrill.com