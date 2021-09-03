Curtain Call

The historic State Theatre switched to hosting outside music events during a difficult year.

Built in 1936, The State Theatre opened as a popular movie house in Falls Church until the late 1980s. But things changed significantly a decade later when a multimillion-dollar restoration turned it into the area's favorite new venue for live music and private events. The restoration retained the original theatrical stage, 200 balcony seats, and both lobbies while adding a full-service restaurant for dining and catering private events.

Like dozens of other venues across the Commonwealth, The State Theatre closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic. After several months, chief operating officer Meredith Johnson had the idea to transform the parking lot into an outdoor music venue. “We opened our outdoor stage and full-service dining area last July, and really hit the ground running,” says Brennan Giuffre, the theater’s marketing manager. Since then, the venue has hosted more than 100 free, socially distanced concerts featuring more than 75 different local bands.

“We are incredibly grateful for our local community, which has rallied around us during the past year of uncertainty,” Giuffre says. “And we want to send a huge thank you to all of the bands who have volunteered their time, our loyal customers who keep coming back to our outdoor shows and are always very generous, and our staff for making all of this happen.” TheStateTheatre.com