Everything’s fresh at The Goodstone Inn & Restaurant.

Sitting on 265 acres nestled in the outskirts of Middleburg, The Goodstone Inn & Restaurant sources its fresh ingredients from its own farm, including a variety of fruit, vegetables, and flowers. All six of the estate’s lodging accommodations are located across the farm and are surrounded by unique gardens. Goodstone.com