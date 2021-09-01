Central Virginia: Food & Drink Winners 2021

RESTAURANT
Asian Restaurant
1st: Peter Chang
Multiple locations PeterChangRestaurant.com, 804-728-1820
An award-winning chef, Peter Chang is considered one of the greatest in Chinese cuisine today. Chang takes authentic Szechuan cooking to a whole new level at his restaurants, offering a broad menu that showcases his mastery of peppers and spices, and has garnered a massive following of loyal customers.
2nd: Fat Dragon Chinese Kitchen & Bar, Richmond
FatDragonRVA.com, 804-354-9888
3rd: Wild Ginger, Midlothian
WildGingerVa.com, 804-378-4988
Barbecue Restaurant
1st: ZZQ Texas Craft Barbecue
3201 W. Moore St., Richmond, ZZQRVA.com, 804-528-5648
ZZQ Texas Craft Barbecue was originally opened for catering and pop-ups 2013-2017 and officially opened a restaurant in 2018. Boasting the only authentic Texas-style barbecue in the Commonwealth, ZZQ uses all-wood cooking methods to create its popular sliced brisket, specialty meat sandwiches, spicy sides, and more.
2nd: Buz and Neds
Locations in Richmond BuzAndNeds.com, 804-355-6055
3rd: BBQ Exchange
Gordonsville BBQEx.com, 540-832-0227
Breakfast/Brunch Restaurant
1st: LUNCH. | SUPPER!
1214 Summit Ave., Richmond LunchorSupper.com, 804-353-0111
Opening his restaurant first as LUNCH in 2012 and then expanding to SUPPER! in 2014, owner Rick Lyons says that no matter what time you arrive, you will always have the best experience of the day. This restaurant celebrates home-style cooking with a modern twist. This year, LUNCH. will be transitioning into a market-style venue called LUNCH. Mart!
2nd: Boychik’s Deli
Glen Allen Boychiks.com, 804-747-1030
3rd: Joe’s Inn
Richmond JoesInnRVA.com, 804-355-2282
Burger Joint
1st: Burger Bach
Multiple locations BurgerBach.com, 804-359-1305
This New Zealand-inspired gastropub is known for its award-winning gourmet burgers and signature cocktails. Silver Fern Farms in New Zealand is the exclusive supplier of the res- restaurant's pasture-raised, 100 percent grass-fed Black Angus beef, ensuring only the best quality, all-natural ingredients. A choice of 16 signature sauces can accompany Burger Bach’s sizzling fresh-cut fries.
2nd: Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint
Locations in Charlottesville, Richmond JackBrownsJoint.com, 804-285-1758
3rd: Carytown Burgers & Fries
Locations in Henrico, Richmond CarytownBurgers.com, 804-358-5225
Indian Restaurant
1st: Lehja
11800 W. Broad St. Suite 910, Richmond Lehja.com, 804-364-1111
Lehja opened in 2010 with a menu that takes a modern approach to classic Indian fare. Popular dishes include the deconstructed butter chicken and duck Salli Boti. Lehja is the first Indian restaurant in Virginia to be given the Award of Excellence by Wine Spectator for its wine list, which offers more than 500 varieties.
2nd: Lemon Cuisine of India
Richmond LemonCuisineofIndia.com, 804-204-1800
3rd: Anokha Cuisine of India
Henrico Anokha.us, 804-360-8686
Italian Restaurant
1st: Edo’s Squid
411 N. Harrison St., Richmond EdosSquidRVA.com, 804-864-5488
Perhaps the least fussy restaurant in Richmond, Edo’s Squid is located up a slightly shabby stairway from another eatery, confusing more than one new diner over the years. The generous servings of authentic Italian dishes range from handmade pasta to the seafood implied by the name; the calamari is a fan favorite. Plating is simple but both the cuisine and service are exceptional.
2nd: Tavola
Charlottesville TavolaVino.com, 434-972-9463
3rd: Mamma Zu
Richmond Facebook: Mamma Zu, 804-788-4205
Mexican Restaurant
1st: Mexico Restaurant
Multiple locations Mexico-Restaurant.com, 804-496-6911
Mexico Restaurant opened in 1990 and has since expanded to seven locations in the Richmond area. Mexico Restaurant serves fresh Mexican food of the highest quality in a casual atmosphere, perfect for a family dinner, birthday party, or night out. They take pride not only in food and service, but also in their involvement with the community.
2nd: En Su Boca
Richmond EnSuBoca.com, 804-359-0768
3rd: Casa Del Barco
Locations in Richmond CasaDelBarcoVa.com, 804-775-2628
Pizzeria
1st: Bottoms Up Pizza
1700 Dock St., Richmond BottomsUpPizza.com, 804-644-4400 Bottoms Up is a staple of Richmond’s historic Shockoe Bottom district and has specialized in gourmet pizzas for more than 30 years. Surviving floods, hurricanes, and now a pandemic, this family-owned business is here to stay and provide Richmond with quality, delicious pizzas, savory sauces, generous portions of pasta, and even a selection of juicy burgers.
2nd: Mary Angela’s Pizzeria
Richmond MaryAngelasPizza.com, 804-353-2333
3rd: Belmont Pizzeria
Richmond BelmontPizzeria.com, 804-888-9861
Seafood Restaurant
1st: The Boathouse
Locations in Hopewell, Midlothian, Richmond, BoathouseVA.com, 804-622-2628
Established in 1988, The Boathouse restaurant and event space weds impeccable waterfront views with authentic, locally sourced seafood cuisine. The restaurant is committed to exceptional service, using only the purest, freshest ingredients. A fan favorite continues to be the incomparable crab cake recipe, perfected over the past few decades.
2nd: Rappahannock
Richmond RappahannockRVA.com, 804-545-0565
3rd: Edo’s Squid
Richmond EdosSquidRVA.com, 804-864-5488
Steakhouse
1st: Buckhead’s Chop House
8510 Patterson Ave., Richmond Buckheads.com, 804-750-2000
Held to the highest standard of excellence, Buckhead’s Chop House has been a Richmond tradition since 1994, featuring succulent Braveheart Beef and fresh seafood. The chef’s passion for culinary perfection is evident in every bite. As an added bonus, the bar proudly highlights one of the largest selections of single malt scotches and bourbons in the area.
2nd: Sedona Taphouse
Multiple locations SedonaTaphouse.com, 804-545-2498
3rd: The Tobacco Company Restaurant
Richmond TheTobaccoCompany.com, 804-782-9555
Restaurant
1st: Stella’s
1012 Lafayette St., Richmond, StellasRichmond.com, 804-358-2011
Established in 1983, Stella’s honors rustic and modern Greek cuisine. The charming and romantic space is a tribute to Stella herself, who crafted her famed Greek recipes for all who walk through her doors from early morning to afternoon. You’ll have a hard time choosing what to order from the authentic and thoughtfully crafted menu.
2nd: Kuba Kuba
Locations in Henrico, Richmond KubaKuba.info, 804-355-8817
3rd: L’Opossum
Richmond LOpossum.com, 804-918-6028
Restaurant for Vegans or Vegetarians
1st: The Daily Kitchen & Bar
2934 W. Cary St., Richmond, 12201 W. Broad St., Henrico, TheDailyKitchenAndBar.com, 804-342–8990
Organic, all-natural, local, and sustainable ingredients are the cornerstone of The Daily Kitchen & Bar experience. A staple eatery for vegans and vegetarians, The Daily strives to serve everyone food that is health-conscious, environmentally friendly, socially responsible, and most importantly, nourishingly delicious. Frequently used ingredients include kale, quinoa, sweet potatoes, berries, heart-healthy cold-water fish, and other superfoods.
2nd: Goatocado
Richmond Goatocado.com, 804-464-8226
3rd: Ipanema Cafe
Richmond IpanemaVeg.com, 804-213-0190
Coffee Shop or Roaster
1st: Blanchard’s Coffee Roasting Co.
3121 W. Broad St., Richmond BlanchardsCoffee.com, 804-687-9443
David Blanchard founded Blanchard’s Coffee Roasting Co. in January 2005, and it wasn’t long before grocery store chains started selling his beans locally, transforming the company into a favorite wholesale coffee brand. In 2019, a new location on West Broad Street opened to the public. The mission? Good work in the service of great coffee.
2nd: Lamplighter Coffee Roasters
Richmond LamplighterCoffee.com, 804-728-2292
3rd: Hyperion Espresso
Fredericksburg HyperionEspresso.com, 540-373-4882
Food Truck
1st: Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen
Richmond area Facebook: @mrsyoderskitchen, 540-395-5213
Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen is a family-owned and operated doughnut truck known for its unique sourdough donuts made fresh while you wait with original or chocolate glaze frosting. You can stay up to date with the changing schedule posted on Facebook each week.
2nd: Boka Tako Truck
Richmond BokaTruck.com, 804-928-2652
3rd: Juan More Taco FXBG
Fredericksburg JuanMorePlease.com, 540-372-8226
Dessert
1st: Shyndigz
1903 W. Cary St., Richmond, Shyndigz.com, 804-938-3449
There is simply nothing like the treats at Shyndigz on Cary. Richmond’s only late-night dessert cafe, Shyndigz offers whole to-go cakes and pies to order, as well as walk-in slices and treats with gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegan options, as well. Fan favorites include the Salted Chocolate Caramel Cake and the Key Lime Pie.
2nd: Pearl’s Bake Shoppe
Richmond PearlsBakeShoppe.com, 804-285-2253
3rd: Sugar Shack Donuts
Locations in North Chesterfield, Richmond SugarShackDonuts.com, 804-278-5900
Ice Cream Shop
1st: Gelati Celesti
Locations in the Richmond area, GelatiIceCream.com, 804-525-5596
In 1984, Peter and John Edmonds opened Gelati Celesti in Richmond. Each batch of ice cream is handmade and the flavors are churned in small batches using special Italian equipment. Gelati Celesti has 24 house flavors, rotates more than 85 flavors throughout the year, and also offers made-to-order ice cream pies and cakes for any occasion.
2nd: Carl’s
Fredericksburg CarlsFrozenCustard.com
3rd: Bev’s Homemade Ice Cream
Richmond Facebook: @bevshomemade, 804-204-2387
Sandwich Shop
1st: Bodo’s Bagels
Locations in Charlottesville BodosBagels.com, 434-977-9598
You don’t need to leave the state to get some authentically crafted, freshly baked New York bagels. Locally owned and operated since 1988, Bodo’s Bagels serves delicious and affordable sandwiches, salads, and bagels at three locations in Charlottesville, satisfying locals, visitors, and its college community alike.
2nd: Secret Sandwich Society
Richmond SecretSandwichSociety.com, 804-644-4777
3rd: Boychik’s Deli
Glen Allen Boychiks.com, 804-747-1030
Outdoor Dining
1st: Blue Mountain Brewery
9519 Critzers Shop Rd., Afton BlueMountainBrewery.com, 540-456-8020 Blue Mountain Brewery opened in 2007 as the first rural brewery model in Virginia. A beautiful destination for carefully crafted beer, Blue Mountain also offers excellent food and service. Popular brews include a noble-hop-laced Pre-Prohibition Lager, a cold-aged German ale, an orange-infused IPA, an aromatic DIPA, and a pale ale.
2nd: Portico Restaurant & Bar
Richmond PorticoRichmond.com, 804-784-4800
3rd: The Boathouse
Locations in Hopewell, Midlothian, Richmond BoathouseVa.com, 804-622-2628
FOOD SHOPPING
Bakery
1st: Paul’s Bakery
2008 Lafayette Blvd., Fredericksburg Shop.PaulsBakery.com, 540-898-2173
This third-generation, family-owned and -operated bakery opened in 1973. Famous for their old-fashioned hand-made yeast doughnuts, Paul’s most popular treat is the raspberry-filled flavor. Paul’s also offers cakes, cookies, pastries, pies, breads, and holiday-themed treats for every occasion.
2nd: Shyndigz
Richmond Shyndigz.com, 804-938-3449
3rd: Pearl’s Bake Shoppe
Richmond PearlsBakeShoppe.com, 804-285-2253
Butcher
1st: Belmont Butchery
15 N. Belmont Ave., Richmond BelmontButchery.com, 804-422-8519
Located in Richmond’s Museum District, Belmont Butchery offers artisanal hand-cut meats and provisions from its European-style storefront. While enrolled in an aerospace engineering college program in the 1980s, owner Tanya Cauthen realized food was far more interesting and set out to create Belmont. With an acclaimed charcuterie program, the most popular items include local dry-aged beef and house-made bacon.
2nd: J.M. Stock Provisions
Charlottesville StockProvisions.com, 434-244-2480
3rd: Olde Towne Butcher
Fredericksburg OldeTowneButcher.com, 540-370-4105
Chocolatier
1st: For the Love of Chocolate
3136 W. Cary St., Richmond, ForTheLoveOfChocolateRVA.com, 804-359-5645
After seeing fine chocolatiers on a trip to Europe, For the Love of Chocolate’s original owner wanted to bring that same luxurious experience to Richmond. This business is a haven for chocolate lovers, with gourmet and international items, Virginia-made options, rare retro candies, kosher and vegan treats, and much more.
2nd: Gearhart’s
Locations in Charlottesville, Richmond GearhartsChocolates.com, 434-972-9100
3rd: Kilwins
Locations in Charlottesville, Richmond Kilwins.com, 434-234-3634
Farmers’ Market
1st: South of the James
Forest Hill Park, Richmond, GrowRVA.com, 804-814-2373
This open-air producer-only market is the ideal spot for farmers and artisans to sell locally grown and handmade items. Open rain or shine, South of the James has an impressively extensive vendor list. During the pandemic, the market was temporarily relocated to Bryan Park from its original location in Forest Hill.
2nd: Charlottesville City Market
Charlottesville.org/CityMarket, 434-970-3371
3rd: 17th Street Farmers’ Market
Richmond RichmondGov.com/FarmersMarket, 804-646-5733
Grocery Store
1st: Wegmans
Multiple locations Wegmans.com, 800-934-6267
Wegmans offers the freshest ingredients and most delicious meals from its chefs. The in-house bakery, butcher, and prepared food section will ensure you can create and enjoy the perfect meal. Patrons of this popular grocery store will find choice, quality, and value in every aisle with exceptional service there to assist them.
2nd: Publix
Multiple locations Publix.com, 800-242-1227
3rd: Kroger
Multiple locations Kroger.com, 800-576-4377
Specialty/Gourmet Food Shop
1st: Stella’s Grocery
Locations in Richmond StellasGrocery.com, 804-912-1561
Located just across the street from its restaurant counterpart on Lafayette Street in Richmond, Stella’s Grocery allows customers to bring Stella Dikos’ favorite ingredients and prepared specialties home to family and friends. Homemade modern Greek cuisine is also available to enjoy and take home from locations downtown and in Scott’s Addition.
2nd: Ellwood Thompson’s
Richmond EllwoodThompsons.com, 804-359-7525
3rd: Libbie Market
Richmond LibbieMarket.com, 804-285-6414
Wine Shop
1st: Once Upon a Vine
4009 MacArthur Ave., Richmond OnceUponAVine.us, 804-726-9463
Once Upon a Vine opened in May 2004 and has one of the largest selections of Virginia wine in the state, with more than 3,500 types to choose from. Also, a carrier of several craft beer brands, this specialty shop’s primary mission is to make customers happy with exceptional service.
2nd: Barrel Thief Wine & Provisions
Richmond BarrelThiefWine.com, 804-612-9232
3rd: Corks and Kegs
Richmond CorksAndKegs.com, 804-288-0816
DRINK
Bar with the Best Atmosphere
1st: Can Can Brasserie
3120 W. Cary St, Richmond CanCanBrasserie.com, 804-358-7274
Can Can was opened in January 2005, when its original owner was inspired to bring a world-class French restaurant to the people of Richmond. Bar manager Caleb Donovan makes infused shrubs (drinking vinegar) in various flavors. He also concocts housemade gins and bitters, and stirs up handcrafted cocktails from the restaurant’s specialty spirits.
2nd: Q Rooftop Bar
Richmond DestinationHotels.com, 804-340-6040
3rd: Whiskey Jar
Charlottesville TheWhiskeyJarCville.com, 434-202-1549
Cocktails
1st: Tazza Kitchen
Locations in Henrico, Midlothian, Richmond TazzaKitchen.com, 804-716-6448
Inspired by Baja, Mexico, and the Italian Amalfi Coast, the owners of Tazza Kitchen set out to create a casual, chic atmosphere that celebrated traditional, wood-fired cooking and a creative, ever-evolving cocktail menu. Their most popular drink is their autumn special, the Thank You Ma’am, made from ingredients like Cirrus Vodka, hibiscus rose water, and grapefruit.
2nd: The Jasper
Richmond JasperBarRVA.com, 804-500-7630
3rd: The Alley Light
Charlottesville AlleyLight.com, 434-296-5003
Brewery
1st: Hardywood Park Craft Brewery
2410 Ownby Ln., Richmond (and) 820 Sanctuary Trail Dr., Richmond Hardywood.com, 804-420-2420
Founded in 2011, Hardywood’s mission is to have a sharp focus on brewing quality, sourcing local, environmental stewardship, and community engagement. With 12 total variants, Hardywood is well known for its Gingerbread Stout. The owners are ex- cited to re-open their Richmond location on Ownby Lane to include a pizza kitchen and an outdoor patio with fire pits and a performance stage.
2nd: Blue Mountain Brewery
Afton BlueMountainBrewery.com, 540-456-8020
3rd: Devils Backbone Brewing Company
Roseland DBBrewingCompany.com, 540-602-6018
Cidery
1st: Bold Rock Hard Cider
Locations in Charlottesville, Nellysford BoldRock.com, 434-361-1030
Since opening its Nellysford Cider Barn in June 2012, Bold Rock has become a regional favorite as well as the nation’s largest independently owned cider company with more than 100 awards. You can experience sweet ciders in-person at the tranquil Nellysford or Carter Mountain locations or purchase hard seltzers and canned cocktails to take home from regional grocery stores.
2nd: Blue Bee Cider
Richmond BlueBeeCider.com, 804-231-0280
3rd: Buskey Cider
Richmond BuskeyCider.com, 804-355-0100
Distillery
1st: Belle Isle Craft Spirits
615 Maury St., Richmond BelleIsleCraftSpirits.com, 804-723-1030
The folks at Belle Isle Craft Spirits like to say that they are in the business of having a good time, offering canned cocktails, moonshine, and more. Much like the beautiful Belle Isle itself, the business aims to be a bridge between opposite sides—a meeting point where good people come together and make great things happen.
2nd: A. Smith Bowman Distillery
Fredericksburg ASmithBowman.com, 540-373-4555
3rd: Three Crosses Distilling Co.
Powhatan ThreeCrossesDistilling.com, 804-818-6330
Winery
1st: Barboursville Winery
1765 Winery Rd., Barboursville BbvWine.com, 540-832-3824
Barboursville Winery was originally a landmark 18th-century estate de- signed by Thomas Jefferson for his friend, James Barbour, another Virginia statesman. In 1976, the estate was acquired by Gianni Zonin, already heir to a family wine enterprise in Veneto, Italy. Today, guests can experience world-class wine and the renaissance of European viticulture in the rolling hills of Virginia.
2nd: King Family Vineyards
Crozet KingFamilyVineyards.com, 434-823-7800
3rd: Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards
North Garden PippinHillFarm.com, 434-202-8063