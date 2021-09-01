Central Virginia: Food & Drink Winners 2021

RESTAURANT

Asian Restaurant

1st: Peter Chang

Multiple locations PeterChangRestaurant.com, 804-728-1820

An award-winning chef, Peter Chang is considered one of the greatest in Chinese cuisine today. Chang takes authentic Szechuan cooking to a whole new level at his restaurants, offering a broad menu that showcases his mastery of peppers and spices, and has garnered a massive following of loyal customers.

2nd: Fat Dragon Chinese Kitchen & Bar, Richmond

FatDragonRVA.com, 804-354-9888

3rd: Wild Ginger, Midlothian

WildGingerVa.com, 804-378-4988

Barbecue Restaurant

1st: ZZQ Texas Craft Barbecue

3201 W. Moore St., Richmond, ZZQRVA.com, 804-528-5648

ZZQ Texas Craft Barbecue was originally opened for catering and pop-ups 2013-2017 and officially opened a restaurant in 2018. Boasting the only authentic Texas-style barbecue in the Commonwealth, ZZQ uses all-wood cooking methods to create its popular sliced brisket, specialty meat sandwiches, spicy sides, and more.

2nd: Buz and Neds

Locations in Richmond BuzAndNeds.com, 804-355-6055

3rd: BBQ Exchange

Gordonsville BBQEx.com, 540-832-0227

Breakfast/Brunch Restaurant

1st: LUNCH. | SUPPER!

1214 Summit Ave., Richmond LunchorSupper.com, 804-353-0111

Opening his restaurant first as LUNCH in 2012 and then expanding to SUPPER! in 2014, owner Rick Lyons says that no matter what time you arrive, you will always have the best experience of the day. This restaurant celebrates home-style cooking with a modern twist. This year, LUNCH. will be transitioning into a market-style venue called LUNCH. Mart!

2nd: Boychik’s Deli

Glen Allen Boychiks.com, 804-747-1030

3rd: Joe’s Inn

Richmond JoesInnRVA.com, 804-355-2282

Burger Joint

1st: Burger Bach

Multiple locations BurgerBach.com, 804-359-1305

This New Zealand-inspired gastropub is known for its award-winning gourmet burgers and signature cocktails. Silver Fern Farms in New Zealand is the exclusive supplier of the res- restaurant's pasture-raised, 100 percent grass-fed Black Angus beef, ensuring only the best quality, all-natural ingredients. A choice of 16 signature sauces can accompany Burger Bach’s sizzling fresh-cut fries.

2nd: Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint

Locations in Charlottesville, Richmond JackBrownsJoint.com, 804-285-1758

3rd: Carytown Burgers & Fries

Locations in Henrico, Richmond CarytownBurgers.com, 804-358-5225

Indian Restaurant

1st: Lehja

11800 W. Broad St. Suite 910, Richmond Lehja.com, 804-364-1111

Lehja opened in 2010 with a menu that takes a modern approach to classic Indian fare. Popular dishes include the deconstructed butter chicken and duck Salli Boti. Lehja is the first Indian restaurant in Virginia to be given the Award of Excellence by Wine Spectator for its wine list, which offers more than 500 varieties.

2nd: Lemon Cuisine of India

Richmond LemonCuisineofIndia.com, 804-204-1800

3rd: Anokha Cuisine of India

Henrico Anokha.us, 804-360-8686

Italian Restaurant

1st: Edo’s Squid

411 N. Harrison St., Richmond EdosSquidRVA.com, 804-864-5488

Perhaps the least fussy restaurant in Richmond, Edo’s Squid is located up a slightly shabby stairway from another eatery, confusing more than one new diner over the years. The generous servings of authentic Italian dishes range from handmade pasta to the seafood implied by the name; the calamari is a fan favorite. Plating is simple but both the cuisine and service are exceptional.

2nd: Tavola

Charlottesville TavolaVino.com, 434-972-9463

3rd: Mamma Zu

Richmond Facebook: Mamma Zu, 804-788-4205

Mexican Restaurant

1st: Mexico Restaurant

Multiple locations Mexico-Restaurant.com, 804-496-6911

Mexico Restaurant opened in 1990 and has since expanded to seven locations in the Richmond area. Mexico Restaurant serves fresh Mexican food of the highest quality in a casual atmosphere, perfect for a family dinner, birthday party, or night out. They take pride not only in food and service, but also in their involvement with the community.

2nd: En Su Boca

Richmond EnSuBoca.com, 804-359-0768

3rd: Casa Del Barco

Locations in Richmond CasaDelBarcoVa.com, 804-775-2628

Pizzeria

1st: Bottoms Up Pizza

1700 Dock St., Richmond BottomsUpPizza.com, 804-644-4400 Bottoms Up is a staple of Richmond’s historic Shockoe Bottom district and has specialized in gourmet pizzas for more than 30 years. Surviving floods, hurricanes, and now a pandemic, this family-owned business is here to stay and provide Richmond with quality, delicious pizzas, savory sauces, generous portions of pasta, and even a selection of juicy burgers.

2nd: Mary Angela’s Pizzeria

Richmond MaryAngelasPizza.com, 804-353-2333

3rd: Belmont Pizzeria

Richmond BelmontPizzeria.com, 804-888-9861

Seafood Restaurant

1st: The Boathouse

Locations in Hopewell, Midlothian, Richmond, BoathouseVA.com, 804-622-2628

Established in 1988, The Boathouse restaurant and event space weds impeccable waterfront views with authentic, locally sourced seafood cuisine. The restaurant is committed to exceptional service, using only the purest, freshest ingredients. A fan favorite continues to be the incomparable crab cake recipe, perfected over the past few decades.

2nd: Rappahannock

Richmond RappahannockRVA.com, 804-545-0565

3rd: Edo’s Squid

Richmond EdosSquidRVA.com, 804-864-5488

Steakhouse

1st: Buckhead’s Chop House

8510 Patterson Ave., Richmond Buckheads.com, 804-750-2000

Held to the highest standard of excellence, Buckhead’s Chop House has been a Richmond tradition since 1994, featuring succulent Braveheart Beef and fresh seafood. The chef’s passion for culinary perfection is evident in every bite. As an added bonus, the bar proudly highlights one of the largest selections of single malt scotches and bourbons in the area.

2nd: Sedona Taphouse

Multiple locations SedonaTaphouse.com, 804-545-2498

3rd: The Tobacco Company Restaurant

Richmond TheTobaccoCompany.com, 804-782-9555

Restaurant

1st: Stella’s

1012 Lafayette St., Richmond, StellasRichmond.com, 804-358-2011

Established in 1983, Stella’s honors rustic and modern Greek cuisine. The charming and romantic space is a tribute to Stella herself, who crafted her famed Greek recipes for all who walk through her doors from early morning to afternoon. You’ll have a hard time choosing what to order from the authentic and thoughtfully crafted menu.

2nd: Kuba Kuba

Locations in Henrico, Richmond KubaKuba.info, 804-355-8817

3rd: L’Opossum

Richmond LOpossum.com, 804-918-6028

Restaurant for Vegans or Vegetarians

1st: The Daily Kitchen & Bar

2934 W. Cary St., Richmond, 12201 W. Broad St., Henrico, TheDailyKitchenAndBar.com, 804-342–8990

Organic, all-natural, local, and sustainable ingredients are the cornerstone of The Daily Kitchen & Bar experience. A staple eatery for vegans and vegetarians, The Daily strives to serve everyone food that is health-conscious, environmentally friendly, socially responsible, and most importantly, nourishingly delicious. Frequently used ingredients include kale, quinoa, sweet potatoes, berries, heart-healthy cold-water fish, and other superfoods.

2nd: Goatocado

Richmond Goatocado.com, 804-464-8226

3rd: Ipanema Cafe

Richmond IpanemaVeg.com, 804-213-0190

Coffee Shop or Roaster

1st: Blanchard’s Coffee Roasting Co.

3121 W. Broad St., Richmond BlanchardsCoffee.com, 804-687-9443

David Blanchard founded Blanchard’s Coffee Roasting Co. in January 2005, and it wasn’t long before grocery store chains started selling his beans locally, transforming the company into a favorite wholesale coffee brand. In 2019, a new location on West Broad Street opened to the public. The mission? Good work in the service of great coffee.

2nd: Lamplighter Coffee Roasters

Richmond LamplighterCoffee.com, 804-728-2292

3rd: Hyperion Espresso

Fredericksburg HyperionEspresso.com, 540-373-4882

Food Truck

1st: Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen

Richmond area Facebook: @mrsyoderskitchen, 540-395-5213

Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen is a family-owned and operated doughnut truck known for its unique sourdough donuts made fresh while you wait with original or chocolate glaze frosting. You can stay up to date with the changing schedule posted on Facebook each week.

2nd: Boka Tako Truck

Richmond BokaTruck.com, 804-928-2652

3rd: Juan More Taco FXBG

Fredericksburg JuanMorePlease.com, 540-372-8226

Dessert

1st: Shyndigz

1903 W. Cary St., Richmond, Shyndigz.com, 804-938-3449

There is simply nothing like the treats at Shyndigz on Cary. Richmond’s only late-night dessert cafe, Shyndigz offers whole to-go cakes and pies to order, as well as walk-in slices and treats with gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegan options, as well. Fan favorites include the Salted Chocolate Caramel Cake and the Key Lime Pie.

2nd: Pearl’s Bake Shoppe

Richmond PearlsBakeShoppe.com, 804-285-2253

3rd: Sugar Shack Donuts

Locations in North Chesterfield, Richmond SugarShackDonuts.com, 804-278-5900

Ice Cream Shop

1st: Gelati Celesti

Locations in the Richmond area, GelatiIceCream.com, 804-525-5596

In 1984, Peter and John Edmonds opened Gelati Celesti in Richmond. Each batch of ice cream is handmade and the flavors are churned in small batches using special Italian equipment. Gelati Celesti has 24 house flavors, rotates more than 85 flavors throughout the year, and also offers made-to-order ice cream pies and cakes for any occasion.

2nd: Carl’s

Fredericksburg CarlsFrozenCustard.com

3rd: Bev’s Homemade Ice Cream

Richmond Facebook: @bevshomemade, 804-204-2387

Sandwich Shop

1st: Bodo’s Bagels

Locations in Charlottesville BodosBagels.com, 434-977-9598

You don’t need to leave the state to get some authentically crafted, freshly baked New York bagels. Locally owned and operated since 1988, Bodo’s Bagels serves delicious and affordable sandwiches, salads, and bagels at three locations in Charlottesville, satisfying locals, visitors, and its college community alike.

2nd: Secret Sandwich Society

Richmond SecretSandwichSociety.com, 804-644-4777

3rd: Boychik’s Deli

Glen Allen Boychiks.com, 804-747-1030

Outdoor Dining

1st: Blue Mountain Brewery

9519 Critzers Shop Rd., Afton BlueMountainBrewery.com, 540-456-8020 Blue Mountain Brewery opened in 2007 as the first rural brewery model in Virginia. A beautiful destination for carefully crafted beer, Blue Mountain also offers excellent food and service. Popular brews include a noble-hop-laced Pre-Prohibition Lager, a cold-aged German ale, an orange-infused IPA, an aromatic DIPA, and a pale ale.

2nd: Portico Restaurant & Bar

Richmond PorticoRichmond.com, 804-784-4800

3rd: The Boathouse

Locations in Hopewell, Midlothian, Richmond BoathouseVa.com, 804-622-2628

FOOD SHOPPING

Bakery

1st: Paul’s Bakery

2008 Lafayette Blvd., Fredericksburg Shop.PaulsBakery.com, 540-898-2173

This third-generation, family-owned and -operated bakery opened in 1973. Famous for their old-fashioned hand-made yeast doughnuts, Paul’s most popular treat is the raspberry-filled flavor. Paul’s also offers cakes, cookies, pastries, pies, breads, and holiday-themed treats for every occasion.

2nd: Shyndigz

Richmond Shyndigz.com, 804-938-3449

3rd: Pearl’s Bake Shoppe

Richmond PearlsBakeShoppe.com, 804-285-2253

Butcher

1st: Belmont Butchery

15 N. Belmont Ave., Richmond BelmontButchery.com, 804-422-8519

Located in Richmond’s Museum District, Belmont Butchery offers artisanal hand-cut meats and provisions from its European-style storefront. While enrolled in an aerospace engineering college program in the 1980s, owner Tanya Cauthen realized food was far more interesting and set out to create Belmont. With an acclaimed charcuterie program, the most popular items include local dry-aged beef and house-made bacon.

2nd: J.M. Stock Provisions

Charlottesville StockProvisions.com, 434-244-2480

3rd: Olde Towne Butcher

Fredericksburg OldeTowneButcher.com, 540-370-4105

Chocolatier

1st: For the Love of Chocolate

3136 W. Cary St., Richmond, ForTheLoveOfChocolateRVA.com, 804-359-5645

After seeing fine chocolatiers on a trip to Europe, For the Love of Chocolate’s original owner wanted to bring that same luxurious experience to Richmond. This business is a haven for chocolate lovers, with gourmet and international items, Virginia-made options, rare retro candies, kosher and vegan treats, and much more.

2nd: Gearhart’s

Locations in Charlottesville, Richmond GearhartsChocolates.com, 434-972-9100

3rd: Kilwins

Locations in Charlottesville, Richmond Kilwins.com, 434-234-3634

Farmers’ Market

1st: South of the James

Forest Hill Park, Richmond, GrowRVA.com, 804-814-2373

This open-air producer-only market is the ideal spot for farmers and artisans to sell locally grown and handmade items. Open rain or shine, South of the James has an impressively extensive vendor list. During the pandemic, the market was temporarily relocated to Bryan Park from its original location in Forest Hill.

2nd: Charlottesville City Market

Charlottesville.org/CityMarket, 434-970-3371

3rd: 17th Street Farmers’ Market

Richmond RichmondGov.com/FarmersMarket, 804-646-5733

Grocery Store

1st: Wegmans

Multiple locations Wegmans.com, 800-934-6267

Wegmans offers the freshest ingredients and most delicious meals from its chefs. The in-house bakery, butcher, and prepared food section will ensure you can create and enjoy the perfect meal. Patrons of this popular grocery store will find choice, quality, and value in every aisle with exceptional service there to assist them.

2nd: Publix

Multiple locations Publix.com, 800-242-1227

3rd: Kroger

Multiple locations Kroger.com, 800-576-4377

Specialty/Gourmet Food Shop

1st: Stella’s Grocery

Locations in Richmond StellasGrocery.com, 804-912-1561

Located just across the street from its restaurant counterpart on Lafayette Street in Richmond, Stella’s Grocery allows customers to bring Stella Dikos’ favorite ingredients and prepared specialties home to family and friends. Homemade modern Greek cuisine is also available to enjoy and take home from locations downtown and in Scott’s Addition.

2nd: Ellwood Thompson’s

Richmond EllwoodThompsons.com, 804-359-7525

3rd: Libbie Market

Richmond LibbieMarket.com, 804-285-6414

Wine Shop

1st: Once Upon a Vine

4009 MacArthur Ave., Richmond OnceUponAVine.us, 804-726-9463

Once Upon a Vine opened in May 2004 and has one of the largest selections of Virginia wine in the state, with more than 3,500 types to choose from. Also, a carrier of several craft beer brands, this specialty shop’s primary mission is to make customers happy with exceptional service.

2nd: Barrel Thief Wine & Provisions

Richmond BarrelThiefWine.com, 804-612-9232

3rd: Corks and Kegs

Richmond CorksAndKegs.com, 804-288-0816

DRINK

Bar with the Best Atmosphere

1st: Can Can Brasserie

3120 W. Cary St, Richmond CanCanBrasserie.com, 804-358-7274

Can Can was opened in January 2005, when its original owner was inspired to bring a world-class French restaurant to the people of Richmond. Bar manager Caleb Donovan makes infused shrubs (drinking vinegar) in various flavors. He also concocts housemade gins and bitters, and stirs up handcrafted cocktails from the restaurant’s specialty spirits.

2nd: Q Rooftop Bar

Richmond DestinationHotels.com, 804-340-6040

3rd: Whiskey Jar

Charlottesville TheWhiskeyJarCville.com, 434-202-1549

Cocktails

1st: Tazza Kitchen

Locations in Henrico, Midlothian, Richmond TazzaKitchen.com, 804-716-6448

Inspired by Baja, Mexico, and the Italian Amalfi Coast, the owners of Tazza Kitchen set out to create a casual, chic atmosphere that celebrated traditional, wood-fired cooking and a creative, ever-evolving cocktail menu. Their most popular drink is their autumn special, the Thank You Ma’am, made from ingredients like Cirrus Vodka, hibiscus rose water, and grapefruit.

2nd: The Jasper

Richmond JasperBarRVA.com, 804-500-7630

3rd: The Alley Light

Charlottesville AlleyLight.com, 434-296-5003

Brewery

1st: Hardywood Park Craft Brewery

2410 Ownby Ln., Richmond (and) 820 Sanctuary Trail Dr., Richmond Hardywood.com, 804-420-2420

Founded in 2011, Hardywood’s mission is to have a sharp focus on brewing quality, sourcing local, environmental stewardship, and community engagement. With 12 total variants, Hardywood is well known for its Gingerbread Stout. The owners are ex- cited to re-open their Richmond location on Ownby Lane to include a pizza kitchen and an outdoor patio with fire pits and a performance stage.

2nd: Blue Mountain Brewery

Afton BlueMountainBrewery.com, 540-456-8020

3rd: Devils Backbone Brewing Company

Roseland DBBrewingCompany.com, 540-602-6018

Cidery

1st: Bold Rock Hard Cider

Locations in Charlottesville, Nellysford BoldRock.com, 434-361-1030

Since opening its Nellysford Cider Barn in June 2012, Bold Rock has become a regional favorite as well as the nation’s largest independently owned cider company with more than 100 awards. You can experience sweet ciders in-person at the tranquil Nellysford or Carter Mountain locations or purchase hard seltzers and canned cocktails to take home from regional grocery stores.

2nd: Blue Bee Cider

Richmond BlueBeeCider.com, 804-231-0280

3rd: Buskey Cider

Richmond BuskeyCider.com, 804-355-0100

Distillery

1st: Belle Isle Craft Spirits

615 Maury St., Richmond BelleIsleCraftSpirits.com, 804-723-1030

The folks at Belle Isle Craft Spirits like to say that they are in the business of having a good time, offering canned cocktails, moonshine, and more. Much like the beautiful Belle Isle itself, the business aims to be a bridge between opposite sides—a meeting point where good people come together and make great things happen.

2nd: A. Smith Bowman Distillery

Fredericksburg ASmithBowman.com, 540-373-4555

3rd: Three Crosses Distilling Co.

Powhatan ThreeCrossesDistilling.com, 804-818-6330

Winery

1st: Barboursville Winery

1765 Winery Rd., Barboursville BbvWine.com, 540-832-3824

Barboursville Winery was originally a landmark 18th-century estate de- signed by Thomas Jefferson for his friend, James Barbour, another Virginia statesman. In 1976, the estate was acquired by Gianni Zonin, already heir to a family wine enterprise in Veneto, Italy. Today, guests can experience world-class wine and the renaissance of European viticulture in the rolling hills of Virginia.

2nd: King Family Vineyards

Crozet KingFamilyVineyards.com, 434-823-7800

3rd: Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards

North Garden PippinHillFarm.com, 434-202-8063