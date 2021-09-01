Central Virginia: Best Shopping Winners 2021

Antiques

1st: West End Antiques Mall

2004 Staples Mill Rd., Richmond WestEndAntiqueMall.com, 804-359-1600

West End Antiques Mall has consistently been voted Richmond’s best vintage retailer. Thanks to its more than 250 vendor booths, ever-changing inventory, and 53,000 square feet of shopping space, customers will find new treasures every visit. With styles including Mid Century Modern, Virginia Colonial, Industrial, and Rustic, West End has pieces for all antiquers.

2nd: The Lazy Daisy Gift Store

Multiple locations LazyDaisyGiftStore.com, 804-796-2192

3rd: RVA Antiques

Henrico RVAAntiquesAndHomeDecor.com, 804-716-4388

Gift and Home Accessories Store

1st: Tinker’s

2409 Westwood Ave., Richmond TinkerAndCompany.com, 804-359-3301

The sister business to Tinker and Company, one of the most reputable furniture restorers in the state, Tinker’s has been the ultimate destination for gifts, home furnishings, holiday décor, fashion accessories, and baby items in Richmond for more than 30 years. To comply with pandemic regulations, the shop currently offers private shopping parties and curbside pickup services for online orders.

2nd: Mongrel

Richmond MongrelRVA.com, 804-342-1272

3rd: Tweed

Richmond TweedAtHome.com, 804-249-3900

Bicycle Shop

1st: Agee’s Bicycle Company

Locations in Midlothian, Richmond, Agees.com, 804-353-4888

Agee’s Bicycle Company first opened its doors in 1910 and is one of the oldest bicycle companies in the nation. Known for its customer service, this family-owned business has been voted the “Best Bicycle Shop in Richmond” on numerous occasions and named to the national Top 100 Bicycle dealer list many times.

2nd: Carytown Bicycle Co.

Locations in Henrico, Midlothian, Richmond CarytownBikes.com, 804-440-2453

3rd: Conte’s Bike Shop

Henrico ConteBikes.com, 804-935-0500

Book Store

1st: Chop Suey Books

2913 W. Cary St., Richmond, ChopSueyBooks.com, 804-422-8066

Located in the heart of Richmond’s Carytown, Chop Suey is a staple of Central Virginia bookselling. Although currently closed to the public due to the ongoing pandemic, the store offers online ordering and convenient curbside pickup services and looks forward to reopening its doors again soon. Until then, readers can tune into the shop’s weekly virtual book clubs.

2nd: Fountain Bookstore

Richmond FountainBookstore.com, 804-788-1594

3rd: Givens Books & Little Dickens

Lynchburg GivensBooks.com, 434-385-5027

Consignment Shop

1st: Clementine

3118 W. Cary St., Richmond, SweetClementine.com, 804-358-2357

Clementine has offered contemporary and designer fashion on consignment to the Richmond area for 18 years. Selecting every item by hand for quality and style, the staff is dedicated to offering customers a curated collection of unique clothes, shoes, and accessories. Both in-store and online, you will find something fresh and unexpected every time.

2nd: Next Time Consignment

Forest NextTimeConsignment.com, 434-608-1200

3rd: Revival Consignment

Richmond RevivalConsignment.com, 804-750-2200

Downtown Shopping

1st: Carytown

Richmond CarytownRVA.com

Richmond’s first strip shopping center, Carytown is a diverse collection of around 230 small businesses, including retail shopping, restaurants, services, health care, and everything in-between. This eclectic mixture of unique shops draws locals and visitors alike for window shopping, brunch with friends, and picking out the perfect gift.

2nd: Downtown Charlottesville

DowntownCharlottesville.com, 434-295-9073

3rd: Downtown Fredericksburg

FredericksburgDowntown.org, 540-479-1595

Florist Shop

1st: Coleman Brothers Flowers

2104 Dumbarton Rd., Richmond ColemanFlowers.com, 804-262-8681 Coleman Brothers Flowers has been family-owned and operated since 1971, offering seasonal arrangements for birthdays, anniversaries, new babies, weddings, and every occasion in between. Same-day delivery is available in the Richmond area, as are delivery services to nearby hospitals, funeral homes, nursing homes, and wedding venues, to ensure your sweet-smelling sentiments arrive efficiently.

2nd: Strange’s

Locations in Richmond Stranges.com, 804-321-2200

3rd: Strawberry Fields Flowers and Finds

Richmond StrawberryFieldsFlowersAndFinds.com, 804-213-0232

Shopping Mall

1st: Short Pump Town Center

11800 W. Broad St., Richmond, ShortPumpMall.com, 804-360-1700

Built to be an open-air lifestyle and entertainment experience, Short Pump Town Center has more than 140 shops, restaurants, and entertainment options, many of which are exclusive to the market. The pedestrian-friendly design of the shopping mall features lush landscaping, heated pavilions, beautiful fountains, intimate seating areas, and a feature fireplace.

2nd: Stony Point Fashion Park

Richmond ShopStonyPoint.com, 804-267-2740

3rd: Chesterfield Towne Center

Richmond ChesterfieldCenter.com, 804-794-4662

Fine Jewelry Store

1st: Schwarzschild Jewelers

Locations in Charlottesville, Midlothian, Richmond Schwarzschild.com, 804-355-2136

Schwarzschild Jewelers was founded in the 1890s when the city of Richmond served as a hub for four major railroads. A watchmaking business was born, crafting timepieces essential for railroad workers to keep trains on time. Since then, Schwarzschild has evolved into a full-service jeweler, offering extensive on-site customer services including jewelry and watch repair, custom designs, and appraisals.

2nd: Fink’s Jewelers

Multiple locations Finks.com, 434-284-4060

3rd: Lustre by Adolf

Henrico HaveLustre.com, 804-285-3671

Men’s Clothing Store

1st: Franco’s Fine Clothier

5321 Lakeside Ave., Richmond & 11800 W. Broad St., Suite 1168, Richmond, Francos.com, 804-264-2994

Founder Franco Ambrogi has earned a reputation as one of Richmond’s finest tailors, known for his expertise, craftsmanship, and friendly disposition. This men’s clothing store provides customers with personalized attention as well as a vast array of menswear brands, including sartorial business clothing, modern sportswear, outerwear, shoes, and more.

2nd: JoS. A Bank

Multiple locations JosBank.com

3rd: Peter-Blair Accessories

Richmond PeterBlairAccessorites.com, 804-288-8123

Women’s Clothing Store

1st: Levys

5807 Grove Ave., Richmond, Facebook: @LevysRichmond, 804-673-0177

Levys was founded in Charlottesville in the 1920s and opened in Richmond’s Libbie & Grove neighborhood in 1991. A third-generation family business, the store strives to bring accessible fashion to the Richmond area and help customers find the right clothing for their lifestyle, with options ranging from casual looks to special occasion getups.

2nd: For Posh Sake

Mechanicsville ForPoshSake.com, 804-569-2713

3rd: fab’rik

Richmond FabrikStyle.com, 804-254-5653

Shoe Store

1st: Saxon Shoes

Short Pump Town Center, Richmond & Spotsylvania Towne Centre, Fredericksburg SaxonShoes.com, 804-285-3473

Opened in 1953, Saxon Shoes is now one of the largest independent shoe stores in the United States. The team at Saxon Shoes aims to provide footwear for any occasion, any gender, and all ages. Whether you want trendy, traditional, casual, or formal footwear, this shoe store has you covered.

2nd: Fleet Feet

Locations in Henrico and Richmond FleetFeet.com, 804-282-6600

3rd: Ragged Mountain Running Shop

Charlottesville RaggedMountainRunning.com, 434-293-3367

Sporting Goods or Outdoor Outfitter

1st: Green Top Sporting Goods

10150 Lakeridge Pkwy., Ashland GreenTopHuntFish.com, 804-550-2188

The pros at Green Top love the outdoors as much as their customers and equip sporting enthusiasts of all levels with the proper gear they need for a memorable season. Green Top offers quality equipment and apparel for hunting, fishing, boating, and more. They even launched the Green Top Outdoors Podcast this year.

2nd: Fleet Feet

Locations in Henrico and Richmond FleetFeet.com, 804-282-6600

3rd: Disco Sports

Richmond DiscoSports.com, 804-285-4242