Central Virginia: Best Shopping Winners 2021

Antiques
1st: West End Antiques Mall
2004 Staples Mill Rd., Richmond WestEndAntiqueMall.com, 804-359-1600
West End Antiques Mall has consistently been voted Richmond’s best vintage retailer. Thanks to its more than 250 vendor booths, ever-changing inventory, and 53,000 square feet of shopping space, customers will find new treasures every visit. With styles including Mid Century Modern, Virginia Colonial, Industrial, and Rustic, West End has pieces for all antiquers.
2nd: The Lazy Daisy Gift Store
Multiple locations LazyDaisyGiftStore.com, 804-796-2192
3rd: RVA Antiques
Henrico RVAAntiquesAndHomeDecor.com, 804-716-4388
Gift and Home Accessories Store
1st: Tinker’s
2409 Westwood Ave., Richmond TinkerAndCompany.com, 804-359-3301
The sister business to Tinker and Company, one of the most reputable furniture restorers in the state, Tinker’s has been the ultimate destination for gifts, home furnishings, holiday décor, fashion accessories, and baby items in Richmond for more than 30 years. To comply with pandemic regulations, the shop currently offers private shopping parties and curbside pickup services for online orders.
2nd: Mongrel
Richmond MongrelRVA.com, 804-342-1272
3rd: Tweed
Richmond TweedAtHome.com, 804-249-3900
Bicycle Shop
1st: Agee’s Bicycle Company
Locations in Midlothian, Richmond, Agees.com, 804-353-4888
Agee’s Bicycle Company first opened its doors in 1910 and is one of the oldest bicycle companies in the nation. Known for its customer service, this family-owned business has been voted the “Best Bicycle Shop in Richmond” on numerous occasions and named to the national Top 100 Bicycle dealer list many times.
2nd: Carytown Bicycle Co.
Locations in Henrico, Midlothian, Richmond CarytownBikes.com, 804-440-2453
3rd: Conte’s Bike Shop
Henrico ConteBikes.com, 804-935-0500
Book Store
1st: Chop Suey Books
2913 W. Cary St., Richmond, ChopSueyBooks.com, 804-422-8066
Located in the heart of Richmond’s Carytown, Chop Suey is a staple of Central Virginia bookselling. Although currently closed to the public due to the ongoing pandemic, the store offers online ordering and convenient curbside pickup services and looks forward to reopening its doors again soon. Until then, readers can tune into the shop’s weekly virtual book clubs.
2nd: Fountain Bookstore
Richmond FountainBookstore.com, 804-788-1594
3rd: Givens Books & Little Dickens
Lynchburg GivensBooks.com, 434-385-5027
Consignment Shop
1st: Clementine
3118 W. Cary St., Richmond, SweetClementine.com, 804-358-2357
Clementine has offered contemporary and designer fashion on consignment to the Richmond area for 18 years. Selecting every item by hand for quality and style, the staff is dedicated to offering customers a curated collection of unique clothes, shoes, and accessories. Both in-store and online, you will find something fresh and unexpected every time.
2nd: Next Time Consignment
Forest NextTimeConsignment.com, 434-608-1200
3rd: Revival Consignment
Richmond RevivalConsignment.com, 804-750-2200
Downtown Shopping
1st: Carytown
Richmond CarytownRVA.com
Richmond’s first strip shopping center, Carytown is a diverse collection of around 230 small businesses, including retail shopping, restaurants, services, health care, and everything in-between. This eclectic mixture of unique shops draws locals and visitors alike for window shopping, brunch with friends, and picking out the perfect gift.
2nd: Downtown Charlottesville
DowntownCharlottesville.com, 434-295-9073
3rd: Downtown Fredericksburg
FredericksburgDowntown.org, 540-479-1595
Florist Shop
1st: Coleman Brothers Flowers
2104 Dumbarton Rd., Richmond ColemanFlowers.com, 804-262-8681 Coleman Brothers Flowers has been family-owned and operated since 1971, offering seasonal arrangements for birthdays, anniversaries, new babies, weddings, and every occasion in between. Same-day delivery is available in the Richmond area, as are delivery services to nearby hospitals, funeral homes, nursing homes, and wedding venues, to ensure your sweet-smelling sentiments arrive efficiently.
2nd: Strange’s
Locations in Richmond Stranges.com, 804-321-2200
3rd: Strawberry Fields Flowers and Finds
Richmond StrawberryFieldsFlowersAndFinds.com, 804-213-0232
Shopping Mall
1st: Short Pump Town Center
11800 W. Broad St., Richmond, ShortPumpMall.com, 804-360-1700
Built to be an open-air lifestyle and entertainment experience, Short Pump Town Center has more than 140 shops, restaurants, and entertainment options, many of which are exclusive to the market. The pedestrian-friendly design of the shopping mall features lush landscaping, heated pavilions, beautiful fountains, intimate seating areas, and a feature fireplace.
2nd: Stony Point Fashion Park
Richmond ShopStonyPoint.com, 804-267-2740
3rd: Chesterfield Towne Center
Richmond ChesterfieldCenter.com, 804-794-4662
Fine Jewelry Store
1st: Schwarzschild Jewelers
Locations in Charlottesville, Midlothian, Richmond Schwarzschild.com, 804-355-2136
Schwarzschild Jewelers was founded in the 1890s when the city of Richmond served as a hub for four major railroads. A watchmaking business was born, crafting timepieces essential for railroad workers to keep trains on time. Since then, Schwarzschild has evolved into a full-service jeweler, offering extensive on-site customer services including jewelry and watch repair, custom designs, and appraisals.
2nd: Fink’s Jewelers
Multiple locations Finks.com, 434-284-4060
3rd: Lustre by Adolf
Henrico HaveLustre.com, 804-285-3671
Men’s Clothing Store
1st: Franco’s Fine Clothier
5321 Lakeside Ave., Richmond & 11800 W. Broad St., Suite 1168, Richmond, Francos.com, 804-264-2994
Founder Franco Ambrogi has earned a reputation as one of Richmond’s finest tailors, known for his expertise, craftsmanship, and friendly disposition. This men’s clothing store provides customers with personalized attention as well as a vast array of menswear brands, including sartorial business clothing, modern sportswear, outerwear, shoes, and more.
2nd: JoS. A Bank
Multiple locations JosBank.com
3rd: Peter-Blair Accessories
Richmond PeterBlairAccessorites.com, 804-288-8123
Women’s Clothing Store
1st: Levys
5807 Grove Ave., Richmond, Facebook: @LevysRichmond, 804-673-0177
Levys was founded in Charlottesville in the 1920s and opened in Richmond’s Libbie & Grove neighborhood in 1991. A third-generation family business, the store strives to bring accessible fashion to the Richmond area and help customers find the right clothing for their lifestyle, with options ranging from casual looks to special occasion getups.
2nd: For Posh Sake
Mechanicsville ForPoshSake.com, 804-569-2713
3rd: fab’rik
Richmond FabrikStyle.com, 804-254-5653
Shoe Store
1st: Saxon Shoes
Short Pump Town Center, Richmond & Spotsylvania Towne Centre, Fredericksburg SaxonShoes.com, 804-285-3473
Opened in 1953, Saxon Shoes is now one of the largest independent shoe stores in the United States. The team at Saxon Shoes aims to provide footwear for any occasion, any gender, and all ages. Whether you want trendy, traditional, casual, or formal footwear, this shoe store has you covered.
2nd: Fleet Feet
Locations in Henrico and Richmond FleetFeet.com, 804-282-6600
3rd: Ragged Mountain Running Shop
Charlottesville RaggedMountainRunning.com, 434-293-3367
Sporting Goods or Outdoor Outfitter
1st: Green Top Sporting Goods
10150 Lakeridge Pkwy., Ashland GreenTopHuntFish.com, 804-550-2188
The pros at Green Top love the outdoors as much as their customers and equip sporting enthusiasts of all levels with the proper gear they need for a memorable season. Green Top offers quality equipment and apparel for hunting, fishing, boating, and more. They even launched the Green Top Outdoors Podcast this year.
2nd: Fleet Feet
Locations in Henrico and Richmond FleetFeet.com, 804-282-6600
3rd: Disco Sports
Richmond DiscoSports.com, 804-285-4242