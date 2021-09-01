Central Virginia: Best Services Winners 2021

Health
Hospital
1st: Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital
5801 Bremo Rd., Richmond, BonSecours.com, 804-285-2011
Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital has served central Virginia since 1966. The hospital was the first in Richmond to achieve Magnet® Recognition by the American Nurses Credentialing Center for nursing excellence in 2008. Among many other accolades, the hospital is best known for its birthing center, pro- viding exceptional care for newborns and infants.
2nd: VCU Medical Center
Richmond VCUHealth.org, 804-828-9000
3rd: Henrico Doctors’ Hospital
Richmond HenricoDoctors.com, 804-289-4500
Primary Care Practice
1st: Commonwealth Primary Care
8 locations in the Richmond area, CPCVA.com, 804-288-0399
Commonwealth Primary Care focuses on patient-centered, whole-person medical care for individuals and families that is readily accessible and uses the latest healthcare technology. Dedicated to following individuals in the Richmond area through their whole lives, this primary care practice ensures that patients receive proper screenings and preventive services before moving forward with diagnoses.
2nd: Midlothian Family Practice
Locations in the Richmond area VaPhysicians.com
3rd: Family Practice Associates
Midlothian FamPracticeAssociates.com, 804-423-9913
Pediatric Practice
1st: Pediatric Associates of Richmond
Locations in Glen Allen, Mechanicsville, Richmond, ParPeds.com, 804-282-4205
Pediatric Associates of Richmond strives to ensure every child’s wellness and continual development from birth through age 18. Through regular well-child checkups and the occasional sick visit, each child’s health, growth, and development is kept on track. P.A.R. providers and clinical support staff are also available to take questions and concerns any time of day.
2nd: RVA Pediatrics
Locations in Midlothian and Richmond RVAPediatrics.com, 804-282-9706
3rd: Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU
Richmond CHRichmond.org, 804-828-2467
Dental Practice
1st: Virginia Family Dentistry
Multiple locations VaDentist.com
Over the past 45 years, Virginia Family Dentistry has grown into a multi-location and multi-specialty group practice. The model is unique, with general dentists and specialists working together in the same practice to provide general dentistry, periodontics, prosthodontics, orthodontics, and more. You will not have to go anywhere else for your dental needs.
2nd: River Run Dental
Locations in Henrico, Midlothian, Richmond RiverRunDentalSpa.com, 804-262-1060
3rd: Glen Allen Dentistry
Henrico GlenAllenDentistry.com, 804-261-1970
Orthodontic Practice
1st: Gardner Orthodontics
1206 Willow Lawn Dr., Richmond & 1129 Gaskins Rd., Richmond GardnerOrthodontics.com, 804-282-0505
As part of the top 1 percent of Invisalign providers in the country and one of two national and international Align Tech faculty from Virginia, Dr. Graham Gardner uses the latest software to make orthodontics better. With excellent service and decades of experience, you can feel confident that you’re getting truly expert care.
2nd: Horsey Orthodontic
Locations in Midlothian and Richmond HorseyOrthodontics.com, 804-464-8711
3rd: Virginia Family Dentistry
Multiple locations VaDentist.com
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Practice
1st: Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery
7 locations in the Richmond area OralFacialSurgery.com, 804-673-8061
Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery has excelled in oral and maxillofacial surgery services to the greater Richmond community for more than 35 years. The oral surgeons at this practice perform full-scope oral and maxillofacial surgery, from wisdom tooth removal, root canals, and tooth extractions to sleep apnea treatments, jaw surgery, TMJ disorder treatments, and facial trauma recovery.
2nd: Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery
Locations in Midlothian and Richmond CommonwealthOFS.com, 804-354-1600
3rd: VCU Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
Richmond OralMaxillofacialSurgery.vcu.edu, 804-628-6637
Audiology Practice
1st: VCU Health Audiology
3 locations in Richmond VCUHealth.org/Services/Audiology, 804-828-0431
The audiology department at VCU Health improves the communication ability of those with hearing loss through clinical services, research, and education of professionals and families. The licensed professionals at VCU Health offer services that include behavioral evaluation and auditory brainstem response in order to improve each of their patients’ quality of life.
2nd: Commonwealth ENT Specialist
Locations in Midlothian and Richmond CommonwealthENTPC.com, 804-378-7443
3rd: Hanover Audiology
Mechanicsville HanoverAudiology.com, 804-789-1764
Counseling or Therapy Practice
1st: Richmond Creative Counseling
900 Byrd Ave., Richmond RichmondCreativeCounseling.com, 804-592-6311
Richmond Creative Counseling offers accessibility to specialized, culturally competent, and affirming mental health services. With a passionate team of clinical and administrative professionals, this therapy practice utilizes both traditional and more modern approaches to help individuals uncover their true potential. Richmond Creative Counseling has responded to the pandemic by offering both in-person and virtual services.
2nd: VCU Department of Psychiatry
Richmond Psych.vcu.edu, 804-828-2000
3rd: Family Guidance Centers
4 locations in the Richmond area FamilyGuidanceCenters.com, 804-743-0960
Obstetrics and/or Gynecology Practice (OB/GYN)
1st: Virginia Physicians for Women
7 locations in the Richmond area VPFW.com, 804-897-2100
Virginia Physicians for Women pro-vides each patient with the unique attention and care they deserve. With an expert team of more than 30 compassionate providers and 150 staff members, this practice guides you towards treatment plans and preventive screenings that fit your lifestyle and meet your specific medical needs.
2nd: Bon Secours Richmond OB/GYN
5 locations in the Richmond area BonSecours.com, 410-442-0081
3rd: Virginia Women’s Center
4 locations in the Richmond area VirginiaWomensCenter.com, 804-597-9151
Orthopedic Practice
1st: OrthoVirginia
Multiple locations OrthoVirginia.com, 434-485-8598
OrthoVirginia helps patients reclaim their mobility, strength, and well-being by offering comprehensive care for those in need throughout the Richmond and Lynchburg areas. Each orthopedic specialist works with their on-site physical therapy and surgical staff to provide treatments that include orthopedic care, sports medicine care, physical therapy, diagnostic imaging, and more.
2nd: Tuckahoe Orthopaedics
Locations in Henrico, Mechanicsville, Richmond TuckahoeOrtho.com, 804-285-2300
3rd: VCU Health Sports Medicine
Richmond VCUHealth.org/Services/Sports-Medicine, 804-828-0713
Physical Therapy Practice
1st: Spinal Correction Center of Richmond
8536 Patterson Ave., Richmond LoveThatSpine.com, 804-740-9300
Dr. Michael C. Mulvaney, D.C. has practiced chiropractic care for more than 15 years, specializing in areas like nonsurgical spinal decompression, pregnancy and pediatrics, and pain relief for sports injuries. Dr. Mulvaney and the Spinal Correction Center team take a total body approach to treatments, looking at ways to correct and restore without surgery.
2nd: OrthoVirginia
Multiple locations OrthoVirginia.com, 434-485-8598
3rd: Pivot Physical Therapy
Multiple locations PivotPhysicalTherapy.com, 844-748-6878
Chiropractic Practice
1st: First Choice Chiropractic
1770 N. Parham Rd. Suite 103, Richmond RichmondVaChiropractor.com, 804-726-6810 First Choice Chiropractic opened in August 2009 to help the community live life to the fullest by achieving optimal structure and function of the spine and nervous system. The team at FCC provides long-term solutions by focusing the core strength and postural correction with techniques that patients can use both in the office and at home.
2nd: Back in Action
Richmond FeelGr8.com, 804-254-0200
3rd: Ariya Family Chiropractic Centers
6 locations in the Richmond area AriyaFamilyChiropractic.com, 804-526-7125
Optometric Practice
1st: Virginia Eye Institute
8 locations in the Richmond area VaEye.com, 804-287-2020
Virginia Eye Institute goes above and beyond with an association of board-certified ophthalmologists and optometrists who provide state-of-the-art comprehensive medical and surgical eye care, as well as optical assistance. The Institute’s mission is to enhance lives by delivering world-class services, including cataract, corneal, and LASIK surgeries, general ophthalmology, routine eye exams, and more.
2nd: Harman Eye Center
Multiple locations HarmanEye.com, 434-277-4858
3rd: Grove Eye Care
Locations in Midlothian and Richmond GroveEyeCare.com, 804-888-8998
Beauty
Cosmetic Surgery Practice
1st: Niamtu Cosmetic Facial Surgery
11319 Polo Pl., Midlothian LoveThatFace.com, 804-934-3223
Over the last three decades, the small cosmetic surgery practice started by Dr. Joe Niamtu has developed into the highly successful business it is today. The practice’s dedicated staff provides a safe, welcoming environment and natural results. Patients come from all over the state, out of state, and even out of the country.
2nd: Agnihotri Cosmetic Facial Surgery
Richmond AgnihotriCosmeticSurgery.com, 804-270-5028
3rd: Nadia P. Blanchet, M.D.
Richmond NadiaBlanchetMD.com, 804-320-8545
Dermatology Practice
1st: Dermatology Associates of Virginia
6 locations in the Richmond area DermVa.com, 804-549-4040
Dermatology Associates of Virginia’s mission is to provide compassionate, high-quality, and cost-conscious dermatologic care to the central Virginia region. All of the practice’s dermatologists are board-certified and members of local, state, and national dermatological and medical professional societies. In addition to offering cosmetic services, treatments for skin diseases and skin cancers are the practice’s specialty.
2nd: Richmond Dermatology & Laser Specialists
RichmondDermatology.com, 804-282-8510
3rd: Commonwealth Dermatology
Richmond ComDerm.com, 804-282-0831
Hair Salon or Barber Shop
1st: Mango Salon
Locations in Henrico & Richmond MangoSalon.com, 804-285-2800
Mango was founded in 2003 as a concept salon on Libbie Avenue with the goal of delivering amazing hair service. Since opening during Hurricane Isabel, with only 10 chairs and nine team members, the staff has worked together to grow the business into three locations and give Richmond the best hair care experience available.
2nd: Bombshell
Locations in Glen Allen, Midlothian, Richmond ILoveBombshell.com, 804-342-0051
3rd: Moxie Hair Lounge
Charlottesville MoxieHairLounge.com, 434 979 5556
Spa
1st: Scents of Serenity Organic Spa
Locations in Glen Allen & Richmond, ScentsOfSerenitySpa.com, 804-277-4498
Scents of Serenity Organic Spa pro- vides guests with the purest luxury spa services and organic products in a tranquil environment. With a recently opened third location in Short Pump with 14 treatment rooms, this spa carefully hand-selects each product line and offers popular services like non-surgical facelifts and CBD massages.
2nd: Face Works Day Spa
Richmond FaceWorksDaySpa.com, 804-740-5665
3rd: Sugar & Hive Beauty Bar
Henrico SugarAndHive.com, 804-491-4111
Home
Architecture Firm
1st: 3North
470 Tredegar St., Richmond 3North.com, 804-232-8900
With projects that include art galleries, schools, boutique hotels, private homes, and vacation residences, this full-service design firm meets clients’ most complex challenges with informed and innovative solutions. The team members include architects, landscape architects, interior designers, and graphic designers, working in a collaborative manner that resonates with their diverse clientele.
2nd: Glavé & Holmes Architecture
Richmond GlaveAndHolmes.com, 804-649-9303
3rd: Baskervill
Richmond Baskervill.com, 804-343-1010
Home Builder
1st: StyleCraft Homes
6225 Lakeside Ave., Richmond StyleCraftHomes.com, 804-627-0000 Father and son team Dale and Rich- ard Kuhn founded StyleCraft Homes, a company based on the values of innovation and craftsmanship, in 1993. StyleCraft works with industry-leading architects to design and build homes with quality materials and proven expertise, paying close attention to what buyers and the market say fit today’s lifestyles.
2nd: Eagle Construction
Henrico EagleOfVa.com, 804-741-4663
3rd: South River Custom Homes
Midlothian SouthRVA.com, 804-716-4597
Home Furnishings Store
1st: Green Front Furniture
316 N. Main St., Farmville GreenFront.com, 434-392-5943
Green Front Furniture was founded in 1968 and encompasses 13 buildings, including a series of rustic tobacco warehouses and converted department stores on Main Street. With 1,000,000 square feet of showroom space, Green Front has the largest rug selection in North America and carries more than 150 furniture and home décor manufacturers.
2nd: Tinker’s
Richmond TinkerAndCompany.com, 804-359-3301
3rd: LaDIFF
Richmond LaDiff.com, 804-648-6210
Home Technology Firm
1st: Livewire
4900 W. Clay St., Richmond GetLivewire.com, 804-937-9001
Founded in 2003, Livewire provides wide range, state-of-the-art technology integration services and prides itself on quality products, quality installation, and excellent customer service. Livewire is the only home technology company in Central Virginia delivering 24/7 remote support for its clients and is now offering outdoor and indoor lighting solutions just in time for spring.
2nd: Fireside Hearth & Home
Richmond Fireside-Pro.com, 804-278-6170
3rd: Moseley Electronics
Midlothian MoseleyElectronics.com, 804-379-1348
Interior Design Firm/Home Furnishings Store
1st: Kathy Corbet Interiors
5206 Markel Rd., Richmond KathyCorbetInteriors.com, 804-310-2597 With clients along the East Coast and as far as California, Kathy Corbet approaches each project with unique creative insight and extraordinary service. With an expansive network of custom craftsmen and key trade relationships, Corbet provides each client with results far beyond their expectations, believing that everyone should get to enjoy the design process.
2nd: Decorum, Inc.
Richmond Decorum-Interiors.com, 804-282-9900
3rd: Dana McKenna Designs
Richmond DanaMcKennaDesigns.com, 804-353-1076
Kitchen Design Firm and Remodeling Company
1st: Custom Kitchens, Inc.
6412 Horsepen Rd., Richmond, CustomKitchensInc.net, 804-288-7247
With more than 60 years of experience, the team at this design firm pro-vides luxury kitchen and bath renovations that are classic and timeless. Family-owned and operated, Custom Kitchens’ mission is to give every client the finest in design, installation, and service. Focusing on every detail, the team is committed to making the process a pleasurable experience for all involved.
2nd: Classic Kitchens of Virginia
Richmond ClassicKitchensOfVa.com, 804-784-5075
3rd: Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Galleries
Multiple locations FergusonShowrooms.com
Landscape Design
1st: Cross Creek Nursery & Landscaping
501 Courthouse Rd., Richmond CrossCreekNursery.com, 804-378-0700
A Richmond staple, Cross Creek Nursery & Landscaping is a family-owned and operated business that offers full-service nursery assistance, landscape designs and builds, grounds management, florist services, and interior landscaping consultations and execution. Whether you want to spruce up your landscape or completely redesign it, Cross Creek has everything you need in one place.
2nd: Sneed’s Nursery & Garden Center
Richmond SneedsNursery.com, 804-320-7798
3rd: James River Nurseries
Ashland JamesRiverNurseries.com, 804-798-2020
Greenhouse and Nursery
1st: Strange’s
3313 Mechanicsville Tpke., Richmond & 12111 W. Broad St., Richmond Stranges.com, 800-421-4070
Strange’s was founded in the early 1930s and has flourished into one of Virginia’s largest greenhouse growers and one of the largest retail garden centers in the United States. Plant-lovers will appreciate Strange’s ever-expanding list of plant and flower products and services, and they’ll love the convenient locations and reasonable prices even more.
2nd: The Great Big Greenhouse & Meadows Farms Nursery
Richmond GreatBigGreenhouse.com, 804-320-1317
3rd: Cross Creek Nursery & Landscaping
Richmond CrossCreekNursery.com, 804-378-0700
Real Estate Firm
1st: Long & Foster
Multiple locations LongAndFoster.com, 866-677-6937
Founded with the core values of integrity, innovation, honesty, and good old-fashioned customer service, Long & Foster provides professional and trusted residential real estate services. The firm honors its sales associates and enhances their commitment to excellence with superior training, sophisticated marketing, and state-of-the-art technology, making the real estate process easier for you.
2nd: Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville
Richmond SRMFRE.com, 804-288-2100
3rd: Joyner Fine Properties
Richmond JoynerFineProperties.com, 804-270-9440
Retirement Community
1st: Westminster Canterbury Richmond
1600 Westbrook Ave., Richmond WCRichmond.org, 804-264-6256
Founded as a continuing care retirement community, Westminster Canterbury provides an excellent place to live throughout all phases of elderhood. With a beautiful campus and amenities like a 300-seat theater, art studios, a fitness center, memory support therapies, and healthcare assistance, Westminster Canterbury helps people age with
2nd: Cedarfield
Richmond Cedarfield.org, 804-474-8800
3rd: Covenant Woods
Mechanicsville CovenantWoods.com, 804-569-8000
Services
Accounting Firm
1st: Keiter
4401 Dominion Blvd., Glen Allen, KeiterCPA.com, 804-747-0000
Founded in 1978, Keiter is a Richmond-based CPA firm with a team of experienced and knowledgeable accountants and advisors. Keiter specializes in serving high net worth families and privately owned businesses with tax, audit, business consulting, and valuation needs. They are focused on partnering with clients to help them reach their business and financial goals.
2nd: Hantzmon Wiebel LLP
Charlottesville HWLLP.cpa, 434-296-2156
3rd: Harris, Hardy & Johnstone, P.C.
North Chesterfield HHJCPA.com, 804-560-0560
Car Dealer
1st: CarMax
Multiple locations, CarMax.com, 800-519-1511
Since opening its first store in Richmond in 1993, CarMax has grown to more than 220 locations nationwide. As the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, CarMax provides customers with a personalized, on-demand, and accessible experience that allows everyone to shop on their own terms, whenever and wherever is most convenient to them.
2nd: McGeorge Toyota
Henrico McGeorgeToyota.com, 804-655-0361
3rd: Mercedes-Benz of Midlothian
MBOfMidlothian.com, 804-419-9600
Caterer
1st: MOSAIC Catering + Events
3001 Cutshaw Ave., Richmond MosaicCateringEvents.com, 804-525-2190
MOSAIC first opened in 1995 with a mission to nourish the mind, body, and soul. With delicious and fresh food unique to each client, MOSAIC remains a reliable culinary resource for every special occasion. With a passion for scratch cooking and a focus on locally and seasonally available foods, the team at MOSAIC leaves everyone feeling satisfied.
2nd: Homemades By Suzanne
Ashland HomemadesBySuzanne.com, 804-798-8331
3rd: Cater 2 Events
Henrico Cater2Events.com, 804-269-0359
Financial Planning Firm
1st: Davenport & Company
Multiple locations InvestDavenport.com, 804-780-2000
Davenport was founded in Richmond in 1863 with the main goal of serving clients’ best interests in pursuing their financial goals. The company’s commitment to building a rich and diverse client base is rooted in sound busi- ness judgment, a desire to attract and retain the very best employees, and a fundamental belief in and respect for the individual.
2nd: Miller Financial Services
Richmond MFS.NM.com, 804-762-7022
3rd: Virginia Asset Management
Locations in Midlothian and South Hill VAMLLC.com, 804-330-0711
Funeral Home
1st: Bliley’s
Locations in Richmond, Blileys.com, 804-355-3800
Bliley’s has served the Richmond community since 1874. The staff is experts in family support, event planning, grief resources, and funeral customs and rituals. Bliley’s features the only cremation center in RVA that allows families to hold a service and/or stay throughout the process.
2nd: Bennett Funeral Home
4 locations in the Richmond area BennettFuneralHomes.com, 804-359-4481
3rd: Woody Funeral Home
Richmond DignityMemorial.com, 804-288-3013
Insurance Broker
1st: Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance
Multiple locations VAFB.com, 804-290-1000
For more than 70 years, Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance has been committed to meeting the auto, home, health, and life insurance needs of individuals, families, farms, and small businesses. After the difficulties of 2020, VFBI kicked off 2021 off by lowering auto rates, so now is the perfect time to get a quote or reach out to a local agent.
2nd: Bunn Insurance Agency
Midlothian BunnIns.com, 804-745-5565
3rd: SIL Insurance Agency
Richmond, Facebook: SIL Insurance Agency, 804-288-8500
Law Firm
1st: Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen
Multiple locations AllenAndAllen.com, 804-353-1200
Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen is a personal law firm with more than 100 years
of experience protecting the injured. Generations of the Allen family have worked to establish the company as an authority in providing legal assistance to injured persons and as an altruistic cornerstone for the communities they serve.
2nd: McGuire Woods
Richmond McGuireWoods.com, 804-775-1000
3rd: Williams Mullen
Richmond and Charlottesville WilliamsMullen.com, 804-420-6000