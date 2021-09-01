Central Virginia: Best Services Winners 2021

Health

Hospital

1st: Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital

5801 Bremo Rd., Richmond, BonSecours.com, 804-285-2011

Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital has served central Virginia since 1966. The hospital was the first in Richmond to achieve Magnet® Recognition by the American Nurses Credentialing Center for nursing excellence in 2008. Among many other accolades, the hospital is best known for its birthing center, pro- viding exceptional care for newborns and infants.

2nd: VCU Medical Center

Richmond VCUHealth.org, 804-828-9000

3rd: Henrico Doctors’ Hospital

Richmond HenricoDoctors.com, 804-289-4500

Primary Care Practice

1st: Commonwealth Primary Care

8 locations in the Richmond area, CPCVA.com, 804-288-0399

Commonwealth Primary Care focuses on patient-centered, whole-person medical care for individuals and families that is readily accessible and uses the latest healthcare technology. Dedicated to following individuals in the Richmond area through their whole lives, this primary care practice ensures that patients receive proper screenings and preventive services before moving forward with diagnoses.

2nd: Midlothian Family Practice

Locations in the Richmond area VaPhysicians.com

3rd: Family Practice Associates

Midlothian FamPracticeAssociates.com, 804-423-9913

Pediatric Practice

1st: Pediatric Associates of Richmond

Locations in Glen Allen, Mechanicsville, Richmond, ParPeds.com, 804-282-4205

Pediatric Associates of Richmond strives to ensure every child’s wellness and continual development from birth through age 18. Through regular well-child checkups and the occasional sick visit, each child’s health, growth, and development is kept on track. P.A.R. providers and clinical support staff are also available to take questions and concerns any time of day.

2nd: RVA Pediatrics

Locations in Midlothian and Richmond RVAPediatrics.com, 804-282-9706

3rd: Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU

Richmond CHRichmond.org, 804-828-2467

Dental Practice

1st: Virginia Family Dentistry

Multiple locations VaDentist.com

Over the past 45 years, Virginia Family Dentistry has grown into a multi-location and multi-specialty group practice. The model is unique, with general dentists and specialists working together in the same practice to provide general dentistry, periodontics, prosthodontics, orthodontics, and more. You will not have to go anywhere else for your dental needs.

2nd: River Run Dental

Locations in Henrico, Midlothian, Richmond RiverRunDentalSpa.com, 804-262-1060

3rd: Glen Allen Dentistry

Henrico GlenAllenDentistry.com, 804-261-1970

Orthodontic Practice

1st: Gardner Orthodontics

1206 Willow Lawn Dr., Richmond & 1129 Gaskins Rd., Richmond GardnerOrthodontics.com, 804-282-0505

As part of the top 1 percent of Invisalign providers in the country and one of two national and international Align Tech faculty from Virginia, Dr. Graham Gardner uses the latest software to make orthodontics better. With excellent service and decades of experience, you can feel confident that you’re getting truly expert care.

2nd: Horsey Orthodontic

Locations in Midlothian and Richmond HorseyOrthodontics.com, 804-464-8711

3rd: Virginia Family Dentistry

Multiple locations VaDentist.com

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Practice

1st: Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery

7 locations in the Richmond area OralFacialSurgery.com, 804-673-8061

Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery has excelled in oral and maxillofacial surgery services to the greater Richmond community for more than 35 years. The oral surgeons at this practice perform full-scope oral and maxillofacial surgery, from wisdom tooth removal, root canals, and tooth extractions to sleep apnea treatments, jaw surgery, TMJ disorder treatments, and facial trauma recovery.

2nd: Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

Locations in Midlothian and Richmond CommonwealthOFS.com, 804-354-1600

3rd: VCU Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

Richmond OralMaxillofacialSurgery.vcu.edu, 804-628-6637

Audiology Practice

1st: VCU Health Audiology

3 locations in Richmond VCUHealth.org/Services/Audiology, 804-828-0431

The audiology department at VCU Health improves the communication ability of those with hearing loss through clinical services, research, and education of professionals and families. The licensed professionals at VCU Health offer services that include behavioral evaluation and auditory brainstem response in order to improve each of their patients’ quality of life.

2nd: Commonwealth ENT Specialist

Locations in Midlothian and Richmond CommonwealthENTPC.com, 804-378-7443

3rd: Hanover Audiology

Mechanicsville HanoverAudiology.com, 804-789-1764

Counseling or Therapy Practice

1st: Richmond Creative Counseling

900 Byrd Ave., Richmond RichmondCreativeCounseling.com, 804-592-6311

Richmond Creative Counseling offers accessibility to specialized, culturally competent, and affirming mental health services. With a passionate team of clinical and administrative professionals, this therapy practice utilizes both traditional and more modern approaches to help individuals uncover their true potential. Richmond Creative Counseling has responded to the pandemic by offering both in-person and virtual services.

2nd: VCU Department of Psychiatry

Richmond Psych.vcu.edu, 804-828-2000

3rd: Family Guidance Centers

4 locations in the Richmond area FamilyGuidanceCenters.com, 804-743-0960

Obstetrics and/or Gynecology Practice (OB/GYN)

1st: Virginia Physicians for Women

7 locations in the Richmond area VPFW.com, 804-897-2100

Virginia Physicians for Women pro-vides each patient with the unique attention and care they deserve. With an expert team of more than 30 compassionate providers and 150 staff members, this practice guides you towards treatment plans and preventive screenings that fit your lifestyle and meet your specific medical needs.

2nd: Bon Secours Richmond OB/GYN

5 locations in the Richmond area BonSecours.com, 410-442-0081

3rd: Virginia Women’s Center

4 locations in the Richmond area VirginiaWomensCenter.com, 804-597-9151

Orthopedic Practice

1st: OrthoVirginia

Multiple locations OrthoVirginia.com, 434-485-8598

OrthoVirginia helps patients reclaim their mobility, strength, and well-being by offering comprehensive care for those in need throughout the Richmond and Lynchburg areas. Each orthopedic specialist works with their on-site physical therapy and surgical staff to provide treatments that include orthopedic care, sports medicine care, physical therapy, diagnostic imaging, and more.

2nd: Tuckahoe Orthopaedics

Locations in Henrico, Mechanicsville, Richmond TuckahoeOrtho.com, 804-285-2300

3rd: VCU Health Sports Medicine

Richmond VCUHealth.org/Services/Sports-Medicine, 804-828-0713

Physical Therapy Practice

1st: Spinal Correction Center of Richmond

8536 Patterson Ave., Richmond LoveThatSpine.com, 804-740-9300

Dr. Michael C. Mulvaney, D.C. has practiced chiropractic care for more than 15 years, specializing in areas like nonsurgical spinal decompression, pregnancy and pediatrics, and pain relief for sports injuries. Dr. Mulvaney and the Spinal Correction Center team take a total body approach to treatments, looking at ways to correct and restore without surgery.

2nd: OrthoVirginia

Multiple locations OrthoVirginia.com, 434-485-8598

3rd: Pivot Physical Therapy

Multiple locations PivotPhysicalTherapy.com, 844-748-6878

Chiropractic Practice

1st: First Choice Chiropractic

1770 N. Parham Rd. Suite 103, Richmond RichmondVaChiropractor.com, 804-726-6810 First Choice Chiropractic opened in August 2009 to help the community live life to the fullest by achieving optimal structure and function of the spine and nervous system. The team at FCC provides long-term solutions by focusing the core strength and postural correction with techniques that patients can use both in the office and at home.

2nd: Back in Action

Richmond FeelGr8.com, 804-254-0200

3rd: Ariya Family Chiropractic Centers

6 locations in the Richmond area AriyaFamilyChiropractic.com, 804-526-7125

Optometric Practice

1st: Virginia Eye Institute

8 locations in the Richmond area VaEye.com, 804-287-2020

Virginia Eye Institute goes above and beyond with an association of board-certified ophthalmologists and optometrists who provide state-of-the-art comprehensive medical and surgical eye care, as well as optical assistance. The Institute’s mission is to enhance lives by delivering world-class services, including cataract, corneal, and LASIK surgeries, general ophthalmology, routine eye exams, and more.

2nd: Harman Eye Center

Multiple locations HarmanEye.com, 434-277-4858

3rd: Grove Eye Care

Locations in Midlothian and Richmond GroveEyeCare.com, 804-888-8998

Beauty

Cosmetic Surgery Practice

1st: Niamtu Cosmetic Facial Surgery

11319 Polo Pl., Midlothian LoveThatFace.com, 804-934-3223

Over the last three decades, the small cosmetic surgery practice started by Dr. Joe Niamtu has developed into the highly successful business it is today. The practice’s dedicated staff provides a safe, welcoming environment and natural results. Patients come from all over the state, out of state, and even out of the country.

2nd: Agnihotri Cosmetic Facial Surgery

Richmond AgnihotriCosmeticSurgery.com, 804-270-5028

3rd: Nadia P. Blanchet, M.D.

Richmond NadiaBlanchetMD.com, 804-320-8545

Dermatology Practice

1st: Dermatology Associates of Virginia

6 locations in the Richmond area DermVa.com, 804-549-4040

Dermatology Associates of Virginia’s mission is to provide compassionate, high-quality, and cost-conscious dermatologic care to the central Virginia region. All of the practice’s dermatologists are board-certified and members of local, state, and national dermatological and medical professional societies. In addition to offering cosmetic services, treatments for skin diseases and skin cancers are the practice’s specialty.

2nd: Richmond Dermatology & Laser Specialists

RichmondDermatology.com, 804-282-8510

3rd: Commonwealth Dermatology

Richmond ComDerm.com, 804-282-0831

Hair Salon or Barber Shop

1st: Mango Salon

Locations in Henrico & Richmond MangoSalon.com, 804-285-2800

Mango was founded in 2003 as a concept salon on Libbie Avenue with the goal of delivering amazing hair service. Since opening during Hurricane Isabel, with only 10 chairs and nine team members, the staff has worked together to grow the business into three locations and give Richmond the best hair care experience available.

2nd: Bombshell

Locations in Glen Allen, Midlothian, Richmond ILoveBombshell.com, 804-342-0051

3rd: Moxie Hair Lounge

Charlottesville MoxieHairLounge.com, 434 979 5556

Spa

1st: Scents of Serenity Organic Spa

Locations in Glen Allen & Richmond, ScentsOfSerenitySpa.com, 804-277-4498

Scents of Serenity Organic Spa pro- vides guests with the purest luxury spa services and organic products in a tranquil environment. With a recently opened third location in Short Pump with 14 treatment rooms, this spa carefully hand-selects each product line and offers popular services like non-surgical facelifts and CBD massages.

2nd: Face Works Day Spa

Richmond FaceWorksDaySpa.com, 804-740-5665

3rd: Sugar & Hive Beauty Bar

Henrico SugarAndHive.com, 804-491-4111

Home

Architecture Firm

1st: 3North

470 Tredegar St., Richmond 3North.com, 804-232-8900

With projects that include art galleries, schools, boutique hotels, private homes, and vacation residences, this full-service design firm meets clients’ most complex challenges with informed and innovative solutions. The team members include architects, landscape architects, interior designers, and graphic designers, working in a collaborative manner that resonates with their diverse clientele.

2nd: Glavé & Holmes Architecture

Richmond GlaveAndHolmes.com, 804-649-9303

3rd: Baskervill

Richmond Baskervill.com, 804-343-1010

Home Builder

1st: StyleCraft Homes

6225 Lakeside Ave., Richmond StyleCraftHomes.com, 804-627-0000 Father and son team Dale and Rich- ard Kuhn founded StyleCraft Homes, a company based on the values of innovation and craftsmanship, in 1993. StyleCraft works with industry-leading architects to design and build homes with quality materials and proven expertise, paying close attention to what buyers and the market say fit today’s lifestyles.

2nd: Eagle Construction

Henrico EagleOfVa.com, 804-741-4663

3rd: South River Custom Homes

Midlothian SouthRVA.com, 804-716-4597

Home Furnishings Store

1st: Green Front Furniture

316 N. Main St., Farmville GreenFront.com, 434-392-5943

Green Front Furniture was founded in 1968 and encompasses 13 buildings, including a series of rustic tobacco warehouses and converted department stores on Main Street. With 1,000,000 square feet of showroom space, Green Front has the largest rug selection in North America and carries more than 150 furniture and home décor manufacturers.

2nd: Tinker’s

Richmond TinkerAndCompany.com, 804-359-3301

3rd: LaDIFF

Richmond LaDiff.com, 804-648-6210

Home Technology Firm

1st: Livewire

4900 W. Clay St., Richmond GetLivewire.com, 804-937-9001

Founded in 2003, Livewire provides wide range, state-of-the-art technology integration services and prides itself on quality products, quality installation, and excellent customer service. Livewire is the only home technology company in Central Virginia delivering 24/7 remote support for its clients and is now offering outdoor and indoor lighting solutions just in time for spring.

2nd: Fireside Hearth & Home

Richmond Fireside-Pro.com, 804-278-6170

3rd: Moseley Electronics

Midlothian MoseleyElectronics.com, 804-379-1348

Interior Design Firm/Home Furnishings Store

1st: Kathy Corbet Interiors

5206 Markel Rd., Richmond KathyCorbetInteriors.com, 804-310-2597 With clients along the East Coast and as far as California, Kathy Corbet approaches each project with unique creative insight and extraordinary service. With an expansive network of custom craftsmen and key trade relationships, Corbet provides each client with results far beyond their expectations, believing that everyone should get to enjoy the design process.

2nd: Decorum, Inc.

Richmond Decorum-Interiors.com, 804-282-9900

3rd: Dana McKenna Designs

Richmond DanaMcKennaDesigns.com, 804-353-1076

Kitchen Design Firm and Remodeling Company

1st: Custom Kitchens, Inc.

6412 Horsepen Rd., Richmond, CustomKitchensInc.net, 804-288-7247

With more than 60 years of experience, the team at this design firm pro-vides luxury kitchen and bath renovations that are classic and timeless. Family-owned and operated, Custom Kitchens’ mission is to give every client the finest in design, installation, and service. Focusing on every detail, the team is committed to making the process a pleasurable experience for all involved.

2nd: Classic Kitchens of Virginia

Richmond ClassicKitchensOfVa.com, 804-784-5075

3rd: Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Galleries

Multiple locations FergusonShowrooms.com

Landscape Design

1st: Cross Creek Nursery & Landscaping

501 Courthouse Rd., Richmond CrossCreekNursery.com, 804-378-0700

A Richmond staple, Cross Creek Nursery & Landscaping is a family-owned and operated business that offers full-service nursery assistance, landscape designs and builds, grounds management, florist services, and interior landscaping consultations and execution. Whether you want to spruce up your landscape or completely redesign it, Cross Creek has everything you need in one place.

2nd: Sneed’s Nursery & Garden Center

Richmond SneedsNursery.com, 804-320-7798

3rd: James River Nurseries

Ashland JamesRiverNurseries.com, 804-798-2020

Greenhouse and Nursery

1st: Strange’s

3313 Mechanicsville Tpke., Richmond & 12111 W. Broad St., Richmond Stranges.com, 800-421-4070

Strange’s was founded in the early 1930s and has flourished into one of Virginia’s largest greenhouse growers and one of the largest retail garden centers in the United States. Plant-lovers will appreciate Strange’s ever-expanding list of plant and flower products and services, and they’ll love the convenient locations and reasonable prices even more.

2nd: The Great Big Greenhouse & Meadows Farms Nursery

Richmond GreatBigGreenhouse.com, 804-320-1317

3rd: Cross Creek Nursery & Landscaping

Richmond CrossCreekNursery.com, 804-378-0700

Real Estate Firm

1st: Long & Foster

Multiple locations LongAndFoster.com, 866-677-6937

Founded with the core values of integrity, innovation, honesty, and good old-fashioned customer service, Long & Foster provides professional and trusted residential real estate services. The firm honors its sales associates and enhances their commitment to excellence with superior training, sophisticated marketing, and state-of-the-art technology, making the real estate process easier for you.

2nd: Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville

Richmond SRMFRE.com, 804-288-2100

3rd: Joyner Fine Properties

Richmond JoynerFineProperties.com, 804-270-9440

Retirement Community

1st: Westminster Canterbury Richmond

1600 Westbrook Ave., Richmond WCRichmond.org, 804-264-6256

Founded as a continuing care retirement community, Westminster Canterbury provides an excellent place to live throughout all phases of elderhood. With a beautiful campus and amenities like a 300-seat theater, art studios, a fitness center, memory support therapies, and healthcare assistance, Westminster Canterbury helps people age with

2nd: Cedarfield

Richmond Cedarfield.org, 804-474-8800

3rd: Covenant Woods

Mechanicsville CovenantWoods.com, 804-569-8000

Services

Accounting Firm

1st: Keiter

4401 Dominion Blvd., Glen Allen, KeiterCPA.com, 804-747-0000

Founded in 1978, Keiter is a Richmond-based CPA firm with a team of experienced and knowledgeable accountants and advisors. Keiter specializes in serving high net worth families and privately owned businesses with tax, audit, business consulting, and valuation needs. They are focused on partnering with clients to help them reach their business and financial goals.

2nd: Hantzmon Wiebel LLP

Charlottesville HWLLP.cpa, 434-296-2156

3rd: Harris, Hardy & Johnstone, P.C.

North Chesterfield HHJCPA.com, 804-560-0560

Car Dealer

1st: CarMax

Multiple locations, CarMax.com, 800-519-1511

Since opening its first store in Richmond in 1993, CarMax has grown to more than 220 locations nationwide. As the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, CarMax provides customers with a personalized, on-demand, and accessible experience that allows everyone to shop on their own terms, whenever and wherever is most convenient to them.

2nd: McGeorge Toyota

Henrico McGeorgeToyota.com, 804-655-0361

3rd: Mercedes-Benz of Midlothian

MBOfMidlothian.com, 804-419-9600

Caterer

1st: MOSAIC Catering + Events

3001 Cutshaw Ave., Richmond MosaicCateringEvents.com, 804-525-2190

MOSAIC first opened in 1995 with a mission to nourish the mind, body, and soul. With delicious and fresh food unique to each client, MOSAIC remains a reliable culinary resource for every special occasion. With a passion for scratch cooking and a focus on locally and seasonally available foods, the team at MOSAIC leaves everyone feeling satisfied.

2nd: Homemades By Suzanne

Ashland HomemadesBySuzanne.com, 804-798-8331

3rd: Cater 2 Events

Henrico Cater2Events.com, 804-269-0359

Financial Planning Firm

1st: Davenport & Company

Multiple locations InvestDavenport.com, 804-780-2000

Davenport was founded in Richmond in 1863 with the main goal of serving clients’ best interests in pursuing their financial goals. The company’s commitment to building a rich and diverse client base is rooted in sound busi- ness judgment, a desire to attract and retain the very best employees, and a fundamental belief in and respect for the individual.

2nd: Miller Financial Services

Richmond MFS.NM.com, 804-762-7022

3rd: Virginia Asset Management

Locations in Midlothian and South Hill VAMLLC.com, 804-330-0711

Funeral Home

1st: Bliley’s

Locations in Richmond, Blileys.com, 804-355-3800

Bliley’s has served the Richmond community since 1874. The staff is experts in family support, event planning, grief resources, and funeral customs and rituals. Bliley’s features the only cremation center in RVA that allows families to hold a service and/or stay throughout the process.

2nd: Bennett Funeral Home

4 locations in the Richmond area BennettFuneralHomes.com, 804-359-4481

3rd: Woody Funeral Home

Richmond DignityMemorial.com, 804-288-3013

Insurance Broker

1st: Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance

Multiple locations VAFB.com, 804-290-1000

For more than 70 years, Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance has been committed to meeting the auto, home, health, and life insurance needs of individuals, families, farms, and small businesses. After the difficulties of 2020, VFBI kicked off 2021 off by lowering auto rates, so now is the perfect time to get a quote or reach out to a local agent.

2nd: Bunn Insurance Agency

Midlothian BunnIns.com, 804-745-5565

3rd: SIL Insurance Agency

Richmond, Facebook: SIL Insurance Agency, 804-288-8500

Law Firm

1st: Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen

Multiple locations AllenAndAllen.com, 804-353-1200

Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen is a personal law firm with more than 100 years

of experience protecting the injured. Generations of the Allen family have worked to establish the company as an authority in providing legal assistance to injured persons and as an altruistic cornerstone for the communities they serve.

2nd: McGuire Woods

Richmond McGuireWoods.com, 804-775-1000

3rd: Williams Mullen

Richmond and Charlottesville WilliamsMullen.com, 804-420-6000