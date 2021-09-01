Central Virginia: Best Living & Recreation Winners 2021

Entertainment & Events
Annual Charity Event
1st: Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k
100 Avenue of Champions, Suite 300, Richmond SportsBackers.org, 804-285-9495
The Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k was first held in April of 2000 and has since become one of Richmond’s most-loved traditions, as well as the fourth-largest 10k in the country. With tons of fans and onlookers, live bands, and an additional race for kids, this annual event is always one to look forward to.
2nd: Richmond SPCA Fur Ball
Richmond RichmondSPCA.org, 804-521-1300
3rd: READ Art Show and Sale
Richmond TNCS.org, 804-266-2494
Art Event
1st: Arts in the Park
1301 Blanton Ave., Richmond RichmondArtsInThePark.com, No public phone
While 2021’s Arts in the Park was canceled due to pandemic restrictions, it remains a much-anticipated event for art lovers throughout Virginia. Originally held at the Carillon War Memorial, the beloved event was moved outside to the surrounding park. With exhibitors across many mediums, you will be sure to find high-quality and unique pieces every year.
2nd: RVA First Fridays
Richmond RichmondArtsDistrict.org
3rd: READ Art Show and Sale
Richmond TNCS.org, 804-266-2494
Art Gallery
1st: Quirk Gallery
207 W. Broad St., Richmond QuirkGallery.com, 804-340-6036
Adjacent to the popular Quirk Hotel in Richmond’s Art District, Quirk Gallery features exhibitions of unique work by both established and up-and-coming artists. After perusing the gallery, stop into Quirk’s gift shop, which offers a curated selection of one-of-a-kind, practical, and decorative pieces, including apothecary items, jewelry, small housewares, stationery, and books.
2nd: Crossroads Art Center
Richmond CrossroadsArtCenter.com, 804-278-8950
3rd: Art Works Inc.
Richmond ArtWorksRVA.com, 804-291-1400
Museum
1st: Virginia Museum of Fine Arts
200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., Richmond, VMFA.museum, 804-340-1405
Originally opened as a state agency and privately endowed educational institution, the VMFA is the only art museum in the U.S. open 365 days a year with free general admission. It offers a wide array of special exhibitions and access to a global collection of art—permanent holdings encompass nearly 50,000 works that span more than 6,000 years.
2nd: Science Museum of Virginia
Richmond SMV.org, 804-864-1400
3rd: Children’s Museum of Richmond
Locations in Chesterfield, Richmond ChildrensMuseumOfRichmond.org, 804-474-7062
Historic Site
1st: Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello
931 Thomas Jefferson Pkwy., Charlottesville Monticello.org, 434-984-9800
Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello is a National Historic Landmark and UNESCO World Heritage Site. Founded in 1923, the Thomas Jefferson Foundation is a nonprofit that has maintained the estate for nearly 100 years. Monticello is committed to sharing an honest, inclusive history of everyone who lived and labored on the mountaintop.
2nd: Maymont
Richmond Maymont.org, 804-358-7166
3rd: Hollywood Cemetery
Richmond HollywoodCemetery.org, 804-648-8501
Tourist Attraction
1st: Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden
1800 Lakeside Ave., Richmond LewisGinter.org, 804-262-9887
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden’s mission is to improve communities and connect people through flora and fauna. Covering 82 acres of land, the garden comprises more than a dozen themed areas, including a conservatory with an extensive orchid collection, a children’s garden, and the Kroger Community Kitchen Garden, which grows fresh produce for Richmond- area food banks.
2nd: Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello
Charlottesville Monticello.org, 434-984-9800
3rd: Maymont
Richmond Maymont.org, 804-358-7166
LOVE Sign
1st: LOVEwork at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden
1800 Lakeside Ave, Richmond Virginia.org, 804-262-9887
The letters in the LOVE sign at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden were developed by garden staff from all departments to highlight seasonal beauty, celebrate the ecosystem, and welcome guests. The sign is incorporated into the Garden’s popular yearly holiday lights show extravaganza, the Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights.
2nd: LOVEwork at IX Art Park
Charlottesville Virginia.org, 434-207-2355
3rd: LOVEwork at Bowman Distillery
Fredericksburg Virginia.org, 540-373-4555
Food or Drink Festival
1st: Richmond Greek Festival
30 Malvern Ave., Richmond, GreekFestival.com, 804-355-3697
This festival began in 1975 and has become a major draw for Richmond residents to celebrate Greek culture and food. Always highly attended, the festival features traditional music and dancing, a vendor marketplace, and food like souvlaki, spanakopita, and the popular loukoumades—fried balls of sweet dough soaked in honey.
2nd: Carytown Watermelon Festival
Richmond Facebook: @CarytownWatermelonFestival
3rd: Broad Appétit
Richmond BroadAppetit.com
Non-Food Festival
1st: Richmond Folk Festival
200 S. Third St., Richmond RichmondFolkFestival.org, 804-788-6466
One of the largest events in the state, the Richmond Folk Festival takes place over three days every October, telling the story of American cultural diversity through music, dance, crafts, narrative, and cuisine. After celebrating cultural roots and richness virtually in 2020, festival personnel look forward to continuing this 16-year tradition for years to come.
2nd: Arts in the Park
Richmond RichmondArtsInThePark.com, 804-358-2711
3rd: Dominion Energy Riverrock
Richmond RiverrockRVA.com, 804-285-9495
Historic Theater
1st: The Byrd Theatre
2908 W. Cary St., Richmond, ByrdTheatre.org, 804-353-9911
A state and national landmark, The Byrd Theatre was founded in 1928. Over the past 90 years, the theater has remained largely unaltered with breathtaking architecture and decor and offers occasional performances from its Mighty Wurlitzer organ. The theater has responded to the challenges of the pandemic by offering virtual screenings and private movie parties.
2nd: Altria Theater
Richmond, AltriaTheater.com, 800-514-3849
3rd: The Paramount Theater
Charlottesville, TheParamount.net, 434-979-1333
Music Venue
1st: The National
708 E. Broad St., Richmond, TheNationalVA.com, 804-612-1900
With a state-of-the-art V-DOSC sound system and revered reputation, The National is a music lover's fantasyland. You will have a great view of the stage from any angle with several video screens and monitors. Although the venue is temporarily closed due to the pandemic, it expects to be hosting your favorite musical artists again soon.
2nd: Innsbrook After Hours
Glen Allen InnsbrookAfterHours.com, 804-273-6731
3rd: Altria Theater
Richmond AltriaTheater.com, 800-514-3849
Sports Venue
1st: The Diamond
3001 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., Richmond MILB.com/Richmond, 804-359-3866
The Diamond originally opened in 1985 to host the Richmond Braves, as well as Virginia Commonwealth University’s baseball program. Since then it’s been host to many programs and events, most notably the Richmond Flying Squirrels. Since the pandemic, the venue has been transformed to accommodate many socially distant activities, such as outdoor movie screenings and a unique disc golf course.
2nd: John Paul Jones Arena
Charlottesville JohnPaulJonesArena.com, 434-243-4960
3rd: Richmond International Raceway
RichmondRaceway.com, 866-455-7223
Wedding or Special Event Venue
1st: Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden
1800 Lakeside Ave., Richmond LewisGinter.org, 804-262-9887
The Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden has always been a favorite for special occasions, due to its luscious gardens and exquisite flower displays. When the pandemic hit, the garden adjusted accordingly, offering new micro-wedding and elopement packages. Another new policy now allows couples’ dogs to attend and participate in wedding ceremonies hosted on the grounds.
2nd: The Jefferson Hotel
Richmond JeffersonHotel.com, 804-788-8000
3rd: Maymont
Richmond Maymont.org, 804-358-7166
Professional/Regional Performing Arts Company
1st: Richmond Ballet
407 E. Canal St., Richmond, RichmondBallet.com, 804-344-0906
Now in its 37th season, the Richmond Ballet boasts an expansive repertory that includes 19th-and 20th-century masterpieces and more than 75 new ballets by contemporary choreographers. Known as the State Ballet of Virginia, its scope also includes the acclaimed School of Richmond Ballet and Minds In Motion community engagement program.
2nd: Richmond Symphony
RichmondSymphony.com, 804-788-1212
3rd: Virginia Repertory Theatre
Richmond VirginiaRep.org, 804-282-2620
Entertainment Center for Adults
1st: Tang & Biscuit
3406 W. Moore St., Richmond TangAndBiscuit.com, 804-362-8264
Established in August 2018, Tang & Biscuit began as a free shuffleboard social club dedicated to providing a place for anyone to gather and enjoy. After a brief closure during the pandemic, it has reopened, shifting its focus to nightly live music entertainment in addition to shuffleboard and other games. The motto is, “We want everyone from everywhere!”
2nd: Rosie’s Gaming Emporium
Richmond RosiesGaming.com, 804-557-5500
3rd: Drive Shack
Richmond DriveShack.com, 804-729-3778
TRAVEL
Air Charter Service
1st: Dominion Aviation
7511 Airfield Dr., Richmond, DominionAviation.com, 804-271-7793
Dominion Aviation is a Richmond-based charter aircraft service, fixed-base operator, flight school, and Cirrus Platinum Partner. It was founded in 1983 and has grown over time to have the largest air fleet in Virginia. This year, there is a plan to add more aircraft to the fleet and continue to teach customers how to fly.
2nd: Martinair
Richmond, FlyMartinair.com, 804-222-7401
3rd: Million Air
Richmond, MillionAir-Richmond.com, 804-222-3700
Bed & Breakfast
1st: The Inn at Little Washington
309 Middle St., Washington, TheInnAtLittleWashington.com, 540-675-3800
The Inn at Little Washington was originally constructed in 1905 by Edward Thornton, who was inspired by the Ritz Hotel in Paris. This opulent country retreat is known for its high level of service and luxurious decor, as well as its exceptional value. Enjoy exquisite dining, afternoon tea, and more at this Michelin star venue.
2nd: Museum District Bed & Breakfast
Richmond, MuseumDistrictBB.com, 804-359-2332
3rd: The Henry Clay Inn®
Ashland, HenryClayInn.com, 804-798-3100
Hotel
1st: The Jefferson Hotel
101 W. Franklin St., Richmond, JeffersonHotel.com, 804-788-8000
The Jefferson Hotel is a true historic icon, serving Virginia residents and visitors for more than 125 years. With elegant décor, ornate architecture, and fine dining, it is no surprise that this hotel is known as one of the best in the country. The Jefferson’s staff is committed to world-class hospitality as part of an unforgettable experience.
2nd: Quirk Hotel
Richmond, DestinationHotels.com/Quirk-Hotel, 804-340-6040
3rd: Craddock Terry Hotel & Event Center
Lynchburg, CraddockTerryHotel.com, 434-455-1500
Resort
1st: Wintergreen Resort
39 Mountain Inn Loop, Wintergreen, WintergreenResort.com, 434-325-2200
Wintergreen is the total package, with true four-season activities including skiing, golf, tennis, spa services, private lake access, and more. Whether you enjoy 30 miles of hiking trails, 1,000 vertical feet of skiing, or 45 holes of golf, Wintergreen provides a memorable resort experience for the whole family with the Blue Ridge Mountains as a backdrop.
2nd: Boar’s Head Resort
Charlottesville BoarsHeadResort.com, 844-611-8066
3rd: Keswick Hall
Keswick.com, 434-979-3440
PETS
Dog Groomer
1st: Dogma Grooming & Pet Needs
3501 W. Cary St., Richmond DogmaGrooming.com, 804-358-9267
The staff at Dogma Grooming & Pet Needs consider their work a craft and are committed to providing the best care for your pet. They are also passionate about pet owner education and empowerment, advocating for only the best-sourced food, treats, and care possible. They have been serving and loving furry friends for 21 years.
2nd: Paws & Claws Grooming
Henrico PawsAndClawsRichmond.com, 804-740-0013
3rd: Bark and Sparkle
Midlothian BarkAndSparkleDogWash.com, 804-639-3600
Dog Park
1st: Short Pump Park
3329 Pump Rd., Henrico Henrico.us, 804-501-7275
Short Pump Park has it all, a dog park, spray fountains, athletic fields, play equipment, picnic facilities, and a restored 1902 two-room schoolhouse. The dog park is a convenient spot for many owners, with separate areas for small and large dogs. Each area is surfaced by a synthetic grass specifically designed for dog parks.
2nd: Barker Field Dog Park
Richmond EnRichmond.org, 804-239-0783
3rd: Dogwood Dell Amphitheater
Richmond Richmond.gov, 804-646-5733
Dog Training Company
1st: All Dog Adventures
4111 W. Clay St., Richmond, AllDogAdventures.com, 804-355-7737
Established in 1996 as a doggie daycare, All Dog Adventures now focuses on pet training classes, with added grooming and daycare. Trainers are enthusiastic about helping dog owners establish loving relationships with their pups. Due to massive amounts of pet adoptions over the course of the pandemic, they offer more in-person training classes than ever while following safe COVID-19 guidelines.
2nd: 2SpeakDog LLC
Henrico 2SpeakDog.com, 804-440-2498
3rd: Off Leash K9 Training
Richmond RichmondVaDogTraining.com, 888-413-0896
Pet Boarding/Day Care
1st: Holiday Barn Pet Resorts
614 Johnston Willis Dr., Richmond & 3800 Mountain Rd., Glen Allen, HolidayBarn.com, 804-794-5400
During Holiday Barn’s early years, Emerson and Kathy Hughes’ goal was to provide a safe, healthy, and fun vacation for Richmond area pets. Through the years this pet resort has seen great success and expansion, with amenities like an in-ground swimming pool, doggie daycare pavilion and play yards, luxury suites, and cat condominiums.
2nd: All Dog Adventures
Richmond AllDogAdventures.com, 804-355-7737
3rd: Toby Town RVA
Richmond TobyTownRVA.com, 804-799-0200
Veterinary Hospital
1st: River City Veterinary Hospital
5305 W. Broad St., Richmond, RiverCityVetHospital.com, 804-308-8920
River City Veterinary Hospital was founded in July 2014 by Drs. Anthony and Heather O’Sullivan. This small animal vet hospital is dedicated to providing exceptional client experience and the highest quality medicine and care for your pets. RCVH also offers animal rescue services, working closely with local SPCAs and humane societies to find forever homes for pets in need.
2nd: Locke A. Taylor Veterinary Hospital
Richmond LockeATaylorDVM.com, 804-262-8629
3rd: Cary Street Veterinary Hospital
Richmond CaryStreetVet.com, 804-355-9144
Kids
Day Care or Preschool
1st: Westhampton Day School
6100 Patterson Ave., Richmond, WesthamptonDaySchool.org, 804-282-7459
Westhampton Day School provides full-day curriculum to more than 200 students and employs 40 dedicated educators in a Christian environment that is nurturing, safe, mutually respectful, and where every child’s intellectual, physical, and social/emotional development is prioritized. In 2021 they are excited to offer new outdoor learning spaces, including a classroom garden space.
2nd: Elizabeth’s Early Learning Center
Lynchburg EELC.info, 434-528-5698
3rd: St. Anne’s-Belfield School
Charlottesville STAB.org, 434-296-5106
K-12 Independent School
1st: St. Anne’s-Belfield School
2132 Ivy Rd., Charlottesville & 799 Faulconer Dr., Charlottesville STAB.org, 434-296-5106
Founded in 1910 as St. Anne’s School, the institution merged with the Belfield School in 1975 to become St. Anne’s-Belfield School for K-12 students. Its primary mission is to inspire and prepare the next generation of citizens and leaders. This year, they offered hybrid learning models and look forward to complete in-person learning in Fall 2021.
2nd: The New Community School
Richmond TNCS.org, 804-266-2494
3rd: Collegiate School
Richmond Collegiate-Va.org, 804-740-7077
Summer Camp
1st: Camp Hanover
3163 Parsleys Mill Rd., Mechanicsville CampHanover.org, 804-779-2811
Sixty-plus years and tens of thousands of campers later, Camp Hanover continues its mission of education, outreach, and faith formation. The Christian camp offers both day and overnight programs for elementary, middle, and high school youth, utilizing a decentralized, small-group program model to cultivate strong relationships and focus on each child.
2nd: YMCA Camp Thunderbird
Chesterfield CampThunderbirdYMCA.org, 804-748-6714
3rd: Passages Adventure Camp
Midlothian PeakExperiences.com, 804-897-6800
Family Entertainment
1st: Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden
1800 Lakeside Ave., Richmond LewisGinter.org, 804-262-9887
Families with children of all ages will enjoy walking the grounds of Lewis Ginter. The 82 acres of gardens include dozens of child-friendly themed areas, floral displays, and community spaces. Staff at the garden look forward to hosting popular events like the indoor Butterflies LIVE! exhibit once social-distancing restrictions are lifted.
2nd: Metro Richmond Zoo
Moseley MetroRichmondZoo.com, 804-739-5666
3rd: Goochland Drive-In Theater
Hadensville GoochlandDriveInTheater.com, 804-457-3456
Playground
1st: Deep Run Park & Recreation Center
9900 Ridgefield Pkwy., Richmond, Henrico.us, 804-652-1430
Open daily from dawn to dusk, Deep Run Park has a little something for everyone with playgrounds, open play areas, ponds, walkways, a gazebo, and more. The park’s play equipment was recently replaced and upgraded to meet current safety standards, providing a fun and safe place for all children to get outside.
2nd: Mary Munford Playground
Richmond RVASchools.net/MMES, 804-780-6267
3rd: PARK365
Richmond Soar365.org/Park365, 804-358-1874
OUTDOORS & ACTIVE
Golf Course
1st: The Federal Club
13450 Palmers Way, Glen Allen TheFederalClub.com, 804-798-4996
The Federal Country Club’s mission is to provide members and guests with exceptional experiences and attentive service in a relaxed atmosphere. The golf course has bentgrass greens and fairways playable for experienced players and beginners alike. The Federal Club’s Golf Academy offers lessons for children ages 4-17, and PGA Junior Golf Camps are also available during the summer months.
2nd: The Country Club of Virginia James River Course
Richmond TheCCV.org, 804-287-1330
3rd: Independence Golf Club
Midlothian IndependenceGolfClub.com, 804-601-8600
Gym or Fitness Studio
1st: ACAC
Locations in Charlottesville, Crozet, Glen Allen, Midlothian, ACAC.com, 804-378-1600
In the midst of the 1980s fitness craze, Phil Wendel opened the first ACAC in a small shopping center in Charlottesville. The ACAC team emphasizes health and wellness in facilities known for their cleanliness and friendly team of professionals. This fitness center excels in its mission to meet the needs of individuals at every stage of life.
2nd: YMCA
Multiple locations VirginiaYMCAAlliance.org
3rd: American Family Fitness Locations
Fredericksburg and Richmond AmFamFit.com, 804-364-1200
Hiking or Biking Trail
1st: Virginia Capital Trail
200 S. Third St., Richmond VirginiaCapitalTrail.org, 804-788-6453
The Virginia Capital Trail is a dedicated paved pedestrian and bicycle trail that connects Jamestown and Richmond along the Route 5 corridor. The trail stretches 52 miles along some of Virginia’s most scenic outdoor landscapes. Along the way, you’ll see historic sites, picnic spots, and lodging areas.
2nd: Pocahontas State Park
Chesterfield DCR.Virginia.gov, 804-796-4255
3rd: Buttermilk Trail
Richmond JamesRiverPark.org, 804-646-8911
Park
1st: Maymont
1700 Hampton St., Richmond, Maymont.org, 804-358-7166
What was once the Gilded Age estate of James and Sallie Dooley has become the beautiful and expansive Maymont park and museum. The 100-acre grounds and gardens are open to the public throughout the year and include the Dooley mansion, nature center, animal farm, Italian and Japanese gardens, mausoleum, and more.
2nd: James River Park System
Richmond JamesRiverPark.org, 23225
3rd: Pocahontas State Park
Chesterfield DCR.Virginia.gov, 804-796-4255