Central Virginia: Best Living & Recreation Winners 2021

Entertainment & Events

Annual Charity Event

1st: Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k

100 Avenue of Champions, Suite 300, Richmond SportsBackers.org, 804-285-9495

The Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k was first held in April of 2000 and has since become one of Richmond’s most-loved traditions, as well as the fourth-largest 10k in the country. With tons of fans and onlookers, live bands, and an additional race for kids, this annual event is always one to look forward to.

2nd: Richmond SPCA Fur Ball

Richmond RichmondSPCA.org, 804-521-1300

3rd: READ Art Show and Sale

Richmond TNCS.org, 804-266-2494

Art Event

1st: Arts in the Park

1301 Blanton Ave., Richmond RichmondArtsInThePark.com, No public phone

While 2021’s Arts in the Park was canceled due to pandemic restrictions, it remains a much-anticipated event for art lovers throughout Virginia. Originally held at the Carillon War Memorial, the beloved event was moved outside to the surrounding park. With exhibitors across many mediums, you will be sure to find high-quality and unique pieces every year.

2nd: RVA First Fridays

Richmond RichmondArtsDistrict.org

Art Gallery

1st: Quirk Gallery

207 W. Broad St., Richmond QuirkGallery.com, 804-340-6036

Adjacent to the popular Quirk Hotel in Richmond’s Art District, Quirk Gallery features exhibitions of unique work by both established and up-and-coming artists. After perusing the gallery, stop into Quirk’s gift shop, which offers a curated selection of one-of-a-kind, practical, and decorative pieces, including apothecary items, jewelry, small housewares, stationery, and books.

2nd: Crossroads Art Center

Richmond CrossroadsArtCenter.com, 804-278-8950

3rd: Art Works Inc.

Richmond ArtWorksRVA.com, 804-291-1400

Museum

1st: Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., Richmond, VMFA.museum, 804-340-1405

Originally opened as a state agency and privately endowed educational institution, the VMFA is the only art museum in the U.S. open 365 days a year with free general admission. It offers a wide array of special exhibitions and access to a global collection of art—permanent holdings encompass nearly 50,000 works that span more than 6,000 years.

2nd: Science Museum of Virginia

Richmond SMV.org, 804-864-1400

3rd: Children’s Museum of Richmond

Locations in Chesterfield, Richmond ChildrensMuseumOfRichmond.org, 804-474-7062

Historic Site

1st: Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello

931 Thomas Jefferson Pkwy., Charlottesville Monticello.org, 434-984-9800

Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello is a National Historic Landmark and UNESCO World Heritage Site. Founded in 1923, the Thomas Jefferson Foundation is a nonprofit that has maintained the estate for nearly 100 years. Monticello is committed to sharing an honest, inclusive history of everyone who lived and labored on the mountaintop.

2nd: Maymont

Richmond Maymont.org, 804-358-7166

3rd: Hollywood Cemetery

Richmond HollywoodCemetery.org, 804-648-8501

Tourist Attraction

1st: Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

1800 Lakeside Ave., Richmond LewisGinter.org, 804-262-9887

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden’s mission is to improve communities and connect people through flora and fauna. Covering 82 acres of land, the garden comprises more than a dozen themed areas, including a conservatory with an extensive orchid collection, a children’s garden, and the Kroger Community Kitchen Garden, which grows fresh produce for Richmond- area food banks.

2nd: Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello

Charlottesville Monticello.org, 434-984-9800

3rd: Maymont

Richmond Maymont.org, 804-358-7166

LOVE Sign

1st: LOVEwork at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

1800 Lakeside Ave, Richmond Virginia.org, 804-262-9887

The letters in the LOVE sign at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden were developed by garden staff from all departments to highlight seasonal beauty, celebrate the ecosystem, and welcome guests. The sign is incorporated into the Garden’s popular yearly holiday lights show extravaganza, the Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights.

2nd: LOVEwork at IX Art Park

Charlottesville Virginia.org, 434-207-2355

3rd: LOVEwork at Bowman Distillery

Fredericksburg Virginia.org, 540-373-4555

Food or Drink Festival

1st: Richmond Greek Festival

30 Malvern Ave., Richmond, GreekFestival.com, 804-355-3697

This festival began in 1975 and has become a major draw for Richmond residents to celebrate Greek culture and food. Always highly attended, the festival features traditional music and dancing, a vendor marketplace, and food like souvlaki, spanakopita, and the popular loukoumades—fried balls of sweet dough soaked in honey.

2nd: Carytown Watermelon Festival

Richmond Facebook: @CarytownWatermelonFestival

3rd: Broad Appétit

Richmond BroadAppetit.com

Non-Food Festival

1st: Richmond Folk Festival

200 S. Third St., Richmond RichmondFolkFestival.org, 804-788-6466

One of the largest events in the state, the Richmond Folk Festival takes place over three days every October, telling the story of American cultural diversity through music, dance, crafts, narrative, and cuisine. After celebrating cultural roots and richness virtually in 2020, festival personnel look forward to continuing this 16-year tradition for years to come.

2nd: Arts in the Park

Richmond RichmondArtsInThePark.com, 804-358-2711

3rd: Dominion Energy Riverrock

Richmond RiverrockRVA.com, 804-285-9495

Historic Theater

1st: The Byrd Theatre

2908 W. Cary St., Richmond, ByrdTheatre.org, 804-353-9911

A state and national landmark, The Byrd Theatre was founded in 1928. Over the past 90 years, the theater has remained largely unaltered with breathtaking architecture and decor and offers occasional performances from its Mighty Wurlitzer organ. The theater has responded to the challenges of the pandemic by offering virtual screenings and private movie parties.

2nd: Altria Theater

Richmond, AltriaTheater.com, 800-514-3849

3rd: The Paramount Theater

Charlottesville, TheParamount.net, 434-979-1333

Music Venue

1st: The National

708 E. Broad St., Richmond, TheNationalVA.com, 804-612-1900

With a state-of-the-art V-DOSC sound system and revered reputation, The National is a music lover's fantasyland. You will have a great view of the stage from any angle with several video screens and monitors. Although the venue is temporarily closed due to the pandemic, it expects to be hosting your favorite musical artists again soon.

2nd: Innsbrook After Hours

Glen Allen InnsbrookAfterHours.com, 804-273-6731

3rd: Altria Theater

Richmond AltriaTheater.com, 800-514-3849

Sports Venue

1st: The Diamond

3001 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., Richmond MILB.com/Richmond, 804-359-3866

The Diamond originally opened in 1985 to host the Richmond Braves, as well as Virginia Commonwealth University’s baseball program. Since then it’s been host to many programs and events, most notably the Richmond Flying Squirrels. Since the pandemic, the venue has been transformed to accommodate many socially distant activities, such as outdoor movie screenings and a unique disc golf course.

2nd: John Paul Jones Arena

Charlottesville JohnPaulJonesArena.com, 434-243-4960

3rd: Richmond International Raceway

RichmondRaceway.com, 866-455-7223

Wedding or Special Event Venue

1st: Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

1800 Lakeside Ave., Richmond LewisGinter.org, 804-262-9887

The Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden has always been a favorite for special occasions, due to its luscious gardens and exquisite flower displays. When the pandemic hit, the garden adjusted accordingly, offering new micro-wedding and elopement packages. Another new policy now allows couples’ dogs to attend and participate in wedding ceremonies hosted on the grounds.

2nd: The Jefferson Hotel

Richmond JeffersonHotel.com, 804-788-8000

3rd: Maymont

Richmond Maymont.org, 804-358-7166

Professional/Regional Performing Arts Company

1st: Richmond Ballet

407 E. Canal St., Richmond, RichmondBallet.com, 804-344-0906

Now in its 37th season, the Richmond Ballet boasts an expansive repertory that includes 19th-and 20th-century masterpieces and more than 75 new ballets by contemporary choreographers. Known as the State Ballet of Virginia, its scope also includes the acclaimed School of Richmond Ballet and Minds In Motion community engagement program.

2nd: Richmond Symphony

RichmondSymphony.com, 804-788-1212

3rd: Virginia Repertory Theatre

Richmond VirginiaRep.org, 804-282-2620

Entertainment Center for Adults

1st: Tang & Biscuit

3406 W. Moore St., Richmond TangAndBiscuit.com, 804-362-8264

Established in August 2018, Tang & Biscuit began as a free shuffleboard social club dedicated to providing a place for anyone to gather and enjoy. After a brief closure during the pandemic, it has reopened, shifting its focus to nightly live music entertainment in addition to shuffleboard and other games. The motto is, “We want everyone from everywhere!”

2nd: Rosie’s Gaming Emporium

Richmond RosiesGaming.com, 804-557-5500

3rd: Drive Shack

Richmond DriveShack.com, 804-729-3778

TRAVEL

Air Charter Service

1st: Dominion Aviation

7511 Airfield Dr., Richmond, DominionAviation.com, 804-271-7793

Dominion Aviation is a Richmond-based charter aircraft service, fixed-base operator, flight school, and Cirrus Platinum Partner. It was founded in 1983 and has grown over time to have the largest air fleet in Virginia. This year, there is a plan to add more aircraft to the fleet and continue to teach customers how to fly.

2nd: Martinair

Richmond, FlyMartinair.com, 804-222-7401

3rd: Million Air

Richmond, MillionAir-Richmond.com, 804-222-3700

Bed & Breakfast

1st: The Inn at Little Washington

309 Middle St., Washington, TheInnAtLittleWashington.com, 540-675-3800

The Inn at Little Washington was originally constructed in 1905 by Edward Thornton, who was inspired by the Ritz Hotel in Paris. This opulent country retreat is known for its high level of service and luxurious decor, as well as its exceptional value. Enjoy exquisite dining, afternoon tea, and more at this Michelin star venue.

2nd: Museum District Bed & Breakfast

Richmond, MuseumDistrictBB.com, 804-359-2332

3rd: The Henry Clay Inn®

Ashland, HenryClayInn.com, 804-798-3100

Hotel

1st: The Jefferson Hotel

101 W. Franklin St., Richmond, JeffersonHotel.com, 804-788-8000

The Jefferson Hotel is a true historic icon, serving Virginia residents and visitors for more than 125 years. With elegant décor, ornate architecture, and fine dining, it is no surprise that this hotel is known as one of the best in the country. The Jefferson’s staff is committed to world-class hospitality as part of an unforgettable experience.

2nd: Quirk Hotel

Richmond, DestinationHotels.com/Quirk-Hotel, 804-340-6040

3rd: Craddock Terry Hotel & Event Center

Lynchburg, CraddockTerryHotel.com, 434-455-1500

Resort

1st: Wintergreen Resort

39 Mountain Inn Loop, Wintergreen, WintergreenResort.com, 434-325-2200

Wintergreen is the total package, with true four-season activities including skiing, golf, tennis, spa services, private lake access, and more. Whether you enjoy 30 miles of hiking trails, 1,000 vertical feet of skiing, or 45 holes of golf, Wintergreen provides a memorable resort experience for the whole family with the Blue Ridge Mountains as a backdrop.

2nd: Boar’s Head Resort

Charlottesville BoarsHeadResort.com, 844-611-8066

3rd: Keswick Hall

Keswick.com, 434-979-3440

PETS

Dog Groomer

1st: Dogma Grooming & Pet Needs

3501 W. Cary St., Richmond DogmaGrooming.com, 804-358-9267

The staff at Dogma Grooming & Pet Needs consider their work a craft and are committed to providing the best care for your pet. They are also passionate about pet owner education and empowerment, advocating for only the best-sourced food, treats, and care possible. They have been serving and loving furry friends for 21 years.

2nd: Paws & Claws Grooming

Henrico PawsAndClawsRichmond.com, 804-740-0013

3rd: Bark and Sparkle

Midlothian BarkAndSparkleDogWash.com, 804-639-3600

Dog Park

1st: Short Pump Park

3329 Pump Rd., Henrico Henrico.us, 804-501-7275

Short Pump Park has it all, a dog park, spray fountains, athletic fields, play equipment, picnic facilities, and a restored 1902 two-room schoolhouse. The dog park is a convenient spot for many owners, with separate areas for small and large dogs. Each area is surfaced by a synthetic grass specifically designed for dog parks.

2nd: Barker Field Dog Park

Richmond EnRichmond.org, 804-239-0783

3rd: Dogwood Dell Amphitheater

Richmond Richmond.gov, 804-646-5733

Dog Training Company

1st: All Dog Adventures

4111 W. Clay St., Richmond, AllDogAdventures.com, 804-355-7737

Established in 1996 as a doggie daycare, All Dog Adventures now focuses on pet training classes, with added grooming and daycare. Trainers are enthusiastic about helping dog owners establish loving relationships with their pups. Due to massive amounts of pet adoptions over the course of the pandemic, they offer more in-person training classes than ever while following safe COVID-19 guidelines.

2nd: 2SpeakDog LLC

Henrico 2SpeakDog.com, 804-440-2498

3rd: Off Leash K9 Training

Richmond RichmondVaDogTraining.com, 888-413-0896

Pet Boarding/Day Care

1st: Holiday Barn Pet Resorts

614 Johnston Willis Dr., Richmond & 3800 Mountain Rd., Glen Allen, HolidayBarn.com, 804-794-5400

During Holiday Barn’s early years, Emerson and Kathy Hughes’ goal was to provide a safe, healthy, and fun vacation for Richmond area pets. Through the years this pet resort has seen great success and expansion, with amenities like an in-ground swimming pool, doggie daycare pavilion and play yards, luxury suites, and cat condominiums.

2nd: All Dog Adventures

Richmond AllDogAdventures.com, 804-355-7737

3rd: Toby Town RVA

Richmond TobyTownRVA.com, 804-799-0200

Veterinary Hospital

1st: River City Veterinary Hospital

5305 W. Broad St., Richmond, RiverCityVetHospital.com, 804-308-8920

River City Veterinary Hospital was founded in July 2014 by Drs. Anthony and Heather O’Sullivan. This small animal vet hospital is dedicated to providing exceptional client experience and the highest quality medicine and care for your pets. RCVH also offers animal rescue services, working closely with local SPCAs and humane societies to find forever homes for pets in need.

2nd: Locke A. Taylor Veterinary Hospital

Richmond LockeATaylorDVM.com, 804-262-8629

3rd: Cary Street Veterinary Hospital

Richmond CaryStreetVet.com, 804-355-9144

Kids

Day Care or Preschool

1st: Westhampton Day School

6100 Patterson Ave., Richmond, WesthamptonDaySchool.org, 804-282-7459

Westhampton Day School provides full-day curriculum to more than 200 students and employs 40 dedicated educators in a Christian environment that is nurturing, safe, mutually respectful, and where every child’s intellectual, physical, and social/emotional development is prioritized. In 2021 they are excited to offer new outdoor learning spaces, including a classroom garden space.

2nd: Elizabeth’s Early Learning Center

Lynchburg EELC.info, 434-528-5698

3rd: St. Anne’s-Belfield School

Charlottesville STAB.org, 434-296-5106

K-12 Independent School

1st: St. Anne’s-Belfield School

2132 Ivy Rd., Charlottesville & 799 Faulconer Dr., Charlottesville STAB.org, 434-296-5106

Founded in 1910 as St. Anne’s School, the institution merged with the Belfield School in 1975 to become St. Anne’s-Belfield School for K-12 students. Its primary mission is to inspire and prepare the next generation of citizens and leaders. This year, they offered hybrid learning models and look forward to complete in-person learning in Fall 2021.

2nd: The New Community School

Richmond TNCS.org, 804-266-2494

3rd: Collegiate School

Richmond Collegiate-Va.org, 804-740-7077

Summer Camp

1st: Camp Hanover

3163 Parsleys Mill Rd., Mechanicsville CampHanover.org, 804-779-2811

Sixty-plus years and tens of thousands of campers later, Camp Hanover continues its mission of education, outreach, and faith formation. The Christian camp offers both day and overnight programs for elementary, middle, and high school youth, utilizing a decentralized, small-group program model to cultivate strong relationships and focus on each child.

2nd: YMCA Camp Thunderbird

Chesterfield CampThunderbirdYMCA.org, 804-748-6714

3rd: Passages Adventure Camp

Midlothian PeakExperiences.com, 804-897-6800

Family Entertainment

1st: Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

1800 Lakeside Ave., Richmond LewisGinter.org, 804-262-9887

Families with children of all ages will enjoy walking the grounds of Lewis Ginter. The 82 acres of gardens include dozens of child-friendly themed areas, floral displays, and community spaces. Staff at the garden look forward to hosting popular events like the indoor Butterflies LIVE! exhibit once social-distancing restrictions are lifted.

2nd: Metro Richmond Zoo

Moseley MetroRichmondZoo.com, 804-739-5666

3rd: Goochland Drive-In Theater

Hadensville GoochlandDriveInTheater.com, 804-457-3456

Playground

1st: Deep Run Park & Recreation Center

9900 Ridgefield Pkwy., Richmond, Henrico.us, 804-652-1430

Open daily from dawn to dusk, Deep Run Park has a little something for everyone with playgrounds, open play areas, ponds, walkways, a gazebo, and more. The park’s play equipment was recently replaced and upgraded to meet current safety standards, providing a fun and safe place for all children to get outside.

2nd: Mary Munford Playground

Richmond RVASchools.net/MMES, 804-780-6267

3rd: PARK365

Richmond Soar365.org/Park365, 804-358-1874

OUTDOORS & ACTIVE

Golf Course

1st: The Federal Club

13450 Palmers Way, Glen Allen TheFederalClub.com, 804-798-4996

The Federal Country Club’s mission is to provide members and guests with exceptional experiences and attentive service in a relaxed atmosphere. The golf course has bentgrass greens and fairways playable for experienced players and beginners alike. The Federal Club’s Golf Academy offers lessons for children ages 4-17, and PGA Junior Golf Camps are also available during the summer months.

2nd: The Country Club of Virginia James River Course

Richmond TheCCV.org, 804-287-1330

3rd: Independence Golf Club

Midlothian IndependenceGolfClub.com, 804-601-8600

Gym or Fitness Studio

1st: ACAC

Locations in Charlottesville, Crozet, Glen Allen, Midlothian, ACAC.com, 804-378-1600

In the midst of the 1980s fitness craze, Phil Wendel opened the first ACAC in a small shopping center in Charlottesville. The ACAC team emphasizes health and wellness in facilities known for their cleanliness and friendly team of professionals. This fitness center excels in its mission to meet the needs of individuals at every stage of life.

2nd: YMCA

Multiple locations VirginiaYMCAAlliance.org

3rd: American Family Fitness Locations

Fredericksburg and Richmond AmFamFit.com, 804-364-1200

Hiking or Biking Trail

1st: Virginia Capital Trail

200 S. Third St., Richmond VirginiaCapitalTrail.org, 804-788-6453

The Virginia Capital Trail is a dedicated paved pedestrian and bicycle trail that connects Jamestown and Richmond along the Route 5 corridor. The trail stretches 52 miles along some of Virginia’s most scenic outdoor landscapes. Along the way, you’ll see historic sites, picnic spots, and lodging areas.

2nd: Pocahontas State Park

Chesterfield DCR.Virginia.gov, 804-796-4255

3rd: Buttermilk Trail

Richmond JamesRiverPark.org, 804-646-8911

Park

1st: Maymont

1700 Hampton St., Richmond, Maymont.org, 804-358-7166

What was once the Gilded Age estate of James and Sallie Dooley has become the beautiful and expansive Maymont park and museum. The 100-acre grounds and gardens are open to the public throughout the year and include the Dooley mansion, nature center, animal farm, Italian and Japanese gardens, mausoleum, and more.

2nd: James River Park System

Richmond JamesRiverPark.org, 23225

3rd: Pocahontas State Park

Chesterfield DCR.Virginia.gov, 804-796-4255