Celebrating Alexandria

The popular Art on the Avenue festival in Del Rey returns for the 26th time.

× Expand (photo by William Niccolls)

On the first Saturday in October each year, more than 50,000 visitors stroll down Mt. Vernon Avenue in Del Rey, Alexandria, between Bellefonte and Hume Avenues and are greeted by more than 300 jewelers, silversmiths, beaders, woodworkers, pottery makers, soap crafters, glassmakers, unique painters, and other artists for the annual Art on the Avenue festival. The popular festival was a virtual event in 2020 but returns to the streets this fall. “We have always been a street festival celebrating individual artists,” says Pati Miller, chair of Art on the Avenue.

Over the years, the festival has grown to include music (Irish, folk, rock'n'roll, country, and more), as well as interactive art activities for kids, like pumpkin painting, lotus flower design, and weave screen art.

“Culinary treats are now a big part of the festival, too,” Miller says, referring to the many vendors who offer snacks like hot dogs, barbecue, Indian and Mexican cuisines, pizza, crab cakes, chocolate-dipped bananas on sticks, and homemade cider doughnuts. “We are so proud to bring this event to Northern Virginia every year and showcase all our artists,” she says.

Art on the Avenue is scheduled for Oct. 2. ArtOnTheAvenue.org