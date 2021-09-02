Pillar & Peacock creates timeless interiors for a mix of styles.

× 1 of 3 Expand (Photo by Vicky Pewitt) × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

Founded by Adrianne Bugg and Brandeis Short 10 years ago in Virginia and Tennessee, Pillar & Peacock now has studios in Irvington; Richmond; Florence, Alabama; and Nashville, Tennessee. A full-service interior design and architecture studio, they offer comprehensive services from project inception to completion, working all across the East Coast, the South, and beyond.

“We see our role in Irvington, Richmond, and wherever we are working on a project as advocates for our clients and the design,” Bugg says. “Our services are critical to ensuring a design is functional, beautiful, and executed seamlessly.”

The duo’s approach is to ensure that clients see their work as a reflection of themselves, not of Pillar & Peacock. This drives Bugg, Short, and their group of collaborative professionals—including architects, builders, and artists who share their passion—to design from the beginning, which keeps each project unique and timeless, whether they are working on a modern home, a more traditionally styled home, or a mix of styles.

“We are key players on a project working hand-in-hand with clients, contractors, and architects to bring the vision to life,” Bugg says.

For the 10th anniversary of Pillar & Peacock in October, if circumstances permit, Bugg and Short plan to hold a series of events, including an anniversary party, at their Irvington and Richmond studios. PillarAndPeacock.com