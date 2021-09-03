Build a Bridge

Loveless Porter Architects value their community.

Loveless Porter Architects, LLC has been a staple of Virginia’s architectural landscape since 1975, when Robert Loveless founded the firm determined to be a community leader who practices architecture, not an architectural firm located in the community. With a team of three lead architects based in Manassas and a staff led by Sean M. Porter, who became a partner in 2007, Loveless serves clients in Virginia, Washington, D.C., Delaware, and Maryland, as well as other areas of the Mid-Atlantic. “Rob and I were partners for seven years, and he then decided to retire and ride off into the sunset. LPA was mine, and I had learned so much from Rob,” Porter says.

But as a community-centric venture, Porter wants to be more than just a provider of architectural services. He saw moving his headquarters in 2019 as an opportunity to define the culture he wanted to create. “This was one of a learning atmosphere, working with young architectural students through internships, open communication around a large table, and collaborative design through in-house charrettes with everyone involved,” he says.

Porter also created a program where his firm assists a charity with pro bono time and decreased fees every year, and he has teamed up with Old Town Strong, the charity arm of the Old Town Whiskey Club, in various efforts. “We have seen the community come together, support each other in business and family, and create one of the most supportive small towns we have ever known,” Porter says. LovelessPorterArchitects.com