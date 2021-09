Float your stress away at the Williamsburg Salt Spa.

The Williamsburg Salt Spa’s journey began in 2008, influenced by Poland’s world-famous Wieliczka Salt Mine. After a relaxing session in the salt cave, floating your stresses away in one of two float tanks, enjoying a tranquil full body mas- sage or an infrared sauna session—after a day at the spa, there’s no reason to leave salty. WilliamsburgSaltSpa.com