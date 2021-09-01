Blue Mountain Brewery keeps the beauty of brewing on everyone’s minds.

× Expand Sarah Hauser Sarah Hauser, Virginia Tourism Corporation. DA1A4294.tif (Blue Mountain Brewery)

Blue Mountain Brewery’s original Afton location was founded in 2007 as the first “rural brewery” in Virginia, where agriculture is king. By 2011, the brand was in demand and the company built its Arrington-based Barrel House, a larger, 15-acre facility “on the quiet end of Nelson County between Charlottesville and Lynchburg,” with stunning views of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

“Breweriesdon’thavetobeurban,”saysco-founderTaylorSmack.“They don’t have to evoke large industry, steam, and cold steel. Beer is a product of the earth, farmers’ labor, and maltsters’ and brewers’ skills. It’s America’s drink.”

BMB offers its beers in bottles, cans, and kegs 365 days a year and includes a noble-hop-laced Pre-Prohibition lager, a cold-aged German ale, an orange-infused IPA, an aromatic DIPA, and a pale ale. Seasonal series beers like Oktoberfest lagerbier, peach gose, holiday ale, and red IPA rotate according to the calendar.

Of course, there can’t be delicious brews without savory snacks on the side. Since day one, BMB’s most popular menu item has been the bratwurst and apple pizza, featuring Nelson County’s own Double H Farms’ bratwurst, local apples, caramelized onions, and a balsamic reduction.

“BMB welcomes over a quarter-million people to our corner of Nelson County each year,” says Smack. “We say, hey, check out how beautiful this all is, and isn’t great beer a wonderful thing?” BlueMountainBrewery.com