Aging Gracefully

Westminster Canterbury retirement community gives a new meaning to the golden years.

The faith-based mission of Westminster Canterbury in Richmond includes providing an excellent place to live throughout elderhood and welcoming people of all faiths and income backgrounds. In 2021, the retirement community has plans for major dining area renovations, as well as additions to the 100 new apartments. A Vital Living Center will be added to the campus over the next two years. WCRichmond.org