Adventure Time!

Richmond area outdoor camps are trying to make your kids tired.

× Expand Stephanie Garr Adams (Passage Adventure Camp)

Passages Adventure Camp has been making kids tired since 1993. PAC’s outdoor experiences on 44 acres of Richmond’s Belle Isle and its Midlothian location climbing gym teach girls and boys ages 5-17 kayaking, rock climbing, rappelling, wilderness survival, zip-lining, mountain biking, and hiking. Even with COVID-19 precautions in place, 2021 has already seen an eight-year high of camper applications. PeakExperiences.com