About Face

Niamtu Cosmetic Facial Surgery serves clients and the community.

× Expand PaigeStevensPhotography Paige Stevens Photography (Niamtu Cosmetic Facial Surgery)

Dr. Joe Niamtu of the Niamtu Cosmetic Facial Surgery practice performs lifts, reductions, and reshaping surgeries on clients from all over Virginia and the world. Passionate about cosmetic surgery education, Niamtu has written and lectured extensively on the topic. He has also worked tirelessly to support area charities, especially Richmond ARC, and donates surgical treatments to those in need. LoveThatFace.com