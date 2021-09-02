A Family Tradition

Making memories at the Tides Inn.

× 1 of 2 Expand Wayne E. Chinnock Wayne E Chinnock × 2 of 2 Expand Wayne E. Chinnock Wayne E Chinnock Prev Next

The rich history of the Tides Inn dates back to the 1940s, and the resort on Virginia’s Northern Neck still provides families a place to enjoy and make memories. The Inn kicks off the summer season with new seasonal programming and many renovations, including a $3.6 million “living shoreline” waterfront restoration, hands-on educational opportunities, and community partnerships. TidesInn.com