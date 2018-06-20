Shopping: Southwest Region Winners 2018

Illustration by Shane Rebenshied
Best Antiques
First place: Black Dog Salvage, Roanoke, BlackDogSalvage.com, 540-343-6200
Home to the stars of the DIY Network show Salvage Dogs and a 40,000-square-foot marketplace of refurbished architectural salvage and vintage furniture, Black Dog Salvage also has its own retail line of furniture paint, originally developed for projects in the shop, with 16 colors plus a topcoat.
Second place: Willow Creek Antiques & Collectibles, Bristol, WillowCreekBristol.com, 276-466-4064
Third place: The Boxwood, Bristol, Facebook.com/TheBoxwood, 276-644-9520
Best Bicycle Shop
First place: Chain of Fools Bicycle Repair, Martinsville, ChainOfFoolsBicycles.com, 276-336-8529
Started in a basement in 2015, the repair shop quickly grew to include retail carrying everything from parts to entire bicycles, both new and used. While the inventory ranges for cyclists of all skill levels, the focus is on mountain bikes, stocking a large variety of the pro-brand KHS Bicycles and offering many options for customization and upgrades.
Second place: Cardinal Bicycle, Roanoke, CardinalBicycle.com, 540-344-2453
Third place: Highlands Ski & Outdoor Center, Abingdon, HighlandsOutdoor.com, 276-628-1329
Best Book Store
First place: Books and Crannies, Martinsville, BooksAndCranniesVa.com, 276-403-4380
Celebrating its second anniversary this September, the shop provides the community with a quiet place to study or leisurely browse for a new book, offering complimentary coffee and Wi-Fi. Events throughout the year include children’s readings, open mic poetry nights and book signings with local authors.
Second place: Barnes & Noble, Valley View Mall, Roanoke, BarnesAndNoble.com, 540-563-5683
Third place: Chapters Bookshop, Galax, ChaptersBookShop.com, 276-236-9703
Best Bridal Boutique
First place: Studio I Do Bridals, Roanoke, StudioIDo.com, 540-904-5088
Residing in what was once the Shenandoah Hotel, the boutique is organized to allow brides to shop by style, with dresses by designers such as Badgley Mischka, Maggie Sottero, Madison James and Lazaro. The shop, opened by Jordan Winfield in late 2016, also carries bridesmaid dresses, mother of the bride dresses and tuxedos for grooms.
Second place: That’s My Dress Bridal and Prom, Wytheville,, ThatsMyDressBridalAndProm.com, 276-223-1000
Third place: AmRhein’s Brides, Roanoke, AmRheins.com, 540-989-7100
Best Car Dealer
First place: Woodson Honda, Roanoke, WoodsonHonda.com, 540-322-1091
Picking up the franchise in 1972, Woodson is one of the oldest Honda dealerships east of the Mississippi—though it has been in operation as a family business since 1937. Shop for new and certified pre-owned cars and SUVs or take your vehicle to the comprehensive service department for anything from an oil change to recall repairs.
Second place: Nelson Automotive, Martinsville, AutosByNelson.com, 877-275-6357
Third place: Berglund Chevrolet Buick, Roanoke, BerglundChevroletBuick.com, 540-632-2926
Best Consignment Shop
First place: House Dressing, Bristol, ShopHouseDressing.com, 276-791-1940
Opened one year ago—with an expansion into the adjacent storefront in November resulting in more than six times the amount of space—the shop carries designer women’s clothing and vintage furniture from more than 230 consigners. Interior designer Eddie Ross will visit the shop in October for a special event.
Second place: Treasure Trove Thrift Store, Christiansburg, Facebook.com/TreasureTroveThriftStore, 540-200-7012
Third place: Sprout Consignment, Abingdon, Facebook.com/SproutConsignment, 276-206-8941
Best Fine Jewelry Store
First place: Fink’s Jewelers, Roanoke, Finks.com, 540-342-2991
Each diamond at Fink’s, though already graded by the Gemological Institute of America or American Gem Society, undergoes an extra inspection and evaluation of cut, clarity and color by Clif Burcham, the store’s diamond buyer for more than 22 years, to ensure premium quality. The fourth-generation family-owned business, now with 15 locations throughout Virginia and bordering states, began in Roanoke.
Second place: Goodman Jewelers, Abingdon, GoodmanJewelers.Biz, 276-676-3110
Third place: Haywood’s Jewelers, Rocky Mount, HaywoodsJewelers.com, 540-483-5191
Best Florist
First place: George’s Flowers, Roanoke, GeorgesFlowers.com, 540-318-7559
Delivering flowers since 1981, George’s provides options for birthdays with flower cakes—carnations and roses arranged into a cake and adorned with candles—or just bouquets cause with succulents and other greenery. Leave the details up to the experts with an artisan’s choice bouquet, a one of a kind design with fresh, seasonal flowers.
Second place: Simply the Best Flowers, Martinsville, SimplyTheBestFlowers.com, 276-666-2378
Third place: Creative Occasions Florals & Fine Gifts, Vinton, CreativeOccasionsInc.com, 540-345-8385
Best Gifts
First place: Bolling Wilson Hotel, Wytheville, BollingWilsonHotel.com, 276-223-2333
The Provisions Shoppe carries more than the typical sundries—featuring items crafted by local artisans, from handmade soap and body cream to jewelry and art. A selection of Virginia wines lets you take the taste of the Blue Ridge with you and pairs well with the hotel’s custom glassware.
Second place: Cranberry Lane, Bristol, CranberryLaneHome.com, 276-669-9899
Third place: Black Dog Salvage, Roanoke, BlackDogSalvage.com, 540-343-6200
Best Independent Home Décor Store
First place: Fabric, Etc., Bristol, FabricETC.net, 276-644-4775
The fabric store offers in-house consultation for custom designs and upholstery. Items such as throw pillows, padded headboards, valances and dust skirts are made in the shop’s workroom. In addition to textiles, owners Billy and Terry Frye also stock furniture, lighting and other home accessories.
Second place: Magnolia, Abingdon, MagnoliaFurnishings.com, 276-206-8134
Third place: Cranberry Lane, Bristol, CranberryLaneHome.com, 276-669-9899
Best Men’s Clothing Store
First place: Kegley & Co., Abingdon, Facebook.com/Kegley&CoFacebook.com/Kegley&Co, 276-628-1108
Kegley & Co. is the go-to spot for businessmen in town. Owner Duke Kegley maintains a traditional clothier with an updated style, providing an extensive selection of menswear, in-house tailoring and a focus on customer service. The shop has dressed clients for 35 years.
Second place: Davidsons, Roanoke, DavidsonsClothing.com, 540-343-3734
Third place: Blakley-Mitchell Co., Bristol, BlakleyMitchell.com, 276-669-0116
Best Outdoor Outfitter
First place: Mountain Sports, Ltd., Bristol, MTNSportsLTD.com, 276-466-8988
The team at Mountain Sports doesn’t just outfit you with all the proper gear—they make sure you actually know what to do with it. The shop holds fly fishing 101 and fly-tying classes, kayak safety demonstrations and mountain bike group rides that educate cyclists on trails and navigation.
Second place: Smith River Outfitters, Bassett, SmithRiverOutfitter.com, 276-618-1457
Third place: Back Country Ski & Sport, Blacksburg, BCSki.com, 540-552-6400
Best Shoe Store
First place: Shoozies, Bristol, Facebook.com/ShopShoozies, 276-644-3275
Located in historic downtown Bristol, the exposed-brick walls of this cozy boutique are lined with popular brands such as Birkenstock, Clarks, Dansko, Born and UGG. Alongside boots, sandals and heels, Shoozies carries handbags, a few apparel items and a full line of jewelry by Brighton.
Second place: Yarid’s Shoe Store, Roanoke, Yarids.com, 540-266-7750
Third place: Bush-Flora Shoes, Roanoke, Facebook.com/BushFlora, 540-344-7398
Best Shopping Area/Mall
First place: Historic Downtown State Street, Bristol, BelieveInBristol.org, 423-573-2201
New to the state line that is home to clothiers, boutiques and antique shops is Mercantile on State. The open-concept marketplace is outfitted with more than 50 vendors selling regionally made products. If you need a dose of sugar to sustain you while shopping, the bar at That Cookie Dough scoops raw cookie dough with your choice of toppings.
Second place: Valley View Mall, Roanoke, ValleyViewMall.com, 540-563-4440
Third place: Towers Shopping Center, Roanoke, TowersShoppingCenter.com, 540-982-6791
Best Sporting Goods Store
First place: Mountain Sports, Ltd., Bristol, MTNSportsLTD.com, 276-466-8988
Mountain Sports has been in owner Jimmy Cheers’ family for three generations and more than 35 years. The shop is an Orvis dealer for fly fishing supplies, stocks gear for kayaking and mountain biking and carries outdoor apparel from brands like Patagonia. The crew is also happy to share tips on the best local spots to hike and camp.
Second place: H & V Sporting Goods, Richlands, H-VSportingGoods.com, 276-963-2415
Third place: Mahoney’s Sportsman’s Paradise, Abingdon, MahoneySports.com, 276-628-6249
Best Women’s Clothing Store
First place: Serendipity Boutique, Bristol, ShopSerendipity.com, 276-644-9695
Serendipity carries styles for every personality—from urban chic, with brands like BB Dakota and Jack, to preppy, with dresses in classic shift and A-line silhouettes by Tyler Böe and Jude Connally. Shoppers accessorize with handmade jewelry such as bracelets by Bourbon and Bowties.
Second place: Punch Boutique, Roanoke, PunchBoutique.com, 540-904-6743
Third place: Hey Helen, Floyd, ShopHeyHelen.comShopHeyHelen.com, 540-745-4307