Shopping: Southwest Region Winners 2018

× Expand Illustration by Shane Rebenshied

Best Antiques

First place: Black Dog Salvage, Roanoke, BlackDogSalvage.com, 540-343-6200

Home to the stars of the DIY Network show Salvage Dogs and a 40,000-square-foot marketplace of refurbished architectural salvage and vintage furniture, Black Dog Salvage also has its own retail line of furniture paint, originally developed for projects in the shop, with 16 colors plus a topcoat.

Second place: Willow Creek Antiques & Collectibles, Bristol, WillowCreekBristol.com, 276-466-4064

Third place: The Boxwood, Bristol, Facebook.com/TheBoxwood, 276-644-9520

Best Bicycle Shop

First place: Chain of Fools Bicycle Repair, Martinsville, ChainOfFoolsBicycles.com, 276-336-8529

Started in a basement in 2015, the repair shop quickly grew to include retail carrying everything from parts to entire bicycles, both new and used. While the inventory ranges for cyclists of all skill levels, the focus is on mountain bikes, stocking a large variety of the pro-brand KHS Bicycles and offering many options for customization and upgrades.

Second place: Cardinal Bicycle, Roanoke, CardinalBicycle.com, 540-344-2453

Third place: Highlands Ski & Outdoor Center, Abingdon, HighlandsOutdoor.com, 276-628-1329

Best Book Store

First place: Books and Crannies, Martinsville, BooksAndCranniesVa.com, 276-403-4380

Celebrating its second anniversary this September, the shop provides the community with a quiet place to study or leisurely browse for a new book, offering complimentary coffee and Wi-Fi. Events throughout the year include children’s readings, open mic poetry nights and book signings with local authors.

Second place: Barnes & Noble, Valley View Mall, Roanoke, BarnesAndNoble.com, 540-563-5683

Third place: Chapters Bookshop, Galax, ChaptersBookShop.com, 276-236-9703

Best Bridal Boutique

First place: Studio I Do Bridals, Roanoke, StudioIDo.com, 540-904-5088

Residing in what was once the Shenandoah Hotel, the boutique is organized to allow brides to shop by style, with dresses by designers such as Badgley Mischka, Maggie Sottero, Madison James and Lazaro. The shop, opened by Jordan Winfield in late 2016, also carries bridesmaid dresses, mother of the bride dresses and tuxedos for grooms.

Second place: That’s My Dress Bridal and Prom, Wytheville,, ThatsMyDressBridalAndProm.com, 276-223-1000

Third place: AmRhein’s Brides, Roanoke, AmRheins.com, 540-989-7100

Best Car Dealer

First place: Woodson Honda, Roanoke, WoodsonHonda.com, 540-322-1091

Picking up the franchise in 1972, Woodson is one of the oldest Honda dealerships east of the Mississippi—though it has been in operation as a family business since 1937. Shop for new and certified pre-owned cars and SUVs or take your vehicle to the comprehensive service department for anything from an oil change to recall repairs.

Second place: Nelson Automotive, Martinsville, AutosByNelson.com, 877-275-6357

Third place: Berglund Chevrolet Buick, Roanoke, BerglundChevroletBuick.com, 540-632-2926

Best Consignment Shop

First place: House Dressing, Bristol, ShopHouseDressing.com, 276-791-1940

Opened one year ago—with an expansion into the adjacent storefront in November resulting in more than six times the amount of space—the shop carries designer women’s clothing and vintage furniture from more than 230 consigners. Interior designer Eddie Ross will visit the shop in October for a special event.

Second place: Treasure Trove Thrift Store, Christiansburg, Facebook.com/TreasureTroveThriftStore, 540-200-7012

Third place: Sprout Consignment, Abingdon, Facebook.com/SproutConsignment, 276-206-8941

Best Fine Jewelry Store

First place: Fink’s Jewelers, Roanoke, Finks.com, 540-342-2991

Each diamond at Fink’s, though already graded by the Gemological Institute of America or American Gem Society, undergoes an extra inspection and evaluation of cut, clarity and color by Clif Burcham, the store’s diamond buyer for more than 22 years, to ensure premium quality. The fourth-generation family-owned business, now with 15 locations throughout Virginia and bordering states, began in Roanoke.

Second place: Goodman Jewelers, Abingdon, GoodmanJewelers.Biz, 276-676-3110

Third place: Haywood’s Jewelers, Rocky Mount, HaywoodsJewelers.com, 540-483-5191

Best Florist

First place: George’s Flowers, Roanoke, GeorgesFlowers.com, 540-318-7559

Delivering flowers since 1981, George’s provides options for birthdays with flower cakes—carnations and roses arranged into a cake and adorned with candles—or just bouquets cause with succulents and other greenery. Leave the details up to the experts with an artisan’s choice bouquet, a one of a kind design with fresh, seasonal flowers.

Second place: Simply the Best Flowers, Martinsville, SimplyTheBestFlowers.com, 276-666-2378

Third place: Creative Occasions Florals & Fine Gifts, Vinton, CreativeOccasionsInc.com, 540-345-8385

Best Gifts

First place: Bolling Wilson Hotel, Wytheville, BollingWilsonHotel.com, 276-223-2333

The Provisions Shoppe carries more than the typical sundries—featuring items crafted by local artisans, from handmade soap and body cream to jewelry and art. A selection of Virginia wines lets you take the taste of the Blue Ridge with you and pairs well with the hotel’s custom glassware.

Second place: Cranberry Lane, Bristol, CranberryLaneHome.com, 276-669-9899

Third place: Black Dog Salvage, Roanoke, BlackDogSalvage.com, 540-343-6200

Best Independent Home Décor Store

First place: Fabric, Etc., Bristol, FabricETC.net, 276-644-4775

The fabric store offers in-house consultation for custom designs and upholstery. Items such as throw pillows, padded headboards, valances and dust skirts are made in the shop’s workroom. In addition to textiles, owners Billy and Terry Frye also stock furniture, lighting and other home accessories.

Second place: Magnolia, Abingdon, MagnoliaFurnishings.com, 276-206-8134

Third place: Cranberry Lane, Bristol, CranberryLaneHome.com, 276-669-9899

Best Men’s Clothing Store

First place: Kegley & Co., Abingdon, Facebook.com/Kegley&CoFacebook.com/Kegley&Co, 276-628-1108

Kegley & Co. is the go-to spot for businessmen in town. Owner Duke Kegley maintains a traditional clothier with an updated style, providing an extensive selection of menswear, in-house tailoring and a focus on customer service. The shop has dressed clients for 35 years.

Second place: Davidsons, Roanoke, DavidsonsClothing.com, 540-343-3734

Third place: Blakley-Mitchell Co., Bristol, BlakleyMitchell.com, 276-669-0116

Best Outdoor Outfitter

First place: Mountain Sports, Ltd., Bristol, MTNSportsLTD.com, 276-466-8988

The team at Mountain Sports doesn’t just outfit you with all the proper gear—they make sure you actually know what to do with it. The shop holds fly fishing 101 and fly-tying classes, kayak safety demonstrations and mountain bike group rides that educate cyclists on trails and navigation.

Second place: Smith River Outfitters, Bassett, SmithRiverOutfitter.com, 276-618-1457

Third place: Back Country Ski & Sport, Blacksburg, BCSki.com, 540-552-6400

Best Shoe Store

First place: Shoozies, Bristol, Facebook.com/ShopShoozies, 276-644-3275

Located in historic downtown Bristol, the exposed-brick walls of this cozy boutique are lined with popular brands such as Birkenstock, Clarks, Dansko, Born and UGG. Alongside boots, sandals and heels, Shoozies carries handbags, a few apparel items and a full line of jewelry by Brighton.

Second place: Yarid’s Shoe Store, Roanoke, Yarids.com, 540-266-7750

Third place: Bush-Flora Shoes, Roanoke, Facebook.com/BushFlora, 540-344-7398

Best Shopping Area/Mall

First place: Historic Downtown State Street, Bristol, BelieveInBristol.org, 423-573-2201

New to the state line that is home to clothiers, boutiques and antique shops is Mercantile on State. The open-concept marketplace is outfitted with more than 50 vendors selling regionally made products. If you need a dose of sugar to sustain you while shopping, the bar at That Cookie Dough scoops raw cookie dough with your choice of toppings.

Second place: Valley View Mall, Roanoke, ValleyViewMall.com, 540-563-4440

Third place: Towers Shopping Center, Roanoke, TowersShoppingCenter.com, 540-982-6791

Best Sporting Goods Store

First place: Mountain Sports, Ltd., Bristol, MTNSportsLTD.com, 276-466-8988

Mountain Sports has been in owner Jimmy Cheers’ family for three generations and more than 35 years. The shop is an Orvis dealer for fly fishing supplies, stocks gear for kayaking and mountain biking and carries outdoor apparel from brands like Patagonia. The crew is also happy to share tips on the best local spots to hike and camp.

Second place: H & V Sporting Goods, Richlands, H-VSportingGoods.com, 276-963-2415

Third place: Mahoney’s Sportsman’s Paradise, Abingdon, MahoneySports.com, 276-628-6249

Best Women’s Clothing Store

First place: Serendipity Boutique, Bristol, ShopSerendipity.com, 276-644-9695

Serendipity carries styles for every personality—from urban chic, with brands like BB Dakota and Jack, to preppy, with dresses in classic shift and A-line silhouettes by Tyler Böe and Jude Connally. Shoppers accessorize with handmade jewelry such as bracelets by Bourbon and Bowties.

Second place: Punch Boutique, Roanoke, PunchBoutique.com, 540-904-6743

Third place: Hey Helen, Floyd, ShopHeyHelen.comShopHeyHelen.com, 540-745-4307