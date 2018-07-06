Shopping: Shenandoah Valley Region Winners 2018

Best Antiques

First place: The Factory Antique Mall, Verona, FactoryAntiqueMall.com, 540-248-1110

At 120,000 square feet, this antique mall is the largest of its kind in the nation. Founded in 1996 as a flea market, the business eventually found its niche as a platform for antiques dealers offering goods from furniture and pottery to jewelry and other collectibles. Recently added—a café serving daily homemade lunch specials.

Second place: Stuarts Draft Antique Mall, Stuarts Draft, Facebook.com/StuartsDraftAntiqueMall, 540-946-8488

Third place: Duke’s Antique Center, Lexington, DukesAntiqueCenter.com, 540-463-9511

Best Bicycle Shop

First place: Shenandoah Bicycle Company, Harrisonburg, ShenandoahBicycle.com, 540-437-9000

Located in the downtown district of Virginia’s cycling mecca, Shenandoah Bicycle Company has a large stock of high quality bikes, but also offers custom rentals, maintenance and educational programs such as a mountain bike club for school children. When visiting, be sure to grab an açai bowl or smoothie at the shop’s café, PULP.

Second place: Black Dog Bike, Staunton, BlackDogBikes.com, 540-887-8700

Third place: Rocktown Bicycles, Harrisonburg, RocktownBicycles.com, 540-689-0070

Best Book Store

First place: Black Swan Books and Music, Staunton, BlackSwanStaunton.com, 540-712-0123

With an inventory that includes thousands of rare books and 3,000 used and new vinyl records focusing primarily on jazz, rock and blues, the shop is a popular spot among students and teachers from nearby universities. Writer’s Nights are held every second Wednesday of the month, when local authors are invited to discuss their work.

Second place: Books & Co. ... Toys, Too!, Lexington, Facebook.com/BooksAndCoToysToo, 540-464-8697

Third place: Winchester Book Gallery, Winchester, WinchesterBookGallery.com, 540-667-3444

Best Bridal Boutique

First place: Amanda’s Touch, Waynesboro, AmandasTouch.com, 540-221-4748

With more than 1,000 dresses in stock—from designers, including Allure, Casablanca and Stella York—Amanda’s Touch has been the go-to boutique for brides from the Harrisonburg, Charlottesville and Lexington areas for 20 years. Owner Amanda Cash offers her own Amour Collection, designed in-house for clients searching for one-of-a-kind bridal, prom or pageant dresses.

Second place: Becky’s Bridal & Formal, Buena Vista, BeckysBridal.net, 540-261-3140

Third place: The Valley Bride, Winchester, TheValleyBride.com, 540-773-4157

Best Car Dealer

First place: McDonough Toyota, Staunton, McDonoughToyota.com, 540-886-6201

Staunton’s McDonough Toyota is a true family affair. Owner Steve McDonough’s father started the business in 1975. Fast-forward 40 years, and you have a dealership with more than 260 vehicles on the lot. Models from Volkswagen and Jeep are available pre-owned, while new models include the 2018 Toyota Highlander and Tundra truck.

Second place: Harrisonburg Honda, Harrisonburg, HarrisonburgHonda.com, 540-433-1467

Third place: Paul Obaugh, Staunton, Obaugh.com, 540-851-4800

Best Consignment Shop

First place: On Second Thought Consignment & Thrift, Woodstock, OSTConsignments.com, 540-459-2655

Carrying everything from fashions for the whole family to home furnishings, DVDs and records, what started in 2004 as a small consignment operation has grown to a shop four times its original size—measuring 12,000 square feet. New finds are added daily, with inventory often including Kate Spade purses, Lennox China and gold jewelry.

Second place: ETC Consignments, Winchester, ETCConsignments.com, 540-662-8847

Third place: New To Me Consignments, LLC, Dayton, Facebook.com/NewToMeConsignments, 540-879-2372

Best Fine Jewelry Store

First place: James McHone Jewelry, Harrisonburg, McHoneJewelry.com, 540-433-1833

A popular shopping destination since 1982, James McHone’s secret to success is simple—educate the customer so they have confidence in what they are buying. Specializing in estate and antique jewelry—diamond engagement rings in particular—McHone and his buyers travel throughout the area, building relationships and constantly adding new pieces to his vast inventory.

Second place: Hugo Kohl, Harrisonburg, HugoKohl.com, 540-574-4306

Third place: Crown Jewelers, Staunton, CrownLTD.net, 540-885-0653

Best Florist

First place: Honey Bee’s Florist, Staunton, HoneyBeesFlorist.com, 540-887-1221

Whether for a wedding, anniversary, birthday or just to make someone smile, Honey Bee’s has the right arrangement, offering a wide array of garden and blooming plants, seasonal bouquets and silk flower arrangements. “Flowers come with a story,” says owner Melissa Swan. “People have a vision of what they want to have.”

Second place: Rask Florist, Staunton, RaskFlorist.com, 540-886-3451

Third place: Blakemore’s Flowers, LLC, Harrisonburg, BlakemoresFlowers.com, 540-434-4461

Best Gifts

First place: SoLace Studios Fine Handcrafts, Elkton, SoLaceInc.com, 540-298-5222

Barb Polin had such a knack for making gifts for people that she turned her talent into a business 18 years ago. Today, Polin’s gift shop offers silk and leather clothing items and accessories in her popular marbled designs. And whatever she didn’t craft by hand, someone else did—half of her inventory is made in Virginia.

Second place: LTD 7, Staunton, LTD7Online.com, 540-292-4650

Third place: Pumpkinseeds, Lexington, Facebook.com/PumpkinseedsLexington, 540-464-5002

Best Independent Home Décor Store

First place: Redwood & Co., Staunton, ShopRedwoodAndCo.com, 540- 569-2191

Established in 2015 as a small-batch soap business, Redwood & Co. has grown to include an inventory of mid-century style furniture sourced from Virginia and North Carolina, local artisan décor and recycled glassware—all minimalistic in design. Keeping to its roots, organically produced goat’s milk soaps, lotions and soy candles are carried in store.

Second place: LTD 7, Staunton, LTD7Online.com, 540-292-4650

Third place: The Lady Jane Shop, Harrisonburg, TheLadyJaneShop.Blogspot.com, 540-421-3252

Best Men’s Clothing Store

First place: Alvin-Dennis Inc., Lexington, AlvinDennis.com, 540-463-5383

Owner Alvin Carter has been serving the area since 1963, offering his style-savvy customers a wide range of garments for men and women, from preppy to business and business casual. Carter is always present, a constant in a fast-changing fashion world. “Seeing the same faces is part of the charm,” he says.

Second place: Bell’s Clothing, Winchester, BellsFineClothing.com, 540-667-1430

Third place: Walkabout Outfitters, Harrisonburg, WalkaboutOutfitter.com, 540-434-9900

Best Outdoor Outfitter

First place: Walkabout Outfitters, Harrisonburg, WalkaboutOutfitter.com, 540-434-9900

After five years, Walkabout Outfitters has earned its spot as a staple for Harrisonburg fans of the outdoors. The knowledgeable staff has sound advice for everyone who comes in the door, from seasoned hikers to trail rookies. The store offers clothing by brands such as Patagonia and Kuhl, as well as gear, including tents, sleeping bags, trail food and hiking shoes.

Second place: Wilderness Adventure, Staunton, WildernessADV.com, 540-885-3200

Third place: Rockfish Gap Outfitters, Waynesboro, RockFishGapOutfitters.com, 540-943-1461

Best Shoe Store

First place: The Sole Source, Harrisonburg, TheSoleSource.net, 540-564-2668

The shop has been selling shoes since 2005, providing customer service the old fashioned way by listening to your wishes and measuring your size. Its large inventory with a variety of brands has the right fit for everyone, from professionals to those with an active outdoors lifestyle.

Second place: Wilkins’ Shoe Center, Inc., Winchester, WilkinsShoe.com, 540-667-5600

Third place: Super Shoes, Staunton, SuperShoes.com, 540-886-3850

Best Shopping Area/Mall

First place: Downtown Staunton, Staunton, StauntonDowntown.org, 540-332-3867

For 22 years, this thriving district has been a destination for patrons looking for a convenient one-stop shopping location—with options for jewelry, boutiques and home furnishing stores, paired with dining and entertainment and set among historic sites such as the Stonewall Jackson Hotel and American Shakespeare Center’s Blackfriars Playhouse.

Second place: Old Town Winchester, Winchester, EnjoyOTW.com, 540-535-3660

Third place: Downtown Harrisonburg, Harrisonburg, DowntownHarrisonburg.org, 540-432-8922

Best Sporting Goods Store

First place: Dick’s Sporting Goods, Harrisonburg, DicksSportingGoods.com, 540-433-1268

This outfitter has a wide array of apparel and brands, including Nike, Puma and Adidas, and equipment for most sports and outdoor activities, from football and soccer to tennis, weight lifting and fly-fishing. Located in close proximity to Shenandoah National Park, the store also offers a wide selection of hiking gear.

Second place: Rockingham Cooperative, Harrisonburg, RockinghamCoOp.com, 540-434-3856

Third place: Nuckol’s Gun Works, Staunton, NuckolsGun.com, 540-886-3061

Best Women’s Clothing Store

First place: The Yellow Button, Harrisonburg, ShopTheYellowButton.com, 540-801-8110

As one of the area’s top spots for women’s fashion, the Yellow Button showcases the latest trends while keeping racks stocked with timeless classics. Owner Miranda Ebersold inherited the store from the previous owner and made it her own by creating a Bohemian vibe. “I like to think of the clothing that we sell as works of art,” she says.

Second place: Fashion Gallery, Verona, FashionGalleryVa.com, 540-248-4292

Third place: Design @ Nine, Staunton, Facebook.com/DesignAtNine, 540-886-0060