Shopping: Eastern Region Winners 2018

Best Antiques

First place: Kilmarnock Antiques Gallery, Kilmarnock, Virginia-Antiques.com, 804-435-1207

If you’re a first time visitor to the Northern Neck, a stop at Kilmarnock Antiques Gallery will provide more than an opportunity to shop for furniture, Persian rugs and vintage oyster plates. The store also offers a glimpse into the area’s history and serves as an information center—plus, owner Steve Bonner is happy to make restaurant recommendations.

Second place: Williamsburg Antique Mall, Williamsburg, AntiquesWilliamsburg.com, 757-776-0094

Third place: Monticello Antique Shop, Inc., Norfolk, MonticelloAntiques.Wordpress.com, 757-622-4124

Best Bicycle Shop

First place: Conte’s Bike Shop, Virginia Beach, ConteBikes.com, 757-491-4505

Don’t live near the flagship store, opened in 1957, or one of the other 11 locations throughout Virginia and Florida? Order your road bike or beach cruiser, plus corresponding accessories, online and it will be assembled by mechanics in the shop and delivered straight to your home. In store, the team also provides repair and rental services.

Second place: Cycle Classics, Portsmouth, CycleClassicsVa.Tripod.com, 757-393-4498

Third place: Village Bicycles, Newport News, VillageBicyclesNewportNews.com, 757-595-1333

Best Book Store

First place: Sundial Books, Chincoteague Island, SundialBooks.net, 757-336-5825

Housed in one of the oldest wooden commercial structures on Main Street, the two-story shop is filled with cozy corners for browsing or settling into a book. Owners Jonathan and Jane Richstein retail both new and used books—including a collection of titles dedicated to the region—as well as local art.

Second place: The Book Nook, Kilmarnock, 804-435-3355

Third place: Prince Books, Norfolk, Prince-Books.com, 757-622-9223

Best Bridal Boutique

First place: Russell’s Formal & Bridal, Parksley, Facebook.com/RussellsFormalBridal, 757-665-4149

Elegant dresses line the walls of this 34-year-old shop, including gowns from Justin Alexander, known for classic silhouettes and clean lines, the Beloved collection by Casablanca, with its airy and bohemian feel, and the Rebecca Ingram collection by Maggie Sottero, with its trademark lace and timeless romantic aesthetic.

Second place: Ava Clara, Virginia Beach, AvaClaraBridal.com, 757-962-1466

Tthird place: Blush Bridal Boutique, Newport News, BlushGowns.com, 757-595-7797

Best Car Dealer

First place: Ken Houtz Chevrolet Buick, Gloucester, KenHoutzChevrolet.com, 877-295-5862

For as long as you own a vehicle purchase from at Ken Houtz’s dealership, which opened in 1982, you’ll be covered by a lifetime warranty providing full powertrain coverage at licensed repair facilities nationwide, rental cars for overnight repairs and 24/7 roadside assistance. There is no mileage limit.

Second place: Medlin Ford, West Point, MedlinFord.com, 804-843-2500

Third place: Tappahannock Chevrolet, Tappahannock, TappahannockChevy.com, 804-443-5100

Best Consignment Shop

First place: Periwinkles Consignment Boutique, Cape Charles, Facebook.com/PeriwinklesVa, 757-678-2481

Resale and consignment items look brand new at Periwinkles—the team restores gently used women’s apparel and accessories. In the summer, patrons can shop during extended hours for established brands, including Free People, as well as jewelry from local artisans such as Donna Lawson, who designs mink cuffs and earrings.

Second place: Rivah Consignments, Kilmarnock, Facebook.com/RivahConsignments, 804-435-8999

Third place: ReSail Boutique, Urbanna, Facebook.com/ReSailBoutique, 804-758-4000

Best Fine Jewelry Store

First place: Burkes Fine Jewelers, Kilmarnock, BurkesJewelers.com, 804-435-1302

Burkes, opened in 1969, specializes in custom jewelry design and strives to create one-of-a-kind pieces that reflect clients’ unique style. Each product begins with a consultation, followed by the creation of a CAD rendering that provides a visual of the piece and gives the client an opportunity to make adjustments before production.

Second place: Ross’s Rings & Things, Kilmarnock, RosssRingsAndThings.com, 804-435-3529

Third place: Long Jewelers, Virginia Beach, LongJewelers.net, 757-498-1186

Best Florist

First place: The Wild Bunch, Kilmarnock, TheWildBunchFlowers.com, 804-435-1044

Wedding arrangements from the Wild Bunch incorporate unusual containers and natural elements such as seedpods and branches. Trained in London, florist Cynthia Naylor sources flowers both from England and local farms, and for some weddings takes a “farm to vase” approach, using only in-season plants.

Second place: Britts Garden, Heathsville, Facebook.com/BrittsGarden, 804-580-4501

Third place: Bridget’s Bouquets, Inc., Montross, BridgetsBouquets.com, 804-493-8800

Best Gifts

First place: Colonial Collectibles, Warsaw, ColonialCollectibles.net, 804-333-0581

Three generations work in the family-owned shop, which sells women’s fashion and accessories, home décor and novelty items, as well as specialty men’s and wedding collections. For a bit of local flair, pick up a watercolor Northern Neck map-patterned scarf, blanket or beach towel.

Second place: Papeterie, Kilmarnock, PapeterieVA.com, 804-435-1125

Third place: Fin & Pearl, Urbanna, Facebook.com/TheFinAndPearl, 804-435-1302

Best Independent Home Décor Store

First place: Bay & River Home Décor, Kilmarnock, Facebook.com/BayRiverHomeDecor, 804-436-1900

Opened by Terry Elbourn and Sandra Hudson in 2010, the store only carries furniture made in the U.S. The shop also specializes in coastal gifts and home accessories—from wall art and doormats emblazoned with crabs and mermaids to pillows and chairs upholstered in nautical and coral reef-patterned fabrics.

Second place: The Pedestal, Kilmarnock, ThePedestal.net, 804-435-1783

Third place: Colonial Collectibles, Warsaw, ColonialCollectibles.net, 804-333-0581

Best Men’s Clothing Store

First place: Weekends, Kilmarnock, WeekendsFashions.com, 804-438-8015

Located in a Sears Roebuck house built in 1904—recipient of the area’s John Paul Hanbury Award for historic restoration in 2015—Weekends was opened with a dedicated focus on menswear. Although the store now also carries women’s attire, men’s brands, including Tommy Bahama, Peter Millar, Sperry Topsider and Collared Greens still take center stage.

Second place: Beecroft & Bull Ltd., Virginia Beach, BeecroftAndBull.com, 757-422-1961

Third place: Joseph A. Banks, Virginia Beach, JosBanks.com, 757-425-0071

Best Outdoor Outfitter

First place: Great Outdoor Provision Co., Virginia Beach, GreatOutdoorProvision.com, 757-962-6618

First opened in Raleigh, North Carolina, in 1972, the store stocks equipment for camping, hiking or backpacking trips. In addition, it has a full paddle shop outfitted with canoes and kayaks and a fly shop complete with rods and fly-tying materials. Apparel like SmartWool socks will keep your toes warm on the most chilly outdoor adventure.

Second place: Wild River Outfitters, Virginia Beach, WildRiverOutfitters.com, 757-431-8566

Third place: REI, Virginia Beach, REI.com, 757-687-1938

Best Shoe Store

First place: The Shoe Attic, Williamsburg, Shoe-Attic.com, 757-220-0757

Styles at this Merchants Square boutique vary from the classic elegance of Sam Edelman to the bold patterns of Jeffrey Campbell. Other popular brands such as Dolce Vita and Poetic Licence—as well as clothing from Donna Morgan and accessories from the Giving Keys—round out the selection.

Second place: The Shoe Clinic, Tappahannock, VAShoeClinic.com, 804-443-2373

Third place: Adams Shoes, Newport News, Facebook.com/AdamsShoes, 757-596-9252

Best Shopping Area/Mall

First place: MacArthur Center, Norfolk, ShopMacArthur.com, 757-627-6000

Alongside a host of permanent stores located at the center—including Johnston & Murphy and Williams Sonoma—pop up businesses will occupy rent-free kiosks in the mall June 1-Sept. 30. These local entrepreneurs—winners of a contest held last spring to support small business in the region—also receive assistance merchandising their products.

Second place: Premium Outlets, Williamsburg, PremiumOutlets.com, 757-565-0702

Third place: The Shops at Hilltop, Virginia Beach, HilltopShops.com, 757-428-2224

Best Sporting Goods Store

First place: Sports Centre, Kilmarnock, SportsCentreOnTheBay.com, 804-435-1211

The in-house embroidery and laser printing at Sports Centre has provided local schools and rec leagues with customized uniforms, hats and t-shirts for the team, coach and even fans for more than 20 years. Plus, if you score the winning goal, the shop also engraves trophies.

Second place: RW’s Sports, Callao, RWSports.com, 804-529-5634

Third place: Hibbett Sports, Gloucester, Hibbett.com, 804-694-3161

Best Women’s Clothing Store

First place: The Dandelion, Irvington, TheDandelion.com, 804-438-5194

Prepare for warm weather at the Dandelion with dresses in tropical patterns and vibrant colors by Joseph Ribkoff and floral rainboots from Joules. Owners Jean Ward-Smith and Sheila Broderick Brown have curated a chic selection in the former parsonage building that has housed the shop for more than 40 years.

Second place: The Shoe Attic, Williamsburg, Shoe-Attic.com, 757-220-0757

Third place: Lowe Tide, Urbanna, Lowe-Tide.com, 804-758-4444