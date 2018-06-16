Shopping: Central Region Winners 2018

Illustration by Shane Rebenshied
Best Antiques
First place: Buckingham Antique Mall, Midlothian, BuckinghamAntiqueMall.com, 804-893-4056
Recent finds at the Buckingham Antique Mall include Civil War Confederate State bank notes and a Victorian-era brooch featuring 5 ½ carats of diamonds. The mall, comprising 35 dealers, specializes in period antiques dating to the late 1700s, including military memorabilia from the Civil War and World Wars I and II, as well as vintage jewelry from the pre-Victorian through mid-century modern eras.
Second place: West End Antiques Mall, Richmond, WestEndAntiqueMall.com, 804-359-1600
Third place: Sheppard Street Antiques, Richmond, SheppardStreetAntiques.com, 804-355-7454
Best Bicycle Shop
First place: Agee’s Bicycle Company, Midlothian, Agees.com, 804-794-6754
The newest trend to hit Agee’s Bicycle Company in Midlothian is the electric assist bike. Perfect for commuters, these bikes use batteries to amplify cyclists’ pedaling power. The shop, which opened as a general-purpose repair shop in 1910 and is now in its third generation of family operation, carries both Trek and Electra brands.
Second place: Carytown Bicycle Co., Richmond, CarytownBikes.com, 804-440-2453
Third place: Blue Ridge Cyclery, Charlottesville, BlueRidgeCyclery.com, 434-529-6514
Best Book Store
First place: Chop Suey Books, Richmond, ChopSueyBooks.com, 804-422-8066
The latest effort by the 16-year-old Carytown bookshop to support local authors is a collaboration with graffiti artist Mickael Broth on a book about murals in Richmond, set to publish later this year or early 2019. Broth is a co-founder of Welcoming Walls, a project to bring large-scale public art to the city of Richmond.
Second place: Fountain Bookstore, Richmond, FountainBookstore.com, 804-788-1594
Third place: Givens Books, Lynchburg, GivensBooks.com, 434-385-5027
Best Bridal Boutique
First place: Tiffanys Bridal, Henrico, TiffanysBridal.com, 804-273-6303
One of the newest collections at Tiffanys Bridal Boutique, which celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2019, is Essence of Australia, known for its custom laces made with silk. Sharon Townsend, owner since 2007, shares two granddaughters with business partner Carolyn Simons (Townsend’s daughter married Simons’ son). Nine-year-old Grace and 2 ½-year-old Lilly now model for the shop.
Second place: Annalise Bridal Boutique, Richmond, AnnaliseBridal.com, 804-649-3000
Third place: Ava Laurenne Bride, Fredericksburg, AvaLaurenneBride.com, 540-899-7771
Best Car Dealer
First place: McGeorge Toyota, Richmond, McGeorgeToyota.com, 804-729-8004
Never step foot on the lot with the McGeorge At Home program, which started at the end of 2016. Browse the dealer’s inventory of 600 cars and trucks online, make your selection and they will bring the car to your home for a test drive. Purchase the vehicle on the spot, or try again—there is no obligation. The dealership celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.
Second place: Lexus of Richmond, Richmond, LexusOfRichmond.com, 804-323-8000
Third place: Colonial Honda, South Chesterfield, MyColonialHonda.com, 888-490-4762
Best Consignment Shop
First place: Next Time Consignment, Forest, NextTimeConsignment.com, 434-608-1200
With new stock arriving everyday, you can check out the latest inventory on the shop’s Facebook page. Next Time Consignment specializes in luxury furniture and home décor, but also carries designer handbags and a new line of chalk paint from Dixie Belle with a selection of more than 50 colors.
Second place: Clementine, Richmond, SweetClementine.com, 804-358-2357
Third place: The Hall Tree, Richmond, TheHallTreeRichmond.com, 804-358-9985
Best Fine Jewelry Store
First place: Carreras Jewelers, Richmond, CarrerasJewelers.com, 804-282-7018
Specializing in one-of-a-kind estate jewelry, Carreras Jewelers also focuses on education for its employees, recently certifying three registered jewelers and two gemologist appraisers through the American Gem Society. The shop, opened by William Carreras and now run by his wife Regina, celebrated its 50th anniversary in November 2017.
Second place: Ulman’s Jewelry, Fredericksburg, UlmansJewelry.com, 540-373-9243
Third place: Bowen Jewelry Company, Lynchburg, BowenJewelry.com, 434-845-3495
Best Florist
First place: Coleman Brothers, Henrico, ColemanFlowers.com, 804-262-8681
The family owned and operated business has provided special occasion flowers to Virginians for more than 45 years. The florist offers same day delivery and has partnered with other businesses to offer gifts such as chocolate-covered strawberries and fresh fruit baskets in addition to providing design services for weddings.
Second place: Strawberry Fields Flowers and Finds, Richmond, StrawberryFieldsFlowersAndFinds.com, 804-213-0232
Third place: Vogue Flowers, Richmond, VogueFlowers.com, 804-353-9600
Best Gifts
First place: Tinker’s, Richmond, TinkerAndCompany.com, 804-359-3301
Tinker’s is the shop with a little bit of everything, from luxurious candles and colorful jewelry to art deco bar trays and novelty vases. In addition to the eclectic range of gifts, the shop—which has been in owners Tony and Sharon Coleman’s family for more than 40 years—also offers furniture restoration and upholstery services.
Second place: Tweed, Richmond, TweedAtHome.com, 804-249-3900
Third place: Mongrel, Richmond, MongrelRVA.com, 804-342-1272
Best Independent Home Décor Store
First place: Tinker’s, Richmond, TinkerAndCompany.com, 804-359-3301
Tinker’s is a go-to for clients to bring treasured family heirlooms when they need reviving. Owner Tony Coleman, whose grandfather and father were a cabinetmaker and woodworking teacher, respectively, specializes in furniture restoration after fire, storm or water damage.
Second place: Frâiche, Richmond, FraicheHome.net, 804-282-4282
Third place: The Market at Grelen, Inc., Somerset, EventsAtGrelen.com, 540-672-7268
Best Men’s Clothing Store
First place: Franco’s, Richmond, Francos.com, 804-264-2994
Nothing looks quite as good as a custom-made suit. No one knows this better than shop owner Franco Ambrogi, who has more than 50 years of experience in bespoke tailoring. His team will take your measurements and walk you through selection of fabrics, buttons and cuff and collar styles in order to construct the perfect fit. Then, customize a shirt to match.
Second place: Todd Goldsmith Custom, Richmond, ToddGoldsmith.com, 804-216-0195
Third place: Peter-Blair, Richmond, Peter-Blair.com, 804-288-8123
Best Outdoor Outfitter
First place: Green Top Sporting Goods, Ashland, GreenTopHuntFish.com, 804-550-2188
Green Top’s extensive selection of women’s outdoor clothing lines include brands such as Patagonia, with classic flannels and cozy fleece-lined vests, as well as boutique lifestyle lines such as Simply Southern and Southern Fried Cotton. For men, the practical and lightweight Simms fishing shirts are popular.
Second place: REI, Glen Allen, REI.com, 804-360-1381
Third place: River Rock Outfitter, Fredericksburg, RiverRockOutfitter.com, 540-372-8708
Best Shoe Store
First place: Saxon Shoes, Richmond, SaxonShoes.com, 804-285-3473
Saxon recently completed an entire remodel of its Short Pump Town Center store, installing new carpet, tile and displays. The new look comes with fresh inventory, including up-and-coming brands and new styles by established lines such as Dansko and Hunter.
Second place: The Shoe Box, Richmond, TheShoeBoxRVA.com, 804-288-2303
Third place: DSW, Richmond, DSW.com, 804-290-4244
Best Shopping Area/Mall
First place: Short Pump Town Center, Richmond, ShortPumpMall.com, 804-360-1700
Short Pump Town Center is home to more than 140 stores and restaurants. Highlights include Kate Spade, Madewell, Free People and LUSH, with Anthropologie due to open this summer. The open-air shopping model is ideal for sunny spring days as well as more wintry ones when the center makess the atmosphere festive with Christmas lights.
Second place: Stony Point Fashion Park, Richmond, ShopStonyPoint.com, 804-267-2740
Third place: Carytown, Richmond, CarytownRVA.org
Best Sporting Goods Store
First place: Green Top Sporting Goods, Ashland, GreenTopHuntFish.com, 804-550-2188
In October, Green Top celebrated its 70th anniversary with a two-day outdoor expo. Vendors such as Carhartt, Yeti and Smith & Wesson set up on site so the more than 16,000 customers in attendance could try new products and talk with representatives. Events included fishing rod casting, archery and cooking demonstrations.
Second place: Dick’s Sporting Goods, Richmond, DicksSportingGoods.com, 804-360-8165
Third place: Bass Pro Shops, Ashland, BassPro.com, 804-496-4700
Best Women’s Clothing Store
First place: Monkee’s of Fredericksburg, Fredericksburg, FredMonkees.com, 540-368-2111
Each year after Fashion Week, Monkee’s of Fredericksburg owner Catherine Sullivan goes to New York to buy clothing, shoes, handbags, jewelry and other accessories for her boutique. Sullivan specializes in classic, timeless styles balanced with up to date trends—this spring she is focusing on pastels, florals and fringe.
Second place: Levys, Richmond, Facebook.com/LevysRichmond, 804-673-0177
Third place: Talbots, Richmond, Talbots.com, 804-762-6050