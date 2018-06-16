Shopping: Central Region Winners 2018

× Expand Illustration by Shane Rebenshied

Best Antiques

First place: Buckingham Antique Mall, Midlothian, BuckinghamAntiqueMall.com, 804-893-4056

Recent finds at the Buckingham Antique Mall include Civil War Confederate State bank notes and a Victorian-era brooch featuring 5 ½ carats of diamonds. The mall, comprising 35 dealers, specializes in period antiques dating to the late 1700s, including military memorabilia from the Civil War and World Wars I and II, as well as vintage jewelry from the pre-Victorian through mid-century modern eras.

Second place: West End Antiques Mall, Richmond, WestEndAntiqueMall.com, 804-359-1600

Third place: Sheppard Street Antiques, Richmond, SheppardStreetAntiques.com, 804-355-7454

Best Bicycle Shop

First place: Agee’s Bicycle Company, Midlothian, Agees.com, 804-794-6754

The newest trend to hit Agee’s Bicycle Company in Midlothian is the electric assist bike. Perfect for commuters, these bikes use batteries to amplify cyclists’ pedaling power. The shop, which opened as a general-purpose repair shop in 1910 and is now in its third generation of family operation, carries both Trek and Electra brands.

Second place: Carytown Bicycle Co., Richmond, CarytownBikes.com, 804-440-2453

Third place: Blue Ridge Cyclery, Charlottesville, BlueRidgeCyclery.com, 434-529-6514

Best Book Store

First place: Chop Suey Books, Richmond, ChopSueyBooks.com, 804-422-8066

The latest effort by the 16-year-old Carytown bookshop to support local authors is a collaboration with graffiti artist Mickael Broth on a book about murals in Richmond, set to publish later this year or early 2019. Broth is a co-founder of Welcoming Walls, a project to bring large-scale public art to the city of Richmond.

Second place: Fountain Bookstore, Richmond, FountainBookstore.com, 804-788-1594

Third place: Givens Books, Lynchburg, GivensBooks.com, 434-385-5027

Best Bridal Boutique

First place: Tiffanys Bridal, Henrico, TiffanysBridal.com, 804-273-6303

One of the newest collections at Tiffanys Bridal Boutique, which celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2019, is Essence of Australia, known for its custom laces made with silk. Sharon Townsend, owner since 2007, shares two granddaughters with business partner Carolyn Simons (Townsend’s daughter married Simons’ son). Nine-year-old Grace and 2 ½-year-old Lilly now model for the shop.

Second place: Annalise Bridal Boutique, Richmond, AnnaliseBridal.com, 804-649-3000

Third place: Ava Laurenne Bride, Fredericksburg, AvaLaurenneBride.com, 540-899-7771

Best Car Dealer

First place: McGeorge Toyota, Richmond, McGeorgeToyota.com, 804-729-8004

Never step foot on the lot with the McGeorge At Home program, which started at the end of 2016. Browse the dealer’s inventory of 600 cars and trucks online, make your selection and they will bring the car to your home for a test drive. Purchase the vehicle on the spot, or try again—there is no obligation. The dealership celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

Second place: Lexus of Richmond, Richmond, LexusOfRichmond.com, 804-323-8000

Third place: Colonial Honda, South Chesterfield, MyColonialHonda.com, 888-490-4762

Best Consignment Shop

First place: Next Time Consignment, Forest, NextTimeConsignment.com, 434-608-1200

With new stock arriving everyday, you can check out the latest inventory on the shop’s Facebook page. Next Time Consignment specializes in luxury furniture and home décor, but also carries designer handbags and a new line of chalk paint from Dixie Belle with a selection of more than 50 colors.

Second place: Clementine, Richmond, SweetClementine.com, 804-358-2357

Third place: The Hall Tree, Richmond, TheHallTreeRichmond.com, 804-358-9985

Best Fine Jewelry Store

First place: Carreras Jewelers, Richmond, CarrerasJewelers.com, 804-282-7018

Specializing in one-of-a-kind estate jewelry, Carreras Jewelers also focuses on education for its employees, recently certifying three registered jewelers and two gemologist appraisers through the American Gem Society. The shop, opened by William Carreras and now run by his wife Regina, celebrated its 50th anniversary in November 2017.

Second place: Ulman’s Jewelry, Fredericksburg, UlmansJewelry.com, 540-373-9243

Third place: Bowen Jewelry Company, Lynchburg, BowenJewelry.com, 434-845-3495

Best Florist

First place: Coleman Brothers, Henrico, ColemanFlowers.com, 804-262-8681

The family owned and operated business has provided special occasion flowers to Virginians for more than 45 years. The florist offers same day delivery and has partnered with other businesses to offer gifts such as chocolate-covered strawberries and fresh fruit baskets in addition to providing design services for weddings.

Second place: Strawberry Fields Flowers and Finds, Richmond, StrawberryFieldsFlowersAndFinds.com, 804-213-0232

Third place: Vogue Flowers, Richmond, VogueFlowers.com, 804-353-9600

Best Gifts

First place: Tinker’s, Richmond, TinkerAndCompany.com, 804-359-3301

Tinker’s is the shop with a little bit of everything, from luxurious candles and colorful jewelry to art deco bar trays and novelty vases. In addition to the eclectic range of gifts, the shop—which has been in owners Tony and Sharon Coleman’s family for more than 40 years—also offers furniture restoration and upholstery services.

Second place: Tweed, Richmond, TweedAtHome.com, 804-249-3900

Third place: Mongrel, Richmond, MongrelRVA.com, 804-342-1272

Best Independent Home Décor Store

First place: Tinker’s, Richmond, TinkerAndCompany.com, 804-359-3301

Tinker’s is a go-to for clients to bring treasured family heirlooms when they need reviving. Owner Tony Coleman, whose grandfather and father were a cabinetmaker and woodworking teacher, respectively, specializes in furniture restoration after fire, storm or water damage.

Second place: Frâiche, Richmond, FraicheHome.net, 804-282-4282

Third place: The Market at Grelen, Inc., Somerset, EventsAtGrelen.com, 540-672-7268

Best Men’s Clothing Store

First place: Franco’s, Richmond, Francos.com, 804-264-2994

Nothing looks quite as good as a custom-made suit. No one knows this better than shop owner Franco Ambrogi, who has more than 50 years of experience in bespoke tailoring. His team will take your measurements and walk you through selection of fabrics, buttons and cuff and collar styles in order to construct the perfect fit. Then, customize a shirt to match.

Second place: Todd Goldsmith Custom, Richmond, ToddGoldsmith.com, 804-216-0195

Third place: Peter-Blair, Richmond, Peter-Blair.com, 804-288-8123

Best Outdoor Outfitter

First place: Green Top Sporting Goods, Ashland, GreenTopHuntFish.com, 804-550-2188

Green Top’s extensive selection of women’s outdoor clothing lines include brands such as Patagonia, with classic flannels and cozy fleece-lined vests, as well as boutique lifestyle lines such as Simply Southern and Southern Fried Cotton. For men, the practical and lightweight Simms fishing shirts are popular.

Second place: REI, Glen Allen, REI.com, 804-360-1381

Third place: River Rock Outfitter, Fredericksburg, RiverRockOutfitter.com, 540-372-8708

Best Shoe Store

First place: Saxon Shoes, Richmond, SaxonShoes.com, 804-285-3473

Saxon recently completed an entire remodel of its Short Pump Town Center store, installing new carpet, tile and displays. The new look comes with fresh inventory, including up-and-coming brands and new styles by established lines such as Dansko and Hunter.

Second place: The Shoe Box, Richmond, TheShoeBoxRVA.com, 804-288-2303

Third place: DSW, Richmond, DSW.com, 804-290-4244

Best Shopping Area/Mall

First place: Short Pump Town Center, Richmond, ShortPumpMall.com, 804-360-1700

Short Pump Town Center is home to more than 140 stores and restaurants. Highlights include Kate Spade, Madewell, Free People and LUSH, with Anthropologie due to open this summer. The open-air shopping model is ideal for sunny spring days as well as more wintry ones when the center makess the atmosphere festive with Christmas lights.

Second place: Stony Point Fashion Park, Richmond, ShopStonyPoint.com, 804-267-2740

Third place: Carytown, Richmond, CarytownRVA.org

Best Sporting Goods Store

First place: Green Top Sporting Goods, Ashland, GreenTopHuntFish.com, 804-550-2188

In October, Green Top celebrated its 70th anniversary with a two-day outdoor expo. Vendors such as Carhartt, Yeti and Smith & Wesson set up on site so the more than 16,000 customers in attendance could try new products and talk with representatives. Events included fishing rod casting, archery and cooking demonstrations.

Second place: Dick’s Sporting Goods, Richmond, DicksSportingGoods.com, 804-360-8165

Third place: Bass Pro Shops, Ashland, BassPro.com, 804-496-4700

Best Women’s Clothing Store

First place: Monkee’s of Fredericksburg, Fredericksburg, FredMonkees.com, 540-368-2111

Each year after Fashion Week, Monkee’s of Fredericksburg owner Catherine Sullivan goes to New York to buy clothing, shoes, handbags, jewelry and other accessories for her boutique. Sullivan specializes in classic, timeless styles balanced with up to date trends—this spring she is focusing on pastels, florals and fringe.

Second place: Levys, Richmond, Facebook.com/LevysRichmond, 804-673-0177

Third place: Talbots, Richmond, Talbots.com, 804-762-6050