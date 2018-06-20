Services: Southwest Region Winners 2018

× Expand Illustration by Shane Rebenshied

Best Accounting Firm

First place: Martha S. Cooper, CPA, Martinsville, MarthaCooperCPA.com, 276-632-7559

Since 2005, Martha S. Cooper has operated a full-service firm offering bookkeeping, tax and estate management services. In addition to private clients, she also serves commercial entities and provides payroll services that assist businesses in developing and implementing a computerized system for processing payments and preparing tax returns.

Second place: Adams & Delp, P.C., Wytheville, AdamsDelp.com, 276-228-8500

Third place: Spiegler Blevins & Company, CPAs, Abingdon, S-BCPAS.com, 276-628-8700

Best Architecture Firm

First place: Peyton Boyd Architect PC, Abingdon, PeytonBoyd.com, 276-628-2713

Founded in 1989, the firm specializes in work on arts-related facilities, such as museums and theaters, and historic preservation—projects have included the Birthplace of Country Music Museum and renovations on the Barter Theatre. Designs are comprehensive and encompass structural, mechanical, electrical, landscape and interior elements.

Second place: Mid Atlantic Architects Group, PLLC, Roanoke, Facebook.com/MidAtlanticArchitectsGroupPLLC, 540-685-2722

Third place: Dollman Construction, Inc., Roanoke, DollmanConstruction.com, 540-765-9700

Best Cosmetic Surgery Practice

First place: Carilion Clinic Cosmetic Center, Roanoke, CarilionCosmetic.com, 540-853-0510

The practice offers a large menu of surgical and non-surgical facial and body enhancement procedures—including a Bridal Luxe Package, which entails a series of laser facial treatments to ensure glowing skin for the big day. Special events allow patients the opportunity to sample products and learn about various treatments.

Second place: The Center for Plastic Surgery at Ridgewood Hill, Salem, CarolWrayMD.com, 540-999-1225

Third place: Roanoke Plastic Surgery, Roanoke, RoanokePlasticSurgery.com, 540-581-1400

Best Day Care

First place: First Baptist Day Care, Martinsville, FirstBaptistMartinsville.com, 276-632-2636

For nearly 50 years, the Wee Ministry at First Baptist Day Care has cared for children aged six weeks through five years—plus afterschool care is available for elementary students through fifth grade. The day care engages children in play and learning through the Kaplan Learn Every Day preschool curriculum and activities at the church’s Sue Martin McCabe Library and children’s tech room.

Second place: Creative Learning Center, Bristol, 276-466-6490

Third place: Country Bear Day School, Inc., Roanoke, Facebook.com/TheCountryBearDaySchool, 540-774-2547

Best Day Spa

First place: The Martha Washington Inn & Spa, Abingdon, TheMartha.com, 276-628-3161

Specialty treatments include the mom-to-be massage, which is designed for women in their second or third trimester of pregnancy, and the botanical skin resurfacing facial, which employs tourmaline to promote smoothing and reduce fine lines. The spa is currently working to add two more massage spaces.

Second place: Village Spa, Collinsville, VillageSpa.net, 276-656-1680

Third place: Les Cheveux Salon & Day Spa, Roanoke, LesCheveuxSalonInc.comLesCheveuxSalonInc.com, 540-343-7211

Best Dental Practice

First place: Martinsville Smiles, PLLC, Martinsville, MartinsvilleSmiles.com, 276-632-9266

Dr. Mark Crabtree, a 1985 graduate of the VCU School of Dentistry who bought the practice in the same year, focuses on care through prevention—a program of regular examinations, cleanings and education—in conjunction with Drs. Charles Jenkins and David Stafford. The practice, founded in 1960, also provides teeth whitening, orthodontic, endodontic and operative services.

Second place: Brown Dental Associates, PC, Abingdon, BrownDentalAssociates.com, 276-628-9507

Third place: Gregory Wright, DDS, Roanoke, 540-989-4698

Best Dermatology Practice

First place: Dermatology Practice of Roanoke, PC, Roanoke, DermatologyPracticeOfRoanoke.com, 540-562-8873

A fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology, Dr. Melanie Walter specializes in both medical and surgical dermatology—including treatments for conditions of the skin, hair and nails such as autoimmune diseases, psoriasis, contact dermatitis, melanoma and basal cell skin cancer, and services such as excision of lesions, drainage procedures and biopsies.

Second place: River Ridge Dermatology, Blacksburg, RiverRidgeDerm.com, 540-951-3376

Third place: Susan B Dorsey, MD, Roanoke, DermatologyAssociatesOfRoanoke.com, 540-981-1439

Best Eye Care

First place: The Eye Site, Collinsville, ThEyeSite.com, 276-647-3766

After the office—known for its unique design by Black Dog Salvage in Roanoke that incorporates salvaged wood and industrial piping—suffered a fire in 2017, Drs. Julie Brown and Shannon Zollinger began construction on a new building planned to open later this year. The team continues to offer eye exams and treatment from a temporary space.

Second place: Friedrich’s Family Eye Center, Martinsville, FriedrichsFamilyEyeCenter.com, 276-647-3937

Third place: Martinsville Eye Care Center, Martinsville, MartinsvilleEye.com, 276-656-2021

Best Financial Planning Firm

First place: Evans Financial Services, Marion, EvansFS.com, 276-781-7856

Southwest Virginia native Billy Evans, who broke from the family business of beer and wine distribution to pursue his passion of financial planning, takes a five-step approach as an advisor—discovery, strategy, implementation, ongoing management and communication—to provide comprehensive wealth management to clients of the firm, which opened in 2010.

Second place: Thacker and Associates, Bristol, ThackerAndAssociates.com, 276-669-7775

Third place: Conner Group, Vinton, TheConnerGroup.nethttp://TheConnerGroup.net, 540-767-6669

Best Funeral Home

First place: Bassett Funeral Home, Bassett, BassettFuneralService.com, 276-629-1770

In order to make times of loss as easy as possible on loved ones, Bassett Funeral Home offers online arrangement services where you can digitally walk through options that best suit your preferences and budget. The online tool also allows clients to plan ahead for themselves, with both basic and detailed preparation options.

Second place: Oakey’s Funeral Service & Crematory, Roanoke, Oakeys.com, 540-982-2100

Third place: Seaver-Brown Funeral Home, Marion, SeaverBrown.com, 276-783-7107

Best Hair Salon

First place: Corporate Image Barbershop, Roanoke, CorporateImageBarberShop.com, 540-342-0222

More than your typical barbershop, Corporate Image pampers men with traditional straight razor shaves, rejuvenating facials using organic scrubs and mint clay masks, scalp and shoulder massages, and mustache care featuring the shop’s own line of natural beard oil and mustache wax called the Mustachery.

Second place: Reflections Salon & Day Spa, Martinsville, Facebook.com/ReflectionsSalonAndDaySpa, 276-632-2222

Third place: A Salon On 8, Stuart, ASalonon8.com, 276-694-4331

Best Home Builder

First place: Dollman Construction, Inc., Roanoke, DollmanConstruction.com, 540-765-9700

Dollman takes a design-build approach to contracting projects to ensure efficiency and consistency—handling details from conception of design to completion of construction. The team of contractors and architects has been providing residential and commercial services for both remodels and new construction for more than 25 years.

Second place: Highlander Construction & Development, Radford, HighlanderConstruction.com, 540-382-0824

Third place: Omnibuild General Contractors, Floyd, OmniBuildConstruction.com, 540-929-0149

Best Hospital

First place: Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, Roanoke, CarilionClinic.org, 800-422-8482

The region’s only Level I trauma center, the 703-bed hospital was named by U.S. News & World Report in 2017 among the top one percent of hospitals in the nation—one of only 48 in the country to receive this designation and the only in Virginia to rank as top-performing in nine procedure categories, ranging from abdominal aortic aneurysm repair to lung cancer surgery.

Second place: LewisGale Medical Center, Salem, LewisGale.com, 540-776-4000

Third place: Johnston Memorial Hospital, Abingdon, BalladHealth.org, 276-258-1000

Best Independent School

First place: Faith Christian School, Roanoke, FCSVA.com, 540-769-5200

Founded in 1997, the school teaches in the style of classical education by combining rhetorical and philosophical approaches to liberal arts and sciences. Instruction for students in preschool through grade 12 is also firmly rooted in the Christian faith with curriculum highlighting spirituality and religion.

Second place: Carlisle School, Axton, CarlisleSchool.orgCarlisleSchool.org, 276-632-7288

Third place: Community School, Roanoke, CommunitySchool.net, 540-563-5036

Best Interior Design Firm

First place: Emily Mangus Interiors, Roanoke, EmilyMangusInteriors.com, 540-525-6634

After working for other designers in Roanoke for several years, Emily Mangus established her own firm in 2015. Today, she manages interior design from concept to completion and supervises every detail for her clients. Mangus describes her aesthetic as traditional with a twist, and says she always tries to incorporate art into the spaces she designs while keeping function as her first priority.

Second place: Viva Luxe, Bristol, VivaLuxeStudios.com, 843-697-4597

Third place: Wild Orchid Design Studio, Abingdon, WildOrchidDesignStudio.comhttp://WildOrchidDesignStudio.com, 276-619-5654

Best Kitchen Design Firm

First place: Dollman Construction, Inc., Roanoke, DollmanConstruction.com, 540-765-9700

Kitchen design, which makes up the majority of the firm’s work, begins with a consultation. Architects help determine the scope and goal of the project and then assist clients with material, finish and product selections. Once finalized, the project manager takes care of permits and scheduling through final execution.

Second place: Berry Home Center, Abingdon, BerryHomeCenter.com, 276-623-2600

Third place: Easterly Coleman, Lebanon, EasterlyColeman.net, 276-889-1244

Best Landscaping Company

First place: Varsity Landscaping & Grounds, Roanoke, VarsityLandscaping.com, 540-774-8289

Commercial snow removal in the winter and residential leaf removal in the fall are among the most popular services offered by the full-service landscape contractor, which has served the Roanoke Valley since 1993. Design, hardscape installation, outdoor lighting and lawn treatment are also specialties of owner Mike Anderson.

Second place: Nature’s Finest, Abingdon, NaturesFinestInc.com, 276-669-5553

Third place: Simply Natural, Abingdon, SimplyNaturalVa.com, 276-739-7980

Best Law Firm

First place: Gentry Locke Attorneys, Roanoke, GentryLocke.com, 866-983-0866

Founded in 1923, the firm has now grown to more than 55 lawyers, including the first female Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Virginia Cynthia D. Kinser who joined as senior counsel in 2015. The partners handle more than 140 specialized areas of practice in industries ranging from wine, beer and spirits production to energy and natural resources.

Second place: The Estate & Elder Law Center of Southside Virginia, PLLC, Danville, VaElderLaw.com, 855-503-5337

Third place: Mountain Empire Legal Services, Marion, LawyerMarionVa.com, 276-690-9360

Best Massage Therapy Group

First place: Massage By Angela at Tressia’s Trends, Richlands, MassageBook.com/AngelaHaines, 276-596-9326

Previously a director at the Academy of Massage Therapy in New Jersey, Angela Haines wanted to bring massage to her hometown. At Tressia’s Trends salon, Haines offers specialty treatments, such as warm Himalayan salt stone massage, migraine relief massage and pregnancy massage, in addition to reflexology and aromatherapy.

Second place: Healing Water Day Spa and Salon, Abingdon, HealingWatersDaySpa.com, 276-628-4233

Third place: Magic of Massage, Bristol, Facebook.com/MagicOfMassage, 276-466-4044

Best Med Spa

First place: The Center for Plastic Surgery at Ridgewood Hill, CarolWrayMD.com, 540-999-1225

The newest treatment at Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Carol Wray’s med spa is microneedling with platelet-rich fibrin, designed to increase collagen concentration and reduce fine lines and pores. Other procedures include non-invasive CoolSculpting, which targets fat cells, and minimally invasive dermal fillers.

Second place: Preston Square Rehab and Wellness, Bristol, PrestonSquareRehab.com, 276-645-0311

Best Orthodontic Practice

First place: Jones & DeShon Orthodontics, Martinsville, DavidJonesOrthodontics.com, 276-638-8888

Dr. David Jones, who opened the practice in 1978, and Dr. Nicole DeShon, who joined in 2014, utilize 3D digital scanning techniques rather than impressions in order to maximize visualization for procedures involving both removable clear aligners and traditional wired braces. The practice is also a preferred provider of Invisalign.

Second place: Snyder Orthodontics, Martinsville, DoctorSnyder.com, 276-632-4144

Third place: Bassham Orthodontics, Abingdon, BasshamOrthodontics.com, 276-466-4404

Best Orthopaedic Practice

First place: Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery, Roanoke, CarilionClinic.org, 800-422-8482

A department of Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and an affiliate of the Institute for Orthopaedics and Neurosciences, the practice comprises more than 40 providers specializing in orthopaedic spine surgery, the hands and upper extremities, sports medicine, joint replacement, foot and ankle surgery, pediatric surgery and physical rehabilitation.

Second place: McGarry Orthopedic Clinic, Bristol, Facebook.com/McGarryOrthopedicClinic, 276-525-4377

Third place: Virginia Orthopaedic, Salem, VaOrtho.com, 540-404-4251

Best Pediatric Practice

First place: Bassett Physical Therapy, Stanleytown, BassettPT.com, 276-622-3636

Bassett’s specialized pediatric practice BPT Kidz, which provides speech, occupational and physical therapy to children of all ages, celebrated its one-year anniversary in March. The pediatric therapy utilizes tools such as controlled slides and spooner boards to strengthen the vestibular system and build core strength.

Second place: Children’s Medical Center, Martinsville, CMCPeds.com, 276-632-9714

Third place: Physicians to Children, Roanoke, P2CKids.com, 540-344-9213

Best Pet Boarding

First place: Grooming Tails Daycare Lodging and Spa, LLC, Martinsville, GroomingTailsVa.com, 276-632-0212

Grooming Tails takes a holistic approach to pet care, including natural nutrition and diets. Short- or long-term lodging are offered for both cats and dogs with optional one-on-one or group daily playtime activities. Luxury boarding with 24/7 care is available through the D.O.G. Lodge.

Second place: City Dogs, Roanoke, CityDogsRoanoke.com, 540-206-3299

Third place: Heartstrings, Blacksburg, HeartstringsPetLodging.com, 540-552-3971

Best Physical Therapy Group

First place: Bassett Physical Therapy, Stanleytown, BassettPT.com, 276-622-3636

The clinic is outfitted with aquatic therapy facilities as well as programs in a variety of focus areas—including neurological and stroke rehabilitation, lumbar core stabilization, balance and proprioception, joint replacement and cardiac conditioning. Therapists also provide patients with individualized exercises to complete at home to facilitate quicker recovery from illness or injury.

Second place: Advanced Physical Therapy of Virginia, Salem, APTOfVa.com, 540-444-0291

Third place: Therapy Direct, Martinsville, TherapyDirect.org, 276-632-5281

Best Pool Company

First place: National Pools, Roanoke, NationalPools.com, 540-345-7665

Serving Southwest Virginia since 1977, National Pools designs and constructs both residential and commercial pools using gunite—pneumatically applied concrete—as well as performing maintenance, pool remodeling and hot tub installation. Create a custom design choosing elements such as steps, seating, lighting, shape and depth and then accessorize with outdoor furniture carried at the 10,000-square-foot showroom.

Second place: The Pool House, Bassett, PoolHouseLtd.com, 276-629-2074

Third place: Aquarius Pools, Roanoke, AquariusPoolsInc.com, 540-563-2786

Best Real Estate Firm

First place: The Mahaffey Agency, Abingdon, TheMahaffeyAgency.com, 276-628-5003

Recent listings by the agency, founded in 1983, include the 40.7-acre Abingdon Winery, featuring production facilities and equipment as well as vineyards, and a seven-mile stretch of land along the Virginia Creeper Trail. John Mahaffey and team handle both residential and commercial properties, land and farm purchases plus appraisals throughout Washington County.

Second place: Berry-Elliot Realtors, Inc., Martinsville, BerryElliott.com, 276-656-1111

Third place: Southern Virginia Properties, Martinsville, SouthernVirginiaProperties.com, 276-340-5861

Best Veterinary Hospital

First place: King’s Mountain Animal Clinic, Collinsville, KingsMountainAC.com, 276-647-3714

Companion laser therapy at King’s Mountain provides pain relief through a non-invasive, drug-free procedure used to treat arthritis, degenerative joint disease, injuries and post-surgical discomfort. The clinic also offers comprehensive dermatology for allergies, skin cancers, hormonal diseases and infections as part of its advanced pet care program.

Second place: Vinton Veterinary Hospital, Vinton, VintonVet.com, 540-627-5118

Third place: Crab Orchard, Tazewell, CrabOrchardVet.com, 276-988-8080

Best Wedding Venue

First place: Bolling Wilson Hotel, Wytheville, BollingWilsonHotel.com, 276-223-2333

Wedding packages include an exclusive-use rental, which gives the bride and groom access to all 30 guest rooms in the charming boutique hotel as well as the property’s special event spaces. Host a rehearsal dinner or Sunday morning brunch at on site restaurant Graze on Main, where Southern specialties include fried green tomatoes, pimento cheese and shrimp and grits.

Second place: The Martha Washington Inn & Spa, Abingdon, TheMartha.com, 276-628-3161

Third place: Sinlan, MerryFarmers.com, 804-339-3434

Wild Card

Best Outdoor Drama

First place: Trail of the Lonesome Pine, Big Stone Gap, TrailOfTheLonesomePine.com, 276-523-1235

The longest running outdoor drama in Virginia enters its 55th season in June. Based on John Fox Jr.’s 1908 bestselling novel, the open-air play continues to entertain audiences enthralled by the love story of young Appalachian girl June Tolliver and mining engineer Jack Hale as they navigate the period of discovery of coal and iron ore in Southwest Virginia.