Services: Central Region Winners 2018

Illustration by Shane Rebenshied
Best Accounting Firm
First place: Keiter, Glen Allen, KeiterCPA.com, 804-747-0000
The firm, which celebrates its 40th anniversary in December, recently launched a mergers and acquisitions practice that helps structure business transitions in the most tax-efficient manner, and a cybersecurity practice that provides risk assessment services through vulnerability scanning and penetration testing.
Second place: Harris, Hardy & Johnstone, Richmond, HHJCPA.com, 804-560-0560
Third place: Dixon Hughes Goodman LLP, Richmond, DHGLLP.com, 804-282-7636
Best Architecture Firm
First place: Mark Spangler Architecture, Richmond, SpanglerArchitecture.com, 804-432-4739
Recent projects include renovations and expansions to the Worsham home, a 1914 Italian stucco home on Brook Road in Ginter Park in Richmond, and the design of a modern mountain retreat in Highland County. Spangler, who also has a degree in interior design, started the firm in 1993 and moved his office to its current location near the Visual Arts Center last year.
Second place: Architectural Partners, Lynchburg, ArchitecturalPartners.com, 434-846-8456
Third place: 3North, Richmond, 3North.com, 804-232-8900
Best Concierge Doctor
First place: Partner MD, Richmond, PartnerMD.com, 804-282-2655
With Partner MD’s concierge medicine concept, physicians are accessible around the clock and available for same-day appointments. Clients receive a personalized health plan with a primary care physician, and may work with the practice’s certified health coach to help manage wellness through fitness and nutrition.
Second place: Dr. John Siedlecki, Family Practice Specialists of Richmond, Midlothian, FPSRichmond.com, 804-330-3335
Third place: Dr. Brian Neely, Whole Health M.D., Richmond, WholeHealthPhysicians.com, 804-306-7073
Best Cosmetic Surgery Practice
First place: Niamtu Cosmetic Facial Surgery, Midlothian, LoveThatFace.com, 804-934-3223
The newest in-office technology is the CO2 Core Laser, which targets age spots and wrinkles and produces better resurfacing results than other treatments and reduces recovery time. Dr. Joe Niamtu has completed more than 1,000 facelifts—his favorite surgery because he believes it has the most impact.
Second place: Travis Shaw MD, Richmond, TravisShawMD.com, 804-775-4559
Third place: Nadia P. Blanchet, MD, Richmond, NadiaBlanchetMD.com, 804-320-8545
Best Day Care
First place: Ms. Babs’ Nursery School, Richmond, MsBabs.com, 804-353-5019
Owner Joe Cafarella’s preschool cares for 65 children separated into age groups of infants to three months (Joeys), and four years and older (Crickets). Children participate in music, nature and yoga classes and receive three home-cooked meals and three recesses per day. Teachers are recertified in CPR every year.
Second place: Elizabeth’s Early Learning Center, Lynchburg, EELC.info, 434-528-5698
Third place: Good Shepherd Child Development Center, Midlothian, GoodShepherdChild.com, 804-897-0260
Best Day Spa
First place: Glow Med Spa, Richmond, GlowMedSpa.net, 804-262-0330
With a candy shop-inspired design, the waxing station in Carytown aims to make the treatment as easy and pain-free as possible. Treat yourself to complimentary sweets while you wait for your appointment, then enjoy the thorough, but gentle effects of hard wax, which adheres only to hair and not skin. The spa also offers waxing services for men.
Second place: Scents of Serenity Organic Spa, Richmond, ScentsOfSerenitySpa.com, 804-277-4498
Third place: Mill House Spa at the Inn at Willow Grove, Orange, InnAtWillowGrove.com, 540-317-1206
Best Dental Practice
First place: James River Family Dentistry, Richmond, JRFamilyDentistry.com, 804-323-4200
In January, sole practitioner Dr. Marci Guthrie obtained a new iTero scanner, which employs a camera and 3D imaging technology to create Invisalign molds and bridges. Unlike traditional impressions, the device scans the mouth and creates a simulation in less than five minutes. The practice celebrates its 10th anniversary in July.
Second place: Brown, Reynolds, Snow, LeNoir Dentistry, Richmond, BRSDentistry.com, 804-288-5324
Third place: Grove Avenue Family & Cosmetic Dentistry, Richmond, GroveSmiles.com, 804-285-1378
Best Dermatology Practice
First place: Dermatology Associates of Virginia, Richmond, DermVa.com, 804-285-2006
For skin cancer, the associates practice Mohs micrographic surgery, which combines oncology, pathology and reconstructive surgery. The surgeon removes the skin from the cancerous area layer by layer, analyzes it for cancer cells and then reconstructs the wound. The procedure is best suited for basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma.
Second place: Commonwealth Dermatology, Richmond, ComDerm.com, 804-282-0831
Third place: Richmond Dermatology, Richmond, RichmonddDermLaser.com, 804-282-8510
Best Eye Care
First place: Virginia Eye Institute, Richmond, VAEye.com, 804-287-4200
The institute employs 34 ophthalmologists and optometrists across eight locations, with the most recent to open being an aesthetic and cosmetic center for plastic surgery in Short Pump. The newest procedure is laser-assisted cataract surgery in which the computer maps lens placement to the patient’s eye, ensuring more predictable outcomes.
Second place: Friedrichs Family Eye Center, Chatham, FriedrichsFamilyEyeCenter.com, 434-432-1500
Third place: Patterson Eye Clinic, Richmond, PattersonEyeClinic.com, 804-285-7638
Best Financial Planning Firm
First place: Davenport & Company LLC, Richmond, InvestDavenport.com, 804-780-2000
Founded in Richmond in 1863, the firm began as an insurance agency. Today, Davenport & Company has 23 branches throughout the Mid-Atlantic region and its extensive suite of services includes asset management, financial planning, corporate retirement plans and brokerage services.
Second place: Edward Jones Investments, Danville, EdwardJones.com, 434-799-8800
Third place: Ford Mays Wealth Management, Lynchburg, FordMays.com, 434-239-8810
Best Funeral Home
First place: Bliley’s Funeral Homes, Richmond, Blileys.com, 804-355-3800
Established by three brothers in 1874, the funeral home has remained in the Bliley family for four generations. In 2011, Bliley’s opened a dedicated cremation center at its Chippenham location that allows families to witness the cremation process and hold on-site a memorial service or ceremony that would typically take place graveside.
Second place: Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, TharpFuneralHome.com, 434-237-9424
Third place: Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville, BennettFuneralHomes.com, 804-746-8665
Best Hair Salon
First place: Bombshell, Richmond, ILoveBombshell.com, 804-342-0051
Specialty hair treatments include the Brazilian Blowout Pro smoothing treatment, which eliminates frizz by creating a protective layer of protein around the hair follicles, and the Coppola Keratin smoothing treatment, which reverses damage to restore strength and reduce frizz. The salon also hosts a beauty school where stylists can practice services on customers at a discounted rate.
Second place: Mango Salon, Richmond, MangoSalon.com, 804-285-2800
Third place: Circle Square Salon, Richmond, CircleSquareSalon.com, 804-355-9317
Best Home Builder
First place: Smith & Robertson, Charlottesville, SmithAndRobertson.com, 434-971-7026
The certified green builder primarily takes on new construction, working on five to six large-scale projects per year within a one-hour radius of Charlottesville. The team favors heavy timber frame construction with materials such as structural insulated panels, but designs in a diverse range of styles—including craftsman, French, modern and updated farmhouse.
Second place: Bel Arbor Builders, Chesterfield, BelArborBuilders.com, 804-751-9050
Third place: Mako Builders, Inc., Richmond, MakoBuildersInc.com, 804-272-8549
Best Hospital
First place: Bon Secours St. Mary’s, Richmond, BonSecours.com, 804-285-2011
In February, the hospital, founded in 1966, celebrated the fifth anniversary of its senior services emergency department, dedicated to patients 65 years and up. Outfitted with non-slip floors, handrails, larger clocks, thicker mattresses, adjustable lighting and more, the department is the only one of its kind in the state.
Second place: VCU Health, Richmond, VCUHealth.org, 804-828-9000
Third place: Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, Richmond, HenricoDoctors.com, 804-289-4500
Best Independent School
First place: New Community School, Richmond, TNCS.org, 804-266-2494
At the beginning of the 2017-18 school year, New Community School opened Founders Hall, a newly-constructed 15,700-square-foot academic building. In order to promote students’ inherent strengths, like entrepreneurial spirit, the school launched the Igniting Passions Speaker Series featuring local business leaders, and a job shadow day.
Second place: Lynnhaven Academy, Richmond, LynnhavenAcademy.org, 804-750-2300
Third place: Collegiate School, Richmond, Collegiate-Va.org, 804-740-7077
Best Interior Design Firm
First place: Katheryn Robertson Ltd., Richmond, KatherynRobertson.com, 804-353-6721
Abigail Bishop, who bought the firm in 1999, wants clients to feel comfortable in the spaces that she designs—like they’re putting on a robe, she says. “Really great design shouldn’t reflect me,” says Bishop. “You have to leave your ego at the door.” Every element of her designs consider her client’s lifestyle and how they will live within the space.
Second place: Decorum, Inc., Richmond, Decorum-Interiors.com, 804-282-9900
Third place: Spaces Design Studio, Fredericksburg, Facebook.com/SpacesDesignStudio, 540-371-3674
Best Kitchen Design Firm
First place: Katheryn Robertson Ltd., Richmond, KatherynRobertson.com, 804-353-6721
Certified kitchen designer and interior design principal Abigail Bishop has served as president of the Virginia chapter of the National Kitchen and Bath Association. Recognizing her clients’ desire for incorporating living space into the kitchen, she is skilled at blending the requirements for both a highly functional and aesthetically pleasing space.
Second place: Custom Kitchens, Richmond, CustomKitchensInc.net, 804-288-7247
Third place: Classic Kitchens of Virginia, Richmond, ClassicKitchensOfVa.com, 804-784-5075
Best Landscaping Company
First place: Cartwright Landscaping, Richmond, CartwrightLandscaping.com, 804-381-8204
Owner Jeff Cartwright provides hands-on service, accompanying clients on visits to local nurseries in order to hand-select plants together, allowing him to take both climate and client desires into account. Cartwright also specializes in designing outdoor living spaces and property grading.
Second place: Grelen Nursery, Inc., Somerset, GrelenNursery.com, 540-672-5462
Third place: Creation Appreciation Landscaping, Afton, CreationAppreciationLandscaping.com, 540-456-6196
Best Law Firm
First place: McGuire Woods, Richmond, McGuireWoods.com, 804-775-1000
The Richmond location, which employs more than 250 attorneys, is the largest of the firm’s 23 offices worldwide. McGuire Woods was founded more than 180 years ago and specializes in the litigation of corporate, real estate and financial matters for both governmental and private entities.
Second place: Williams Mullen, Richmond, WilliamsMullen.com, 804-420-6000
Third place: Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, Richmond, Hunton.com, 804-788-8200
Best Massage Therapy Group
First place: Glow Med Spa, Richmond, GlowMedSpa.net, 804-262-0330
Glow Med combines treatments that could be performed in a doctor’s office with the pampering of a spa atmosphere. Licensed therapists undergo continuing education and take a medical perspective on the services they provide, including a 90-minute hydrating rose and lavender massage, which stimulates the immune system while also providing deep relaxation.
Second place: Scents of Serenity Organic Spa, Richmond, ScentsOfSerenitySpa.com, 804-277-4498
Third place: Skin+Touch Therapy Spa, Fredericksburg, SkinTouchTherapySpa.com, 540-479-6470
Best Med Spa
Glow Med Spa, Richmond, GlowMedSpa.net, 804-262-0330
Available at the Westchester Commons location, which held its soft opening in February, float pod therapy utilizes sensory deprivation to relieve both pain and stress by alleviating spinal pressure and removing outside distractions. Nearly 1,000 pounds of Epsom salt dissolved into warm water allow your body to float effortlessly.
Second place: Signature Medical Spa, Charlottesville, SignatureMedSpa.com, 434-923-4646
Third place: Med Spa of Virginia Total Wellness Center, Orange, MedSpaVa.com, 540-672-2428
Best Orthodontic Practice
First place: Horsey Orthodontics, Richmond, HorseyOrthodontics.com, 804-672-3030
As a center of excellence for Incognito braces, the practice specializes in lingual braces, which are placed on the backside of teeth to be as discrete as possible, as well as Invisalign and teeth whitening. Sole practitioner Dr. Gus Horsey’s client base is a mix of youth and adults.
Second place: James River Orthodontics, Henrico, JamesRiverOrthodontics.com, 804-672-8607
Third place: Gardner Orthodontics, Richmond, GardnerOrthodontics.com, 804-282-0505
Best Orthopaedic Practice
First place: Tuckahoe Orthopaedic Associates, Richmond, TuckahoeOrtho.com, 804-285-2300
Home to physical therapy and MRI services, the practice also includes a team of four pediatric orthopaedic surgeons. The specialists are trained in treating growing bones and joints and detecting needs in patients that may not be able to communicate for themselves. Conditions treated include broken bones, spina bifida, scoliosis and sports injuries.
Second place: OrthoVirginia, Richmond, OrthoVirginia.com, 804-915-1910
Third place: Sentara Martha Jefferson Orthopedics, Charlottesville, MJHOrtho.org, 434-654-5575
Best Pediatric Practice
First place: Pediatric Associates of Richmond, Richmond, ParPeds.com, 804-282-4205
New services at the practice, established in 1952, include a clinic for patients preparing to travel internationally. Dr. Matthew Weber provides consultation for vaccinations, insect bite prevention, safety tips and antibiotic prescriptions, all tailored to the specific country or region to which your child is traveling.
Second place: RVA Pediatrics, Richmond, RVAPediatrics.com, 804-754-3776
Third place: Richmond Pediatric Associates, Richmond, RichmondPediatrics.com, 804-747-1750
Best Pet Boarding
First place: Petite Pet Inn & Spa, Henrico, PetitePetInn.com, 804-622-1556
Only admitting dogs weighing 25 pounds or under, the inn provides pets with an enriched environment of rock walls and artificial turf to keep them active. Dogs spend their time in day care or one-on-one with the trainers, and are only crated to eat or sleep. The team, which now includes a certified pet nutritionist, also conducts training for confidence building.
Second place: Holiday Barn Pet Resorts, Glen Allen, HolidayBarn.com, 804-672-2200
Third place: Acres of Fun Kennel, Powhatan, AcresOfFunKennel.com, 804-598-2860
Best Physical Therapy Group
First place: MVP Therapy & Sports Medicine, Henrico, MVP-Therapy.com, 804-729-4117
The newest location opened on Cox Road in May 2017. The renovated space is equipped for full range of outpatient orthopaedic physical therapy, from joint replacement therapy to spine care to sports injury rehab. The providers at MVP welcome all patients and do not require a prescription.
Second place: Thrive Physical Therapy, North Chesterfield, ThrivePTVa.com, 804-320-2220
Third place: Pivot Physical Therapy, Richmond, PivotPhysicalTherapy.com, 804-323-7874
Best Pool Company
First place: JoPa Company, Richmond, JoPa.com, 804-747-9700
Entering into its 60th year in business, the team at JoPa stays abreast of recent design trends, including the use of colors like charcoal grey, exposed finishes like aggregate or quartz crystals, and glass tile accents. The custom-pool builder also makes pool safety a top priority, offering features like automatic covers and slip-free Travertine decking.
Second place: Douglas Aquatics, Richmond, DouglasAquatics.com, 804-232-7665
Third place: Payne Pools & Spas, Culpeper, PaynePools.com, 540-825-5645
Best Private Air Service
First place: MartinAir, Richmond, FlyMartinAir.com, 804-222-7401
In addition to charter services, MartinAir also offers aircraft management. The company, with more than 30 years of experience, guides you through the sales process and then, once you are an owner, will provide crew, maintenance, insurance and hangar services, as well as assisting with taxes, licensing and inspections.
Best Real Estate Firm
First place: Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville, Real Estate, Richmond, SRMFRE.com, 804-288-2100
Launched less than a year ago by four seasoned real estate brokers, the firm now comprises 65 agents who focus on historic and new home sales, estates and land. Over the past year, the firm has closed more than 320 sales in cities from York to Nelson counties.
Second place: Joyner Fine Properties, Richmond, JoynerFineProperties.com, 804-270-9440
Third place: Fawn Lake Real Estate Company, Spotsylvania, FawnLakeVirginia.com, 540-972-0400
Best Veterinary Hospital
First place: Locke A. Taylor Veterinary Hospital, Richmond, LockeATaylorDVM.com, 804-262-8629
After nearly 50 years in business, the hospital opened its second location in July. The family business provides wellness examinations for preventative health care, vaccinations, parasite control and specialty care for senior and exotic pets, as well as radiology, ultrasound, endoscopic and lab services.
Second place: Betty Baugh’s Animal Clinic, Richmond, BettyBaughsAnimalClinic.com, 804-288-7387
Third place: Cary Street Veterinary Hospital, Richmond, CaryStreetVet.com, 804-355-9144
Best Wedding Venue
First place: Craddock Terry Hotel & Event Center, Lynchburg, CraddockTerryHotel.com, 434-455-1500
Event spaces at the hotel include the 2,100-square-foot Granite Hall, which accommodates up to 200 guests, and the 1,750-square-foot Riverside Foyer, which accommodates up to 100 guests, as well as private dining rooms in Shoemakers. On-site event planners and caterers assist in preparing everything to couples’ specifications.
Second place: Walden Hall, Reva, WaldenHall.com, 540-764-8000
Third place: The Inn at Willow Grove, Orange, InnAtWillowGrove.com, 540-317-1206
Wild Card - Best Pool Hall
First place: Diamond Billiards, Midlothian, DiamondBilliardsVa.com, 804-794-8787
Opened in 2008, the 6,000-square-foot poolroom features 14 tables, darts and a horse racing and wagering area. A pro shop stocks all the equipment you’ll need for shooting stick, including cues (children’s sizes available), tips, balls and racking equipment, chalk, gloves and even autographed items from top players. Owner Thomas Dorsey, a certified pool instructor, also hosts regular tournaments and leagues.