Services: Central Region Winners 2018

× Expand Illustration by Shane Rebenshied

Best Accounting Firm

First place: Keiter, Glen Allen, KeiterCPA.com, 804-747-0000

The firm, which celebrates its 40th anniversary in December, recently launched a mergers and acquisitions practice that helps structure business transitions in the most tax-efficient manner, and a cybersecurity practice that provides risk assessment services through vulnerability scanning and penetration testing.

Second place: Harris, Hardy & Johnstone, Richmond, HHJCPA.com, 804-560-0560

Third place: Dixon Hughes Goodman LLP, Richmond, DHGLLP.com, 804-282-7636

Best Architecture Firm

First place: Mark Spangler Architecture, Richmond, SpanglerArchitecture.com, 804-432-4739

Recent projects include renovations and expansions to the Worsham home, a 1914 Italian stucco home on Brook Road in Ginter Park in Richmond, and the design of a modern mountain retreat in Highland County. Spangler, who also has a degree in interior design, started the firm in 1993 and moved his office to its current location near the Visual Arts Center last year.

Second place: Architectural Partners, Lynchburg, ArchitecturalPartners.com, 434-846-8456

Third place: 3North, Richmond, 3North.com, 804-232-8900

Best Concierge Doctor

First place: Partner MD, Richmond, PartnerMD.com, 804-282-2655

With Partner MD’s concierge medicine concept, physicians are accessible around the clock and available for same-day appointments. Clients receive a personalized health plan with a primary care physician, and may work with the practice’s certified health coach to help manage wellness through fitness and nutrition.

Second place: Dr. John Siedlecki, Family Practice Specialists of Richmond, Midlothian, FPSRichmond.com, 804-330-3335

Third place: Dr. Brian Neely, Whole Health M.D., Richmond, WholeHealthPhysicians.com, 804-306-7073

Best Cosmetic Surgery Practice

First place: Niamtu Cosmetic Facial Surgery, Midlothian, LoveThatFace.com, 804-934-3223

The newest in-office technology is the CO2 Core Laser, which targets age spots and wrinkles and produces better resurfacing results than other treatments and reduces recovery time. Dr. Joe Niamtu has completed more than 1,000 facelifts—his favorite surgery because he believes it has the most impact.

Second place: Travis Shaw MD, Richmond, TravisShawMD.com, 804-775-4559

Third place: Nadia P. Blanchet, MD, Richmond, NadiaBlanchetMD.com, 804-320-8545

Best Day Care

First place: Ms. Babs’ Nursery School, Richmond, MsBabs.com, 804-353-5019

Owner Joe Cafarella’s preschool cares for 65 children separated into age groups of infants to three months (Joeys), and four years and older (Crickets). Children participate in music, nature and yoga classes and receive three home-cooked meals and three recesses per day. Teachers are recertified in CPR every year.

Second place: Elizabeth’s Early Learning Center, Lynchburg, EELC.info, 434-528-5698

Third place: Good Shepherd Child Development Center, Midlothian, GoodShepherdChild.com, 804-897-0260

Best Day Spa

First place: Glow Med Spa, Richmond, GlowMedSpa.net, 804-262-0330

With a candy shop-inspired design, the waxing station in Carytown aims to make the treatment as easy and pain-free as possible. Treat yourself to complimentary sweets while you wait for your appointment, then enjoy the thorough, but gentle effects of hard wax, which adheres only to hair and not skin. The spa also offers waxing services for men.

Second place: Scents of Serenity Organic Spa, Richmond, ScentsOfSerenitySpa.com, 804-277-4498

Third place: Mill House Spa at the Inn at Willow Grove, Orange, InnAtWillowGrove.com, 540-317-1206

Best Dental Practice

First place: James River Family Dentistry, Richmond, JRFamilyDentistry.com, 804-323-4200

In January, sole practitioner Dr. Marci Guthrie obtained a new iTero scanner, which employs a camera and 3D imaging technology to create Invisalign molds and bridges. Unlike traditional impressions, the device scans the mouth and creates a simulation in less than five minutes. The practice celebrates its 10th anniversary in July.

Second place: Brown, Reynolds, Snow, LeNoir Dentistry, Richmond, BRSDentistry.com, 804-288-5324

Third place: Grove Avenue Family & Cosmetic Dentistry, Richmond, GroveSmiles.com, 804-285-1378

Best Dermatology Practice

First place: Dermatology Associates of Virginia, Richmond, DermVa.com, 804-285-2006

For skin cancer, the associates practice Mohs micrographic surgery, which combines oncology, pathology and reconstructive surgery. The surgeon removes the skin from the cancerous area layer by layer, analyzes it for cancer cells and then reconstructs the wound. The procedure is best suited for basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma.

Second place: Commonwealth Dermatology, Richmond, ComDerm.com, 804-282-0831

Third place: Richmond Dermatology, Richmond, RichmonddDermLaser.com, 804-282-8510

Best Eye Care

First place: Virginia Eye Institute, Richmond, VAEye.com, 804-287-4200

The institute employs 34 ophthalmologists and optometrists across eight locations, with the most recent to open being an aesthetic and cosmetic center for plastic surgery in Short Pump. The newest procedure is laser-assisted cataract surgery in which the computer maps lens placement to the patient’s eye, ensuring more predictable outcomes.

Second place: Friedrichs Family Eye Center, Chatham, FriedrichsFamilyEyeCenter.com, 434-432-1500

Third place: Patterson Eye Clinic, Richmond, PattersonEyeClinic.com, 804-285-7638

Best Financial Planning Firm

First place: Davenport & Company LLC, Richmond, InvestDavenport.com, 804-780-2000

Founded in Richmond in 1863, the firm began as an insurance agency. Today, Davenport & Company has 23 branches throughout the Mid-Atlantic region and its extensive suite of services includes asset management, financial planning, corporate retirement plans and brokerage services.

Second place: Edward Jones Investments, Danville, EdwardJones.com, 434-799-8800

Third place: Ford Mays Wealth Management, Lynchburg, FordMays.com, 434-239-8810

Best Funeral Home

First place: Bliley’s Funeral Homes, Richmond, Blileys.com, 804-355-3800

Established by three brothers in 1874, the funeral home has remained in the Bliley family for four generations. In 2011, Bliley’s opened a dedicated cremation center at its Chippenham location that allows families to witness the cremation process and hold on-site a memorial service or ceremony that would typically take place graveside.

Second place: Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, TharpFuneralHome.com, 434-237-9424

Third place: Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville, BennettFuneralHomes.com, 804-746-8665

Best Hair Salon

First place: Bombshell, Richmond, ILoveBombshell.com, 804-342-0051

Specialty hair treatments include the Brazilian Blowout Pro smoothing treatment, which eliminates frizz by creating a protective layer of protein around the hair follicles, and the Coppola Keratin smoothing treatment, which reverses damage to restore strength and reduce frizz. The salon also hosts a beauty school where stylists can practice services on customers at a discounted rate.

Second place: Mango Salon, Richmond, MangoSalon.com, 804-285-2800

Third place: Circle Square Salon, Richmond, CircleSquareSalon.com, 804-355-9317

Best Home Builder

First place: Smith & Robertson, Charlottesville, SmithAndRobertson.com, 434-971-7026

The certified green builder primarily takes on new construction, working on five to six large-scale projects per year within a one-hour radius of Charlottesville. The team favors heavy timber frame construction with materials such as structural insulated panels, but designs in a diverse range of styles—including craftsman, French, modern and updated farmhouse.

Second place: Bel Arbor Builders, Chesterfield, BelArborBuilders.com, 804-751-9050

Third place: Mako Builders, Inc., Richmond, MakoBuildersInc.com, 804-272-8549

Best Hospital

First place: Bon Secours St. Mary’s, Richmond, BonSecours.com, 804-285-2011

In February, the hospital, founded in 1966, celebrated the fifth anniversary of its senior services emergency department, dedicated to patients 65 years and up. Outfitted with non-slip floors, handrails, larger clocks, thicker mattresses, adjustable lighting and more, the department is the only one of its kind in the state.

Second place: VCU Health, Richmond, VCUHealth.org, 804-828-9000

Third place: Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, Richmond, HenricoDoctors.com, 804-289-4500

Best Independent School

First place: New Community School, Richmond, TNCS.org, 804-266-2494

At the beginning of the 2017-18 school year, New Community School opened Founders Hall, a newly-constructed 15,700-square-foot academic building. In order to promote students’ inherent strengths, like entrepreneurial spirit, the school launched the Igniting Passions Speaker Series featuring local business leaders, and a job shadow day.

Second place: Lynnhaven Academy, Richmond, LynnhavenAcademy.org, 804-750-2300

Third place: Collegiate School, Richmond, Collegiate-Va.org, 804-740-7077

Best Interior Design Firm

First place: Katheryn Robertson Ltd., Richmond, KatherynRobertson.com, 804-353-6721

Abigail Bishop, who bought the firm in 1999, wants clients to feel comfortable in the spaces that she designs—like they’re putting on a robe, she says. “Really great design shouldn’t reflect me,” says Bishop. “You have to leave your ego at the door.” Every element of her designs consider her client’s lifestyle and how they will live within the space.

Second place: Decorum, Inc., Richmond, Decorum-Interiors.com, 804-282-9900

Third place: Spaces Design Studio, Fredericksburg, Facebook.com/SpacesDesignStudio, 540-371-3674

Best Kitchen Design Firm

First place: Katheryn Robertson Ltd., Richmond, KatherynRobertson.com, 804-353-6721

Certified kitchen designer and interior design principal Abigail Bishop has served as president of the Virginia chapter of the National Kitchen and Bath Association. Recognizing her clients’ desire for incorporating living space into the kitchen, she is skilled at blending the requirements for both a highly functional and aesthetically pleasing space.

Second place: Custom Kitchens, Richmond, CustomKitchensInc.net, 804-288-7247

Third place: Classic Kitchens of Virginia, Richmond, ClassicKitchensOfVa.com, 804-784-5075

Best Landscaping Company

First place: Cartwright Landscaping, Richmond, CartwrightLandscaping.com, 804-381-8204

Owner Jeff Cartwright provides hands-on service, accompanying clients on visits to local nurseries in order to hand-select plants together, allowing him to take both climate and client desires into account. Cartwright also specializes in designing outdoor living spaces and property grading.

Second place: Grelen Nursery, Inc., Somerset, GrelenNursery.com, 540-672-5462

Third place: Creation Appreciation Landscaping, Afton, CreationAppreciationLandscaping.com, 540-456-6196

Best Law Firm

First place: McGuire Woods, Richmond, McGuireWoods.com, 804-775-1000

The Richmond location, which employs more than 250 attorneys, is the largest of the firm’s 23 offices worldwide. McGuire Woods was founded more than 180 years ago and specializes in the litigation of corporate, real estate and financial matters for both governmental and private entities.

Second place: Williams Mullen, Richmond, WilliamsMullen.com, 804-420-6000

Third place: Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, Richmond, Hunton.com, 804-788-8200

Best Massage Therapy Group

First place: Glow Med Spa, Richmond, GlowMedSpa.net, 804-262-0330

Glow Med combines treatments that could be performed in a doctor’s office with the pampering of a spa atmosphere. Licensed therapists undergo continuing education and take a medical perspective on the services they provide, including a 90-minute hydrating rose and lavender massage, which stimulates the immune system while also providing deep relaxation.

Second place: Scents of Serenity Organic Spa, Richmond, ScentsOfSerenitySpa.com, 804-277-4498

Third place: Skin+Touch Therapy Spa, Fredericksburg, SkinTouchTherapySpa.com, 540-479-6470

Best Med Spa

Glow Med Spa, Richmond, GlowMedSpa.net, 804-262-0330

Available at the Westchester Commons location, which held its soft opening in February, float pod therapy utilizes sensory deprivation to relieve both pain and stress by alleviating spinal pressure and removing outside distractions. Nearly 1,000 pounds of Epsom salt dissolved into warm water allow your body to float effortlessly.

Second place: Signature Medical Spa, Charlottesville, SignatureMedSpa.com, 434-923-4646

Third place: Med Spa of Virginia Total Wellness Center, Orange, MedSpaVa.com, 540-672-2428

Best Orthodontic Practice

First place: Horsey Orthodontics, Richmond, HorseyOrthodontics.com, 804-672-3030

As a center of excellence for Incognito braces, the practice specializes in lingual braces, which are placed on the backside of teeth to be as discrete as possible, as well as Invisalign and teeth whitening. Sole practitioner Dr. Gus Horsey’s client base is a mix of youth and adults.

Second place: James River Orthodontics, Henrico, JamesRiverOrthodontics.com, 804-672-8607

Third place: Gardner Orthodontics, Richmond, GardnerOrthodontics.com, 804-282-0505

Best Orthopaedic Practice

First place: Tuckahoe Orthopaedic Associates, Richmond, TuckahoeOrtho.com, 804-285-2300

Home to physical therapy and MRI services, the practice also includes a team of four pediatric orthopaedic surgeons. The specialists are trained in treating growing bones and joints and detecting needs in patients that may not be able to communicate for themselves. Conditions treated include broken bones, spina bifida, scoliosis and sports injuries.

Second place: OrthoVirginia, Richmond, OrthoVirginia.com, 804-915-1910

Third place: Sentara Martha Jefferson Orthopedics, Charlottesville, MJHOrtho.org, 434-654-5575

Best Pediatric Practice

First place: Pediatric Associates of Richmond, Richmond, ParPeds.com, 804-282-4205

New services at the practice, established in 1952, include a clinic for patients preparing to travel internationally. Dr. Matthew Weber provides consultation for vaccinations, insect bite prevention, safety tips and antibiotic prescriptions, all tailored to the specific country or region to which your child is traveling.

Second place: RVA Pediatrics, Richmond, RVAPediatrics.com, 804-754-3776

Third place: Richmond Pediatric Associates, Richmond, RichmondPediatrics.com, 804-747-1750

Best Pet Boarding

First place: Petite Pet Inn & Spa, Henrico, PetitePetInn.com, 804-622-1556

Only admitting dogs weighing 25 pounds or under, the inn provides pets with an enriched environment of rock walls and artificial turf to keep them active. Dogs spend their time in day care or one-on-one with the trainers, and are only crated to eat or sleep. The team, which now includes a certified pet nutritionist, also conducts training for confidence building.

Second place: Holiday Barn Pet Resorts, Glen Allen, HolidayBarn.com, 804-672-2200

Third place: Acres of Fun Kennel, Powhatan, AcresOfFunKennel.com, 804-598-2860

Best Physical Therapy Group

First place: MVP Therapy & Sports Medicine, Henrico, MVP-Therapy.com, 804-729-4117

The newest location opened on Cox Road in May 2017. The renovated space is equipped for full range of outpatient orthopaedic physical therapy, from joint replacement therapy to spine care to sports injury rehab. The providers at MVP welcome all patients and do not require a prescription.

Second place: Thrive Physical Therapy, North Chesterfield, ThrivePTVa.com, 804-320-2220

Third place: Pivot Physical Therapy, Richmond, PivotPhysicalTherapy.com, 804-323-7874

Best Pool Company

First place: JoPa Company, Richmond, JoPa.com, 804-747-9700

Entering into its 60th year in business, the team at JoPa stays abreast of recent design trends, including the use of colors like charcoal grey, exposed finishes like aggregate or quartz crystals, and glass tile accents. The custom-pool builder also makes pool safety a top priority, offering features like automatic covers and slip-free Travertine decking.

Second place: Douglas Aquatics, Richmond, DouglasAquatics.com, 804-232-7665

Third place: Payne Pools & Spas, Culpeper, PaynePools.com, 540-825-5645

Best Private Air Service

First place: MartinAir, Richmond, FlyMartinAir.com, 804-222-7401

In addition to charter services, MartinAir also offers aircraft management. The company, with more than 30 years of experience, guides you through the sales process and then, once you are an owner, will provide crew, maintenance, insurance and hangar services, as well as assisting with taxes, licensing and inspections.

Best Real Estate Firm

First place: Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville, Real Estate, Richmond, SRMFRE.com, 804-288-2100

Launched less than a year ago by four seasoned real estate brokers, the firm now comprises 65 agents who focus on historic and new home sales, estates and land. Over the past year, the firm has closed more than 320 sales in cities from York to Nelson counties.

Second place: Joyner Fine Properties, Richmond, JoynerFineProperties.com, 804-270-9440

Third place: Fawn Lake Real Estate Company, Spotsylvania, FawnLakeVirginia.com, 540-972-0400

Best Veterinary Hospital

First place: Locke A. Taylor Veterinary Hospital, Richmond, LockeATaylorDVM.com, 804-262-8629

After nearly 50 years in business, the hospital opened its second location in July. The family business provides wellness examinations for preventative health care, vaccinations, parasite control and specialty care for senior and exotic pets, as well as radiology, ultrasound, endoscopic and lab services.

Second place: Betty Baugh’s Animal Clinic, Richmond, BettyBaughsAnimalClinic.com, 804-288-7387

Third place: Cary Street Veterinary Hospital, Richmond, CaryStreetVet.com, 804-355-9144

Best Wedding Venue

First place: Craddock Terry Hotel & Event Center, Lynchburg, CraddockTerryHotel.com, 434-455-1500

Event spaces at the hotel include the 2,100-square-foot Granite Hall, which accommodates up to 200 guests, and the 1,750-square-foot Riverside Foyer, which accommodates up to 100 guests, as well as private dining rooms in Shoemakers. On-site event planners and caterers assist in preparing everything to couples’ specifications.

Second place: Walden Hall, Reva, WaldenHall.com, 540-764-8000

Third place: The Inn at Willow Grove, Orange, InnAtWillowGrove.com, 540-317-1206

Wild Card - Best Pool Hall

First place: Diamond Billiards, Midlothian, DiamondBilliardsVa.com, 804-794-8787

Opened in 2008, the 6,000-square-foot poolroom features 14 tables, darts and a horse racing and wagering area. A pro shop stocks all the equipment you’ll need for shooting stick, including cues (children’s sizes available), tips, balls and racking equipment, chalk, gloves and even autographed items from top players. Owner Thomas Dorsey, a certified pool instructor, also hosts regular tournaments and leagues.