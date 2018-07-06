Living & Recreation: Shenandoah Valley Region Winners 2018

Best Bed and Breakfast

First place: The Joshua Wilton House, Harrisonburg, JoshuaWilton.com, 540-434-4464

The inn’s five bedrooms, which feature antique furniture and exposed brick chimneys, vary in personality from whimsical to classical. Breakfast includes fresh orange juice, yogurt parfaits with homemade granola, quiche and stuffed French toast made with ingredients sourced from within a 15-mile radius of the inn’s downtown Harrisonburg location.

Second place: Steele’s Tavern, Raphine, SteelesTavern.com, 540-377-9494

Third place: Brierley Hill Bed and Breakfast, Lexington, BrierleyHill.com, 540-464-8421

Best “Do Not Miss” Tourist Attraction

First place: Luray Caverns, Luray, LurayCaverns.com, 540-743-6551

Named a Registered National Landmark in 1973, the caverns comprise dozens of stalactite and stalagmite formations, including the 47-foot-high Double Column, the Stalacpipe Organ—the world’s largest musical instrument, and Dream Lake, a wide, but deceptively shallow body of water that serves as a perfect mirror for the stalactites hanging above.

Second place: Natural Bridge State Park, Rockbridge, DCR.Virginia.gov, 540-291-1326

Third place: Skyline Drive, Shenandoah, NPS.gov, 540-999-3500

Best Equestrian Event

First place: The Lexington Spring Festival, Lexington, VaHorseCenter.org, 540-464-2950

The Virginia Horse Center Foundation’s two-week event hosts more than 600 horses and up to 1,200 competitors annually in a series of hunter derbies and grand prix show jumping events at its 600-acre facility, which features 19 show rings, a 4,000-seat coliseum, eight barns and more.

Second place: Middlebrook Horse Show, Middlebrook, MiddlebrookRuritans.org, 540-348-1414

Third place: Bonnie Blue National Horse Show, Lexington, VaHorseCenter.org, 859-333-1406

Best Fishing Guide Company

First place: Mossy Creek Fly Fishing, Harrisonburg, MossyCreekFlyFishing.com, 540-434-2444

Since 2003, brothers Brian and Colby Trow and their team of experienced anglers have led clients on both public and private water, year round. With five adventures to choose from—summer trout fishing and musky float trips are favorites—clients can tailor their fly-fishing experience from type of catch to body of water.

Second place: South River Fly Shop, Waynesboro, SouthRiverFlyShop.com, 540-942-5566

Third place: Escatawba Farms Fly Fishing, Covington, Escatawba.com, 540-962-6487

Best Fishing Outfitter

First place: Mossy Creek Fly Fishing, Harrisonburg, MossyCreekFlyFishing.com, 540-434-2444

Stocking top brands, including Abel, Simms, Patagonia, Scientific Anglers, Tenkara and more, Mossy Creek is a one-stop fly shop for anglers of all levels. The Orvis Endorsed Outfitter also carries a large selection of flies and fly-tying material, and operates a guide service year-round.

Second place: South River Fly Shop, Waynesboro, SouthRiverFlyShop.com, 540-942-5566

Third place: Rockfish Gap Outfitters, Waynesboro, RockFishGapOutfitters.com, 540-943-1461

Best Fitness Program

First place: Breathe Pilates and Fitness, Harrisonburg, BreatheHarrisonburg.com, 540-583-6683

The studio offers group classes, including TRX, which incorporates suspension training, Barre, and Pilates Mat, as well private pilates training sessions to help guide and support flexibility training and strength conditioning. Special membership offers are available for new clients and college students.

Second place: Orangetheory, Harrisonburg, Harrisonburg.OrangeTheoryFitness.com, 540-324-2314

Third place: Center of Gravity Yoga and Pilates, Lexington, LexingtonCenterOfGravity.com, 540-462-2944

Best Golf Course

First place: Shenvalee Golf Resort, New Market, Shenvalee.com, 888-339-3181

Comprising three nine-hole courses, Shenvalee (the name was created by combining the three words Shenandoah, Virginia and Lee) has been in operation since 1927. In 2016, the resort added fling golf, a popular hybrid game that combines golf and lacrosse and is played with a lightweight stick. Golfers may choose from multiple packages that offer accommodations and dining options.

Second place: Waynesboro Golf & Country Club, Waynesboro, WaynesboroGCC.com, 540-943-1131

Third place: Bryce Resort, Basye, BryceResort.com, 540-856-2121

Best Gym

First place: Staunton Augusta YMCA, Staunton, SAYMCA.org, 540-885-8089

With 95 classes on offer every week, there is a fitness program for every YMCA member. New this year are an adult basketball league, a diabetes prevention program and Rock Steady Boxing—a program that allows those with Parkinson’s disease to train like boxers.

Second place: Sentara RMH Wellness Center, Harrisonburg, Sentara.com, 540-564-5682

Third place: Valley Fitness, Harrisonburg, ValleyFitnessHarrisonburg.com, 540-433-3434

Best Historic Site

First place: Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum, Staunton, WoodrowWilson.org, 540-885-0897

This year marks the centennial of World War I, which means now is a great time for visitors to explore our 28th president’s birthplace-turned-museum. The library and museum’s seven exhibit galleries and archive, housed in a Greek Revival home located in Staunton’s Gospel Hill historic district, offer deep insight into the life and times of our commander-in-chief during the Great War.

Second place: New Market Battlefield State Historical Park, New Market, VMI.edu, 866-515-1864

Third place: Belle Grove Plantation, Middletown, BelleGrove.org, 540-869-2028

Best Hotel

First place: The Georges Inn, Lexington, TheGeorges.com, 540-463-2500

After strolling through the boutique-lined streets of downtown Lexington, or hiking up the Blue Ridge, the inn’s 18 unique guest rooms offer a stylish and luxurious spot to recharge in the charming hometown of Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson. End the night with house-made sangria and Southern bistro-style cuisine at Haywood’s Piano Bar, or in lobby lounge TAPS.

Second place: Stonewall Jackson Hotel & Conference Center, Staunton, StonewallJacksonHotel.com, 540-885-4848

Third place: The George Washington Hotel, Winchester, WyndhamGeorgeWashington.com, 540-678-4700

Best Hunting Outfitter

First place: Dominion Outdoors, Fishersville, DominionOutdoors.com, 540-337-9218

When they walk into the 8,000-square-foot show room, customers find a wide range of firearms, knives and clothing, including items from Browning and Under Armour brands. The full time bow-tech, archery department and in-store gunsmith can address most outfitting needs. Hunters may also sell, consign or transfer firearms Dominion Outfitter’s buyers.

Second place: Heartland Outfitters, Dayton, HeartlandOutfittersVa.com, 540-879-2705

Third place: Rockfish Gap Outfitters, Waynesboro, RockFishGapOutfitters.com, 540-943-1461

Best Hunting Preserve

First place: Deep Hollow Hunting Preserve, Mt. Jackson, DeepHollowHunts.com, 540-477-3806

The family owned and operated hunting preserve provides a diverse selection of game birds. Bobwhite quail and ringneck pheasants line the 145 acres of hillsides, fields and wooded area. With several packages from which to choose, both beginners and veteran hunters may tailor their experience to their particular level of expertise.

Best Outdoor Adventure

First place: Shenandoah National Park, Shenandoah, NPS.gov, 540-999-3500

The home of Skyline Drive encourages visitors to explore outside the car. A hike up Dark Hollow Falls, one of the park’s most popular trails, is steep and rocky, but rewarding with a waterfall only 0.75 mile from the trailhead. With 530 miles of trails ranging in difficulty, there are routes for even the most cautious hiker.

Second place: Massanutten Resort, McGaheysville, MassResort.com, 540-289-9441

Third place: Boxerwood Nature Center and Woodland Gardens, Lexington, Boxerwood.org, 540-463-2697

Best Resort

First place: Massanutten Resort, McGaheysville, MassResort.com, 540-289-9441

Wild mushroom risotto coupled with Mirassou Pinot Noir, or roasted asparagus and lobster bisque complemented by Starr Hill Berliner Weisse, are just a few examples of the pairings offered at the Grapes & Hops dinner held on Thursdays at the resort’s conference center. Each of the five courses is paired with selections from the resort’s resident beer and wine experts.

Second place: The Omni Homestead Resort, Hot Springs, TheOmniHomestead.com, 540-839-1766

Third place: Bryce Resort, Basye, BryceResort.com, 540-856-2121

Best Retirement Community

First place: Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, Harrisonburg, VMRC.org, 540-564-3400

There are no cases of cabin fever at VMRC; when inclement weather strikes or boredom hits, residents can stroll from their private cottage or luxury apartment to the campus indoor ‘Main Street.’ The community center includes errand stops like the general store and salon, as well recreational fun, including an indoor fishing pond.

Second place: Sunnyside Retirement Community, Harrisonburg, Sunnyside.cc, 800-237-2257

Third place: Bridgewater Retirement Community, Bridgewater, BRCLiving.org, 540-828-2550

Best Summer Camp

First place: Camp Mont Shenandoah, Millboro Springs, CampMontShenandoah.com, 540-997-5994

Carrying a torch down Vesper Hill to light the final campfire has been the goal for every girl who has been a camper at Camp Mont Shenandoah since 1927. The all-girls’ summer camp, a registered landmark, offers activities ranging from archery and riding to cooking classes.

Second place: Camp Horizon, Harrisonburg, CampHorizonsVa.com, 540-896-7600

Third place: Camp Maxwelton-Lachlan, Rockbridge Baths, Maxwelton-Lachlan.com, 540-348-5706