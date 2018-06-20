Food & Drink: Southwest Region Winners 2018

× Expand Illustration by Shane Rebenshied

Best Asian Restaurant

First place: Cafe Asia, Roanoke, CafeAsiaRoanoke.com, 540-206-2298

Sushi specialties include sweetheart maki, a spicy tuna and avocado roll wrapped in fresh tuna, and chef sampler maki—a tuna, salmon, white fish and avocado roll enveloped in thinly sliced cucumber. Opened in 2008, the restaurant also serves a selection of nigiri, with options such as conch and flying fish roe.

Second place: Osaka Japanese Steakhouse, Bristol, 276-669-8788

Third place: Chopstix, Martinsville, Facebook.com/Chopstix, 276-632-8898

Best Bakery

First place: Sweet Cakes Bakery-Cafe, Collinsville, SweetcakesBakeryCafe.Weebly.com, 276-403-4295

Opened nearly 30 years ago, the bakery has specialized in cakes for most of its tenure. Cheesecakes are made New York style and can be topped with chocolate drizzle, caramel sauce or raspberry jam. Coconut cakes are baked with sour cream, drizzled with coconut sauce, frosted with whipped icing and covered in freshly shredded coconut.

Second place: Fresh Baked Bakery, Roanoke, FreshBakedVa.com, 540-493-6812

Third place: Blackbird Bakery, Bristol, BlackBirdBakeryBristol.com, 276-645-5754

Best Bar

First place: Graze on Main, Wytheville, BollingWilsonHotel.com, 276-223-2333

Inspired by Edith Bolling Wilson’s love of bourbon, the bar houses a collection of approximately 25 bottles, including such highlights as the rare Pappy Van Winkle 12 Year Special Reserve, Jefferson’s Ocean, which is aged in barrels on a ship sailing across the equator, and Bowman Brothers Small Batch of Fredericksburg.

Second place: Wild Magnolia, Martinsville, Facebook.com/EatWildMagnolia, 276-666-6666

Third place: JJ’s Restaurant and Sports Bar, Abingdon, EatAtJJs.com, 276-525-4999

Best Barbecue Restaurant

First place: Checkered Pig Barbecue, Martinsville, CheckeredPig.com, 276-632-1161

Checkered Pig smokes bone-in uncured ham for its chopped pork, resulting in a leaner product prepared with pitmaster Tommy Houston’s signature rub and sauce. St. Louis-style ribs and slow-cooked brisket served hot with grilling sauce round out the menu, and for dessert, try the old-fashioned banana pudding, which is made from scratch.

Second place: Bonefire Smokehouse & Musictorium, Abingdon, TheBonefireSmokehouse.com, 276-623-0037

Third place: Due South BBQ, Christiansburg, DueSouthBBQ.com, 540-381-2922

Best Breakfast Restaurant

First place: Scrambled, Roanoke, Facebook.com/Scrambled, 540-400-0576

To satisfy a sweet craving, order the vanilla French toast—thick-cut Texas toast spiced with cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla, dusted with powdered sugar and drizzled with maple syrup. For something on the savory side, the Star City scramble combines your choice of eggs and meat with a side of home fries and a slice of French toast or a pancake.

Second place: The Roanoker, Roanoke, TheRoanokerRestaurant.com, 540-344-7746

Third place: Scratch Biscuit Company, Roanoke, ScratchBiscuit.com, 540-855-0882

Best Burger Joint

First place: Burger Bar, Bristol, TheOriginalBurgerBar.com, 276-466-6200

Imaginative burgers, such as Oh My Cheese, a burger patty between two grilled cheese sandwiches, and Fire God, prepared with ground habaneros, jalapeños, Jack cheese and Tabasco onion straws, are served alongside classic diner fare like chili cheese fries and malted milkshakes.

Second place: Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint, Roanoke, JackBrownsJoint.com, 540-342-0328

Third place: Fenderz Drive-In, Collinsville, Facebook.com/FenderzDriveIn, 276-647-4555

Best Caterer

First place: Pumpernickel Pickle Catering Co., Salem, PumpernickelPickleCatering.com, 540-797-6550

The five-year-old catering company offers customized menus but specializes in Southern cuisine with a twist, preparing favorites such as smoked Gouda mac and cheese and fried chicken with maple doughnut bites. The team also includes a mixologist who crafts accompanying cocktails—the latest trend is Champagne-based drinks featuring St-Germain, an elderflower liqueur, or fruit purées.

Second place: Blue Ridge Catering, Roanoke, BlueRidgeCatering.net, 540-982-7700

Third place: Eatz on Moore Street, Bristol, EatzOnMooreStreet.com, 276-591-4755

Best Chocolatier

First place: Cocoa Trail Chocolates, Collinsville, Facebook.com/CocoaTrailChocolates, 276-647-1980

Glistening truffles at this shop, opened by husband-and-wife team Brittany Hatcher and Alan Agee in August 2017, are crafted with unique ingredients like apple brandy, bourbon and jalapeño. The PB&J combines raspberry ganache and peanut butter in a milk chocolate shell, and the salted caramel brownie truffle swirls caramel into dark chocolate ganache with a sprinkle of salt on top.

Second place: Baylee’s Best Chocolates, Roanoke, BayleesBest.com, 540-776-0032

Third place: Blue Ridge Fudge Lady, Inc., Wytheville, FudgeLady.net, 540-509-5926

Best Dessert Menu

First place: Graze on Main, WythevilleBollingWilsonHotel.com, 276-223-2333

The dish not to miss on this dessert menu is the carrot cake. Described as 'not your mother’s carrot cake,” the spiced treat is swathed in buttercream icing and served hot with a drizzle of warm cream on top. Other favorites include the gluten-free chocolate torte and the new Oreo cheesecake mousse.

Second place: Sweet Cakes Bakery-Café, Collinsville, SweetcakesBakeryCafe.Weebly.com, 276-403-4295

Third place: Blackbird Bakery, Bristol, BlackBirdBakeryBristol.com, 276-645-5754

Best Distillery

First place: Twin Creeks Distillery, Henry, TwinCreeksDistillery.com, 276-627-5096

Growing up around bootleggers in Franklin County, owner and master distiller Chris Prillaman learned the tricks of the moonshine trade over time. Opening Twin Creeks in 2015, Prillaman now distills his own corn whiskey, rye whiskey and brandy made with local apples, peaches, pears and blackberries.

Second place: Five Mile Mountain Distillery, Floyd, 5MileMountain.com, 540-745-4495

Third place: Law’s Choice Distillery, Penhook, Facebook.com/LawsChoice, 540-489-3642

Best Farmers’ Market

First place: Abingdon Farmers’ Market, Abingdon, AbingdonFarmersMarket.com, 276-698-1434

Established 40 years ago, the farmers used to sell produce out of the beds of their pickup trucks. Now nearly 50 vendors from within a 15-mile radius gather each week in the market pavilion—Black Hollow Hogs provides fresh cuts of pork, Goshen Homestead offers chicken and eggs, and Kyhunly Herb Farm grows microgreens.

Second place: Historic Roanoke City Market, Roanoke, DowntownRoanoke.org, 540-342-2028

Third place: Uptown Martinsville Farmers’ Market, Martinsville, MartinsvilleUptown.net, 276-632-5688

Best Food Truck

First place: Toni’s Hawaiian Tacos, Abingdon, 808-298-6882

Wilton Goodpasture has served the same menu of fish tacos, Korean barbeque tacos and kalua pig tacos inspired by Hawaiian cuisine since he opened the food truck in 2014. The popular mahi taco is served on a corn tortilla with grilled mahi-mahi, shredded cabbage, cheese, sour cream, cilantro pesto rice and Goodpasture’s signature pink sauce.

Second place: Rock & Roll Diner, Roanoke, RockandRollFoodTruck.com, 540-595-7625

Third place: Master Sergeant BBQ, Vinton, Facebook.com/MSGBBQ, 540-218-6714

Best Grocery Store

First place: Food City, Abingdon, FoodCity.com, 276-628-3654

The store features a bakery with fresh bread and decorated cakes, as well as a deli featuring fresh-cut meat, grass-fed beef and prime steaks. Short on time? The GoCart service allows you to shop and pay for your groceries online and then have an employee bring your order out to your car in the parking lot.

Second place: Kroger, Roanoke, Kroger.com, 540-362-5990

Third place: Earth Fare, Roanoke, EarthFare.com, 540-970-3499

Best Italian Restaurant

First place: Rania’s Restaurant Bar and Grill, Martinsville, RaniasRestaurant.com, 276-638-4462

The family-owned restaurant serves a continental menu, combining elements of Italian, American and western European cuisines. Dishes range from linguini carbonara and chicken Florentine pizza to salmon with sautéed spinach and Dijon sauce and rack of lamb with red wine sauce. If you take a liking to the house-made marinara, you can bring a jar home.

Second place: Sal’s Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria, Radford, SalsRadford.com, 540-639-9669

Third place: Elizabeth’s Pizza, Collinsville, ElizabethsPizzaVirginia.Blogspot.com, 276-647-3859

Best Local Craft Brewery

First place: Wolf Hills Brewing Co., Abingdon, WolfHillsBrewing.com, 276-451-5470

Started with a passion for home brewing, Wolf Hills was opened by Chris Burcher in 2009 to bring high-quality craft beer to the area. White Blaze Honey Cream Ale and the hoppy Wolf’s Den Double IPA are stalwarts on the menu, but brews such as the Blackstrap Pecan Porter and a blackberry gose also rotate through.

Second place: Bristol Station Brewery & Pub, Bristol, BristolBrew.com, 276-608-1220

Third place: Sugar Hill Brewing Company, St. Paul, SugarHillBrewing.com, 276-738-1088

Best Local Gourmet Food Store

First place: The Fresh Market, Roanoke, TheFreshMarket.com, 540-344-5490

Shop for your main course in the meat department, which is designed like an Old-World European market. Then, find gourmet accoutrements and pairings for dinner in the expanded oil and wine departments—featuring an assortment of artisanal olive oils and infused balsamic vinegars and a wine selection comprising both local and international varieties.

Second place: Blue Hills Market, Abingdon, BlueHillsMarket.com, 276-628-3170

Third place: Tinnell’s Finer Foods, Inc., Roanoke, Tinnells.com, 540-345-7334

Best Local Ice Cream Shop

First place: Dipper’s Ice Cream, Ridgeway, DippersHomemadeIceCream.com, 276-956-6600

Pile scoops of seasonal sweet corn and blackberry swirl ice cream, made with local produce, or key lime pie, made with homemade pie, into a handmade waffle cone. For a bite of something toastier, try owner Tracy Cox’s freshly-made warm berry buns stuffed with strawberries.

Second place: Blue Cow Ice Cream Co., Roanoke, BlueCowIceCream.com, 540-400-8558

Third place: The Southern Churn, Bristol, TheSouthernChurn.com, 276-644-3250

Best Local Sandwich Shop

First place: Sweet Cakes Bakery-Cafe, Collinsville, SweetcakesBakeryCafe.Weebly.com, 276-403-4295

Recently expanded to include a full hot bar, the café offers sandwiches such as the Big Boy—roast beef and baby Swiss served on toasted white bread with lettuce, tomato and a white peppercorn sauce—alongside soups made fresh daily like potato casserole and chicken tortilla.

Second place: Serendipity Coffee House and Bistro, Martinsville, SerendipityMartinsville.com, 276-403-4015

Third place: Chef Heathers, Abingdon, 276-698-3433

Best Locally-Owned Coffee Shop

First place: Sweet Cakes Bakery-Cafe, Collinsville, SweetcakesBakeryCafe.Weebly.com, 276-403-4295

In addition to lattes and other classic espresso drinks—which you can dress up with unique flavors such as turtle mocha, coconut macaroon or caramel apple—Sweet Cakes offers organic smoothies and frappes. The bakery also offers homemade cookies, cupcakes and brownies in rotating flavors to accompany your coffee.

Second place: Mill Mountain Coffee and Tea, Roanoke, MillMountainCoffee.com, 540-342-9404

Third place: Zazzy’Z, Abingdon, ZazzyZ.com, 276-698-3333

Best Mexican Restaurant

First place: El Ranchito, Collinsville, 276-647-4330

The authentic Mexican menu offers a signature shrimp cocktail with spicy pico de gallo, freshly squeezed lime juice and ripe avocado, as well as traditional dishes such as tamales (a masa and meat mixture wrapped in corn husks) and chiles rellenos (peppers stuffed with beef, pork or chicken), paired with ice-cold margaritas.

Second place: El Parral, Martinsville, Monterrey41.com, 276-632-6408

Third place: El Rodeo, Roanoke, ElRodeoRoanoke.com, 540-400-0458

Best Outdoor Dining

First place: Graze on Main, Wytheville, BollingWilsonHotel.com, 276-223-2333

The courtyard at the Bolling Wilson Hotel is outfitted with soft seating, wrought iron tables and bubble lights, creating a comfortable spot to enjoy a charcuterie board—featuring local meats, cheeses and fruit—or listen to live music and enjoy the festivities of Wine Down Wednesdays. For an even better view of downtown, head to the rooftop terrace Perch for cocktails.

Second place: Billy’s, Roanoke, BillysRoanoke.com, 540-206-3353

Third place: Tavern Restaurant, Abingdon, AbingdonTavern.com, 276-628-1118

Best Oysters

First place: The River and Rail, Roanoke, RiverAndRailRestaurant.com, 540-400-6830

Chef Aaron Deal makes a point of showcasing local aquaculture by sourcing nearly 95 percent of his oysters from Virginia. The Southern bistro—where he seeks to combine elements of French and Southern cuisines—serves oysters raw on the half shell as well as fried in a po’ boy or wrap.

Second place: Lucky, Roanoke, EatAtLucky.com, 540-982-1249

Third place: 128 Pecan, Abingdon, 128Pecan.com, 276-698-3159

Best Pizzeria

First place: Papa’s Pizzeria Italian Restaurant, Bassett, PapasPizzeria.Us, 276-629-6992

Opened in 2000 by the Palumbo and Degiovanni families (both native to Naples, Italy) the pizzeria offers authentic recipes using fresh ingredients and methods passed down for generations. Classics like cheese and pepperoni are always popular, but the new Buffalo chicken pizza topped with breaded chicken, wing sauce, ranch and mozzarella has also claimed a spot on the menu.

Second place: Jerry’s Pizza Pasta & Grill, Martinsville, JerrysPizza.Us, 276-638-3990

Third place: Elizabeth’s Pizza, Collinsville, ElizabethsPizzaVirginia.Blogspot.com, 276-647-3859

Best Place for Brunch

First place: The River and Rail, Roanoke, RiverAndRailRestaurant.com, 540-400-6830

The chef creates classic brunch items with a twist, showcasing house-made ingredients including scrapple, sausage, sweet breads or veal tongue—resulting in dishes such as an omelet with oxtail and goat cheese or eggs Benedict with pork belly. Other favorites include pulled pork and fried chicken biscuit sandwiches.

Second place: Mountain Lake Lodge, Pembroke, MtnLakeLodge.com, 540-626-7121

Third place: Daily Grind, Martinsville, DGupTown.com, 276-632-0035

Best Restaurant

First place: Graze on Main, Wytheville, BollingWilsonHotel.com, 276-223-2333

Chef JC Botero, originally hailing from Colombia, brings a Latin influence to the Southern cuisine of this fine dining restaurant, with its eclectic and homey feel. In June, Graze on Main will host A Taste of Unexpected History as part of the Crooked Road’s Mountains of Music Homecoming with a meal inspired by Wytheville’s history and music by the Glorylanders.

Second place: Lucky, Roanoke, EatAtLucky.com, 540-982-1249

Third place: The River and Rail, Roanoke, RiverAndRailRestaurant.com, 540-400-6830

Best Seafood Restaurant

First place: Graze on Main, Wytheville, BollingWilsonHotel.com, 276-223-2333

The chef infuses Southern flair into his seafood dishes, from the bacon-wrapped lobster and the buttery shrimp scampi to the chicken Oscar—a surf and turf dish consisting of grilled chicken topped with lump crab meat and Hollandaise. For lunch, try the crab cake sandwich served with house-made pickle remoulade.

Second place: Captain Tom Seafood, Martinsville, CaptainTomsSeafood.com, 276-666-0326

Third place: Red Lobster, Bristol, RedLobster.com, 540-343-1549

Best Steakhouse

First place: Graze on Main, Wytheville, BollingWilsonHotel.com, 276-223-2333

The signature entrée is the 8-ounce filet mignon, sourced locally and prepared to medium temperature with steak sauce made in town. The chef also offers a 12-ounce New York strip and an 8-ounce top sirloin, as well as flat iron steak and ribeye selections, accompanied by house-made demi-glace or horseradish cream sauce and garlic mashed potatoes.

Second place: Tavern Restaurant, Abingdon, AbingdonTavern.com, 276-628-1118

Third place: Frankie Rowland’s Steak House, Roanoke, FrankieRowlandsSteakHouse.com, 540-527-2333

Best Wine Shop

First place: Katbird’s Wine & Gourmet, Abingdon, KatbirdsWine.com, 276-623-0001

After taking an extended vacation in Europe in 1995 and falling in love with wine, owner Katherine Rose decided to bring a bit of Europe to Southwest Virginia and opened her own wine shop. Retailing wine from regions all over the world, Rose also helps clients to pair their selections with meals.

Second place: Mr. Bill’s Wine Cellar, Roanoke, MrBillsWineCellar.com, 540-400-7771

Third place: Wine Gourmet, Roanoke, WineGourmetVA.com, 540-400-8466

Best Winery

First place: Hamlet Vineyards, Bassett, HamletVineyards.com, 276-629-2121

On the grounds of the 1936 Palladian-style Eltham Manor, owner Virginia Hamlet grows five varieties of grapes—Viognier, Pinot Gris, Petit Verdot, Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot—from which she crafts nine wines, including Bottled Blonde, a blend of Viognier and Pinot Gris with the aroma of sweet peaches.

Second place: Chateau Morrisette Winery, Floyd, TheDogs.com, 540-593-2865

Third place: West Wind Farm Vineyard & Winery, Max Meadows, WestWindWine.com, 276-699-2020

Most Creative Cocktail Menu

First place: Graze on Main, Wytheville, BollingWilsonHotel.com, 276-223-2333

The cocktail menu changes seasonally, incorporating fresh, local ingredients. Recent libations to make an appearance are the Coal Miner’s Daughter—bourbon mixed with ginger, lavender and honey—and Spring Has Sprung, pear vodka combined with cucumber, lemon, elderflower and mint. Of course, old standbys like the Manhattan or Negroni are always available when you know exactly what you want.

Second place: Lucky, Roanoke, EatAtLucky.com, 540-982-1249

Third place: Stellina, Roanoke, 540-400-7315