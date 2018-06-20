Food & Drink: Southwest Region Winners 2018

Illustration by Shane Rebenshied
Best Asian Restaurant
First place: Cafe Asia, Roanoke, CafeAsiaRoanoke.com, 540-206-2298
Sushi specialties include sweetheart maki, a spicy tuna and avocado roll wrapped in fresh tuna, and chef sampler maki—a tuna, salmon, white fish and avocado roll enveloped in thinly sliced cucumber. Opened in 2008, the restaurant also serves a selection of nigiri, with options such as conch and flying fish roe.
Second place: Osaka Japanese Steakhouse, Bristol, 276-669-8788
Third place: Chopstix, Martinsville, Facebook.com/Chopstix, 276-632-8898
Best Bakery
First place: Sweet Cakes Bakery-Cafe, Collinsville, SweetcakesBakeryCafe.Weebly.com, 276-403-4295
Opened nearly 30 years ago, the bakery has specialized in cakes for most of its tenure. Cheesecakes are made New York style and can be topped with chocolate drizzle, caramel sauce or raspberry jam. Coconut cakes are baked with sour cream, drizzled with coconut sauce, frosted with whipped icing and covered in freshly shredded coconut.
Second place: Fresh Baked Bakery, Roanoke, FreshBakedVa.com, 540-493-6812
Third place: Blackbird Bakery, Bristol, BlackBirdBakeryBristol.com, 276-645-5754
Best Bar
First place: Graze on Main, Wytheville, BollingWilsonHotel.com, 276-223-2333
Inspired by Edith Bolling Wilson’s love of bourbon, the bar houses a collection of approximately 25 bottles, including such highlights as the rare Pappy Van Winkle 12 Year Special Reserve, Jefferson’s Ocean, which is aged in barrels on a ship sailing across the equator, and Bowman Brothers Small Batch of Fredericksburg.
Second place: Wild Magnolia, Martinsville, Facebook.com/EatWildMagnolia, 276-666-6666
Third place: JJ’s Restaurant and Sports Bar, Abingdon, EatAtJJs.com, 276-525-4999
Best Barbecue Restaurant
First place: Checkered Pig Barbecue, Martinsville, CheckeredPig.com, 276-632-1161
Checkered Pig smokes bone-in uncured ham for its chopped pork, resulting in a leaner product prepared with pitmaster Tommy Houston’s signature rub and sauce. St. Louis-style ribs and slow-cooked brisket served hot with grilling sauce round out the menu, and for dessert, try the old-fashioned banana pudding, which is made from scratch.
Second place: Bonefire Smokehouse & Musictorium, Abingdon, TheBonefireSmokehouse.com, 276-623-0037
Third place: Due South BBQ, Christiansburg, DueSouthBBQ.com, 540-381-2922
Best Breakfast Restaurant
First place: Scrambled, Roanoke, Facebook.com/Scrambled, 540-400-0576
To satisfy a sweet craving, order the vanilla French toast—thick-cut Texas toast spiced with cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla, dusted with powdered sugar and drizzled with maple syrup. For something on the savory side, the Star City scramble combines your choice of eggs and meat with a side of home fries and a slice of French toast or a pancake.
Second place: The Roanoker, Roanoke, TheRoanokerRestaurant.com, 540-344-7746
Third place: Scratch Biscuit Company, Roanoke, ScratchBiscuit.com, 540-855-0882
Best Burger Joint
First place: Burger Bar, Bristol, TheOriginalBurgerBar.com, 276-466-6200
Imaginative burgers, such as Oh My Cheese, a burger patty between two grilled cheese sandwiches, and Fire God, prepared with ground habaneros, jalapeños, Jack cheese and Tabasco onion straws, are served alongside classic diner fare like chili cheese fries and malted milkshakes.
Second place: Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint, Roanoke, JackBrownsJoint.com, 540-342-0328
Third place: Fenderz Drive-In, Collinsville, Facebook.com/FenderzDriveIn, 276-647-4555
Best Caterer
First place: Pumpernickel Pickle Catering Co., Salem, PumpernickelPickleCatering.com, 540-797-6550
The five-year-old catering company offers customized menus but specializes in Southern cuisine with a twist, preparing favorites such as smoked Gouda mac and cheese and fried chicken with maple doughnut bites. The team also includes a mixologist who crafts accompanying cocktails—the latest trend is Champagne-based drinks featuring St-Germain, an elderflower liqueur, or fruit purées.
Second place: Blue Ridge Catering, Roanoke, BlueRidgeCatering.net, 540-982-7700
Third place: Eatz on Moore Street, Bristol, EatzOnMooreStreet.com, 276-591-4755
Best Chocolatier
First place: Cocoa Trail Chocolates, Collinsville, Facebook.com/CocoaTrailChocolates, 276-647-1980
Glistening truffles at this shop, opened by husband-and-wife team Brittany Hatcher and Alan Agee in August 2017, are crafted with unique ingredients like apple brandy, bourbon and jalapeño. The PB&J combines raspberry ganache and peanut butter in a milk chocolate shell, and the salted caramel brownie truffle swirls caramel into dark chocolate ganache with a sprinkle of salt on top.
Second place: Baylee’s Best Chocolates, Roanoke, BayleesBest.com, 540-776-0032
Third place: Blue Ridge Fudge Lady, Inc., Wytheville, FudgeLady.net, 540-509-5926
Best Dessert Menu
First place: Graze on Main, WythevilleBollingWilsonHotel.com, 276-223-2333
The dish not to miss on this dessert menu is the carrot cake. Described as 'not your mother’s carrot cake,” the spiced treat is swathed in buttercream icing and served hot with a drizzle of warm cream on top. Other favorites include the gluten-free chocolate torte and the new Oreo cheesecake mousse.
Second place: Sweet Cakes Bakery-Café, Collinsville, SweetcakesBakeryCafe.Weebly.com, 276-403-4295
Third place: Blackbird Bakery, Bristol, BlackBirdBakeryBristol.com, 276-645-5754
Best Distillery
First place: Twin Creeks Distillery, Henry, TwinCreeksDistillery.com, 276-627-5096
Growing up around bootleggers in Franklin County, owner and master distiller Chris Prillaman learned the tricks of the moonshine trade over time. Opening Twin Creeks in 2015, Prillaman now distills his own corn whiskey, rye whiskey and brandy made with local apples, peaches, pears and blackberries.
Second place: Five Mile Mountain Distillery, Floyd, 5MileMountain.com, 540-745-4495
Third place: Law’s Choice Distillery, Penhook, Facebook.com/LawsChoice, 540-489-3642
Best Farmers’ Market
First place: Abingdon Farmers’ Market, Abingdon, AbingdonFarmersMarket.com, 276-698-1434
Established 40 years ago, the farmers used to sell produce out of the beds of their pickup trucks. Now nearly 50 vendors from within a 15-mile radius gather each week in the market pavilion—Black Hollow Hogs provides fresh cuts of pork, Goshen Homestead offers chicken and eggs, and Kyhunly Herb Farm grows microgreens.
Second place: Historic Roanoke City Market, Roanoke, DowntownRoanoke.org, 540-342-2028
Third place: Uptown Martinsville Farmers’ Market, Martinsville, MartinsvilleUptown.net, 276-632-5688
Best Food Truck
First place: Toni’s Hawaiian Tacos, Abingdon, 808-298-6882
Wilton Goodpasture has served the same menu of fish tacos, Korean barbeque tacos and kalua pig tacos inspired by Hawaiian cuisine since he opened the food truck in 2014. The popular mahi taco is served on a corn tortilla with grilled mahi-mahi, shredded cabbage, cheese, sour cream, cilantro pesto rice and Goodpasture’s signature pink sauce.
Second place: Rock & Roll Diner, Roanoke, RockandRollFoodTruck.com, 540-595-7625
Third place: Master Sergeant BBQ, Vinton, Facebook.com/MSGBBQ, 540-218-6714
Best Grocery Store
First place: Food City, Abingdon, FoodCity.com, 276-628-3654
The store features a bakery with fresh bread and decorated cakes, as well as a deli featuring fresh-cut meat, grass-fed beef and prime steaks. Short on time? The GoCart service allows you to shop and pay for your groceries online and then have an employee bring your order out to your car in the parking lot.
Second place: Kroger, Roanoke, Kroger.com, 540-362-5990
Third place: Earth Fare, Roanoke, EarthFare.com, 540-970-3499
Best Italian Restaurant
First place: Rania’s Restaurant Bar and Grill, Martinsville, RaniasRestaurant.com, 276-638-4462
The family-owned restaurant serves a continental menu, combining elements of Italian, American and western European cuisines. Dishes range from linguini carbonara and chicken Florentine pizza to salmon with sautéed spinach and Dijon sauce and rack of lamb with red wine sauce. If you take a liking to the house-made marinara, you can bring a jar home.
Second place: Sal’s Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria, Radford, SalsRadford.com, 540-639-9669
Third place: Elizabeth’s Pizza, Collinsville, ElizabethsPizzaVirginia.Blogspot.com, 276-647-3859
Best Local Craft Brewery
First place: Wolf Hills Brewing Co., Abingdon, WolfHillsBrewing.com, 276-451-5470
Started with a passion for home brewing, Wolf Hills was opened by Chris Burcher in 2009 to bring high-quality craft beer to the area. White Blaze Honey Cream Ale and the hoppy Wolf’s Den Double IPA are stalwarts on the menu, but brews such as the Blackstrap Pecan Porter and a blackberry gose also rotate through.
Second place: Bristol Station Brewery & Pub, Bristol, BristolBrew.com, 276-608-1220
Third place: Sugar Hill Brewing Company, St. Paul, SugarHillBrewing.com, 276-738-1088
Best Local Gourmet Food Store
First place: The Fresh Market, Roanoke, TheFreshMarket.com, 540-344-5490
Shop for your main course in the meat department, which is designed like an Old-World European market. Then, find gourmet accoutrements and pairings for dinner in the expanded oil and wine departments—featuring an assortment of artisanal olive oils and infused balsamic vinegars and a wine selection comprising both local and international varieties.
Second place: Blue Hills Market, Abingdon, BlueHillsMarket.com, 276-628-3170
Third place: Tinnell’s Finer Foods, Inc., Roanoke, Tinnells.com, 540-345-7334
Best Local Ice Cream Shop
First place: Dipper’s Ice Cream, Ridgeway, DippersHomemadeIceCream.com, 276-956-6600
Pile scoops of seasonal sweet corn and blackberry swirl ice cream, made with local produce, or key lime pie, made with homemade pie, into a handmade waffle cone. For a bite of something toastier, try owner Tracy Cox’s freshly-made warm berry buns stuffed with strawberries.
Second place: Blue Cow Ice Cream Co., Roanoke, BlueCowIceCream.com, 540-400-8558
Third place: The Southern Churn, Bristol, TheSouthernChurn.com, 276-644-3250
Best Local Sandwich Shop
First place: Sweet Cakes Bakery-Cafe, Collinsville, SweetcakesBakeryCafe.Weebly.com, 276-403-4295
Recently expanded to include a full hot bar, the café offers sandwiches such as the Big Boy—roast beef and baby Swiss served on toasted white bread with lettuce, tomato and a white peppercorn sauce—alongside soups made fresh daily like potato casserole and chicken tortilla.
Second place: Serendipity Coffee House and Bistro, Martinsville, SerendipityMartinsville.com, 276-403-4015
Third place: Chef Heathers, Abingdon, 276-698-3433
Best Locally-Owned Coffee Shop
First place: Sweet Cakes Bakery-Cafe, Collinsville, SweetcakesBakeryCafe.Weebly.com, 276-403-4295
In addition to lattes and other classic espresso drinks—which you can dress up with unique flavors such as turtle mocha, coconut macaroon or caramel apple—Sweet Cakes offers organic smoothies and frappes. The bakery also offers homemade cookies, cupcakes and brownies in rotating flavors to accompany your coffee.
Second place: Mill Mountain Coffee and Tea, Roanoke, MillMountainCoffee.com, 540-342-9404
Third place: Zazzy’Z, Abingdon, ZazzyZ.com, 276-698-3333
Best Mexican Restaurant
First place: El Ranchito, Collinsville, 276-647-4330
The authentic Mexican menu offers a signature shrimp cocktail with spicy pico de gallo, freshly squeezed lime juice and ripe avocado, as well as traditional dishes such as tamales (a masa and meat mixture wrapped in corn husks) and chiles rellenos (peppers stuffed with beef, pork or chicken), paired with ice-cold margaritas.
Second place: El Parral, Martinsville, Monterrey41.com, 276-632-6408
Third place: El Rodeo, Roanoke, ElRodeoRoanoke.com, 540-400-0458
Best Outdoor Dining
First place: Graze on Main, Wytheville, BollingWilsonHotel.com, 276-223-2333
The courtyard at the Bolling Wilson Hotel is outfitted with soft seating, wrought iron tables and bubble lights, creating a comfortable spot to enjoy a charcuterie board—featuring local meats, cheeses and fruit—or listen to live music and enjoy the festivities of Wine Down Wednesdays. For an even better view of downtown, head to the rooftop terrace Perch for cocktails.
Second place: Billy’s, Roanoke, BillysRoanoke.com, 540-206-3353
Third place: Tavern Restaurant, Abingdon, AbingdonTavern.com, 276-628-1118
Best Oysters
First place: The River and Rail, Roanoke, RiverAndRailRestaurant.com, 540-400-6830
Chef Aaron Deal makes a point of showcasing local aquaculture by sourcing nearly 95 percent of his oysters from Virginia. The Southern bistro—where he seeks to combine elements of French and Southern cuisines—serves oysters raw on the half shell as well as fried in a po’ boy or wrap.
Second place: Lucky, Roanoke, EatAtLucky.com, 540-982-1249
Third place: 128 Pecan, Abingdon, 128Pecan.com, 276-698-3159
Best Pizzeria
First place: Papa’s Pizzeria Italian Restaurant, Bassett, PapasPizzeria.Us, 276-629-6992
Opened in 2000 by the Palumbo and Degiovanni families (both native to Naples, Italy) the pizzeria offers authentic recipes using fresh ingredients and methods passed down for generations. Classics like cheese and pepperoni are always popular, but the new Buffalo chicken pizza topped with breaded chicken, wing sauce, ranch and mozzarella has also claimed a spot on the menu.
Second place: Jerry’s Pizza Pasta & Grill, Martinsville, JerrysPizza.Us, 276-638-3990
Third place: Elizabeth’s Pizza, Collinsville, ElizabethsPizzaVirginia.Blogspot.com, 276-647-3859
Best Place for Brunch
First place: The River and Rail, Roanoke, RiverAndRailRestaurant.com, 540-400-6830
The chef creates classic brunch items with a twist, showcasing house-made ingredients including scrapple, sausage, sweet breads or veal tongue—resulting in dishes such as an omelet with oxtail and goat cheese or eggs Benedict with pork belly. Other favorites include pulled pork and fried chicken biscuit sandwiches.
Second place: Mountain Lake Lodge, Pembroke, MtnLakeLodge.com, 540-626-7121
Third place: Daily Grind, Martinsville, DGupTown.com, 276-632-0035
Best Restaurant
First place: Graze on Main, Wytheville, BollingWilsonHotel.com, 276-223-2333
Chef JC Botero, originally hailing from Colombia, brings a Latin influence to the Southern cuisine of this fine dining restaurant, with its eclectic and homey feel. In June, Graze on Main will host A Taste of Unexpected History as part of the Crooked Road’s Mountains of Music Homecoming with a meal inspired by Wytheville’s history and music by the Glorylanders.
Second place: Lucky, Roanoke, EatAtLucky.com, 540-982-1249
Third place: The River and Rail, Roanoke, RiverAndRailRestaurant.com, 540-400-6830
Best Seafood Restaurant
First place: Graze on Main, Wytheville, BollingWilsonHotel.com, 276-223-2333
The chef infuses Southern flair into his seafood dishes, from the bacon-wrapped lobster and the buttery shrimp scampi to the chicken Oscar—a surf and turf dish consisting of grilled chicken topped with lump crab meat and Hollandaise. For lunch, try the crab cake sandwich served with house-made pickle remoulade.
Second place: Captain Tom Seafood, Martinsville, CaptainTomsSeafood.com, 276-666-0326
Third place: Red Lobster, Bristol, RedLobster.com, 540-343-1549
Best Steakhouse
First place: Graze on Main, Wytheville, BollingWilsonHotel.com, 276-223-2333
The signature entrée is the 8-ounce filet mignon, sourced locally and prepared to medium temperature with steak sauce made in town. The chef also offers a 12-ounce New York strip and an 8-ounce top sirloin, as well as flat iron steak and ribeye selections, accompanied by house-made demi-glace or horseradish cream sauce and garlic mashed potatoes.
Second place: Tavern Restaurant, Abingdon, AbingdonTavern.com, 276-628-1118
Third place: Frankie Rowland’s Steak House, Roanoke, FrankieRowlandsSteakHouse.com, 540-527-2333
Best Wine Shop
First place: Katbird’s Wine & Gourmet, Abingdon, KatbirdsWine.com, 276-623-0001
After taking an extended vacation in Europe in 1995 and falling in love with wine, owner Katherine Rose decided to bring a bit of Europe to Southwest Virginia and opened her own wine shop. Retailing wine from regions all over the world, Rose also helps clients to pair their selections with meals.
Second place: Mr. Bill’s Wine Cellar, Roanoke, MrBillsWineCellar.com, 540-400-7771
Third place: Wine Gourmet, Roanoke, WineGourmetVA.com, 540-400-8466
Best Winery
First place: Hamlet Vineyards, Bassett, HamletVineyards.com, 276-629-2121
On the grounds of the 1936 Palladian-style Eltham Manor, owner Virginia Hamlet grows five varieties of grapes—Viognier, Pinot Gris, Petit Verdot, Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot—from which she crafts nine wines, including Bottled Blonde, a blend of Viognier and Pinot Gris with the aroma of sweet peaches.
Second place: Chateau Morrisette Winery, Floyd, TheDogs.com, 540-593-2865
Third place: West Wind Farm Vineyard & Winery, Max Meadows, WestWindWine.com, 276-699-2020
Most Creative Cocktail Menu
First place: Graze on Main, Wytheville, BollingWilsonHotel.com, 276-223-2333
The cocktail menu changes seasonally, incorporating fresh, local ingredients. Recent libations to make an appearance are the Coal Miner’s Daughter—bourbon mixed with ginger, lavender and honey—and Spring Has Sprung, pear vodka combined with cucumber, lemon, elderflower and mint. Of course, old standbys like the Manhattan or Negroni are always available when you know exactly what you want.
Second place: Lucky, Roanoke, EatAtLucky.com, 540-982-1249
Third place: Stellina, Roanoke, 540-400-7315