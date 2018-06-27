Food & Drink: Eastern Region Winners 2018

× Expand Illustration by Shane Rebenshied

Best Asian Restaurant

First place: Bangkok Noi Thai Cuisine & Sushi, Gloucester, BangkokNoiThaiCuisine.com, 804-695-1177

The menu features authentic and traditional dishes, including Gai Yang-Som Tom (marinated chicken grilled with papaya salad) and Nud Pad Nam Mun Hoy (sautéed beef served with straw mushrooms and vegetables). There’s also an entire section of the menu dedicated to duck specialties, including duck curry and crispy duck with tamarind sauce.

Second place: Great Fortune Chinese Restaurant, Kilmarnock, GreatFortuneChinese.com, 804-435-6333

Third place: Chao Phraya Thai & Sushi Grill, Kilmarnock, ChaoPhrayaThaiAndSushiGrille.com, 804-577-4261

Best Bakery

First place: Out of the Oven Bakery, White Stone, 804-577-4187

A Philadelphia native, pastry chef Marie Sanders previously worked at the Tides Inn in Irvington before opening her own bakery in 2017. Sanders bakes everything fresh each day—including frostings, custards and crusts. And while the menu includes fan favorites such as sweet potato pies, Boston cream cupcakes, lemon pastries and éclairs, customers can also place special orders with 24 hours’ notice.

Second place: Yummaries, Smithfield, Yummaries.com, 757-371-5421

Third place: Michelle’s Sweet Treats, Warsaw, 804-761-7565

Best Bar

First place: Willaby’s Cafe, White Stone, Willabys.com, 804-435-0000

The bar at Willaby’s serves 28 taps, 22 of which are dedicated to a rotation of craft beers. Local brews like the Old Bust Head Caramel Macchiato Stout, the Tradition Red Willy and the Parkway Get Bent Mountain IPA are regularly available.

Second place: Citrus Breakfast & Lunch, Virginia Beach, CitrusVB.com, 757-227-3333

Third place: Trick Dog Bar & Bistro, Irvington, TrickDogBarBistro.com, 804-438-6363

Best Barbecue Restaurant

First place: Pierce’s Pitt Bar-B-Que, Williamsburg, Pierces.com, 757-565-2955

Now in its 47th year, Pierce’s Pitt Bar-B-Que continues to operate out of the same building established by owner J.C. Pierce’s parents in 1971. The hickory wood-smoked barbecue is cooked on-site over an open pit. The sauce—Pierce’s secret family recipe—is made from local ingredients, and the menu now offers gluten-free options.

Second place: Scoot’s BBQ, Gloucester Point, Facebook.com/ScootsBBQ, 804-993-7063

Third place: Northern Neck Barbeque, Montross, Facebook.com/NorthernNeckBBQ, 804-761-0924

Best Breakfast Restaurant

First place: Citrus Breakfast & Lunch, Virginia Beach, CitrusVB.com, 757-227-3333

A selection of breakfast specials celebrates local ingredients with names like The Shore Drive (farm fresh eggs with toast and a choice of hash browns or grits) and Cape Henry (which includes pancakes and a choice of breakfast meats). The best part? Everything is made from scratch—from the sweet potato biscuits to the hollandaise sauce.

Second place: Car Wash Cafe, Kilmarnock, Facebook.com/CarWashCafeVa, 804-435-0405

Third place: Lee’s Restaurant, Kilmarnock, Facebook.com/LeesRestaurant, 804-435-1255

Best Burger Joint

First place: NN Burger, Tappahannock, NNBurger.com, 804-925-6100

Since first opening in Kilmarnock in 2013, cousins Jay Wolfson and Steven Sponder have fine-tuned the menu with favorites such as the Chesapeake crabmeat-topped burger and the Sunrise Burger layered with a hashbrown and fried egg. Occasionally-outlandish offerings include sweet potato tots served with marshmallow sauce, and “decadently-topped” milkshakes (think cotton candy and whole Rice Krispie treats). The Tappahannock location opened earlier this year.

Second place: 80/20 Burger Bar, Norfolk, 8020BurgerBar.com, 757-233-7900

Third place: Willaby’s, White Stone, Willabys.com, 804-435-0000

Best Caterer

First place: Willaby’s, White Stone, Willabys.com, 804-435-0000

Willaby’s has been catering events throughout Virginia for more than 25 years. Menu offerings range from box lunches and picnics—including a Classic Carolina Pig Picking option—to more formal events like rehearsal dinners and wedding receptions.

Second place: Car Wash Cafe, Kilmarnock, Facebook.com/CarWashCafeVa, 804-435-0405

Third place: Sweetwater Cuisine, Virginia Beach, SweetwaterCuisine.com, 757-403-7073

Best Chocolatier

First place: Country Cottage, White Stone, CountryCottageWS.com, 804-435-3812

Founded in 1998, Country Cottage began as a garden center, florist and gift shop, but since 2007 has been baking fudge—including seasonal flavors like pumpkin and cranberry, as well as four sucrose-free varieties for diabetics—and creating hand-dipped and molded gourmet chocolates.

Second place: Mary’s Cakery & Candy Kitchen, King George, MarysCakeryAndCandy.com, 540-775-9350

Third place: Kilwins, Williamsburg, Kilwins.com, 757-378-2727

Best Dessert Menu

First place: Citrus, Virginia Beach, CitrusVB.com, 757-227-3333

Using only locally-sourced produce, Citrus features a selection of rotating, house made desserts each day—from oversized chocolate chip ice cream sandwiches to raspberry cheesecake bars and blackberry-apricot cake.

Second place: Stevie’s Ice Cream, Kilmarnock, Facebook.com/SteviesIceCream, 804-435-2252

Third place: Carrot Tree Kitchens, Williamsburg, CarrotTreeKitchens.com, 757-229-0957

Best Distillery

First place: Copper Fox, Williamsburg, CopperFox.biz, 757-903-2076

After spending time in Scotland, owner Rick Wasmund came home with a plan to make his own whisky flavored by smoke from burned fruit wood and peat. In 2005, he opened Copper Fox in Sperryville and introduced the world’s first applewood aged whisky. He now sells eight products, including single malt and rye whisky, and a label of gin called Vir-Gin, all of which are made with grains sourced from one local farmer.

Second place: Blue Sky, Smithfield, BlueSkyDistillery.com, 757-746-8342

Third place: Copper & Oak, Portsmouth, CopperAndOakCS.com, 757-966-2563

Best Farmers’ Market

First place: Irvington Farmers’ Market, Irvington, Town.Irvington.Va.US, 804-480-0697

Held the first Saturday of the month, May through November, the Irvington Farmers’ Market typically sees 80-100 vendor and non-profit booths—selling everything from live alpacas to pottery—as well as food trucks serving popcorn and hot clam chowder.

Second place: Williamsburg Farmers’ Market, Williamsburg, WilliamsburgFarmersMarket.com, 757-259-3768

Third place: Mathews Farmers’ Market, Mathews, MathewsMainStreet.org, 804-725-5747

Best Food Truck

First place: A Bite of Maine, Virginia Beach, ABiteOfMaine.com, 757-352-0268

While the star of the show is undeniably the Maine Lobstah Roll—a New England bun split open at the top and loaded with ¼ pound of lobster meat mixed with a choice of mayo-based sauce or melted butter—the truck’s menu also features favorites like the haddock burger, fried clams and seafood chowder.

Second place: Byrd’s Seafood Co., Irvington, ByrdsSeafood.com, 804-480-9723

Third place: Hangry’s, Virginia Beach, Facebook.com/HangrysVB, 757-619-7277

Best Grocery Store

First place: Tri-Star Supermarket, Kilmarnock, Facebook.com/TriStarSupermarket, 804-435-3800

Open since 1975, Tri-Star Supermarket is still locally-owned and provides customers with a large selection of specialty items, including more than 150 craft beers. Team members can order additional items whenever a customer puts in a special request.

Second place: Trader Joe’s, Williamsburg, TraderJoes.com, 757-259-2135

Third place: Whole Foods, Virginia Beach, WholeFoodsMarket.com, 757-422-0444

Best Italian Restaurant

First place: Tony & Milena’s Pizzeria, Hayes, TonyAndMilenas.com, 804-684-0708

Originally opened in 2008 by Sicilian-born brother and sister Tony and Milena Fiorella, the Hayes location serves fresh specialty dishes celebrating the owners’ heritage. Veal saltimbocca and eggplant Parmesan are fan favorites, but the restaurant also offers three styles of pizza: New York (fold it in half), traditional (square, with a thick crust) and European (thin crust).

Second place: Angelo’s Pizza Co., Montross, Facebook.com/Angelos, 804-493-8694

Third place: Nino’s Pizza & Ristorante Italiano, Callao, NinosPizzaCallao.com, 804-529-7548

Best Local Craft Brewery

First place: Billsburg Brewery, Williamsburg, Billsburg.com, 757-926-0981

Having just opened last fall, Billsburg Brewery is James City County’s first and only craft brewery. The taproom occupies space that formerly housed a boat sail shop, affording water views and a deck overlooking the marina. Five flagship beers are available on draft, including a German pilsner called Cribbage in the Square, Fly Away IPA and Planet 4, a red ale.

Second place: Montross Brewery, Montross, MontrossBrewery.com, 804-493-3033

Third place: Alwerks Brewing Company, Williamsburg, Alewerks.com, 757-220-3670

Best Local Gourmet Food Store

First place: Northern Neck Popcorn Bag, Kilmarnock, NorthernNeckPopcornBag.com, 804-577-4200

Inspired by her grandmother’s snow cone and popcorn stand, Terri Crowder—a fourth generation entrepreneur—and her husband Kevin opened Northern Neck Popcorn Bag in Kilmarnock in early 2017. The store crafts nearly 60 rotating flavors, including salted dark chocolate caramel and the Rivah blend, a mix of Old Bay-seasoning and beer-flavored popcorn.

Second place: Kelsick Specialty Market, Gloucester, KelsickMarket.com, 804-693-6500

Third place: River Market, White Stone, RiverMarketVA.com, 804-435-1725

Best Local Ice Cream Shop

First place: Stevie’s Ice Cream, Kilmarnock, Facebook.com/SteviesIceCream, 804-435-2252

Owner Stephen Billmyer opened shis hop in 2007, featuring a menu of more than 26 specialty sundaes such as Andes chocolate mint, caramel ginger snap and s’mores, as well as 27 handspun milkshakes. New this year is the Uptown Shake—a milkshake on the bottom and a sundae on the top (don’t ask us how they do it).

Second place: Short Lane Ice Cream, Gloucester, Facebook.com/ShortLaneIceCreamCo, 804-695-2999

Third place: Chitterchats Ice Cream Parlor, Reedville, ChitterchatsIceCream.com, 804-453-3335

Best Local Sandwich Shop

First place: The Cheese Shop, Williamsburg, CheeseShopWilliamsburg.com, 757-220-0298

The Power family, who owns The Cheese Shop, has been whetting appetites in Williamsburg since 1973, and today continues to offer a list of choice ingredients in their sandwich menu, including classics like corned beef and egg salad, as well as Virginia cured ham and Braunschweiger, a type of Brunswick sausage.

Second place: The Local, Irvington, TheLocalBlend.com, 804-438-9356

Third place: Car Wash Cafe, Kilmarnock, Facebook.com/CarWashCafeVa, 804-435-0405

Best Locally-Owned Coffee Shop

First place: Front Porch Coffeehouse, Kilmarnock, FrontPorchCoffeehouse.com, 804-577-4103

Located in a restored home on Main Street, Front Porch Coffeehouse serves café drinks using Peet’s Coffee as well as bakery items for breakfast and lunch. Specialties include menu features like the sausage and cheddar stuffed pretzel and warm fruit tarts. The shop also showcases local art and offers a conference room to rent for meetings.

Second place: Art of Coffee, Montross, Facebook.com/TheArtOfCoffee, 804-493-9651

Third place: Callao Coffee Café, Callao, Facebook.com/CallaoCoffeeCafe, 804-529-5478

Best Mexican Restaurant

First place: Los Portales Mexican Restaurant, Tappahannock, LosPortalesTapp.com, 804-443-0132

Specials at Los Portales include customer favorites such as the Chimichanga California, a large fried burrito, and Calabacita Rellana—two whole zucchinis sliced in half and smothered with a choice of meat and cheese, or served Hawaiian style with ham, bacon and pineapple. Thursdays are customer appreciation days and feature tequila specials and drawings for a complimentary meal.

Second place: Juan’s Mexican Cafe & Cantina, Hayes, JuansCafeAndCantina.com, 804-642-5401

Third place: El Maguey Mexican Restaurant, Exmore, 757-442-2900

Best Outdoor Dining

First place: Merroir, Topping, RROysters.com, 804-758-2871

The outdoor seating area at Merroir overlooks the stretch of “rivah” where Rappahannock Oyster Co. grows its famously sweet and briny oysters. Seafood platters, local catch and small plate menu items rotate seasonally and can be paired with special beer and wine selections.

Second place: Crazy Crab, Reedville, Facebook.com/TheCrazyCrabInReedville, 804-453-6789

Third place: Willaby’s, White Stone, Willabys.com, 804-435-0000

Best Oysters

First place: Merroir, Topping, RROysters.com, 804-758-2871

Billed as a “tasting room,” Merroir serves locally harvested oysters raw or cooked outdoors on the grill. The menu features Rappahannocks (of course) as well as Stingrays and Olde Salts—available on the half shell, roasted or as part of a seafood platter, with traditional cocktail or mignonette sauces.

Second place: Denson’s Grocery and R&B Oyster Bar, Colonial Beach, DensonsGrocery.com, 804-224-4121

Third place: Byrd’s Seafood Co., Irvington, ByrdsSeafood.com, 804-480-9723

Best Pizzeria

First place: Southwind Pizza, Mathews, SouthwindPizza.com, 804-725-2766

Southwind Pizza is housed in the former Lee Miles General Store, which was in operation between 1924 and 1970, and still displays some of the store’s original shelves. The front porch overlooks Mathews Court Green, from which diners can enjoy such specials as Parrot Island, with barbecue chicken and smoked gouda, or Paradise Island, with artichokes, pesto and mozzarella.

Second place: Angelo’s Pizza Co., Montross, Facebook.com/Angelos, 804-493-8694

Third place: Anna’s Italian Restaurant, Kilmarnock, Facebook.com/AnnasItalianRestaurantKilmarnock, 804-435-8960

Best Place for Brunch

First place: Citrus, Virginia Beach, CitrusVB.com, 757-227-3333

The extensive breakfast menu features a variety of French toast, pancake, benedict, omelet and sandwich options, including the mango almond croissant and an open biscuit topped with fried chicken, scrambled eggs and sausage gravy. Brunch specials change every weekend and include a long list of signature mimosas and cocktails.

Second place: Car Wash Café, Kilmarnock, Facebook.com/CarWashCafeVa, 804-435-0405

Third place: Willaby’s, White Stone, Willabys.com, 804-435-0000

Best Restaurant

First place: Citrus, Virginia Beach, CitrusVB.com, 757-227-3333

In addition to its breakfast and lunch menus, Citrus chefs have also developed a “healthy choices” menu in partnership with local dietician and fitness coach Jim White—emphasizing vegan options and whole grains with dishes such as the Portobello burger and whole wheat sweet potato French toast.

Second place: Eckhard’s, Topping, Eckhards.com, 804-758-4060

Third place: Relish Restaurant & Wine Bar, Warsaw, RelishNNK.com, 804-761-6727

Best Seafood Restaurant

First place: Merroir, Topping, RROysters.com, 804-758-2871

Executive Chef Christopher McBurney dishes up more than just oysters at Rappahannock Oyster Co.’s flagship restaurant. Artisanal plates celebrate everything from anchovies—served over a bed of grilled romaine—to Chesapeake Bay crabcakes, sea scallops and steamed Carolina shrimp.

Second place: A Bite of Maine, Virginia Beach, ABiteOfMaine.com, 757-352-0268

Third place: Denson’s Grocery and R&B Oyster Bar, Colonial Beach, DensonsGrocery.com, 804-224-4121

Best Steakhouse

First place: The Butcher’s Son, Virginia Beach, ButcherSon.com, 757-500-7550

Named for owner Brian Radford’s father, who was a butcher, the restaurant’s menu features only local, antibiotic- and hormone-free beef, pork and poultry. Specialty items include dry-aged beef and surf-pairings, including lobster and the popular Maryland-style crab cakes, which pay homage to Radford’s Baltimore roots.

Second place: Schlesinger’s Chop House, Newport News, SchlesingersSteaks.com, 757-599-4700

Third place: Opus 9, Williamsburg, Opus9Steakhouse.com, 757-645-4779

Best Wine Shop

First place: Specials Wine Seller, Kilmarnock, Facebook.com/SpecialsWineSeller, 804-436-9463

Specials Wine Shop offers more than 1,000 different labels of wine, with an entire room dedicated to Spanish and Italian products alone. A knowledgeable staff helps customers find the perfect vintage—and can offer advice on pairings from the large selection of gourmet items, including cheese, chocolate truffles, freshly-baked bread, and specialty oils and vinegars such as Butter Olive Oil and Black Walnut Balsamic.

Second place: Gull Hummock Gourmet Market, Cape Charles, GullHummock.com, 757-331-1500

Third place: Grape & Gourmet, Virginia Beach, GrapeAndGourmet.com, 757-486-9463

Best Winery

First place: Ingleside Vineyards, Oak Grove, InglesideVineyards.com, 804-224-8687

With vines planted as early as the 1960s, Ingleside is one of Virginia’s oldest wineries. Located on 50 acres in Oak Grove, the winery produces more than 18 varietals, including international award-winning Petit Verdot and Albariño. The winery hosts a summer music series each year on Memorial Day weekend, and an annual 5K vineyard run in April.

Second place: Good Luck Cellars, Kilmarnock, GoodLuckCellars.com, 804-435-1416

Third place: The Dog and Oyster Vineyard, Irvington, DogAndOyster.com, 804-438-9463

Most Creative Cocktail Menu

First place: Relish Restaurant & Wine Bar, Warsaw, RelishNNK.com, 804-761-6727

Owner and chef Carol Mead Smith grew up in the Northern Neck and was inspired to use ingredients from local sources when she developed her food and drink menus. Popular cocktails include the Relish signature—which uses St. Germaine, grapefruit shrub, gin, lemon and soda—and the Hemingway daiquiri, which Smith says is similar to a mojito.

Second place: Citrus Breakfast & Lunch, Virginia Beach, CitrusVB.com, 757-227-3333

Third place: White Dog Bistro, Mathews, TheWhiteDogBistro.com, 804-725-7680