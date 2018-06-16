Food & Drink: Central Region Winners 2018

× Expand Illustration by Shane Rebenshied

Best Asian Restaurant

First place: Peter Chang, Glen Allen, PeterChangRestaurant.com, 804-364-1688

Known for his growing collection of authentic Chinese restaurants around the state, which now number eight, Chef Peter Chang’s signature dishes include a hotpot featuring slices of duck stewed with mixed vegetables, tofu skin and leeks in Ma La—“hot and numbing sauce,” as well as dry-fried eggplant sticks with scallion, cilantro, dried chili pepper and Szechuan peppercorn.

Second place: Mekong, Richmond, MekongIsForBeerLovers.com, 804-288-8929

Third place: King’s Island, Lynchburg, KingsIslandRestaurant.com, 434-384-0066

Best Bakery

First place: Westhampton Pastry Shop, Richmond, Facebook.com/WesthamptonPastryShop, 804-282-4413

A familiar sight in Richmond since 1952, the bakery’s signature doughnuts are available glazed or chocolate frosted—fresh, fluffy and made by hand each morning. For an afternoon pick-me-up, grab an iced-over cupcake, an upside-down yellow cake base with chocolate fondant poured over the top.

Second place: Sub Rosa, Richmond, SubrosaBakery.com, 804-788-7672

Third place: Paul’s Bakery, Fredericksburg, PaulsBakery.com, 540-898-2173

Best Bar

First place: Shoemakers, Lynchburg, ShoemakersDining.com, 434-455-1510

Alongside classic cocktails like the Sazerac or Boulevardier, Shoemaker’s featuress an extensive wine list—more than 100 bottles, including Virginia Petit Verdot and Viognier as well as Napa Valley Chardonnay and Willamette Valley Pinot Noir. International selections include reds from St. Emilion, France and Ribera del Duero, Spain, as well as whites from Marlborough, New Zealand and Trentino, Italy.

Second place: Beer Hound Brewery, Culpeper, BeerHoundBrewery.com, 540-317-5327

Third place: F.W. Sullivan’s, Richmond, FWSullivans.com, 804-308-8576

Best Barbecue Restaurant

First place: Buz and Ned’s, Richmond, BuzAndNeds.com, 804-346-4227

If you’re up for a challenge, try the brisket mountain—a cast iron skillet heated with one pound of mashed potatoes, piled high with a peak of hand-sliced brisket and melted shredded cheese, then finished with chopped scallions. Additional favorites include whole smoked chicken wings completed with a Cajun dry rub or Buz’s signature glaze.

Second place: Beale’s, Bedford, BealesBeer.com, 540-583-5113

Third place: BBQ Exchange, Gordonsville, BBQEX.com, 540-832-0227

Best Breakfast Restaurant

First place: Market at Main, Lynchburg, MarketAtMain.com, 434-847-9040

Don’t let the hour limit your cravings—Market at Main serves breakfast all day long. Eggs Benedict variations rule the menu, with an eggs Chesapeake featuring crab cakes and eggs Rebecca with a fried green tomato. Other favorites include the fried green tomato BLT with pimento cheese.

Second place: Metro Diner, Richmond, MetroDiner.com, 804-510-0780

Third place: Perly’s Delicatessen & Restaurant, Richmond, PerlysRichmond.com, 804-912-1560

Best Burger Joint

First place: Burger Bach, Richmond, BurgerBach.com, 804-359-1305

Burgers are made from 100 percent grass-fed beef sourced from New Zealand—or, try the lamb, chicken or vegetarian options. Pair the Auklander—a beef patty topped with guacamole, free-range mayonnaise, uncured bacon, mixed greens, tomato, Dijonnaise and organic New Zealand Egmont cheese—with a wine from the Southern hemisphere.

Second place: Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint, Richmond, JackBrownsJoint.com, 804-285-1758

Third place: Carytown Burgers & Fries, Richmond, CarytownBurgers.com, 804-358-5225

Best Caterer

First place: Cater 2 Events, Henrico, Cater2Events.com, 804-269-0359

Owners Lona and Gill Crittenden started catering 15 years ago for friends’ parties and charity fundraisers in Goochland. Now, Lona makes her famous sweet potato biscuits with country ham for weddings, corporate events, baby showers and more. Popular hors d’oeuvres include baked buffalo chicken cups and mini black bean sliders with mango aioli.

Second place: MOSAIC Catering + Events, Richmond, MosaicCateringEvents.com, 804-525-2190

Third place: Harvest Moon Catering, Charlottesville, HMCatering.com, 434-296-9091

Best Chocolatier

First place: For the Love of Chocolate, Richmond, LovChoc.com, 804-359-5645

From the candy counter featuring handmade truffles, turtles and caramels to the walls brimming with self-serve jars of bulk candy, the options at this Carytown favorite are overwhelming. The shelves are stocked with rare vintage sweets as well as items from all over the world. At the holidays, you can order custom molded chocolates to give as personalized treat gifts.

Second place: Gearhart’s, Charlottesville, GearhartsChocolates.com, 434-972-9100

Third place: Chocolates by Kelly, Richmond, ChocolatesByKelly.com, 804-814-5496

Best Dessert Menu

First place: Shyndigz, Richmond, Shyndigz.com, 804-938-3449

In addition to glamorous cakes, the menu features two sundaes—both with a base of vanilla ice cream, peanut butter, caramel sauce and roasted peanuts. The King is finished with sliced bananas and candied bacon, while the Crispy Queen is garnished with a sprinkle of fleur de sel and kettle cooked potato chips.

Second place: Basilico New York Deli, Fredericksburg, BasilicoDeli.com, 540-370-0355

Third place: Main St. Eatery, Lynchburg, MainStEatery.com, 434-847-2526

Best Distillery

First place: Reservoir Distillery, Richmond, ReservoirDistillery.com, 804-912-2621

Partners Dave Cuttino and Jay Carpenter produce three pure whiskeys—100 percent corn, 100 percent wheat and 100 percent rye—allowing for endless combinations and custom bottlings. All are created using grains sourced from within 40 miles of Richmond, in barrels made from Virginia trees, resulting in a true “top-to-bottom” Virginia whiskey.

Second place: Virginia Distillery Company, Lovingston, VADistillery.com, 434-285-2900

Third place: A. Smith Bowman Distillery, Fredericksburg, ASmithBowman.com, 540-373-4555

Best Farmers’ Market

First place: South of the James, Richmond, GrowRVA.com, 804-814-2373

Marking its 11th year this summer, the market is open every Saturday year-round with more than 100 vendors selling farm-fresh eggs, meat and produce—including staples like beef from Goin Family Farm, bread from Norwood Cottage Bakery and poultry from Earth’s Echo Farm.

Second place: The Farmers’ Market at St. Stephen’s, Richmond, StStephensRVA.org, 804-288-2867

Third place: Charlottesville City Market, Charlottesville, Charlottesville.org/CityMarket, 434-970-3371

Best Food Truck

Boka Tako Truck, Richmond, BokaTruck.com, 804-928-2652

The market fresh taco uses seasonal ingredients—resulting in combinations like sweet potato with goat cheese sage crema in the winter and agave lime marinated grilled fish with watermelon in the summer. The shrimp and grits taco provides a glimpse into the Southern comfort cuisine available at owner Patrick Harris’ newest food truck, Momma’s Barbecue.

Second place: Mama Crockett’s Cider Donuts, Lynchburg, MamaCrocketts.com, 540-460-5048

Third place: Goatocado, Richmond, Goatocado.com, 804-464-8226

Best Grocery Store

First place: Ellwood Thompson’s, Richmond, EllwoodThompsons.com, 804-359-7525

The locally owned and independently operated grocer sources produce, meat and dairy from within 100 miles of the store—one grower, Tricycle Urban Ag, is located only four miles away. Much of the wine and beer selection is similarly sourced from local and regional makers, and many of the wines are also organic.

Second place: Wegmans, Fredericksburg, Wegmans.com, 540-322-4800

Third place: Publix, Richmond, Publix.com, 804-226-1915

Best Italian Restaurant

First place: Edo’s Squid, Richmond, 804-864-5488

Hidden at the top of a narrow staircase in an older building in the Fan, the cozy, brick-walled restaurant serves a handful of authentic dishes done well. Start off with a plate of squid, Belgian endive and wild mushrooms, and then move on to the pasta—penne or spaghetti finished with one of a slew of sauces, from carbonara to fra diavolo.

Second place: Azzurro, Richmond, Azzurros.com, 804-282-1509

Third place: Orofino, Fredericksburg, OrofinoRestaurant.com, 540-373-2953

Best Local Craft Brewery

First place: Hardywood, Richmond, Hardywood.com, 804-420-2420

In April, the brewery opened its newest location: Hardywood West Creek. Located 20 minutes from downtown Richmond, the 55,000-square-foot taproom features a stage, an outdoor beer garden, bocce courts, a food truck plaza and a natural amphitheater. A window in the taproom offers visitors a glimpse into the 60-barrel brewhouse.

Second place: Ardent Craft Ales, Richmond, ArdentCraftAles.com, 804-359-1605

Third place: Beale’s, Bedford, BealesBeer.com, 540-583-5113

Best Local Gourmet Food Store

First place: Belmont Butchery, Richmond, BelmontButchery.com, 804-422-8519

Sourcing around 60 percent of its meat from local farms within 100 miles, with select cuts coming from Japan and France, butcher and owner Tanya Cauthen focuses on matching each product to the customer’s individual tastes and needs. Dry-aged bavette and house-made bacon are favorites, along with charcuterie and complementary cheeses.

Second place: Stella’s Grocery, Richmond, StellasRichmond.com, 804-358-0020

Third place: Libbie Market, Richmond, LibbieMarket.com, 804-285-6414

Best Local Ice Cream Shop

First place: Gelati Celesti, Richmond, GelatiIceCream.com, 804-364-0038

In March, the four locations around Richmond held a competition to develop a new flavor for the shop’s regular rotation. Voted by customers, the winner was Date Night—Amaretto ice cream swirled with fudge, chocolate chunks and cherries. Other favorites on the menu include Dark as Dark, an espresso ice cream made in collaboration with another local maker, Blanchard’s Coffee Company.

Second place: Carl’s, Fredericksburg, CarlsFrozenCustard.com

Third place: Boyer’s Ice Cream & Desserts, Richmond, 804-288-4088

Best Local Sandwich Shop

First place: Sprelly, Fredericksburg, Sprelly.com, 540-445-0405

The shop dedicated to all things PB&J features one-of-a-kind pairings of gourmet nut butters and jellies made by owner Adrian Silversmith. The Mowi Wowi is a lightly toasted sandwich spread with Triple Blend Nut Butter Spread (almonds, cashews and coconut), Aloha Jam (pineapple and coconut), smoked Virginia ham and provolone cheese.

Second place: Secret Sandwich Society, Richmond, SecretSandwichSociety.com, 804-644-4777

Third place: Coppola’s, Richmond, CoppolasDeli.com, 804-359-6969

Best Locally-Owned Coffee Shop

First place: Lamplighter Coffee Roasters, Richmond, LamplighterCoffee.com, 804-728-2292

Try your hand as a barista with classes such as the What’s in a Cup seminar covering the history, production and terroir of coffee, and the hands-on Barista Fundamentals lab on how to properly handle an espresso machine and build a drink. The coffee roasting company also offers an Intro to Latte Art class covering methods for simple designs.

Second place: Stir Crazy Café, Richmond, StirCrazyCafeRVA.com, 804-864-0264

Third place: Black Hand Coffee Co., Richmond, BlackHandCoffeeCo.com, 804-855-0800

Best Mexican Restaurant

First place: Plaza Azteca, Richmond, PlazaAzteca.com, 804-888-9984

The Tex Mex menu features colorful dishes such as Piña Loka, a grilled pineapple stuffed with chicken, steak, peppers and onions, topped with al pastor sauce, and Camarones al Mojo de Ajo, shrimp sautéed in garlic mojo sauce with onions, tomato and fresh avocado.

Second place: Casa del Barco, Richmond, CasaDelBarcoVa.com, 804-775-23219

Third place: La Carreta, Lynchburg, LaCarretaOnline.com, 434-239-9701

Best Outdoor Dining

First place: The Boathouse at Rocketts Landing, Richmond, BoathouseVA.com, 804-622-2628

Enjoy the Boathouse’s newest spring cocktail, Victoria’s Secret Crush—blueberry vodka, house-made simple syrup, fresh-squeezed lime juice, a splash of soda and a garnish of whole blueberries—on the patio, which seats more than 30 and features views of the James River, Rocketts Landing Marina and the Richmond city skyline.

Second place: Shoemakers, Lynchburg, ShoemakersDining.com, 434-455-1510

Third place: Portico Restaurant & Bar, Richmond, PorticoRichmond.com, 804-784-4800

Best Oysters

First place: Rappahannock, Richmond, RROysters.com, 804-545-0565

Owned and operated by Ryan and Travis Croxton—the cousins largely credited with helping to revive native Eastern oyster populations, the Chesapeake Bay ecosystem and the Virginia oyster industry—Rappahannock serves its bivalves raw on the half shell with charred blood orange, mezcal granita and trout caviar, or baked with country ham.

Second place: Lady N’awlins Cajun Café, Richmond, LadyNawlins.com, 804-355-4746

Third place: The Water Dog, Lynchburg, TheWaterDog.com, 434-333-4681

Best Pizzeria

First place: Waterstone, Lynchburg, WaterstonePizza.com, 434-455-1515

Rustic fire-roasted pizzas incorporating seasonal produce include the chicken Asiago topped with pistachio pesto, spinach, bacon, and sundried tomatoes, and the wild mushroom covered in crimini, portobello and shiitake mushrooms, pistachio pesto, goat cheese and sun-dried tomatoes.

Second place: Bottoms Up, Richmond, BottomsUpPizza.com, 804-644-4400

Third place: Mary Angela’s Pizzeria, Richmomd, MaryAngelasPizza.com, 804-353-2333

Best Place for Brunch

First place: Millie’s Diner, Richmond, MilliesDiner.com, 804-643-5512

Soothe the heat of huevos rancheros—tortillas layered with two fried eggs and black beans, drizzled with spicy tomato Ranchero sauce, salsa and sour cream, topped with melted white cheddar cheese—with the Eevil Keevil, a rum punch cocktail with Cruzan white and Malibu coconut rums, pineapple, orange and cranberry juice with fresh-squeezed lime.

Second place: The Jefferson Hotel, Richmond, JeffersonHotel.com, 804-649-4609

Third place: Mason-Dixon Café, Fredericksburg, Mason-DixonCafe.com, 540-371-1950

Best Restaurant

First place: Shoemakers, Lynchburg, ShoemakersDining.com, 434-455-1510

Silver dollar mushrooms stuffed with goat cheese and country ham make an earthy starter for herbed halibut or a filet topped with a crab cake or blue cheese fromage sauce. For dessert, try the homemade New York style cheesecake baked with orange zest and a pecan graham cracker crust.

Second place: Vintage at the Inn at Willow Grove, Orange, InnAtWillowGrove.com, 540-317-1206

Third place: Shagbark, Richmond, ShagbarkRVA.com, 804-358-7424

Best Seafood Restaurant

First place: Rappahannock, Richmond, RROysters.com, 804-545-0565

Wood-grilled seafood is a staple on this farm-to-table menu, including octopus with arugula pesto and braised fennel, scallops with brown butter vinaigrette and Romanesco, and monkfish with Brussels sprouts and pickled cherries, all served alongside creative cocktails crafted with fresh ingredients.

Second place: Shoemakers, Lynchburg, ShoemakersDining.com, 434-455-1510

Third place: The Boathouse at Rocketts Landing, Richmond, BoathouseVA.com, 804-622-2628

Best Steakhouse

First place: Buckhead’s, Richmond, Buckheads.com, 804-750-2000

Cuts range from an 8-ounce filet mignon to a 20-ounce cowboy cut bone-in ribeye, all aged for a minimum of 30 days. The steak au poivre is encrusted with cracked pepper and finished with vermouth demi-glace, while the steak fromage is dressed in melted Gorgonzola and sprinkled with toasted walnuts.

Second place: Ruth’s Chris, Midlothian, RuthsChris.com, 804-378-0600

Third place: Shoemakers, Lynchburg, ShoemakersDining.com, 434-455-1510

Best Wine Shop

First place: Once Upon a Vine, Richmond, OnceUponAVine.us, 804-726-9463

In addition to an extensive collection of Virginia wines—one of the largest in the Commonwealth—bottles from all over the world, including selections from Slovakia and Chile, enrich the 14-year-old shop’s stock. Wine tastings are held every Friday 5-8 p.m., and beginning last April, movies are screened Friday nights in the parking lot.

Second place: J. Emerson, Richmond, JEmersonFineWine.com, 804-285-8011

Third place: Vino Market, Midlothian, TheVinoMarket.com, 804-594-0044

Best Winery

First place: Barboursville Winery, Barboursville, BBVWine.com, 540-832-3824

Winemaker Luca Paschina’s signature wine, the award-winning Octagon, is an expression of the land, blending a prominent presence of Merlot and Cabernet Franc with subtle elements of Petit Verdot and Cabernet Sauvignon. Growing Italian varieties in Virginia’s Piedmont, the winery also produces a distinguished Nebbiolo, robust with notes of tobacco and dark berries.

Second place: DuCard Vineyards, Etlan, DuCardVineyards.com, 540-923-4206

Third place: King Family Vineyards, Crozet, KingFamilyVineyards.com, 434-823-7800

Most Creative Cocktail Menu

First place: Shoemakers, Lynchburg, ShoemakersDining.com, 434-455-1510

After enjoying classics with a twist during dinner—try the Negroni with a splash of Chardonnay—order a cocktail for dessert. The Smooth Suede Shoe mixes Patrón XO Café with Godiva white chocolate liqueur, crème de cacao and fresh cream, and the Nutty Shoemakers combines Frangelico with Baileys Irish Cream, Kahlúa and cinnamon.

Second place: Rogue, Richmond, TheRogueGentlemen.com, 804-477-3456

Third place: The Roosevelt, Richmond, RooseveltRVA.com, 804-658-1935