Arts, Culture & Entertainment: Southwest Region Winners 2018

Best Annual Charity Event

First place: Martinsville-Henry County SPCA Fur Ball, Martinsville, SPCAMHC.org, 276-638-7297

“Diamonds in the Ruff” was the theme for the 6th annual event held at Chatmoss Country Club in April. Music was provided by the Extraordinaires and live and silent auctions featured custom jewelry items and travel packages. As the largest fundraiser of the year for the no-kill shelter, the Fur Ball raises money for the organization’s spay/neuter and critical care funds.

Second place: Project Faith at Faith Christian School, Roanoke, FCSVA.com, 540-760-5200

Third place: Martinsville Charity League Bargain Fair, Martinsville, CharityLeague.org, 276-734-0603

Best Art Event

First place: Virginia Highlands Festival, Abingdon, VaHighlandsFestival.org, 276-623-5266

This year, the festival founded in 1948 adds a new dimension to its celebration of Southwest Virginia heritage with a farm-to-table dinner featuring the region’s culinary traditions. The 10-day festival, beginning July 27 comprises more than 250 events, including a juried arts and crafts show, and an antiques market, which moves to the Washington County Fairgrounds this year.

Second place: Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion, Bristol, BristolRhythm.com, 423-573-1927

Third place: Hungry Mother Arts and Crafts Festival, Marion, HungryMotherFestival.com, 276-783-3245

Best Art Gallery

First place: Benjamin Walls Gallery, Bristol, BenjaminWalls.com, 877-989-2557

Fine art photographer Walls’ work has appeared at the Smithsonian, including as part of the 2014 exhibition Wilderness Forever: 50 Years of Protecting America’s Wild places. The artist, who opened his gallery in his hometown in 2010, is known for landscape, wildlife and abstract photography.

Second place: Piedmont Arts, Martinsville, PiedmontArts.org, 276-632-3221

Third place: William King Museum of Art, Abingdon, WilliamKingMuseum.org, 276-628-5005

Best Charity

First place: SPCA of Martinsville-Henry County, Martinsville, SPCAMHC.org, 276-638-7297

Entering its 44th year in operation, the SPCA partners with animal control departments in 20 surrounding counties to rescue homeless animals. The no-kill shelter accepted more than 3,000 dogs and cats in 2017, and offers spay/neuter, wellness and grooming services in addition to volunteer opportunities for members of the community.

Second place: Charity League of Martinsville and Henry County, Martinsville, CharityLeague.org, 276-734-0603

Third place: Rescue Mission of Roanoke, Roanoke, RescueMission.net, 540-343-7227

Best Family Entertainment

First place: Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion, Bristol, BristolRhythm.com, 423-573-1927

Hosted by the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, the annual three-day festival takes place on 20 stages at both indoor and outdoor venues in the area in a celebration of Americana, folk-rock, country, bluegrass, old-time, Piedmont blues, Celtic and progressive Appalachian music. This year’s event is scheduled for Sept. 21-23.

Second place: Barter Theatre, Abingdon, BarterTheatre.com, 276-628-3991

Third place: Radford Theatre, Radford, RadfordTheatre.com, 540-639-0772

Best Food Festival

First place: Roanoke Greek Festival, Roanoke, RoanokeGreekFestival.com, 540-362-3601

In between bites of signature dishes, including pastichio or souvlaki, and shouts of “Opa!” during traditional dances, guests may visit the sanctuary of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. Led by docents knowledgeable in the faith, the tour traces the congregation’s history since its establishment by immigrants in 1928.

Second place: Martinsville Oktoberfest, Martinsville, Martinsville.com, 276-632-6401

Third place: Radford Highlanders Festival, Radford, Radford.edu, 540-831-6255

Best Movie Theater

First place: The Grandin Theatre, Roanoke, GrandinTheatre.com, 540-345-6177

The first theater to show “talking pictures” in Roanoke, the non-profit Grandin celebrated its 85th anniversary in November with the opening of two permanent exhibitions detailing important eras of its history—1976-1983 when it was occupied by the Mill Mountain Playhouse and 1984-1985 when it hosted numerous international music stars. The theater screens both Hollywood blockbusters and classic films.

Second place: Abingdon Cinemall, Abingdon, Cinemall.com, 276-623-2121

Third place: Movie Town, Martinsville, MovieTownTheatre.com, 276-638-4040

Best Museum

First place: Birthplace of Country Music Museum, Bristol, BirthplaceOfCountryMusic.org, 423-573-1927

Currently on view at the museum is special exhibition titled The Appalachian Photographs of Cecil Sharp. It contains images taken when the English photographer traveled through Appalachia from 1916-1918 documenting surviving folk ballads and mountain life. The 24,000-square-foot museum also comprises a performance theater, radio station, learning center and shop in addition to core exhibits relating to the 1927 Bristol Sessions.

Second place: Edith Bolling Wilson Birthplace Museum, Wytheville, EdithBollingWilson.org, 276-223-3484

Third place: Virginia Museum of Natural History, Martinsville, VMNH.net, 276-634-4141

Best Music Venue

First place: Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount, Harvester-Music.com, 540-484-8277

Though the intimate venue just celebrated its 4th anniversary in April, it has already played host to an impressive roster of performers—Willie Nelson, his son Lukas Nelson with Blackberry Smoke, and Tommy Emmanuel, to name a few. Upcoming performances include John Anderson in late May and the Glen Miller Orchestra in October.

Second place: Rives Theater, Martinsville, RivesTheater.org, 276-403-0872

Third place: Lincoln Theatre, Marion, TheLincoln.org, 276-783-6092

Best Performing Arts Company

First place: Barter Theatre, Abingdon, BarterTheatre.com, 276-628-3991

The theater, true to its name, allowed guests to trade produce for a ticket when it opened in 1933, and now honors that heritage once each year by accepting donations to local food banks as the price of admission. Upcoming shows include Steel Magnolias, Singin’ in the Rain, and Great Expectations.

Second place: Bristol Ballet, Bristol, BristolBallet.org, 276-669-6051

Third place: Mill Mountain Theatre, Roanoke, MillMountain.org, 540-342-5749

Best Special Event Venue

First place: Bolling Wilson Hotel, Wytheville, BollingWilsonHotel.com, 276-223-2333

The hotel suits both intimate gatherings and larger group events with spaces ranging from the Vault, a private dining room, to the George Wythe Ballroom, which accommodates 120 people—in addition to its atrium, lobby, porches, lawn and rooftop terrace, the Perch. Catering is provided by in-house restaurant Graze on Main.

Second place: Abingdon Market Pavilion, Abingdon, Abingdon-Va.gov, 276-492-2144

Third place: Roanoke Higher Education Center, Roanoke, Education.edu, 540-767-6013