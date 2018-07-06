Arts, Culture & Entertainment: Shenandoah Valley Region Winners 2018

Best Annual Charity Event

First place: Deck the Halls, Project Horizon, VMI Marshall Hall, Lexington, ProjectHorizon.org, 540-463-7861

The annual gala has sold out every year and raised more than $500,000 since it was first held in 2000. Proceeds from the dinner, dance and silent auction support Project Horizon’s mission to reduce domestic violence and help victims in Buena Vista, Lexington and Rockbridge counties.

Second place: Night at the Museum, Explore More Discovery Museum, Harrisonburg, IExploreMore.com, 540-442-8900

Third place: YMCA Spring Gala, Waynesboro, WaynesboroYMCA.com, 540-943-9622

Best Art Event

First place: Fall Foliage Art Show, Waynesboro, SVACArt.com, 540-949-7662

Artists, local businesses and more than 200 community volunteers come together annually to showcase regional art and fine crafts at the Shenandoah Valley Art Center. The nationally recognized show features work from 150 fine artists and artisans in printmaking, painting pottery, glass, jewelry and more, and also includes gourmet food trucks, craft beer and live music.

Second place: Staunton Augusta Art Center’s Art in the Park at Gypsy Hill, Staunton, SAArtCenter.org, 540-885-2028

Third place: First Fridays Downtown, Harrisonburg, ValleyArts.org, 540-801-8779

Best Art Gallery

First place: Shenandoah Valley Art Center, Waynesboro, SVACArt.com, 540-949-7662

The center aims to increase art awareness as well create economic opportunities for artists by hosting exhibitions in its Invitational Gallery and in public places, including the Waynesboro, Augusta and Staunton libraries. Events include 40 Under 40, highlighting young, contemporary artists, and the Annual Member’s Judged Exhibit featuring more than 200 artists.

Second place: Earth, Fire, & Spirit Pottery, Lexington, EFSPottery.com, 405-788-9919

Third place: Larkin Arts, Harrisonburg, LarkinArts.com, 540-236-4223

Best Charity

First place: Blue Ridge CASA for Children, Staunton, CASA4Children.org, 540-213-2272

Since 1994, the Blue Ridge chapter of the National CASA Association has helped more than 900 Shenandoah area children suffering from abuse and neglect. This year, the group received a $40,000 grant from the national association to help increase the number of children it serves in Augusta and Rockingham counties.

Second place: Project Horizon, Lexington, ProjectHorizon.org, 540-463-7861

Third place: Explore More Discovery Museum, Harrisonburg, IExploreMore.com, 540-442-8900

Best Family Entertainment

First place: Explore More Discovery Museum, Harrisonburg, IExploreMore.com, 540-442-8900

This is where curiosity, creativity and imagination can run wild. The museum is filled with hands-on, interactive children’s exhibitions, including a pint-sized car service center, mock farmers’ market and science lab. New additions this year include kid-safe laser cutters, woodworking machines and a 3D printer.

Second place: Ruby’s Arcade, Harrisonburg, 540-615-5351

Third place: Frontier Culture Museum of Virginia, Staunton, FrontierMuseum.org, 540-332-7850

Best Food Festival

First place: Virginia Food Truck Battle, Staunton, VaFoodTruckBattle.com

Eighteen food trucks and six craft breweries battle for first place, chosen by festivalgoers, while event proceeds help battle pediatric cancer. Last year, Paella Perfecta took home the title with its signature Spanish dish. Hosted by the MaDee Project, the September festival also features live music, artisan vendors and children’s entertainment.

Second place: Food Truck Festival, Harrisonburg, ValleyOpenDoors.org, 540-705-1908

Third place: Harrisonburg International Festival, Harrisonburg, Harrisonburg-International-Festival.org, 540-434-0059

Best Movie Theater

First place: Visulite Cinema, Staunton, VisuliteCinemas.com, 540-885-9959

In addition to screening blockbuster movies, Visulite screens smaller, independent films and hosts special events such as the Met Opera Live on Screen series. The three-screen theater has been renovated with modern technology, but has maintained its original 1937 marquee and exterior.

Second place: Zeus Digital Theatre, Waynesboro, ZeusTheaters.com, 540-416-0536

Third place: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, Winchester, Drafthouse.com, 540-313-4060

Best Museum

First place: Explore More Discovery Museum, Harrisonburg, IExploreMore.com, 540-442-8900

Begun in collaboration with Harrisonburg’s revitalization efforts, the interactive museum has expanded to provide educational opportunities for children. In addition to its permanent exhibits, which include a science lab, construction zone and TV studio, the museum offers summer and after school classes in music, engineering, cooking and even Lego building.

Second place: Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum, Staunton, WoodrowWilson.org, 540-885-0897

Third place: Frontier Culture Museum of Virginia, Staunton, FrontierMuseum.org, 540-332-7850

Best Music Venue

First place: Clementine, Harrisonburg, ClementineCafe.com, 540-801-8881

This bi-level venue’s relaxing atmosphere attracts talent from across the country for weekly performances. For a decade, the upstairs level has hosted Americana, folk and sounds from the region, while downstairs varies from reggae artists to punk bands. Blue Sprocket Sound, a local recording company, helps provide high-quality sound for the venue.

Second place: The Golden Pony, Harrisonburg, GoldenPonyVa.com, 540-901-2628

Third place: Lime Kiln Theatre, Lexington, LimeKilnTheater.org

Best Performing Arts Company

First place: American Shakespeare Center’s Blackfriars Playhouse, Staunton, AmericanShakespeareCenter.com, 877-682-4236

The world’s only re-creation of Shakespeare’s indoor theater is home to ASC’s resident company of actors who bring the Bard’s language and vision to life year-round. In addition to plays from Shakespeare’s canon, the troupe also presents more contemporary work, including a world premiere adaptation of by Jane Austen, on stage through June 9.

Second place: ShenanArts, Staunton, ShenanArts.org, 540-712-0001

Third place: Regional Center for the Performing Arts of Luray Inc., Luray, PerformingArtsLuray.org, 540-743-3311

Best Special Event Venue

First place: Cross Keys Barn, Harrisonburg, CrossKeysBarn.com, 540-820-1744

Its dramatic view of the Blue Ridge Mountains is the attraction for many couples who choose Cross Keys Barn as the venue for their wedding day. The 105-year-old barn, situated on a dairy farm, comprises 3,300 square feet and features a cathedral ceiling and the building’s original wood siding.

Second place: Merry Go Round Farm, Covington, MerryFarmers.com, 804-339-3434

Third place: Stover Hall, Luray, StoverHall.com, 540-742-1703