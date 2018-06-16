Arts, Culture & Entertainment: Central Region Winners 2018

× Expand Illustration by Shane Rebenshied

Best Annual Charity Event

First place: READ Art Show & Sale, Richmond, TNCS.org, 804-266-2494

This year marked the 10th annual READ Art Show & Sale hosted by the New Community School, which serves students with dyslexia and related learning disorders. The March event raised more than $100,000 through art sales and sponsorships to support students at both the middle and upper schools.

Second place: Richmond SPCA Fur Ball, Richmond, RichmondSPCA.org, 804-521-1300

Third place: Children’s Hospital Foundation Ball, Richmond, CHFBall.org, 804-228-5814

Best Art Event

First place: READ Art Show & Sale, Richmond, TNCS.org, 804-266-2494

More than 350 people attended the opening reception of the READ Art Show, which showcased a total of 478 works by 100 local and regional artists. The featured artist was LeeAnne Wright, a Richmond-based painter who earned her master’s degree in fine arts at VCU and owns the professional studio Yellow Door Art RVA.

Second place: Arts in the Park, Richmond, RichmondArtsInThePark.com

Third place: RVA First Fridays, Richmond, RVAFirstFridays.com

Best Art Gallery

First place: Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Richmond, VMFA.museum, 804-340-1405

Open through July 8 at VMFA is exhibition The Horse in Ancient Greek Art, which explores the role of the horse from legend to warfare, sport and transportation, and its representation in pottery, sculpture and coins. Upcoming exhibitions include Napoleon: Power and Splendor in June and Congo Masks: Masterpieces from Central Africa in November.

Second place: Glave Kocen Gallery, Richmond, GlaveKocenGallery.com, 804-358-1990

Third place: Quirk Gallery, Richmond, QuirkGallery.com, 804-340-6036

Best Charity

First place: Richmond SPCA, Richmond, RichmondSPCA.org, 804-521-1300

In March, the Richmond SPCA, founded in 1891, celebrated a milestone of 50,000 animal lives saved through adoption, rehabilitation, education and low-cost veterinary care. This represents more than 90 percent of animals entering the shelter since it became a no-kill operation in 2002, when it moved to its current location.

Second place: Passion Arts Foundation, Richmond, PassionAcademy.net, 804-412-8100

Third place: FeedMore, Richmond, FeedMore.org, 804-521-2500

Best Family Entertainment

First place: Maymont, Richmond, Maymont.org, 804-358-7166

This fall, the Gilded Age mansion at Maymont will celebrate its 125th anniversary. A new service at the estate is a private golf cart ride with a personal tour guide that allows guests to explore the 100-acre grounds—from the formal Italian garden featuring a fountain court to the Japanese garden that embraces natural landscape.

Second place: Science Museum of Virginia, Richmond, SMV.org, 804-864-1400

Third place: Amazement Square, Lynchburg, AmazementSquare.org, 434-845-1888

Best Food Festival

First place: Greek Festival, Richmond, GreekFestival.com, 804-358-5996

The drive-through at Richmond’s annual Greek Food Festival makes grabbing a bite of authentic favorites such as pastichio (baked meat and pasta) or moussaka (baked meat and eggplant) easy. On-site festivities include Greek dancing, a marketplace and tours of the sanctuary at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, which hosts the event. This year’s festival will be held May 31-June 3.

Second place: Broad Appétit, Richmond, BroadAppetit.com

Third place: Lebanese Food Festival, Glen Allen, StAnthonyMaroniteChurch.org, 804-270-7234

Best Movie Theater

First place: CinéBistro, Richmond, CineBistro.com, 804-864-0460

This theater combines elegant dining and craft cocktails with the classic movie-going experience. In addition to special events such as an Oscars viewing party, the theater also hosts Wine Down Wednesdays and a family series that admits guests under 21 for select pictures.

Second place: The Byrd Theatre, Richmond, ByrdTheatre.com, 804-353-9911

Third place: Bow Tie Cinemas Movieland at Boulevard Square, Richmond, BowTieCinemas.com, 804-354-6008

Best Museum

First place: Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Richmond, VMFA.museum, 804-340-1405

In October, the VMFA is launching an expanded and modernized version of its former Artmobile with VMFA on the Road. The mobile museum will bring art to communities statewide through rotating exhibits, interactive learning experiences and virtual reality tours.

Second place: Science Museum of Virginia, Richmond, SMV.org, 804-864-1400

Third place: Children's Museum of Richmond, Richmond, C-MOR.org, 804-474-7000

Best Music Venue

First place: The National, Richmond, TheNationalVa.com, 804-612-1900

The 1920s Italian Renaissance-style theater features seven full bars and one of the first V-DOSC acoustic sound systems installed in the country. It also houses a VIP lounge in the historic nursery—once sealed and then rediscovered by the Historic Richmond Foundation—which features hand-painted murals still visible on the walls. Upcoming performers include Dirty Heads, American Aquarium and The Neighbourhood.

Second place: Jefferson Theater, Charlottesville, JeffersonTheater.com, 434-245-4980

Third place: The Tin Pan, Richmond, TinPanRVA.com, 804-447-8189

Best Performing Arts Company

First place: Richmond Ballet, Richmond, RichmondBallet.com, 804-344-0906

Following the close of the season in May, Richmond Ballet goes on tour with Ballet West’s National Choreographic Festival in Salt Lake City, Utah. The company will be one of four from across America to join Ballet West in new works celebrating women choreographers and women artistic directors.

Second place: Virginia Repertory, Richmond, VirginiaRep.org, 804-282-2620

Third place: Passion Academy, Richmond, PassionAcademy.net, 804-412-8101

Best Special Event Venue

First place: Walden Hall, Reva, WaldenHall.com, 540-764-8000

One might not expect to attend a formal event on the patio of a saltwater pool, but it is one of a variety of indoor and outdoor event spaces available to reserve on the grounds of the bucolic bed and breakfast, Walden Hall (inspired by Henry David Throreau’s Walden). Another popular choice is the Banquet Barn—rustic, but dressed up with chandeliers and accommodating up to 200 guests.

Second place: Craddock Terry Hotel & Event Center, Lynchburg, CraddockTerryHotel.com, 434-455-1500

Third place: The Market at Grelen, Inc., Somerset, TheMarketAtGrelen.com, 540-672-7268