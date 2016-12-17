Shopping & Services: Shenandoah Valley Region Winners 2016

Best Accounting Firm

First Place: PB Mares, Harrisonburg, PBMares.com, 540-434-5975 Founded in 1963, PBMares offers accounting and consulting services to businesses primarily based in the Mid-Atlantic, with a few international clients as well. Service areas include tax planning and preparation, auditing and consulting for industries as varied as healthcare, hospitality, non-profit and construction and real estate. Second place: Didawick and Company, Staunton, Didawick.com, 540-855-0855 Third place: Raetz & Hawkins, Lexington, RaetzAndHawkins.com, 540-463-7121

Best Air Charter Service

First Place: Dynamic Aviation, Bridgewater, DynamicAviation.com, 540-828-6070 Dynamic Aviation is a Virginia-based company with international reach, operating 18 locations in five countries on three continents (including Southeast Asia and the Middle East), providing air services for private companies and federal agencies. Its fleet of more than 140 aircraft includes a selection of Gulfstream and Cessna jets, and the Bombardier Dash-8 (among others), for passenger charter. Second place: Eagle’s Nest Airport, Waynesboro, EaglesNest.aero, 540-943-4447

Best Antiques

First Place: The Factory Antique Mall, Verona, FactoryAntiqueMall.com, 540-248-1110 Rare board games, vintage gas pumps, antique cameras—whatever heirloom or artifact you seek, there is a good chance you’ll find it at one of the more than 200 vendors who rent booths at the Factory Antique Mall, the largest of its kind in the nation at more than 120,000 square feet. Second place: Duke’s Antiques Center, Lexington, 540-463-9511 Third place: Staunton Antique Center, Staunton, Facebook.com/StauntonAntiquesCenter, 540-324-2570

Best Architecture Firm

First Place: Frazier Associates, Staunton, FrazierAssociates.com, 540-886-6230 Though this year marks its 30th anniversary, the team at Frazier Associates has the combined experience of 70 years—experience it puts to good use in transforming industrial and commercial buildings into sleek lofts or revitalizing historic buildings, such as the Mimslyn Inn. Services include residential architecture, community design and historic preservation. Second place: Blue Ridge Architects, Harrisonburg, BlueRidgeArchitects.com, 540-437-1228 Third place: The Gaines Group, Harrisonburg, HarrisonburgArchitect.com, 540-437-0012

Best Automotive Repair Shop

First Place: Hershey Tire, Staunton, HersheyTire.com, 540-886-3438 A community mainstay for more than 50 years, Hershey Tire’s services range from the complex—such as diesel engine repairs or hose replacements—to preventive services, like oil changes and inspections. And of course, as the name suggests, it offers plenty of tires, by brands such as Bridgestone, Michelin and Goodyear. Second place: H & J Tires, Lexington, HJTires.com, 540-463-2178 Third place: Warehouse Auto Repair, Staunton, WarehouseAutoRepair.com, 540-213-1300

Best Book Store

First Place: Black Swan Books and Music, Staunton, BlackSwanStaunton.com, 540-712-0123 A sister store to the Richmond institution of the same name, Black Swan set up shop in 2012. The shop serves as “a place to buy and sell books and records, hear readings and music, bump into friends and find things you never knew you needed,” says owner James Cooke. Well said indeed. Second place: Books & Co., Toys, Too!, Lexington, 540-464-8697 Third place: Barnes & Noble, Harrisonburg, BarnesAndNoble.com, 540-432-3801

Best Bridal Boutique

First Place: Becky’s Bridal, Buena Vista, BeckysBridal.net, 540-261-3140 After you find the dress of your dreams (from a selection of designers such as Mon Cheri, Maggie Sottero and Essense of Australia) at Becky’s Bridal, you don’t have to worry about finding a tailor to get the perfect fit—the salon performs alterations on-site. The store has remained under the same ownership since its founding by Rebecca Fairchild in 1982. Second place: Bridal Impressions, Harrisonburg, Bridal-Impressions.com, 540-564-9622 Third place: White Dress by Greta Kay, Waynesboro, WhiteDressBridals.com, 540-447-4948

Best Car Dealer

First Place: McDonough Toyota, Staunton, MCDToyota.com, 540-886-6201 Opened in 1975, McDonough Toyota offers new and pre-owned options for popular models such as the Camry, Corolla and RAV-4, as well as pre-owned vehicles of a variety of other makes and models, including Ford and Chevrolet. The dealership, opened in 1975, also offers a lifetime warranty on engines. Second place: Valley Honda, Staunton, MyValleyHonda.com, 540-213-9000 Third place: Consumers Auto Warehouse, Staunton, CawCawCaw.com, 540-213-0202

Best Children’s Clothing Store

First Place: Once Upon a Child, Harrisonburg, OnceUponAChildHarrisonburg.com, 540-438-5607 A consignment shop specializing in children’s clothing, accessories, books and toys, the Harrisonburg franchise of Once Upon A Child opened in 2010. Along with selling items, the shop buys them, too—check its Facebook page for announcements. Second place: Baby’s First Gifts, Lexington, BabysFirstGifts.com, 540-464-1522 Third place: Kimberly’s, Winchester, Kimberlys.biz, 540-662-2195

Best Cosmetic Surgery Practice

First Place: Asfa Plastic Surgery & Medical Spa, Harrisonburg, AsfaPlasticSurgery.com, 540-432-0303 Originally opened in Baltimore, Asfa Plastic Surgery & Medical Center moved to Harrisonburg in 2008, offering the region’s only facility overseen by a board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon. Dr. Asfa performs a full range of procedures, including face lifts, tummy tucks and CoolSculpting, a noninvasive treatment that removes fat from specific areas. Second place: Stephen D. Keefe, MD, ENT and Facial Cosmetic Surgery, Fishersville, DrKeefeENT.com, 540-245-7027 Third place: Dr. James Whitney, Whitney Oral & Facial Surgery, Harrisonburg, WhitneySurgery.com, 540-437-1230

Best Cycle Shop

First Place: Black Dog Bike, Staunton, BlackDogBikes.com, 540-887-8700 When Black Dog Bike owner James Burris moved to Staunton and realized there wasn’t a cycle shop in town, he says he “knew we had to give it a go.” Now, a decade later, the shop is “still rolling strong.” Black Dog sells replacement parts, and aims to complete repairs in 24 hours or fewer. It also stocks bicycle brands like Specialized, Cannondale and Scott. Second place: Shenandoah Bicycle Company, Harrisonburg, ShenandoahBicycle.com, 540-437-9000 Third place: Mole Hill Bikes, Dayton, MoleHillBikes.com, 540-879-2011

Best Day Spa

First Place: Breezy Hill Day Spa, Staunton, BeezyHillDaySpa.com, 540-886-0887 Housed in a Victorian-era home a stone’s throw from Staunton’s historic downtown, the 10-year-old Breezy Hill Day Spa specializes in massages (including therapeutic, deep tissue and reflexology), as well as hot and cold stone massages. Also on the menu are facials, chemical peels, nail services and spray tans. Second place: Beauty Spa, Harrisonburg, BeautySpaOnline.com, 540-564-1925 Third place: Tres Bella Day Spa and Boutique, Front Royal, TresBellaSpa.com, 540-635-2255

Best Dental Practice

First Place: Front Royal Dental Care, Front Royal, FrontRoyalDentalCare.com, 540-635-4567 Drs. Daisy and Frederick Broadhead—the brother-sister duo of Front Royal Dental Care—were named among “America’s Best Young Dentists: 40 Under 40” by dental professional magazine Incisal Edge. The pair earned the nomination for their commitment to “respecting patients’ time.” Their practice focuses on general dentistry, including cleanings, dental implants and treating and diagnosing periodontal disease. Second place: Brown & Sutt PLLC, Harrisonburg, 540-434-2102 Third place: Dental Health Associates, Verona, MyDentalHealthAssociates.com, 540-248-2500

Best Dermatology Practice

First Place: Blue Ridge Dermatology, Waynesboro, BlueRidgeDermatology.net, 540-949-6934 Dr. Cynthia Dent, Dr. Keith Knoell and Dr. Ines Soukoulis make up the team at Blue Ridge Dermatology, whose specialties include geriatric dermatology, psoriasis, facial peels, nail and hair disorders, and pediatric dermatology. The main office is in Waynesboro, but a satellite office treats patients in Lexington. Second place: Harrisonburg Dermatology, Harrisonburg, HarrisonburgDermatology.com, 540-433-8700 Third place: Savola Aesthetic Dermatology, Fishersville, SavolaDermatology.com, 540-451-2833

Best Event Planning Company

First Place: Six Star Events, Winchester, SixStarEventsLLC.com, 540-773-3306 In many ways, Six Star Events is a one-stop-shop. Along with providing planning services since 2009, owner Kim James has been catering and staffing events since 2002. The company plans weddings, cocktail parties, galas and corporate events, among others. Second place: Merry Go Round Farm, Covington, 804-339-3434 Third place: The Faded Poppy, Waynesboro, TheFadedPoppy.com, 540-448-0187

Best Eye Care Provider

First Place: Rockingham Eye Physicians and Associates, P.C., Harrisonburg, RockinghamEyePhysicians.com, 540-433-2485 The team of optometrists and ophthalmologists at Rockingham Eye Physicians and Associates will walk members of your entire family through the optical evaluation process, from exams and contact lens fittings to more complicated procedures, like laser refractive surgery and treating glaucoma or retinal disorders. The business opened in 1975. Second place: Eye One, Staunton, EyeOneVa.com, 540-213-7720 Third place: My Eye Doctor, Harrisonburg, MyEyeDr.com, 540-442-7742

Best Financial Planning Firm

First Place: Edward Jones, Sarah R. Fowler, Staunton, EdwardJones.com, 540-885-5630 “I got into the business because my father was a CPA. He died at 55 and left a trust that my mom is still living off of 28 years later,” says financial advisor Sarah Fowler. “I had always been interested, and it showed me how you can protect your family even after you’re gone.” Fowler specializes in retirement planning, estate planning and saving for college. Second place: Edward Jones, Lexington, EdwardJones.com, 540-463-1999

Best Fine Jewelry Store

First Place: James McHone Jewelry, Harrisonburg, McHoneJewelry.com, 540-433-1833 James McHone Jewelry is a diamond lover’s best friend. The store specializes in the glamorous stones, particularly of the estate and antique variety—think art deco brooches and Victorian-era engagement rings. The 34-year-old shop buys and sells jewelry, provides repairs and appraisals, and also designs custom pieces. Second place: H. L Lang & Co. Jewelers, Staunton, HLLang.com, 540-885-1275 Third place: Crown Jeweler’s, Staunton, CrownLTD.net, 540-885-0653

Best Florist

First Place: Honey Bee Florist, Staunton, HoneyBeesFlorist.com, 540-887-1221 “I wanted to start a strictly custom floral shop, where the customer’s story and visions for their events were realized by a one-off creation,” says Honey Bee Florist owner Melissa Swan. “I had had to follow picture books from wire services for so many years.” The shop creates one-of-a-kind arrangements for any occasion. Second place: University Florist, Lexington, UniversityFloristLexVa.com, 540-463-6080 Third place: Rask Florist, Staunton, RaskFlorist.com, 540-886-3451

Best Gift Shop

First Place: LTD 7, Staunton, LTD7Online.com, 540-294-0036 Southern, rustic and eclectic, LTD 7 has been selling new, vintage and repurposed wares for fans in Staunton since opening two years ago (it also has an online store for its far-flung fans). Here, you will find a decorative bird’s nest complete with speckled eggs; painted pass-it-along platters for dinner parties; and boho peasant dresses perfect for summer cookouts. Second place: SoLace Studios Fine Handcrafts, Elkton, SoLaceInc.com, 540-298-5222 Third place: Artful Gifts L.L.C., Staunton, ArtfulGifts.biz, 540-414-1812

Best Hair Salon

First Place: The Studio Hair Salon & Day Spa, Harrisonburg, TheStudioHairSalon.com, 540-434-8188 The Studio Hair Salon & Day Spa is a one-stop shop for high glamour, offering services for hair (including cuts, colors and texture services), nails and skin, as well as massages and makeup application. Bridal party makeup can be done on-site or at the salon. The salon's products include bareMinerals, Dermalogica and OPI. Second place: Tease Hair Design, Staunton, 540-885-1550 Third place: Encore Salon 215 Spa, Lexington, Salon215DaySpa.com, 540-464-4215

Best Home Builder

First Place: Sustainable Homes Inc., Front Royal, SustainableHomesVa.com, 540-631-5001 Clint Pierpont, owner of Sustainable Homes, Inc., describes his company’s mission as a simple one: provide comfort, quality and durability. The six-year-old operation specializes in constructing sustainable, energy efficient homes. Along with building from the ground up, Sustainable Homes offers remodeling and repair services. Second place: Welsh Construction, Lexington, WelshConstruction.com, 540-464-1008 Third place: Herr & Company, Harrisonburg, HerrInc.com, 540-437-1683

Best Hospital

First Place: Augusta Health, Fishersville, AugustaHealth.com, 540-332-4000 More than 225 active, full-time physicians, 2,000 staff members and 800 volunteers keep Augusta Health going. A community hospital opened in 1994, August Health receives more than 12,000 admissions each year, and more than 60,000 emergency visits. The hospital includes a cancer center, affiliated with Duke Health, that provides screenings, chemo and radiation therapy, and performs clinical trials. Second place: Sentara RMH Medical Center, Harrisonburg, RMHOnline.com, 540-689-1000 Third place: Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, ValleyHealthLink.com, 540-536-8000

Best Independent Home Décor Store

First Place: LTD 7, Staunton, LTD7Online.com, 540-294-0036 The last couple of years have been big for LTD 7. In June of 2015, the shop opened a second location on Rowe Road, also in Staunton, and in March of this year, purchased and re-opened Grandma’s Bait, a popular children’s boutique. Goods at the vibrant boutique include cheeky dishtowels with phrases like “Cupcakes are just flamboyant muffins,” and chic rustic lanterns. Second place: Cherish Every Moment, Staunton, 540-292-5365 Third place: Southern Girls, Lexington, SouthernGirlsSVA.com, 540-464-3500

Best Independent School

First Place: Stuart Hall School, Staunton, StuartHallSchool.org, 540-885-0356 Named after Flora Cooke Stuart, headmistress of the school from 1880 to 1899 and wife of J.E.B Stuart, Stuart Hall first opened its doors in 1844 as the Virginia Female Institute. Today, the co-ed school has more than 300 enrolled students in grades K-12, and offers 14 AP and advanced classes for students in grades 10-12. Second place: Fishburne Military School, Waynesboro, Fishburne.org, 800-946-7773 Third place: Eastern Mennonite High School, Harrisonburg, EasternMennoniteSchool.org, 540-236-6000

Best Interior Design Firm

First Place: PJ Designs, Woodstock, PJDesignsVa.com, 540-459-8307 Pat Koch, who, with Roxane Evans, co-owns PJ Designs, describes the spaces they design as “custom, classy and fabulous.” A full service residential and commercial design firm, PJ Designs works with clients across the country. Preferred furniture lines include Sherrill and the MT Company’s Miles Talbott Collection. Second place: Cherish Every Moment, Staunton, 540-885-1009 Third place: Southern Girls, Lexington, SouthernGirlsVa.com, 540-464-3500

Best Kitchen Design Firm

First Place: Classic Kitchen and Bath, Harrisonburg, ClassicKitchens.com, 540-437-1990 Classic Kitchen is a one-stop shop for kitchen and bath remodels, taking projects from conception through installation and completion. Classic Kitchen’s product lines include River Run and Danver Stainless Steel for cabinetry, Wilsonart and Dupont Surfaces for countertops, and appliances from Maytag, KitchenAid and Whirlpool. Second place: Absolute Kitchens, Woodstock, Absolute-Kitchens.com, 540-459-2250 Third place: Fashion Floors & Cabinets, Lexington, FashionFloorsAndCabinets.com, 540-464-1422

Best Landscaping Company

First Place: Fine Earth LLC, Harrisonburg, FineEarthLLC.com, 540-432-7977 Chad Layman, owner of Fine Earth, LLC, grew up mowing lawns, and opened his landscaping business 20 years ago, right after graduating from college. He provides services both commercial (working with clients such as James Madison University and local hospitals) and residential, maintaining two full time crews each performing landscaping and maintenance. Second place: Fort Valley Nursery, Woodstock, FortValleyNursery.com, 540-459-5151 Third place: Staunton Plant Company, Staunton, StauntonPlant.com, 540-885-1292

Best Law Firm

First Place: Timberlake, Smith, Thomas & Moses, P.C., Staunton, TSTM.com, 540-885-1517 Among 70-year-old Timberlake, Smith, Thomas & Moses’ specialties is providing legal counsel to businesses, healthcare providers and banks. Other practice areas include trusts and estates for individuals, and real estate and land use for businesses and individuals alike. Through its Education Law Group, the firm has provided counsel to more than 20 school boards and individual institutions throughout Virginia. Second place: Mann, Vita and Elrod Law Firm, Lexington, MVELaw.com, 540-463-7119 Third place: Wharton, Aldhizer and Weaver, PLC, Harrisonburg, WAWLaw.com, 540-434-0316

Best Massage Therapy Group

First Place: Healing Therapies Bodyworks, Lexington, 540-464-4325 Healing Therapies Bodyworks specializes in orthopedic, clinical massages, focusing primarily on specific medical issues. The business, going into its sixth year in Lexington, helps clients manage existing conditions and prolong the need for surgery, and prevent new problems. Second place: Cedar Stone Spa, Harrisonburg, CedarStoneSpa.com, 540-437-0411 Third place: Breezy Hill Day Spa, Staunton, BreezyHillDaySpa.com, 540-886-0887

Best Med Spa

First Place: Asfa Plastic Surgery & Medical Spa, Harrisonburg, AsfaPlasticSurgery.com, 540-432-0303 Along with licensed medical aesthetician Marnie Godfrey, Dr. Asfa provides the most in-demand noninvasive procedures, including Botox, Juvederm, Kybella and microdermabrasion and chemical peels. The practice also offers fat injections, liposuction, and personalized facials. Second place: L’Idee Medical Spa & Primary Care Center, Harrisonburg, LIdeeMedicalSpa.com, 540-437-1296 Third place: Savola Aesthetic Dermatology Center, Fishersville, SavolaDermatology.com, 540-451-2833

Best Men’s Clothing Store

First Place: Alvin-Dennis, Lexington, AlvinDennis.com, 540-463-5383 This year, Simply Southern joined Alvin-Dennis’s family of preppy chic labels. Also on the racks are Sperry, Vineyard Vines, Peter-Blair and Barbour. In business for more than half a century, the shop also carries a large selection of merchandise for Washington and Lee and VMI, and formalwear. Second place: Bell’s Clothing, Winchester, BellsFineClothing.com, 540-667-1430 Third place: Belk, Harrisonburg, Belk.com, 540-434-4477

Best Men’s Haircut

First Place: Buck’s Barber Shop, Lexington, 540-463-7468 Co-owner Kodi Curner describes Buck’s as “an old school shop,” a fitting characterization for a place that’s been cutting hair for more than 60 years. The staff of three offers $13 haircuts for adults, $10 haircuts for 6- 12-year-olds, and $7 haircuts for kids under 5 years old. Second place: Omar’s Hair Salon & Barber Shop, Harrisonburg, OmarsHairSalon.com, 540-282-2575 Third place: N2Hair Barber and Styling Salon, Harrisonburg, N2HairBarberAndStylingSalon.com, 540-434-4844

Best Orthodontic Practice

First Place: Ashley Orthodontics, Waynesboro, AshleyOrtho.com, 540-883-0401 At Ashley Orthodontics, customer comfort is crucial. The practice makes a point of keeping wait times to a minimum, and skips the goopy process of taking impressions by doing them digitally. The practice, consisting of Dr. Chanda Ashley and her team of assistants and office staff, offers traditional metal braces as well as ceramic braces for children and adults, and Invisalign for adults and teens. Second place: Dr. A. B. Hammond, PC , Lexington, CMYSmile.com, 540-463-7744 Third place: Bluestone Orthodontics, Harrisonburg, BluestoneOrthodontics.com, 540-433-1060

Best Outdoor Outfitter

First Place: Walkabout Outfitter, Harrisonburg, WalkaboutOutfitter.com, 540-434-9900 Walkabout Outfitter doesn’t just equip outdoorsmen (though with gear by brands such as Osprey, Patagonia and Klean Kanteen, it’s something they do well). The shop also regularly hosts adventurers who speak about their experiences exploring distant locales. Second place: Wilderness Adventure, Staunton, WildernessAdv.com, 540-885-3200 Third place: Rockfish Gap Outfitters, Waynesboro, RockfishGapOutfitters.com, 540-943-1461

Best Pediatric Practice

First Place: Augusta Pediatrics, Fishersville, UVAHealth.com, 540-932-0980 Augusta Pediatrics knows that life with children is anything but predictable, which is why the practice welcomes walk-ins for minor ailments during regular hours and can provide evening hours on an as-needed basis. It also offers three waiting rooms: one for sick children, one for well children and one for babies. Among the practice’s specialties are pediatric pulmonology and sleep medicine. Second place: Bluestone Pediatrics, Harrisonburg, BlueStonePediatrics.com, 540-437-4800 Third place: Harrisonburg Pediatrics, Harrisonburg, HarrisonburgPediatrics.com, 540-434-3004

Best Pet Boarding

First Place: Rainbow Springs Kennels, Staunton, RainbowSpringsKennel.com, 540-885-7846 Located on a 45-acre farm a stone’s throw from Staunton, Rainbow Springs Kennels aims to be your pet’s “home away from home,” says co-owner Peg Carty. The 20-year-old kennel has heated floors and central air to keep pets comfortable year-round, and a covered outdoor area so pets can go outside for their twice daily runs even in inclement weather. Second place: Augusta Valley Animal Hospital, Staunton, AugustaValleyAnimal.com, 504-324-3830 Third place: Cedarcrest Animal Clinic, Fishersville, CedarCrestVet.net, 540-943-7577

Best Photographer

First Place: Monica Wilson Photography, Staunton, MonicaWilsonPhotography.com, 540-430-1010 Monica Wilson focuses primarily on senior portraits, family portraits and wedding photography. One of her favorite parts of the job? “Bringing the best out of people,” and making them feel confident, she says. The studio’s location right by the Staunton Train Station (under the Sears Bridge) provides a great backdrop. Second place: Sera Petras Photography, Staunton, SeraPetras.com, 917-576-3964 Third place: Kevin Remington Photography, Lexington, KevinRemington.com, 540-817-6699

Best Physical Therapy

First Place: Advantage Physical Therapy & Sports Performance, Harrisonburg, AdvantagePTSP.com, 540-434-1200 Part of the national Drayer Network, Advantage specializes in sports performance, including sports medicine, TMJ rehab, running injuries and concussion management. Among the draws to the 15-year-old clinic, says manager Michael Wilburn, is that “people get in quickly, and clients feel that they are treated well.” Second place: Barren Ridge Physical Therapy, Fishersville, BarrenRidgePT.com, 540-949-5383 Third place: Synergy Rehab and Wellness, Verona, SynergyRehabAndWellness.com, 540-416-0530

Best Real Estate Firm

First Place: Kline May Realty, Harrisonburg, KlineMay.com, 540-437-3500 “Residential real estate sales have very little to do with ‘sales,’ and everything to do with service,” says principal broker Karl Waizecker. Buyers and sellers can find information online, “but they still need experienced professionals to guide them through the process.” The firm has four offices in the Shenandoah region. Second place: J.F. Brown Real Estate, Lexington, JFBrownRealEstate.com, 540-464-1776 Third place: Funkhouser Real Estate Group, Harrisonburg, FunkhouserGroup.com, 540-434-2400

Best Shoe Store

First Place: The Sole Source, Harrisonburg, TheSoleSource.net, 540-564-2668 As an avid hiker, owner Keith Trevett knows well the problems that come with ill-fitting shoes on the trail. Even if the only hike you’ll be taking is between the office and home, the Sole Source provides comfortable and versatile shoes from brands like Dansko, Birkenstock, Alegria and Darn Tough, for hiking the Appalachian Trail or just walking to the board room. Second place: Design At Nine, Staunton, Facebook.com/DesignAtNine, 540-886-0060 Third place: Wilkins’ ShoeCenter, Inc., Winchester, WilkinsShoe.com, 540-667-5600

Best Shopping Area/Mall

First Place: Valley Mall, Harrisonburg, TheValleyMall.com, 540-433-1797 Ulta Beauty opened in fall 2015, joining the mall’s more than 50 other stores, including Bath & Body Works, Old Navy and Yankee Candle (and notably a restaurant and pub called the Tilted Kilt). There is fun here for kids, too—Valley Mall features a four-horse carousel and rides for its youngest shoppers. Second place: Downtown Staunton, Staunton, StauntonDowntown.org, 540-332-3867 Third place: Apple Blossom Mall, Winchester, Simon.com, 540-665-0201

Best Sporting Goods Store

First Place: Dick’s Sporting Goods, Harrisonburg, DicksSportingGoods.com, 540-433-1268 Dick’s Sporting Goods has a huge stock of sports equipment, apparel and gear with an array of brands that may be overwhelming to navigate in-store. Luckily, Harrisonburg’s location now permits you to choose your items online and pick them up within two hours, making the process that much simpler. Second place: Dominion Outdoors, Fishersville, DominionOutdoors.com, 540-337-9218 Third place: Walkabout Outfitter, Lexington, WalkaboutOutfitter.com, 540-464-4453

Best Veterinary Hospital

First Place: Westwood Animal Hospital, Staunton, WestwoodAH.com, 540-337-6200 Westwood Animal Hospital is home to 11 veterinarians trained to treat animals from barn cats to cattle, offering farm calls for their more sizable clients. Earlier this year, original owner Dr. Don Cromer’s son, Dr. Mike Cromer, who has worked at Westwood alongside his father since 1990, purchased the hospital. Second place: Augusta Valley Animal Hospital, Staunton, AugustaValleyAnimal.com, 540-324-3830 Third place: Ashby Animal Clinic, Harrisonburg, AshbyAnimalClinic.com, 540-433-9174

Best Wedding Venue

First Place: Merry Go Round Farm, Covington, 804-339-3434 Merry Go Round Farm has been in Jacob Wright’s family for more than 250 years, but the idea to open it up as a wedding venue came in 2011. It would be hard to find a more scenic spot, with its 18th-century log cabin, a converted barn, gardens, mountain views and even peacocks roaming the landscape. Second place: CrossKeys Vineyard, Mount Crawford, CrossKeysVineyards.com, 540-234-0505 Third place: Khimaira Farm, Luray, EventsAtTheFarm.com, 540-743-4628

Best Women’s Clothing Store

First Place: Artful Gifts LLC, Staunton, ArtfulGifts.biz, 540-414-1812 Most people know how to knit or maybe even crochet a little, but Lisa and Jim Jacenich prefer felting—the process of making fabric with wool, soap and hot water. The full-time fiber artists started Artful Gifts LLC in 2008, using wool from freshly-shorn sheep to create one-of-a-kind dresses, blouses, jackets and more. Second place: Fashion Gallery, Verona, FashionGalleryVa.com, 540-248-4292 Third place: The Yellow Button, Harrisonburg, ShopTheYellowButton.com, 540-801-8110