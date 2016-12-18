Shopping & Services: Northern Region Winners 2016

Best Accounting Firm

First place: Campbell, Veltri & Clark PLC, Chantilly, CVCCPA.com, 703-631-4094 Campbell, Veltri & Clark, PLC provides businesses services, including litigation support, business valuation and QuickBooks, plus a range of tax services and financial and estate planning. Check out the monthly newsletter for articles on topics like last minute tax filing tips and 10 facts about capital gains and losses. Second place: MillerMusmar, Reston, MillerMusmar.com, 703-437-8877 Third place: Scheulen, Patchett & Edwards, P.C., Warrenton, ScheulenPatchett.com, 540-347-5144

Best Air Charter Service

First place: Chantilly Air, Manassas, ChantillyAir.com, 703-361-8253 Chantilly Air started with a single jet corporate flight operation 25 years ago; today, the company has grown its fleet to six aircraft (including five Learjets) that are housed in a 70,000-square-foot hangar at Manassas Regional Airport. An FAA Part 145 Repair Station, Chantilly’s technicians also maintain and service privately-owned aircraft. Second place: MartinAir, Dulles, FlyMartinAir.com, 703-419-5400 Third place: MetropolitanJets, Manassas, MetropolitanJets.com, 703-530-6299

Best Antiques

First place: Baileywyck Antiques, Middleburg, BaileywyckAntiques.com, 908-313-4441 Located in a 4,000-square-foot converted barn, Baileywyck Antiques carries antiques ranging from artwork and light fixtures to textiles and equestrian items. Owner Lisa Vella travels around the country gathering items, which she sells here and at Baileywyck’s pop-up gallery in Bethesda, Maryland. Second place: Iron Horse Antiques, Manassas, 703-335-6676 Third place: Old Lucketts Store, Leesburg, LuckettStore.com, 703-779-0268

Best Architecture

First place: Clites Architects PC, Middleburg, ClitesArchitects.com, 540-687-7019 Clites Architects, a four-person firm celebrating its fifth anniversary this year, focuses primarily on single-family residential architecture. “We deeply care about client engagement for the entire process,” says principal Timothy Clites, “from design through construction to move in.” Other projects have public and private libraries, stables and barns. Second place: Hinckley, Shepherd & Norden Architects, Warrenton, HSNAIA.com, 540-347-4232 Third place: Loveless & Porter, Manassas, LovelessPorterArchitects.com, 703-368-1600

Best Automotive Repair Shop

First place: Olde Towne Auto Repair, Manassas, OTAR.MechanicNet.com, 703-368-0477 With its “Peace of Mind” warranty, Olde Town Auto Repair guarantees its services and repairs for one year or 12,000 miles. Customers can check out the MyCar section of the website to keep tabs on the services they’ve had done and note when they’re due for their next appointment. Second place: Piedmont Tire & Auto, Haymarket, PiedmontTireandAuto.com, 571-445-3380 Third place: Joe’s Service Center, Warrenton, 540-347-7796

Best Book Store

First place: Richard McKay Used Books, Inc., Manassas, McKayUsedBooks.biz, 703-361-9042 Looking for that hard-to-find out of print novel? McKay’s Used Books is a good place to start. The shop accepts items for trade or cash every day. In addition to books in every genre, including comic books and graphic novels, the shop accepts DVDs and BlueRays, and audio books on CD or cassette. Second place: Prospero’s Books, Manassas, ProsperosBooksVa.com, 703-257-7895 Third place: Reston’s Used Book Shop, Reston, RestonsUsedBookShop.com, 703-435-9772

Best Bridal Boutique

First place: Blush Bridal Boutique, Haymarket, BlushBridalBoutique.com, 703-753-8303 The team at Blush Bridal knows that the perfect dress is equal parts fit and style, which is why they take the time to find out not only your desired silhouette, but how you envision yourself on your big day—be it princess, starlet, or something in between. Designers include Casablanca, Justin Alexander and Eve of Milady. Second place: Amy’s Bridal Boutique, Manassas, AmysBridalBoutique.com, 703-490-2697 Third place: Labella Bridal, Occoquan, LaBellaBridalBoutique.com, 703-494-2929

Best Car Dealer

First place: Pohanka Lexus of Chantilly, Chantilly, PohankaLexusChantilly.com, 703-968-9100 The Pohanka Automotive Group has been around for just short of a century—for the last 24 years, Pohanka Lexus of Chantilly has been selling and leasing new and certified pre-owned models of the luxury vehicle, including sought-after models like the LS, RX and IS. The Pohanka network also owns dealerships for Mercedes-Benz and Honda, among others. Second place: Miller Toyota, Manassas, MillerToyota.com, 866-868-3160 Third place: Country Chevrolet, Warrenton, CountryChevroletVa.com, 540-347-9000

Best Children’s Clothing Store

First place: Small Change, Reston, SmallChangesConsignment.com, 703-437-7730 Who knows the needs of a young child better than a mother? Such was the ethos behind Small Change, which was founded by a trio of young mothers—Susann Gerstein, Kathy Paolini and Margaret Johnson—in 1981. The store carries clothes on consignment for babies up to teens. More than 1,000 families consign with the store. Second place: Bellies & Babies, Alexandria, BelliesBabies.com, 703-518-8909 Third place: Little Lords and Ladies, Chantilly, LLALNoVa.com, 703-488-9948

Best Cosmetic Surgery Practice

First place: Austin-Weston Center for Plastic Surgery, Reston, Austin-Weston.com, 703-893-6168 Combined, the surgeons at the Austin-Weston Center have more than 60 years of experience. They focus on cosmetic surgery almost exclusively, including breast augmentations, liposuction and neck lifts. A new overnight suite for patients is currently under construction, and should be open by the end of the year. Second place: Loudoun Center for Plastic Surgery and Dermatology, Ashburn, LoudounCenterForPlasticSurgery.com, 703-726-1175 Third place: Center for Plastic Surgery, Annandale, CPSDocs.com, 703-560-2850

Best Cycle Shop

First place: Bikenetic, Falls Church, Bikenetic.com, 703-534-7433 After more than a decade of working in the bike biz, Bikenetic owner Jan Feuchtner opened his own store in 2011, a move that proved to be a wise one. The shop has grown so much that last year, it moved to its current 4,000-square-foot space on the city’s east side. The store carries bicycles for both recreation and competition. Second place: Green Lizard Cycling, Herndon, GreenLizardCycling.com, 703-707-2453 Third place: Spokes, Etc., Vienna, SpokesEtc.com, 703-281-2004

Best Day Spa

First place: Spa Minerale at Lansdowne Resort, Leesburg, LansdowneResort.com, 703-729-8400 Spa Minerale offers services for the whole family. The young spa-goers menu (ages 13-17) includes mini-manis and facials, and the gentlemen’s menu includes grooming services like mustache and beard trims. The spa’s many massage options include hot stone, aromatherapy and even one for mothers-to-be. Mineral wraps and skincare treatments, including a professional peel, are also available. Second place: Elizabeth Arden Red Door Spa, Fairfax, RedDoorSpas.com, 703-968-2922 Third place: Poplar Springs Inn & Spa, Warrenton, PoplarSpringsInn.com, 540-252-5791

Best Dental Practice

First place: Metropolitan Dental Centre, Fairfax, FairfaxVirginiaCosmeticDentist.com, 703-503-5031 Dr. Dan Kelliher at Metropolitan Dental Care specializes in cosmetic, restorative and implant dentistry. He has a particular affinity for full dental makeovers, tackling not only the aesthetics of the teeth (like whitening or veneers), but also chewing and phonetics, coming together to reconstruct or rehabilitate the entire mouth. Second place: Optimal Dental Center, Fairfax, OptimalDentalCenter.com, 703-226-2222 Third place: Sentz, Griffin & Tudor, Warrenton, SentzGriffinTudor.com, 540-347-4154

Best Dermatology Practice

First place: Cosmetic Dermatology Center, McLean, Cosmetic-Dermatology-Center.com, 703-827-8600 “My philosophy is that I only offer procedures which I feel are safe and effective enough that I would have them done too,” says Dr. Nicole Hayre, who founded Cosmetic Dermatology Center in 2003. The boutique practice offers general dermatology treatment, but primarily focuses on cosmetic dermatology, including microdermabrasion, fillers and chemical peels. Second place: Loudoun Dermatology Associates, Leesburg, LoudounDerm.com, 703-723-7171 Third place: Warrenton Dermatology & Skin Therapy Center, WarrentonDermatology.com, 540-341-1900

Best Event Planning Company

First place: Grit & Grace, Leesburg, GritAndGraceInc.com, 703-887-2457 Formerly known as Events in the City, Grit & Grace rebranded in January 2016, taking inspiration from a quote from co-owner Laura Ritchie’s mother’s diary—“I’d like to live my life with grit and grace.” The 8-year-old firm consists of a team of four, specializing in event planning, mentoring small businesses, and consulting and styling for photoshoots. Second place: Simplicity Events by Johanna, Warrenton, SimplicityEventsOnline.com, 703-398-7617 Third place: Middleburg Events, MiddleburgEventsStudio.com, 540-687-5282

Best Eye Care Provider

First place: The Eyewear Gallery at Reston Town Center, Reston, Eyeware-Gallery.com, 703-709-5400 Dr. Dawn Devaney Gammon founded the Eyewear Gallery in 2008, with the aim of bringing together her 10 years-plus of experience practicing optometry and her passion for fashion. The practice’s mantra is “like a fine work of art, every face deserves a fabulous frame!” Services include eye exams and fittings for and evaluations of contact lenses. Second place: Ashburn Eye Care, AshburnEyeCare.com, 703-726-0005 Third place: Dr. Robert Bass, Manassas, Cus2C.com, 703-361-4161

Best Financial Planning Firm

First place: United Capital Financial Advisers, Great Falls, UnitedCP.com, 703-759-7007 “We help our clients make better financial decisions by bringing understanding to the emotional and financial issues they are dealing with throughout their lives,” says United Capital Financial Advisers’ managing director Stan Corey. His book The Divorce Dance, breaks down everything you need to know about the financial intricacies of ending a marriage and is among Amazon’s top selling family law books. Second place: Edelman Financial, Fairfax, RicEdelman.com, 703-818-0800 Third place: Edward Jones, Reston, EdwardJones.com, 703-860-4538

Best Fine Jewelry Store

First place: Ketterman’s Jewelers, Leesburg, Kettermans.com, 703-777-0033 Ketterman’s in-house design studio helps customers repurpose heirloom jewelry into more current pieces and provides repair and restoration services. The store also offers gemstone matching and replacement, professional cleaning, and custom-designed pieces. Lines carried include Pandora, Brighton and Ivanka Trump. Second place: Ashby Jeweler, Manassas, AshbyJewelers.com, 703-368-4653 Third place: Aspen Jewelry Designs, Herndon, AspenDesigns.net, 703-713-6882

Best Florist

First place: Flower Gallery of Manassas, FlowerGalleryManassas.com, 703-361-5186 Last March marked the 40th anniversary for Flower Gallery of Manassas, where its team of florists takes a hands-on approach, working with clients to pinpoint their vision for floral design. Along with floral arrangements for weddings, holidays, banquets and more, the shop offers a wide variety of gifts and a selection of Hallmark products. Second place: Karin’s Florist, Vienna, KarinsFlorist.com, 703-281-4141 Third place: Mayflowers, Reston, MayflowersReston.com, 703-709-1200

Best Gift Shop

First place: The Things I Love, Manassas, TheThingsILoveManassas.com, 703-335-7711 This year, the shop will add a men’s section to its collection of jewelry, women’s accessories and home goods. The nearly 20-year-old store sees the arrival of new and eclectic merchandise daily, ranging from ironing water and teapots to throw pillows and candleholders. Second place: Allyssa Bryn, Manassas, AllyssBryn.com, 703-365-0714 Third place: Gift Shop at INOVA Loudoun Hospital, Leesburg, Facebook.com/TheLadiesBoard, 703-858-6663

Best Hair Salon

First place: Salon Lou, Warrenton, 540-216-7900 First opened in July 2015, Salon Lou’s four stylists provide cuts for men and women, foils, color retouches, Brazilian blowouts and a full complement of nail services. The salon’s vibe is lively with upbeat music in the background and a rustic décor. Retail offerings include products from Label M, ColorProof and Moroccanoil. Second place: Maude Salon, Herndon, MaudeHair.com, 703-464-5880 Third place: Salon Emage Day Spa, Warrenton, SalonEmage.com, 540-341-4052

Best Home Builder

First place: Charles R. Wood Builders, Manassas, CharlesWoodBuilders.com, 703-368-5260 Along with commercial and residential work—both construction and renovation—Charles R. Wood Builders also does the delicate work of conducting repairs for insurance claims. Other services include building decks, renovating garages and basements, sheet rock installation, and remodeling. The company was founded in 1978 by Charles Wood, a Korean War veteran. Second place: B&L Builders, Warrenton, BAndLBuildersInc.com, 540-428-7062 Third place: Toll Brothers, Haymarket, TollBrothers.com, 703-753-4842

Best Hospital

First place: Inova Fairfax Hospital, Falls Church, Inova.org, 703-776-4001 In January of this year, Inova opened its new Women’s Hospital and its new Children’s Hospital on its Falls Church campus. The Women’s Hospital (where more than 11,000 babies are delivered each year) includes 22 labor and delivery suites and a 75-bed NICU. The Children’s Hospital includes a 16-bed pediatric cardiac unit and a 48-bed medical/surgical unit. Second place: Virginia Hospital Center, Arlington, VirginiaHospitalCenter.com, 703-558-5000 Third place: Inova Loudoun Hospital, Leesburg, Inova.org, 703-858-6000

Best Independent Home Décor Store

First place: The Things I Love, Manassas, TheThingsILoveManassas.com, 703-335-7711 “I display merchandise like it is in a home and not a store,” says owner Joanne Wunderly. “People always come in for decorating ideas, and want to know the paint colors and wall paper patterns.” The store sells hand restored furniture and a wide array of home accessories, and offers shoppers a tearoom for post- or mid-shopping refreshment. Second place: Warrenton Décor, Warrenton, WarrentonDecor.com, 540-347-1020 Third place: The Nest Egg, Fairfax, ShopTheNestEgg.com, 703-988-0944

Best Independent School

First place: Highland School, Warrenton, HighlandSchool.org, 540-878-2700 A Highland School education is rooted in what it calls the “Five Cs”: critical thinking, creative thinking, communication, collaboration and leadership, and character, which guide every aspect of the curriculum. More than 80 percent of the upper school population takes at least one advanced placement course each year, and more than three-quarters of upper school students participate in at least one varsity sport. Second place: Wakefield School, The Plains, WakefieldSchool.org, 540-253-7500 Third place: Seton School, Manassas, Seton-School.org, 703-368-3220

Best Interior Design Firm

First place: J&L Interiors Best Interior Design Firm, Leesburg, JAndLInteriors.net, 703-737-7660 Twin sisters Julie Hoffman and Lori DuVal founded their interior design business nearly 20 years ago in their basement. Today, they offer their services in a well-appointed showroom, and focus on creating timeless looks for commercial and residential projects alike. Second place: Lotus Interior Design, Leesburg, LotusInteriorDesign.com, 703-472-3730 Third place: Sterling Design Group, Warrenton, Southstar-Sterling.com, 540-428-3050

Best Kitchen Design Firm

First place: AKG Design Studio, Reston, AKGDesignStudio.com, 571-446-1108 Anna Gibson brings a decade’s worth of experience in residential design and certification from the National Kitchen and Bath Association to her design firm. Along with cabinetry, services include material selections, space planning, electrical and lighting planning, 3-D renderings, color concepting and countertop design. Second place: Dominion Kitchens, Fairfax, DominionKitchens.com, 703-665-1200 Third place: Michael Nash Design, Fairfax, Michael-Nash.com, 703-641-9800

Best Landscaping Company

First place: Kane Landscapes, Inc., Sterling, KaneLandscapes.com, 703-803-3146 Taking into account everything from the ages of your children to your favorite (and least favorite) plants, and the ambiance you want to create, the team at Kane will render your dream landscape and bring it to life by installing plants, structures and even water features. They also provide year-round maintenance services. Second place: Merrifield Garden Center, Falls Church, MerrifieldGardenCenter.com, 703-560-6222 Third place: Meadows Farms, Chantilly, MeadowsFarms.com, 703-542-2300

Best Law Firm

First place: Dunlap, Bennett, Ludwig, PLLC, Leesburg, DBLLawyers.com, 703-777-7319 Founded in 2001 by two former Army officers, the firm focuses on business law, but other areas of expertise include patent litigation, government contracts and entertainment law, both domestic and abroad. The firm’s approach begins with the client’s business goals, working backward from there to identify the best legal strategy to meet their needs. Second place: McGeehan Pascale, PLLC, Fairfax, McGeehanLaw.com, 703-273-5303 Third place: Walker Jones, PC, Warrenton, WalkerJonesLaw.com, 540-347-9223

Best Massage Therapy Group

First place: Ch’i Bodywork, Herndon, Chi-Bodywork.com, 703-589-0910 When she opened Ch’I Bodywork in 2014, Jennifer Robinson had a vision: To offer health-focused treatments in a healing environment through well-trained, professional therapists. Treatment packages include aromatherapy and a massage from a selection of nine styles—including Swedish, shiatsu, reflexology and sports massage—at light, medium or deep pressure. Second place: Alexandria Massage Therapy, Alexandria, AlexandriaMassageTherapy.com, 703-548-0310 Third place: Massage Envy, Falls Church, MassageEnvy.com, 703-226-8999

Best Med Spa

First place: The Medical Spa at NOVA, Ashburn, NovaMedSpa.com, 703-554-1130 Founded by Dr. Grace Keenan in 2005, the Medical Spa at NOVA comprises three massage rooms, a scrub room, a laser treatment room and a community acupuncture room, with saunas in the locker rooms. Services include facials, peels, body wraps, Botox and fillers. The spa also sells skincare lines such as Obagi and SkinCeuticals. Second place: MedSpa 360, Warrenton, FinkelDerm.com/MedSpa-360, 540-347-7546 Third place: Radiance Med Spa, Fairfax, RadianceFairfax.com, 703-222-0173

Best Men’s Clothing Store

First place: Davelle Clothiers, Reston, DavelleClothiers.com, 703-904-0011 This summer, Davelle is relocating to an expansive space in Reston Tower Center. The new shop will include a designer shoe department, personal custom design studio, refreshment area and more room for the store’s mix of exclusive designs from Ermengildo Zegna, Canali, Zanella and more. Second place: Nordstrom, Tysons Corner Center, McLean, Shop.Nordstrom.com, 703-761-1121 Third place: Brooks Brothers, McLean, BrooksBrothers.com, 703-556-6566

Best Men’s Haircut

First place: The Ultimate Barber, Alexandria, TheUltimateBarber.com, 703-627-5519 “A lot of people enjoy barbers for the experience, the conversation and the old time respectable barber feel,” says John Hall, who opened the Ultimate Barber in 2010. Hall knows his way around a modern cut—check out his YouTube channel to catch him crafting fades and undercuts. The shop also offers men’s shaves, scalp treatments and coloring services. Second place: (Old Towne) Man Cave, Manassas, OldTowneManCave.com, 571-379-4312 Third place: Andy’s Barber Shop, Vienna, 703-255-7131

Best Orthodontic Practice

First place: Orthodontics by Crutchfield, Chantilly, OrthodonticsByCrutchfield.com, 703-263-0575 Stressed about braces? Orthodontics by Crutchfield aims to make the experience a little less nerve-wracking—the office is decorated in a calming beach theme with a giant seascape painted on the waiting room wall and has iPads for patients to play with while they wait. Dr. Crutchfield opened his practice, which includes surgical orthodontics, 28 years ago. Second place: Miller Orthodontics, Warrenton, Miller-Ortho.com, 540-349-1331 Third place: Tisseront Orthodontics, Reston, TisserontOrthodontics.com, 703-773-1200

Best Outdoor Outfitter

First place: REI, Fairfax, REI.com, 571-522-6568 REI specializes in “human-powered” recreation, like hiking, camping, and biking, last year becoming the only authorized American retailer of Ghost, a brand of high-powered German-engineered bicycles. Stores in the Northern Virginia region offer classes and trips, including cycling, climbing and kayaking, and have even taken groups as far afield as Norway and Peru. Second place: L.L. Bean, McLean, LLBean.com, 888-552-9876 Third place: Casual Adventure Outfitters, Arlington, CasualAdventure.com, 703-527-0600

Best Pediatric Practice

First place: Piedmont Pediatrics, Warrenton, PiedmontPediatrics.com, 540-347-9900 Piedmont Pediatrics sees its patients from birth all the way to age 21, monitoring every milestone along the way. Check out the “Is Your Child Sick?” feature on the website for tips about symptoms of everything from bug bites to strep throat—and advice for when you should see a doctor or go straight to the ER. Second place: Northern Virginia Pediatric Associates, Falls Church, NorthernVirginiaPediatrics.com, 703-532-4446 Third place: Manassas Pediatrics, Manassas, ManassasPediatrics.com, 703-369-2999

Best Pet Boarding

First place: Affectionate Pet Care, Fairfax, AffectionatePetCare.com, 703-250-5233 After spending several years in the veterinary business, Amy Lewett decided to pursue a different path, opening Affectionate Pet Care in 1998. The business offers doggy daycare and boarding (best for young and energetic pups) and pet sitting for a variety of animals (best for older dogs), as well as dog walking, grooming and bathing, and training services. Second place: Pender Pet Retreat, Chantilly, PenderVet.com/pet-retreat, 703-631-9590 Third place: Seneca Hill Pet Resort, Great Falls, SenecaHillVet.com, 703-450-6760

Best Photographer

First place: Candice Adelle Photography, Warrenton, CandiceAdelle.com, 540-850-7333

The daughter of an amateur photographer, Candice Adelle got her first camera from her father. She was introduced to wedding photography after a friend asked her to be second camera at a wedding he was shooting. Today, weddings and portraits are her specialties.

Second place: Edward Payne Photography, Warrenton, EdwardPaynePhoto.com, 540-316-0006

Third place: Potok’s World Photography, Arlington, PotoksWorldPhotos.com, 202-549-5828

Best Physical Therapy Group

First place: Blaser Physical Therapy, Warrenton, BlaserPhysicalTherapy.com, 540-341-1922 Last April, Blaser Physical Therapy celebrated its 20th anniversary. Services provided include orthopedic rehabilitation (including post-surgical rehab), sports medicine physical therapy, strength training and coaching consultations, and neurological and spinal rehabilitation. Second place: Blue Ridge Orthopedics, Warrenton, BROAVa.com, 540-347-9220 Third place: Advantage Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation LLC, Gainesville, APTROnline.com, 703-753-1005

Best Real Estate Firm

First place: Jody Donaldson, Century 21 Millenium, Chantilly, TheDonaldsonTeam.com, 703-818-0111 “We are a relationship-oriented team and not a transaction-based business,” says realtor Jody Donaldson. “Our clients become a part of our family and that is important to us.” Donaldson and his wife, Sheila, have been licensed realtors since 2004. Their firm was recognized as a top producer by the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors for 2015. Second place: Long & Foster, Gainesville, LongAndFoster.com, 571-261-1400 Third place: Allen Real Estate, Warrenton, AllenRealEstate.com, 540-347-3838

Best Shoe Store

First place: Nordstrom, McLean, Shop.Nordstrom.com, 703-761-1121 Nordstrom’s large and varied footwear selection keeps every member of the family on-trend. This season, popular looks include sleek high heel sandals by designers like Stuart Weitzman and Manolo Blahnik, streamlined running shoes by Nike, casual canvas sneakers by Converse and wing tips by Cole Haan. Other designers include Tory Burch, Jimmy Choo, Timberland and Adidas. Second place: DSW, Gainesville, DSW.com, 571-248-6405 Third place: Aerosoles, Fairfax, Aerosoles.com, 703-830-3548

Best Shopping Area/Mall

First place: Tysons Corner Center, McLean, TysonsCornerCenter.com, 703-893-9400 In the last year, retailer Nyx Cosmetics and Drybar Salon have joined the Tysons Corner family. Just under 2 million square feet, the shopping center might be more appropriately described as a shopping universe. Home to more than 300 stores and restaurants, it welcomes more than 25 million visitors each year. Second place: Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax, ShopFairOaksMall.com, 703-359-8300 Third place: Tysons Corner Galleria, McLean, TysonsGalleria.com, 703-827-7730

Best Sporting Goods Store

First place: Dick’s Sporting Goods, Dulles, DicksSportingGoods.com, 571-434-0046 Consistently ranked among the fittest metropolitan areas in the country, Dulles residents take their workouts and outdoor activities seriously. Dick’s obliges, carrying training equipment like weights, yoga gear and cardio and strength equipment (treadmills, weight benches and jogging strollers), along with the team sport provisions they’re more famous for. Second place: REI, Fairfax, REI.com, 571-522-6567 Third place: Gander Mountain, Woodbridge, GanderMountain.com, 571-409-5363

Best Veterinary Hospital

First place: Ballston Animal Hospital, Arlington, BallstonAnimalHospital.com, 703-528-2776 You might not be able to teach old dogs new tricks, but at Ballston Animal Hospital, you can alleviate the age-related problems they may be experiencing. The hospital offers acupuncture therapy for pets, which helps treat arthritis, spinal trouble, neurological conditions and other ailments. Surgery, dental care and microchipping are among the hospital’s other services. Second place: Pender Veterinary Centre, Fairfax, PenderVet.com, 703-591-3304 Third place: Leesburg Veterinary Hospital, LeesburgVet.com, 703-777-3313

Best Wedding Venue

First place: The Winery at Bull Run, Centreville, WineryAtBullRun.com, 703-815-2233 The stone foundation of the Hillwood Mansion—what was left after the house burned in a fire around 30 years ago—is among the most popular ceremony locations for weddings at the Winery at Bull Run, providing a rustic backdrop. For receptions, the Main Tasting Room accommodates up to 200 seated guests, offering bars with copper counters and covered patios. Second place: Airlie Center, Warrenton, Airlie.com, 540-347-1300 Third place: Lansdowne Resort, Leesburg, LansdowneResort.com, 703-729-8400

Best Women’s Clothing Store

First place: Allyssa Bryn, Manassas, AllyssaBryn.com, 703-365-0714 A Manassas mainstay since opening in 2000, Allyssa Bryn considers itself “just a jewel in the treasure box” that is the shop’s hometown, says co-owner Bren Compton. Along with the accessories and jewelry (from brands like Alex and Ani and Pandora) that it’s famous for, Allyssa Bryn offers bright, fun clothing from labels like Gretchen Scott, Mud Pie and Escapada. Second place: Peebles, Manassas, Peebles.com, 703-368-3154 Third place: Duchessa, Middleburg, DuchessaOfMiddleburg.com, 540-687-8898