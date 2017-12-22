Main Street Chic

Pastoral charm and high style at some of Middleburg’sfavorite shops.

Tully Rector’s décor may be equestrian-themed, but the shop doesn’t limit itself to riding wear. Established in 1990, the women’s clothing boutique also carries brands such as Milly, Tory Burch, Theory and Rag + Bone.Facebook.com/TullyRector

Aside from brands like Sara Campbell and Pure Amici, Duchessa also provides image consultation services and alterations for its lines of women’s fashions, with new stock added weekly. DuchessaOfMiddleburg.com

Lou Lou opened in Middleburg in 2004. With 29 locations across the East Coast, it stocks a large selection of stylish and affordable accessories such as colorful clutches, belts and statement jewelry. LouLouBoutiques.com

The Outpost stocks antiques from Europe, Africa and, more locally, Virginia, including unique items like 19th century Indian porcupine quill boxes and handmade walnut humidors. TheOutpostMiddleburg.com

Olio is your stop for oils, vinegars, salts and spices such as chocolate balsamic vinegar, black truffle sea salt and toasted onion olive oil. Olio.com