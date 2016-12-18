Living & Recreation: Southwest Region Winners 2016

Best Bed and Breakfast

First Place: The Inn at Riverbend, Pearisburg, InnAtRiverBend.com, 540-921-5211 If stunning views of the New River Valley, activities ranging from hiking to horseback riding and a multi-course gourmet breakfast weren’t enough to catch your attention, then the Inn at Riverbend’s proximity to the Blue Ridge Parkway and music festivals such as FloydFest and historic vineyards should turn your head. Second place: Trinkle Mansion Bed and Breakfast, Wytheville, TrinkleMansion.com, 276-625-0625 Third place: The Early Inn at the Grove, Rocky Mount, EarlyInn.com, 844-327-5946

Best “Do Not Miss” Tourist Attraction

First Place: Roanoke Star, Roanoke, PlayRoanoke.com/Star, 540-342-6025 Roanoke is a star—or at least, it’s got one. The Roanoke Star was first illuminated in 1949 and is now the largest freestanding illuminated man-made star in the world. Catch it on the Fourth of July or Veteran’s Day to see it shine red, white and blue, or check it out via the live StarCam on the Roanoke city website. Second place: Barter Theatre, Abingdon, BarterTheatre.com, 276-628-3991 Third place: The Birthplace of Country Music Museum, Bristol, BirthplaceOfCountryMusic.org, 276-645-0111

Best Equestrian Event

First Place: Roanoke Valley Horse Show, Salem, RoanokeValleyHorseShow.com, 540-389-7847 One of the few all-breed shows left in the country, the event benefits the Roanoke Valley through the donation of profits to health and human service organizations throughout the region. In previous years, proceeds have been donated to the Bradley Free Clinic and to equine research at Virginia Tech. Second place: American Saddlebred Horse Association of Virginia Horse Show, Roanoke, ASHAV.net Third place: Intermont Equestrian Fall Dressage Show, Bristol, 276-698-4757

Best Fishing Guide Company

First Place: Tangent Outfitters, Pembroke, TangentOutfitters.com, 540-626-4567 In 1992, owner Shawn Hash started a business outfitting hikers adjacent to the New River and its scenic trails. As Hash learned the river, the business expanded, and is now a full-service guide company and outfitter. If fishing or hiking do not appeal, Tangent can set you up for an array of river sports, including stand-up paddle boarding and more. Second place: New River Outdoor Company, Pembroke, ICanoeTheNew.com, 540-626-7438 Third place: Smith River Outfitters, Martinsville, SmithRiverOutfitter.com, 276-618-1457

Best Fishing Outfitter

First Place: Tangent Outfitters, Pembroke, TangentOutfitters.com, 540-626-4567 In addition to offering guide services and canoe, kayak and tube rentals and reservations, Tangent Outfitters carries all the fishing gear you need, including St. Croix rods and Columbia sportswear. And if you’re hungry after a day of shopping, stop by the shop’s Cascade Café for a sandwich or salad. Second place: Orvis, Roanoke, Orvis.com/Roanoke, 540-345-3635 Third place: Cabela’s, Bristol, Cabelas.com, 276-285-5700

Best Fitness Program

First Place: CrossFit Blacksburg, Blacksburg, CrossFitBlacksburg.com, 540-552-0625 CrossFit has been having a big moment in the fitness world, and it’s no wonder, with its all-inclusive, modifiable and intense workouts that include scalable weight training exercises, squats and pull ups. Opened in 2008, CrossFit Blacksburg was among the first fitness programs of its kind in the Southwest region. Second place: Body by Lee, Abingdon, BodyByLee.com, 276-739-0188 Third place: Pure Barre, Roanoke, PureBarre.com/Va-Roanoke, 540-904-7446

Best Golf Course

First Place: Chatmoss Golf and Country Club, Martinsville, ChatmossCC.org, 276-638-2484 Playing to 6,871 yards at par 72, Chatmoss’ golf course is home to tournaments, including the Chatmoss Invitational, which has hosted top PGA tour golfers like Mike Goodes and Joe Daley. Even if you’re not training for an invitational or open, Chatmoss provides ample practice greens, a pro shop and an opportunity for dinner after the game. Second place: The Virginian, Bristol, TheVirginian.com, 276-645-6950 Third place: Ballyhack Golf Club, Roanoke, BallyhackGolfClub.com, 540-427-1395

Best Gym

First Place: YMCA of Roanoke Valley, Roanoke, YMCARoanoke.org, 540-342-9622 The YMCA of Roanoke Valley exists to strengthen the community, and with income-based memberships and an array of both youth and family programs and group fitness classes, they take “strengthen” literally. The organization also offers a diabetes prevention program, as well as swim and water safety classes. Second place: Gym 24, Martinsville,Gym24Fitness.com, 276-638-2170 Third place: Carilion Wellness, Roanoke, CarilionWellness.com, 540-989-5758

Best Historic Site

First Place: Historic Smithfield Plantation, Blacksburg, SmithfieldPlantation.org, 540-231-3947 The home and grounds of Revolutionary War hero William Preston pay tribute to the Preston family’s rich legacy of leadership in Virginia. The 18th century house displays portraits of almost all five generations of the Preston family. Enjoy a guided tour with a costumed interpreter or a scenic stroll through the garden or orchard. Second place: The Martha Washington Inn & Spa, Abingdon, TheMartha.com, 276-628-3161 Third place: Edith Bolling Wilson Birthplace Museum, Wytheville, EdithBollingWilson.org, 276-223-3484

Best Hotel

First Place: Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, Roanoke, HotelRoanoke.com, 540-985-5900 The Hotel Roanoke was first built in 1882, when the then-small town was still known as Big Lick. After a multi-million dollar renovation in 1993, it has been restored to reflect the city’s history. Look up in the Palm Court and you’ll see constellations painted to appear as they would have in 1852, when the first Norfolk and Western train passed through. Second place: The Martha Washington Inn & Spa, Abingdon, TheMartha.com, 276-628-3161 Third place: Bolling Wilson Hotel, Wytheville, BollingWilsonHotel.com, 276-223-2333

Best Hunting Outfitter

First Place: Cabela’s, Bristol, Cabelas.com, 276-285-5700 The first Cabela’s in Virginia, the 85,000-square-foot Bristol store is home to an indoor archery test range and a full complement of hunting gear from traps to treestands, as well as museum-quality wildlife displays. The store has been so successful that Cabela’s opened its second Old Dominion location in Richmond in April. Second place: Mahoney’s, Abingdon, MahoneySports.com, 276-628-6249 Third place: Tangent Outfitters, Pembroke, TangentOutfitters.com, 540-626-4567

Best Hunting Preserve

First Place: Primland, Meadows of Dan, Primland.com, 866-960-7746 For the avid quail, chukar or pheasant hunter, Primland’s Wingshooting Club membership ($9,000 annually) offers reduced rate shooting privileges, access to member events, including tournaments, and member concierge service. Members receive six complimentary nights of lodging at the resort and a 10 percent discount on all retail, spa services and food. Second place: Boxwood Hunt Club, Axton, BoxwoodHuntClub.com Third place: Turkeycock Mountain, Martinsville, 804-367-1000

Best Outdoor Adventure

First Place: Virginia Creeper Trail, Abingdon, VaCreeperTrail.com, 276-676-2552 A former railway spanning 33.4 miles from Abingdon to Whitetop, the Virginia Creeper Trail is a scenic downhill ride, run or walk for Virginia adventure seekers. If biking, horseback riding or hiking aren’t quite the adventure you’re looking for, the trail offers chances to camp or fly fish in the many trout streams in and around Damacus. Second place: The Cascades, Pembroke, GilesCounty.org/Cascades.HTML, 540-552-4641 Third place: Smith River Outfitters , Martinsville, SmithRiverOutfitter.com, 276-618-1457

Best Resort

First Place: Primland Resort, Meadows of Dan, Primland.com, 866-960-7746 There are activities for every kind of outdoorsman at 12,000-acre luxury resort Primland, whether you’re a hunter, hiker or even astronomer (it has an observatory on-site). After a day exploring the Blue Ridge Mountains, plunge into a hot tub or return to your luxury treetop suite above the Dan River. Second place: Mountain Lake Lodge , Pembroke, MtnLakeLodge.com, 540-626-7121 Third place: The Martha Washington Inn & Spa, Abingdon, TheMartha.com, 276-628-3161

Best Summer Camp

First Place: Southwest Virginia 4-H Educational Center Junior 4-H Camp, Abingdon, SWVA4HCenter.org, 276-676-6180 Kids ages 9-13 who attend Junior 4-H Summer Camp take what they learn and apply it all year round. The weeklong residential camp focuses on building kids’ character through shooting sports, swimming, animal care and ropes courses. This summer, the camp will collaborate with the Crooked Road and Barter Theatre and offer a weeklong musical theater camp. Second place: Camp Woodmen, Thaxton, Woodmen.org/Camps, 434-917-0668 Third place: Camp Roanoke, Roanoke, CampRoanoke.com, 540-387-6114

Best Retirement Community

First Place: King’s Grant Retirement Community, Martinsville, KingsGrant.cc, 800-462-4649 Situated on 120 acres comprising walking trails and two lakes, residents of King’s Grant Retirement Community (a Sunnyside community) take part in numerous activities, whether at the pool and fitness center or at the soon-to-be-open clubhouse, which will include a theater, café and entertainment center. Second place: Warm Hearth Village, Blacksburg, Retire.org, 540-552-9176 Third place: Friendship Retirement Community, Roanoke, Friendship.us, 540-265-2100