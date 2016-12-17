Living & Recreation: Shenandoah Valley Region Winners 2016

Best Bed and Breakfast

First Place: Joshua Wilton House, Harrisonburg, JoshuaWilton.com, 540-434-4464 For breakfast at the inn, one can expect a rotating menu of crab cake eggs Benedict with sriracha hollandaise, crème brûlée French toast and other treats. And when you arrive, expect a personalized letter in your room, along with a complimentary pastry courtesy of the restaurant and inn’s in-house pastry chef. Second place: Frederick House , Staunton, FrederickHouse.com, 540-885-4220 Third place: L’Auberge Provencale, Boyce, LAubergeProvencale.com, 540-837-1375

Best “Do Not Miss” Tourist Attraction

First Place: Frontier Culture Museum, Staunton, FrontierMuseum.org, 540-332-7850 The museum did some pioneering of its own when it opened to examine and share the stories of frontier life beyond Jamestown. The outdoor museum features living history exhibits and life size replicas of early 16th century farms and settlements, showing the progression of Virginia culture from the first settlers to their American descendants. Second place: Artful Gifts LLC, Staunton, ArtfulGifts.biz, 540-414-1812 Third place: American Shakespeare Center, Staunton, AmericanShakespeareCenter.com, 540-851-1733

Best Equestrian Event

First Place: Bonnie Blue National Horse Show, Lexington, HorseCenter.org, 540-464-2950 This year marks the Bonnie Blue National Horse Show’s 30th anniversary, a U.S. Equestrian Federation rated show featuring American Saddlebred, Hackney and Friesian classes. The show’s three days of walk/trot and pleasure driving competitions include a Friday Exhibitor Party with live music, dinner and drinks. Second place: Middlebrook Horse Show, Middlebrook, MiddlebrookVa.com, 540-348-1414 Third place: Spring Premiere, Lexington, HorseCenter.org, 540-464-2950

Best Fishing Guide Company

First Place: Mossy Creek Fly Fishing, Harrisonburg, MossyCreekFlyFishing.com, 540-434-2444 Twin brothers Colby and Brian Trow, who have been fly-tying and fishing since their teens, opened Mossy Creek Fly Fishing in 2003 to share their enthusiasm for the sport. They, or their experienced guides, will take you through the Shenandoah’s public trout waters, or if you’re seeking solitude, the company’s private access creeks and trophy trout streams. Second place: South River Fly Shop, Waynesboro, SouthRiverFlyShop.com, 540-942-5566 Third place: Murray’s Fly Shop, Edinburg, MurraysFlyShop.com, 540-984-4212

Best Fishing Outfitter

First Place: Mossy Creek Fly Fishing, Harrisonburg, MossyCreekFlyFishing.com, 540-434-2444 An Orvis-endorsed outfitter, Mossy Creek Fly Fishing is both the largest independent fly-fishing store in the state and the largest fly-fishing school, offering classes seven days a week. Stocking popular brands like Patagonia and Simms, the shop also has an online store and an extensive selection of flies and fly-tying supplies. Second place: South River Fly Shop, Waynesboro, SouthRiverFlyShop.com, 540-942-5566 Third place: Dominion Outdoor, Fishersville, DominionOutdoors.com, 540-337-9218

Best Fitness Program

First Place: CrossFit Staunton, Staunton, CrossFitStaunton.com, 540-435-6818 CrossFit is often advertised as a punishingly effective program, but its core component is its versatility. CrossFit Staunton speaks to that with its variety of classes and programs to suit individual needs, including corporate wellness, endurance and even kids’ programs. For those who want a little extra guidance—or extra motivation—CrossFit Staunton also offers private coaching. Second place: Breathe Pilates, Harrisonburg, BreatheHarrisonburg.com, 540-583-6683 Third place: Ice House Studios: The Center Yoga, Harrisonburg, IceHouseLove.com, 540-987-6358

Best Golf Course

First Place: Lakeview Golf Club, Harrisonburg, LakeviewGolf.net, 540-434-8937 A 27-hole course, Lakeview Golf Club comprises three nine-hole sections each measuring roughly 3,200 yards in length, all with views of the surrounding mountain landscape. If you’re looking for a retreat, the club offers stay-and-play packages for a mountain golfing getaway. Second place: Heritage Oaks Gold Course, Harrisonburg, HeritageOaksGolf.com, 540-442-6502 Third place: Lexington Golf and Country Club, Lexington, LexingtonGolfAndCountryClub.com, 540-463-4141

Best Gym

First Place: Staunton-Augusta YMCA, Staunton, SAYMCA.org, 540-885-8089 The Staunton-Augusta YMCA covers most fitness needs with an indoor pool and track, as well as racquet and basketball courts and a weight room, but it also features outdoor programs. A certified wilderness instructor will take your training from the treadmill to the trail through a guided hike up Mount Rogers, the highest natural peak in Virginia. Second place: Lifetime Fitness Augusta Health, Fishersville, AugustaHealth.com, 540-332-5433 Third place: Sentara RMH Wellness Center, Harrisonburg, RMHWellnessCenter.com, 540-564-5695

Best Historic Site

First Place: Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library & Museum, Staunton, WoodrowWilson.org, 540-885-0897 Woodrow Wilson’s birthplace, a three-story Greek Revival manse, now houses six exhibits detailing the 28th U.S. president’s life and accomplishments, as well as the Woodrow Wilson Presidential library, a trove of archival collections, including personal letters and papers. On display is the president’s oft-used Pierce Arrow limousine, restored—and running. Second place: Frontier Culture Museum, Staunton, FrontierMuseum.org, 540-332-7850 Third place: Virginia Museum of the Civil War, New Market, VMI.edu/VMCW

Best Hotel

First Place: Stonewall Jackson Hotel & Conference Center, Staunton, StonewallJacksonHotel.com, 540-885-4848 After a day hiking the Blue Ridge, Stonewall Jackson Hotel’s restored mezzanine provides a nice view of the goings-on in the downstairs lobby’s cocktail lounge, and of the hotel’s restored 1924 Wurlitzer organ. Stay and enjoy a Blue Ridge Martini or a Stonewall Jackson, then retire to a plush-top bed. Second place: The Georges, Lexington, TheGeorges.com, 540-463-2500 Third place: George Washington Hotel, Winchester, WyndhamGeorgeWashington.com, 540-678-4700

Best Hunting Outfitter

First Place: Dominion Outdoors, Fishersville, DominionOutdoors.com, 540-337-9218 Started in 1994 as a small store stocking outerwear and archery gear, Dominion Outdoors expanded to include firearms, fishing equipment and a range of hunting accessories. On the store’s full-time staff are a gunsmith and a bow tech to service your rifle or bow. Second place: Rockingham Cooperative, Harrisonburg, RockinghamCoop.com, 540-434-3856 Third place: High Country Outfitters, Lexington, HighCountryVa.com, 540-464-4868

Best Hunting Preserve

First Place: George Washington National Forest, Roanoke, FS.USDA.gov/GWJ, 540-265-5100 The game is afoot at George Washington National Forest, both big and small—the forest is home to 200 species of birds and 60 species of mammals, including wild turkey, black bear and whitetail deer. More than a million acres of forest and wilderness stretch across Virginia, Tennessee and West Virginia. Second place: Deep Hollow Hunting Preserve, Mount Jackson, DeepHollowHunts.com, 540-477-3806 Third place: Green Valley Hunter’s Paradise, Millboro, GreenValleyHuntersParadise.com, 540-968-2980

Best Outdoor Adventure

First Place: Shenandoah National Park, Luray, NPS.gov, 540-999-3500 More than 200,000 acres of activities await a visitor to Shenandoah National Park, whether you’re a hiker, biker or horseback rider. The park’s topmost peaks exceed more than 4,000 feet, providing unbeatable views of the Virginia landscape. If you’re looking to cool off along its challenging trails on a summer day, try its many swimming holes and waterfalls. Second place: Frontier Culture Museum, Staunton, FrontierMuseum.org, 540-332-7850 Third place: Virginia’s Natural Bridge Park & Historic Hotel, Natural Bridge, NaturalBridgeVa.com, 800-533-1410

Best Resort

First Place: The Omni Homestead, Hot Springs, TheHomestead.com, 540-839-1766 In 1766, an 18-room lodge opened in the mountains and was named “the Homestead” in honor of the homesteaders who built the hotel. Now, 250 years later, the Omni Homestead still stands, having expanded in that time to 483 rooms, including a spa with an aqua thermal suite and activities from skiing to falconry. Second place: Massanutten Resort, McGaheysville, MassResort.com, 540-289-9441 Third place: Bryce Resort, Mount Jackson, BryceResort.com, 540-856-2121

Best Retirement Community

First Place: Sunnyside Retirement Community, Harrisonburg, Sunnyside.cc, 800-237-2257 More than 100 acres comprise the campus of Sunnyside Retirement Community, which offers options for both independent and assisted living. Activities like the knitting club and events like movie nights keep residents busy, but Sunnyside also organizes day trips to Washington, D.C., and Northern Virginia for sight-seeing and shopping. Second place: Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, Harrisonburg, VMRC.org, 540-564-3400 Third place: Kendal at Lexington, Lexington, Kalex.Kendal.org, 540-463-1910

Best Summer Camp

First Place: Camp Horizons, Harrisonburg, CampHorizonsVa.com, 540-896-7600 An American Camp Association-accredited program, Camp Horizons provides activities for kids 6-17, including a performing arts program and a leadership program for aspiring counselors. Campers can ride horses provided by Camp Horizon, canoe or engage in a number of interest building activities like photography, forensics and yoga. Second place: Highland Retreat Summer Camp, Bergton, HighlandRetreat.org, 540-705-0554 Third place: Nature Camp, Vesuvius, NatureCamp.net, 540-460-7897