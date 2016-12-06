Food & Drink: Central Region Winners 2016

Best Asian Restaurant

First place: Mekong, Richmond, MekongIsForBeerLovers.com, 804-288-8929 Everyone garnishes a bowl of pho (Vietnamese noodle soup) a little differently. At Mekong, pho is served with a side of lime, bean sprouts and chili peppers, so you can create your own symphony of flavors. Get hands-on again with Mekong’s roll-your-own-spring-roll grilled platters. The restaurant also features an impressive 60 beers on tap and about 200 more in bottles for the true-brew connoisseur. Second place: Fat Dragon, Richmond, FatDragonRVA.com, 804-354-9888 Third place: Peter Chang’s China Cafe, Richmond, PeterChangRVA.com, 804-364-1688

Best Bakery

First place: Westhampton Pastry Shop, Richmond, WesthamptonPastryShop.com, 804-282-4413 Westhampton Pastry, in business since 1952, does things the old-fashioned way, right down to its décor, and more importantly, its recipes. Pick up the popular melt-away coffee cake or glazed donuts for a weekend morning—arrive early to get them when they’re hot out of the oven. Second place: Sub Rosa Bakery, Richmond, SubRosaBakery.com, 804-788-7672 Third place: Jean Jacques Bakery, Richmond, RichmondFrenchBakery.com, 804-355-0666

Best Bar

First place: Shoemakers, Lynchburg, CraddockTerryHotel.com, 434-455-1510 While you’re staying at the Craddock Terry Hotel, meet your dinner date for happy hour at Shoemakers for a wide selection of fine wine, beer and specialty cocktails, including a selection of martinis such as Shoemakers Classic served “moldy”—garnished with a splash of olive juice and a gorgonzola stuffed olive. Second place: Latitude Seafood Company, Midlothian, LatitudeSeafoodCo.com, 804-379-8100 Third place: Mekong, Richmond, MekongIsForBeerLovers.com, 804-288-8929

Best Barbecue

First place: Buz and Ned’s, Richmond, BuzAndNeds.com, 804-355-6055 Pig out on award-winning barbecue sandwiches, brisket and baby back ribs along with classic homemade sides like fresh country greens, hush puppies and Cajun fried corn at this Richmond institution, featured on both Food Network’s Throwdown with Bobby Flay and Travel Channel’s Man v. Food. Second place: Q Barbecue, MidlothianQBarbeque.com, 804-897-9007 Third place: Alamo BBQ, Richmond, AlamoBBQVa.com, 804-592-3138

Best Breakfast Restaurant

First place: Market at Main, Lynchburg, MarketAtMain.com, 434-847-9040 With an authentic 25-foot pressed tin ceiling and wooden floors hewn from the planks of an old Lynchburg tobacco warehouse, Market at Main may conjure the 1920s, but the menu is fresh and modern. Breakfast staples include a fried green tomato BLT, sweet potato pancakes, 6-ounce center cut steak and eggs, and Market’s riff on a classic: pulled pork Benedict. Second place: Millie’s, Richmond, MilliesDiner.com, 804-643-5512 Third place: McLean’s, Richmond, McLeansRestaurant.com, 804-358-0369

Best Burger Joint

First place: Burger Bach, Richmond, BurgerBach.com, 804-359-1305 Just what is a “Bach” (pronounced “batch”)? It’s a New Zealand version of a beach house. Put “burger” in front of that and you have Richmond’s answer to a gourmet burger bar—one that serves organic grass-fed beef and lamb patties and unusual fresh-made dipping sauces like jalapeño remoulade. Second place: Carytown Burgers & Fries, Richmond, CarytownBurgers.com, 804-358-5225 Third place: Citizen Burger Bar, Charlottesville, CitizenBurgerBar.com, 434-979-9944

Best Caterer

First place: Mosaic Catering + Events, Richmond, MosaicCateringEvents.com, 804-525-2190 After starting as a casual café 20 years ago, Mosaic has expanded to include a full-service catering and event planning business offering cuisine, light design and rentals. If the business has learned anything in the past two decades, it’s that the best things are often the simplest— to this day, its most popular dish is the signature smoked gouda pimento cheese. Second place: A Sharper Palate, Henrico, ASharperPalate.com, 804-553-0495 Third place: Groovin’ Gourmets, Richmond, GroovinGourmets.com, 804-868-8900

Best Chocolatier

First place: For the Love of Chocolate, Richmond, LovChoc.com, 804-359-5645 More than 80 jars of candy-by-the-pound line the walls of For the Love of Chocolate, with shelves and cases of candy, confections and baked goods that range from gourmet chocolates and fair trade chocolate bars to cookies, international candies, and even more unusual items like chocolate pasta and Italian absinthe candy. Second place: Gearharts Fine Chocolates, Charlottesville, GearhartsChocolates.com, 434-972-9100 Third place: Cao Artisan Chocolates, Lynchburg, CaoArtisanChocolates.com, 434-847-2970

Best Dessert Menu

First place: Shyndigz, Richmond, Shyndigz.com, 804-938-3449 You may argue over where to go for dinner, but we bet you’ll agree that Shyndigz is the place for dessert. Towering slices of salted chocolate caramel cake, Butterfinger Wow pie, peanut butter pie, and pecan streusel bread pudding are some of the treats waiting for you to eat in, or carry out at the new Shyndigz 2go located a couple of doors down. Second place: The Desserterie, Midlothian, TheDesserterie.com, 804-639-9940 Third place: The Cheesecake Factory, Richmond, TheCheesecakeFactory.com, 804-364-4300

Best Farmers’ Market

First place: South of the James Farmers’ Market, Richmond, GrowRVA.com, 804-814-2373 Running year-round in Forest Hill Park, this producer-only market offers goods ranging from local produce to hand-thrown pottery. While there, be sure to grab a latte at Alchemy Coffee’s trailer and a fresh-made sourdough donut from Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen, a popular food truck run by an Amish family. Second place: Lynchburg Community Market, LynchburgCommunityMarket.com, 434-455-4485 Third place: St. Stephen’s Farmers’ Market, Richmond, SaintStephensRichmond.net, 804-288-2867

Best Food Truck

First place: Boka Tako Truck, Richmond, BokaTakoBar.com, 804-928-2652 Lunch at 9th and Cary streets wouldn’t be the same without the Boka Tako Truck. An RVA staple, the business comprises three trucks, two carts, two restaurants (Boka Grill and Boka Tako Bar) and a booming catering business. Wherever you find them, enjoy Boka’s gourmet braised beef brisket with crispy potato and chimichurri or kimchi and bulgogi tacos. Second place: Goatocado, Richmond, Goatocado.com, 804-464-8226 Third place: Christopher’s Runaway Gourmay, Richmond, ChristophersRunawayGourmay.com, 804-400-3663

Best Gourmet Grocery Store

First place: Ellwood Thompson’s, Richmond, EllwoodThompsons.com, 804-359-7525 Ellwood Thompson’s offers a selection of locally sourced nutrient-dense prepared food and local beers on tap that you can either sit and sip in the Beet community space, or as you shop the store’s wide variety of organic and local produce. Free nutrition counseling sessions can be arranged with Ellwood’s resident health coach. Second place: Fresh Market, Richmond, TheFreshMarket.com, 804-355-3190 Third place: Libbie Market, Richmond, LibbieMarket.com, 804-285-6414

Best Italian Restaurant

First place: Edo’s Squid, Richmond, 804-864-5488 Hidden on the second floor of a restaurant-heavy block near Virginia Commonwealth University is Edo’s Squid, a favorite Richmond stop for Italian cooking. Popular dishes include the rockfish, composed of a filet roasted in olive oil, salt and pepper; shrimp fra diavolo; and, of course, Edo’s fresh-never-frozen calamari. Second place: Mamma Zu, Richmond, 804-788-4205 Third place: Azzuro, Richmond, Azzurros.com, 804-282-1509

Best Local Craft Brewery

First place: Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, Richmond, Hardywood.com, 804-420-2420 Since the beginning of Richmond’s craft beer craze, Hardywood has made a name for itself with quality beer brewing and community engagement. Hosting local Richmond bands, beer release parties, and music video screenings for Richmond film collective Good Day RVA, the brewery is a do-not-miss destination for anyone interested in creative brews and RVA’s diverse local culture. Second place: Ardent Craft Ales, Richmond, ArdentCraftAles.com, 804-359-1605 Third place: Devils Backbone, Roseland, DBBrewingCompany.com, 434-361-1001

Best Local Ice Cream Shop

First place: Gelati Celesti, Richmond, GelatiIceCream.com, 804-364-2100 This decadent, small-batch maker of “heavenly handmade ice cream” is opening a fourth location near Bow Tie Cinemas in Scott’s Addition, where it will offer popular flavors like creamy chocolate decadence and salted caramel. It’s one more good reason to take the day off and catch a flick. Second place: Bev’s Homemade Ice Cream, Richmond, BevsIceCream.com, 804-204-2387 Third place: Carl’s, Fredericksburg, CarlsFrozenCustard.com

Best Locally-Owned Coffee Shop

First place: Lamplighter Roasting Company, Richmond, LamplighterCoffee.com, 804-728-2292 While enduring the summer heat, stop by one of Lamplighter’s three locations for a refreshing cold-brew coffee. Hungry? Popular sandwiches include the Quilt (a BLT made of woven bacon strips, red onion and mixed greens, topped with garlic aioli) and the Goat Herder’s Daughter (grilled leeks, asparagus, goat cheese and fennel on fluffy focaccia). Second place: Black Hand Coffee, Richmond, BlackHandCoffeeCo.com, 804-855-0800 Third place: Brewed Awakening, Danville, BrewedAwakening.org, 434-483-2138

Best Local Sandwich Shop

First place: Coppola’s Deli, Richmond, CoppolasDeli.com, 804-359-6969 Serving Carytown since 1982, Coppola’s Deli aims to provide its customers with an authentic Italian deli experience—serving wine, cheese, deli meats, and sandwiches and subs, of course. Pop by for a cheesesteak, or, for the deli purist, the popular Industrial sub, a salami and Capicola ham sandwich topped with peppers and provolone on a fresh-baked roll. Second place: Chiocca’s, Richmond, ChioccasDeli.com, 804-355-3228 Third place: Garnett’s, Richmond, GarnettsCafe.com, 804-367-7909

Best Mexican Restaurant

First place: Mexico Restaurant, Richmond, Mexico-Restaurant.com, 804-320-1069 Mexican food doesn’t have to be synonymous with unhealthy food, as the Garcia family well knows. Their restaurant offers authentic Mexican dishes with fresh ingredients, options for those with dietary restrictions, and unusual dishes like avocado fries—breaded and fried slices of avocado served with a white sauce. Second place: Plaza Azteca, Richmond, PlazaAzteca.com, 804-888-9984 Third place: Pepe’s, Chesterfield, PepesVa.com, 804-272-0920

Best Outdoor Dining

First place: Shoemakers, Lynchburg, CraddockTerryHotel.com, 434-455-1510 Ideally situated on the James River, Shoemakers’ patio provides the perfect backdrop for a superb dining experience. The former tobacco warehouse, now part of the Craddock Terry Hotel, is in the heart of the city’s metropolitan dining scene, with masterfully crafted meals as well as its modern exposed brick interiors and convenience to the city’s Bluff Walk. Second place: Portico, Richmond, PorticoRichmond.com, 804-784-4800 Third place: The Daily Kitchen and Bar, Richmond, TheDailyKitchenAndBar.com, 804-342-8990

Best Pizzeria

First place: Waterstone Fire Roasted Pizza, Lynchburg, CraddockTerryHotel.com, 434-455-1515 Pizza is usually the purview of more casual haunts, but Waterstone’s pizza serves up decidedly less humble pie. Its upscale gourmet version of the Italian classic is sophisticated and smart. Pair unusual pies like the lemon pepper chicken pizza with a gourmet appetizer for a full meal—and be sure to finish with the tiramisu. Second place: Bottoms Up Pizza, Richmond, BottomsUpPizza.com, 804-644-4400 Third place: Belmont Pizza, Richmond, BelmontPizzeria.com, 804-888-9861

Best Place for Brunch

First place: Millie’s, Richmond, MilliesDiner.com, 804-643-5512 You wouldn’t expect a line out the door for a storefront as unassuming as Millie’s, but it’s worth the wait for soft scrambled eggs with lobster and hollandaise, and the diner’s open-faced frittata, a curried concoction called the Devil’s Mess. No worries if you’re feeling impatient—you can order one of Millie’s pint-size Bloody Mary’s or mimosas to enjoy while you wait. Second place: The Jefferson Hotel, Richmond, JeffersonHotel.com, 804-788-8000 Third place: Market at Main, Lynchburg, MarketAtMain.com, 434-847-9040

Best Restaurant

First place: Shoemakers, Lynchburg, CraddockTerryHotel.com, 434-455-1510 Shoemakers was once the home of one of Lynchburg’s most successful shoe factories, but the restaurant’s current reputation for top notch surf and turf (and notable desserts) may well eclipse its prior fame. Shoemakers serves classic American cuisine, including filet and fish specialties like an eight-ounce filet mignon paired with either jumbo Cajun shrimp or a crab cake. Second place: Vintage at the Inn at Willow Grove, Orange, InnAtWillowGrove.com, 540-317-1206 Third place: Stella’s, Richmond, StellasRichmond.com, 804-358-2011

Best Seafood Restaurant

First place: Shoemakers, Lynchburg, CraddockTerryHotel.com, 434-455-1510 Seafood and steak lovers alike are in luck on Friday and Saturday nights, when specials at Shoemakers often include a choice between elegantly served lobster and prime rib. That doesn’t mean it skimps during the week, either—the popular restaurant’s oven-roasted crab stuffed trout over asparagus risotto entrée and crispy calamari with lemon aioli will satisfy any day. Second place: Rappahannock, Richmond, RROysters.com, 804-545-0565 Third place: Latitude Seafood Company, Midlothian, LatitudeSeafoodCo.com, 804-379-8100

Best Steakhouse

First place: Shoemakers, Lynchburg, CraddockTerryHotel.com, 434-455-1510 It’s clear that Shoemakers knows steaks—its house specialties include classic steak au poivre and filet mignon grilled to order. With any steak, enjoy a side of garlic and chive mashed potatoes, with the option of a drizzled béarnaise, fromage, or peppercorn sauce. Add a Caesar salad for an extra flavorful flourish. Second place: Buckhead’s Chop House, Richmond, Buckheads.com, 804-750-2000 Third place: Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Richmond, SizzlingSteak.com, 804-378-0600

Best Wine Shop

First place: Total Wine & More, Richmond, TotalWine.com, 804-323-5866 The folks at Total Wine really do mean it when they say “total,” whether it’s in the shop’s selection or their knowledge of wines, beer and spirits. For those a little overwhelmed by the number of choices, the store offers weekly wine and beer tastings, plus wine and spirits classes to help you discover new favorites. Second place: J. Emerson, Richmond, JEmersonFineWine.com, 804-285-8011 Third place: Barrel Thief Wine Shop & Café, Richmond, BarrelThiefWine.com, 804-612-9232

Best Winery

First place: Barboursville Vineyards, Barboursville, BBVWine.com, 540-832-3824 Barboursville Vineyards has received accolades for its high quality wines and for founder Gianni Zonin’s daring to produce such wine in Virginia, a feat unmatched even by founding father Thomas Jefferson, for whom the noted Octagon red is named. Enjoy Barboursville wine with dinner at the vineyard’s Palladio Restaurant, or stay for the weekend at its 1804 Inn. Second place: Veritas, Afton, VeritasWines.com, 540-456-8000 Third place: Keswick Vineyards, KeswickVineyards.com, 434-244-3341

Most Creative Cocktail Menu

First place: The Rogue Gentlemen, Richmond, TheRogueGentlemen.com, 804-477-3456 You can’t get more creative than a customizable cocktail. Just choose two words (like “herbal” and “sweet”) and your favorite spirit, and a Rogue Gentlemen bartender will create a delicious quaff to your specifications. Prefer your drinks by-the-book (or menu)? The bar has a daring selection of drinks rotated seasonally, along with a selection of beer and wine. Second place: Heritage, Richmond, HeritageRVA.com, 804-353-4060 Third place: The Roosevelt, Richmond, RooseveltRVA.com, 804-658-1935