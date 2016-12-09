Best of Virginia 2017

Vote now in our annual readers' survey!

It’s that time of year again—time to vote for your favorite restaurants, shops, museums, hotels, schools, arts events and more!

Our online survey this year is all new! You’ll find it easier to vote in all of our 106 categories, or as many as you wish.

Click here to get started!

Tips:

Check below for a full list of categories.

Vote in as few or as many of the 106 categories as you like.

You don't have to take the survey all at once; no need to save, just exit and return to the survey from the same computer and web browser.

Limit one ballot per person.

ballot per person. When you have finished voting for all of your “bests,” click the “Submit Survey” button and your vote will be cast!

When voting for your “bests,” don’t forget to include the city where the event, person, business or venue is located.

You have until 11:59 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 to submit your ballot.

If you have any questions, please email Eden Stuart, Assistant Editor.

Go on Virginia, let us know what your “bests” are. Click here to get started!