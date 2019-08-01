Southwest Virginia: Services Winners 2019

Illustration by Aldo Crusher

Best Accounting Firm

Spiegler Blevins & Company, CPAs

848 French Moore Junior Blvd., Abingdon, S-BCPAs.com, 276-628-8700

Founded by Michael Spiegler in 1993, with Robert Blevins coming on board in 1996, the firm currently operates with 14 staff in two offices. The firm offers clients cloud-based accounting and document storage applications to increase efficiency and improve clients’ work-life balance, as well as a back office operating system that allows the firm to take care of all cash management, accounting, and payroll duties for clients.

second place: Albano & Associates, Marion, AlbanoCPA.com, 276-783-7257

third place: Brown Edwards, Bristol, BECPAs.com, 276-466-5248

Best Architecture Firm

Peyton Boyd Architect, PC

212 Mason Place NW, Abingdon, PeytonBoyd.com, 276-628-2713

The firm’s projects since founding in 1989 include museums, performing arts venues, college buildings, health care facilities, offices, churches, and private residences. In order to ensure delivery of a complete package, the firm often collaborates on projects with other firms, contractors, developers, and consultants in structural, mechanical, electrical, landscape, and interior design.

second place: Balzer and Associates, Inc., Roanoke, Balzer.cc, 540-772-9580

third place: Mid Atlantic Architects Group, PLLC., Roanoke, MidAtlanticArchitectsGroup.com, 540-685-2722

Best Caterer

Blue Ridge Catering

522 Salem Ave. SW, Roanoke, BlueRidgeCatering.net, 540-982-7700

Blue Ridge Catering provides services for weddings, corporate events, galas and fundraisers, and other social events. The caterer has also partnered with other local vendors, including venues, entertainment, planners, photographers and videographers, florists, and bakers, so clients only have to communicate with a single company.

second place: The Village Gourmet, Blacksburg, VillageGourmet.org, 540-443-3457

third place: Shindig Catering + Events, Martinsville, Facebook.com/ShindigUptown, 276-734-9300

Best Chiropractor

Boothe Chiropractic Clinic

108 Reedy Creek Road, Abingdon, Facebook.com/BootheChiropracticClinic, 276-628-8006

Robert Boothe is a licensed member of the Unified Virginia Chiropractic Association and has been providing care in Abingdon since 1999. In addition to treating patients to manage pain, Boothe also strives to educate his patients about overall health well-being.

second place: Martinsville Chiropractic Center, Martinsville, 276-632-2226

third place: Schumacher Chiropractic Wellness Center, Lebanon, SchuChiro.com, 276-889-1314

Best Cosmetic Surgery Practice

Carilion Clinic Cosmetic Center

2107 Rosalind Ave., Roanoke, CarilionCosmetic.com, 540-853-0510

The newest treatment at the center is the hydrafacial machine, which combines a facial, microdermabrasion, and a peel into one procedure and can be customized to each patient’s skin. The center also has an on-site surgical center with board-certified surgeons and anesthesiologists.

second place: Alouf Aesthetics, Salem, AloufAesthetics.com, 540-384-5147

third place: Plastic Surgery Center of Virginia, Blacksburg, PhilipGrubbs.com, 540-951-8885

Best Day Care

First Baptist Day Care

23 Starling Ave., Martinsville, FirstBaptistMartinsville.com, 276-632-2636

The Weekday Early Education ministry serves children aged 6 weeks to 5 years for day care, before- and after-school care, and summer care. Children attend science workshops at the nearby Virginia Museum of Natural History and engage in interactive reading experiences to improve literacy with a librarian from the Blue Ridge Regional Library.

second place: Milestones Childcare, Floyd, Facebook.com/MilestonesChildcare, 540-745-2445

third place: Miss Amy’s, LLC, Abingdon, MissAmysLLC.com, 276-676-3151

Best Dental Practice

Martinsville Smiles, PLLC

407 Starling Ave., Martinsville, MartinsvilleSmiles.com, 276-632-9266

The practice focuses on basic preventative maintenance—examinations and cleanings, head and neck cancer screenings, X-rays, polishing, and more—to avoid the need for specialty procedures. Popular services include ZOOM whitening, which is a system that uses whitening gel and a low-intensity light that activates the gel.

second place: Martinsville Family Dentistry, MartinsvilleFamilyDentistry.com, 276-632-6219

third place: Brown Dental Associates, PC, Abingdon, BrownDentalAssociates.com, 276-628-9507

Best Dermatology Practice

New River Dermatology

2617 Sheffield Drive, Blacksburg, NewRiverDermatology.com, 540-953-2210

Services include Mohs micrographic surgery for skin cancer, mole and wart removal, and rosacea, rash, acne, and psoriasis treatment. The practice also offers a full array of aesthetic services—including Coolsculpting, micro needling, wrinkle treatment, and chemical peels—under New River Aesthetics.

second place: Szulecki Dermatology, Martinsville, 276-632-6496

third place: Piedmont Dermatology Center, PC, Martinsville, PiedmontDermatology.com, 276-666-8439

Best Financial Planning Firm

Cary Street Partners

143 W. Main St., Abingdon, CaryStreetPartners.com, 276-628–2814

Founded in Richmond in 2002, the firm now encompasses 13 offices in four states, with the Abingdon location opening in 2009. The investment advisor offers financial planning, research and portfolio advisory, securities brokerage, and life-insurance services, as well as corporate advisory and benefits and retirement services.

second place: Lopez Wealth Management, LLC, Abingdon, LopezWealth.com, 276-628-5910

third place: FocusOne Integrated Financial Planning, Roanoke, FocusOneFP.com, 540-767-4824

Best Funeral Home

Oakey’s Funeral Service & Crematory

318 Church Ave. SW, Roanoke, Oakeys.com, 540-982-2100

The funeral home provides both at-need and pre-need services—including ceremony planning, cremation, and after-care. At the dedicated cremation tribute center, loved ones can gather for the experience as they would at a burial. Oakey’s also offers a pet facility that provides removal services, cremation, and memorial merchandise.

second place: Bassett Funeral Service, Bassett, BassettFuneralService.com, 276-629-1770

third place: Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, NorrisFuneral.com, 276-638-2778

Best Hair Salon

Corporate Image Barbershop

10 Church Ave. SE, Roanoke, CorporateImageBarberShop.com, 540-342-0222

Owner Penny Kerr and her team offer men’s haircut, shave, color, and facial services. Haircut techniques range from feather and razor to taper and scissor. Straight-razor shaves are relaxing with lather, hot towel, aftershave, and moisturizer. Facials cleanse with organic scrub seeds and a clay mask, and finish off with hot steam and a massage.

second place: Reflections Salon & Day Spa, Martinsville, Facebook.com/ReflectionsSalonAndDaySpa, 276-632-2222

third place: Cuttin’ Up Hair Salon, Abingdon, Facebook.com/CuttinUpHairSalon, 276-628-2688

Best Home Builder

Dollman Construction, Inc.

5219 Peters Creek Road, Suite 6, Roanoke, DollmanConstruction.com, 540-765-9700

Started by Jimmy Dollman as a construction company more than 20 years ago, the firm has grown to encompass complete design and build services. Each home is custom, and the team takes care of each element of the process, from start to finish. Services include residential and commercial design, remodeling, and new construction.

second place: Varney Construction, Wytheville, VarneyConstruction.com, 276-223-1163

third place: Adkins Construction Corp., Collinsville, Facebook.com/AdkinsConstructionCorp, 276-647-7366

Best Hospital

Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital

1906 Belleview Ave. SE, Roanoke, CarilionClinic.org, 800-422-8482

The 703-bed hospital is home to a neonatal intensive-care unit, a children’s hospital, a Level 1 trauma center, and specialty and advanced clinical care. CRMH is ranked by U.S. News & World Report as one of Virginia’s top four hospitals and a top performer in five adult specialties and six adult procedures and conditions. The hospital also partners with the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine to provide residencies and fellowships for medical students.

second place: Sovah Health, Martinsville, MartinsvilleHospital.com, 276-666-7200

third place: LewisGale Medical Center, Salem, LewisGale.com, 540-776-4000

Best Independent School

Faith Christian School

3585 Buck Mountain Road, Roanoke, FCSVa.com, 540-769-5200

This year, the school opened its Via Videndi Art Gallery, which students can visit to appreciate art as well as have their own works of art displayed. As part of the Christian classical education, the fine-arts curriculum encompasses art, music, and theater. Recently the school has also renovated its library, improved its athletic field, and added a walking track.

second place: North Cross School, Roanoke, NorthCross.org, 540-989-6641

third place: Carlisle School, Axton, CarlisleSchool.org, 276-632-7288

Best Interior Design Firm

Fabric, Etc.

507 State St., Bristol, FabricEtc.net, 276-644-4775

Opened in May 2017, the firm started as a fabric and home décor store and, in its second year, added custom decorating services and home consultations. Billy and Terry Frye work to incorporate sentimental items into newly designed spaces and provide full workroom services and professional installation.

second place: Emily Mangus Interiors, Roanoke, EmilyMangusInteriors.com

third place: Magnolia, Roanoke, MagnoliaFurnishings.com, 540-204-4774

Best Kitchen Design Firm

343 Designs

343 E. Main St., Abingdon, 343Designs.com, 276-525-4640

343 Designs specializes in kitchens, bathrooms, laundry rooms, and home offices and provides a four-step design process: showroom consultation, home consultation, design and product review, and final design and product verification. In December 2018, the firm opened a new showroom in a remodeled historic gas station.

second place: Berry Home Center, Abingdon, BerryHomeCenter.com, 276-628-8136

third place: Dollman Construction, Inc., Roanoke, DollmanConstruction.com, 540-765-9700

Best Landscaping Company

Varsity Landscaping & Grounds

5125 Starkey Lane, Roanoke, VarsityLandscaping.com, 540-774-8289

Owner Mike Anderson and designer Jason Childress offer design, build, and maintenance services with a team of 20 trucks and 35 employees. In addition to lawn care, the team offers patio, driveway, firepit, outdoor lighting, and landscape design services. The year-round business also provides snow removal and commercial stormwater management.

second place: Everything Outdoors, LLC, Bassett, Facebook.com/EverythingOutdoorsLLC, 276-629-3707

third place: Litton Landscapes, LLC, Wytheville, LittonLandscapes.com, 276-620-3976

Best Law Firm

Gentry Locke Attorneys

10 Franklin Road SE, Suite 900, Roanoke, GentryLocke.com, 866-983-0866

With more than 55 lawyers practicing in three offices across the state, Gentry Locke specializes in a variety of disciplines and handles cases ranging from multidistrict litigation and white-collar criminal investigations to commercial disputes and personal-injury lawsuits.

second place: Gardner, Barrow & Sharpe P.C., Martinsville, GBSLawFirm.com, 276-638-2455

third place: PennStuart, Abingdon, PennStuart.com, 276-628-5151

Best Massage Therapy Group

Magic of Massage

719 Commonwealth Ave., Suite 2, Bristol, Facebook.com/MagicOfMassage, 276-466-4044

Services include full body massages, facials, and back and feet reflexology massages. Can’t choose just one? Try the 90-minute spa sampler, 2-hour mini spa day, or 3-hour full spa day. You can also add on aroma scalp massages, hot stones, sugar scrubs, and healing hand massages.

second place: Just Breathe Yoga & Bodywork, Martinsville, JustBreatheYogaBodyworks.com, 276-340-9621

third place: Village Spa, Collinsville, VillageSpa.net, 276-656-1680

Best Optometrist

Martinsville Eyecare Center

1099 Brookdale St., Martinsville, Facebook.com/MartinsvilleEyecareCenter, 276-656-2021

Doctors Theresa Bechtel and Oliver Ali provide an array of eyecare services at the practice, founded in 2012. In addition to optometry treatments, the center retails sunglasses and eyewear, and the staff will help patients choose their perfect frames, tint, and style.

second place: The Eye Site, Collinsville, ThEyeSite.com, 276-647-3766

third place: Blue Ridge Eye Care Associates, Galax, BlueRidgeEyeCare.com, 276-236-4171

Best Orthodontic Practice

Jones & DeShon Orthodontics

25 Cleveland Ave., Suite E, Martinsville, DavidJonesOrthodontics.com, 276-638-8888

Doctors David C. Jones and Nicole DeShon specialize in traditional braces and Invisalign at their three offices in Southwest Virginia and treat both children and adults. The practice is the largest provider of Invisalign and Invisalign Teen in the region.

second place: Snyder Orthodontics, Martinsville, DoctorSnyder.com, 276-632-4144

third place: Lampros & Reopelle Orthodontics, Roanoke, ReopelleOrthodontics.com, 540-344-2758

Best Orthopedic Practice

Institute for Orthopaedics and Neurosciences

2331 Franklin Road, Roanoke, CarilionClinic.org, 800-422-8482

Part of Carilion Clinic, the institute follows an integrated care model, bringing physicians, nurses, therapists, and clinicians from multiple disciplines under one roof to allow patients to see specialists without having to make multiple appointments. More than 50 surgeons and advanced-care practitioners provide general orthopedics, adult reconstruction, foot and ankle treatment, hand and upper extremity treatment, spine and scoliosis treatment, pediatrics, sports medicine, and trauma care.

second place: Sovah Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, Martinsville, SovahPhysicians.com, 276-638-2354

third place: McGarry Orthopedic Clinic, Bristol, McGarryOrtho.com, 276-525-4377

Best Pediatric Practice

BPT Kidz

935 Fairystone Park Hwy., Stanleytown, BassettPT.com, 276-622-3636

Founded in 2017 as part of Bassett Physical Therapy, the children-only facility provides physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy services. Activities include games, such as Connect Four and Operation, and physical challenges, such as gym ladders, river rocks, and bowling.

second place: Compassionate Care Pediatrics, Martinsville, Facebook.com/NimmeessPlace, 276-403-4733

third place: Physicians to Children, Roanoke, P2CKids.com, 540-344-9213

Best Pet Boarding

Grooming Tails Daycare Lodging and Spa, LLC

119 E. Main St., Martinsville, GroomingTailsVa.com, 276-632-0212

Grooming Tails provides day care, boarding, grooming, training, and resort lodging on 170 acres of fenced property. Owners who choose the private lodging option will have their dogs stay in a kennel- and cage-free environment. Boarding dogs also receive natural nutrition.

second place: Heartstrings, Blacksburg, HeartstringsPetLodging.com, 540-552-3971

third place: About Pets Center, Salem, AboutPetsCenterResort.com, 540-986-1604

Best Physical Therapy Group

Bassett Physical Therapy

935 Fairystone Park Hwy., Stanleytown, BassettPT.com, 276-622-3636

Founded in 2013, the 8,000-square-foot facility provides physical therapy, occupational therapy, and limited speech therapy services. There is also an on-site pool available for aquatic therapy. Areas of focus include strength and resistance training, prosthetic leg training, back pain, chronic pain, and trigger-point dry needling.

second place: Therapy Direct, Martinsville, TherapyDirect.org, 276-632-5281

third place: Lebanon Physical Therapy & Rehabilitative Services, LebanonPT.com, 276-889-4090

Best Pool Company

The Pool House

6215 Virginia Ave., Bassett, PoolHouseLtd.com, 276-629-2074

Founded in 1988, the Pool House provides services for both above-ground and in-ground pools, including vinyl liner installation and replacement, equipment repairs, weekly maintenance, layout and excavation, upgrades, water testing, and special lighting. The shop also retails chemicals, cleaners, toys, floats, games, safety equipment, pumps, filters, covers, and backyard accessories.

second place: National Pools, Roanoke, NationalPools.com, 540-345-7665

third place: Little River Pool and Spa, Christiansburg, LittleRiverPoolAndSpa.com, 540-381-1113

Best Primary Care Practice

Mahoney Family Medicine

100 College Drive, Martinsville, MahoneyMedicine.com, 276-666-0500

The practice comprises osteopathic doctor Mark T. Mahoney, three nurse practitioners, and a licensed counselor. The team provides adult and adolescent treatment, women’s health treatment, school and sports physicals, and lab services, and offers skin laser and aesthetic services.

second place: Salem Family Medicine, Salem, SalemFamilyMed.com, 540-375-2686

third place: Carilion Clinic Family & InternalMedicine, Martinsville, CarilionClinic.org, 276-670-3300

Best Real Estate Firm

Berry-Elliott Realtors

18 Starling Ave., Martinsville, BerryElliott.com, 276-656-1111

Berry-Elliott Realtors will help you sell your house and help you find a new home, as well as help you manage property rentals in Martinsville and Henry County. Co-owners and brokers Doris Berry and Mary Rives Brown manage a team of six with three Realtors.

second place: Rives S. Brown Realtors, Martinsville, RivesSBrown.com, 276-632-3463

third place: Stuart & Associates Realty, LLC, Lebanon, SWVaProperties.com, 276-889-0120

Best Spa

The Martha Washington Inn & Spa

150 W. Main St., Abingdon, TheMartha.com, 276-628-3161

Services include deep tissue massage; a Stress-Fix Swedish massage with lavender, lavandin, and clary sage; and a chakra-balancing massage featuring reflexology and energy work. Also try the hydrafacial, designed to exfoliate, cleanse the pores, and soften the appearance of fine lines.

second place: Village Spa, Collinsville, VillageSpa.net, 276-656-1680

third place: Renew Salon & Spa, Lebanon, RenewSpaLebanon.com, 276-880-5846

Best Veterinary Hospital

King’s Mountain Animal Clinic

5086 King’s Mountain Road, Collinsville, KingsMountainAC.com, 276-647-3714

Dr. Joseph May opened the clinic in 1997. Today, the full-service veterinary hospital offers the latest in technology and treats animals with an experienced staff that includes five veterinarians. The clinic treats small animals, pocket pets, and some birds and large animals.

second place: VCA Highlands Animal Hospital, Abingdon, VCAHospitals.com, 276-628-4115

third place: The Pet Clinic of Martinsville, ThePetClinicSWVa.com, 276-656-0442

Best Wedding Venue

Western Front Hotel

3025 Fourth Ave., St. Paul, WesternFrontHotel.com, 276-738-3040

The hotel offers fours options for special event spaces: the music hall, which is 1,000 square feet with a capacity of up to 100 people; outdoor dining terraces; the Roost, a 500-square-foot game room with a billiards table; and the BackYard outdoor music stage with firepits, yard games, and an outdoor bar. Couples can also rent the entire 30-room facility.

second place: General Francis Marion Hotel, Marion, GFMHotel.com, 276-783-4800

third place: Bolling Wilson Hotel, Wytheville, BollingWilsonHotel.com, 276-223-2333

Winners were determined by our Best of Virginia Readers’ Survey in January and published in our Best of Virginia 2019 issue.