Southwest Virginia: Living & Recreation Winners 2019

Illustration by Aldo Crusher

Best Bed and Breakfast

Early Inn at The Grove

50 Floyd Ave., Rocky Mount, EarlyInn.com, 540-524-2525

The six-bedroom, 1854 Greek Revival inn sits on 10 acres in the Blue Ridge Valley. New to the boutique hotel is Jubal’s Kitchen, which is open Friday and Saturday evenings and serves comfort food like meatloaf, chicken pot pie, and fried white fish. Guests may also relax in the library, enjoy a cocktail on the patio, or cozy up to the firepit for s’mores.

second place: Trinkle Mansion Bed & Breakfast, Wytheville, TrinkleMansion.com, 276-625-0625

third place: Collins House Inn, Marion, CollinsHouseInn.com, 276-781-0250

Best “Do Not Miss” Tourist Attraction

Mill Mountain and Roanoke Star in Virginia’s Blue Ridge

2198 Mill Mountain Spur, Roanoke, VisitVBR.com, 540-342-6025

First illuminated in November 1949 to serve as a Christmas decoration, the Roanoke Star is formed by 2,000 feet of neon tubing. Visitors can access an overlook at the base of the star on Mill Mountain from the Blue Ridge Parkway. Mill Mountain is also home to hiking and biking trails, as well as the Mill Mountain Zoo.

second place: General Francis Marion Hotel, Marion, GFMHotel.com, 276-783-4800

third place: Virginia Creeper Trail, Abingdon, VaCreeperTrail.org

Best Equestrian Event

Russell County Fair and Horse Show

237 Donnie Dean Drive, Castlewood, RussellCountyFair.com, 276-762-2261

Each year Russell County residents compete in equestrian events in classes ranging from Western, English, and Trail to Spotted Country and Plantation Country. The fair also offers an open horse show that includes competitors who reside outside the county. This year’s fair takes place Sept. 2-7.

second place: Washington County Horse Show Classics, Abingdon, WashCoClassics.com, 276-356-8700

Best Fishing Guide Company

Clinch Life Outfitters

3022 Fifth Ave., St. Paul, ClinchLifeOutfitters.com, 276-608-6907

Clinch Life Outfitters offers guided fishing trips in the Clinch River for four-, six-, or eight-hour days with kayak- or bank-fishing options. Three-hour night trips for wading or bank fishing are also available. Trips include gear, bait, and tackle. For live bait, the outfitter carries minnows, night crawlers, red worms, meal worms, and crickets.

second place: Rock On Charters, Roanoke, RockOnCharters.net, 844-347-4682

third place: Smith River Outfitters, Bassett, SmithRiverOutfitter.com, 276-618-1457

Best Golf Course

Chatmoss Country Club

550 Mt. Olivet Road, Martinsville, ChatmossCC.org, 276-638-2484

In addition to the 18-hole J. Ellis Maples course, the club offers a driving range and putting green. The clubhouse—originally part of the late-18th-century Hairston Plantation—also includes a pro shop. Upcoming tournaments at the 6,871-yard, par-72 course include the 59th Chatmoss Invitational July 27-28, the G Pro Golf Tour Aug. 8-10, and the Fall Team Invitational Oct. 19-20.

second place: The Virginian Golf Club, Bristol, TheVirginian.com, 276-645-6950

third place: The Olde Farm Golf Club, Bristol, TheOldeFarm.com, 276-669-1042

Best Gym or Fitness Studio

CrossFit Beartown

383 Technology Park Drive, Lebanon, CrossFitBeartown.com, 423-202-8148

CrossFit Beartown offers 25 time slots throughout the week with seven coaches. Each hour-long class begins with a warm-up, moves into a strength or skill component, and ends with the workout of the day. Classes are aimed to train in 10 fitness domains: cardiovascular endurance, stamina, strength, flexibility, power, speed, coordination, agility, balance, and accuracy.

second place: Martinsville-Henry County Family YMCA, Martinsville, MartinsvilleYMCA.com, 276-632-6427

third place: Planet Fitness, Martinsville, PlanetFitness.com, 276-403-4348

Best Historic Site

General Francis Marion Hotel

107 E. Main St., Marion, GFMHotel.com, 276-783-4800

Now one of the top 150 hotels in North America according to National Geographic, the General Francis Marion Hotel was built by Eubank and Caldwell of Roanoke in 1926 in the Classical Revival style. After closing for two years for extensive renovations, the hotel reopened in 2006 and maintains a ’20s ambiance.

second place: Abingdon Muster Grounds, AbingdonMusterGrounds.com, 276-492-2236

third place: Edith Bolling Wilson Birthplace Museum, Wytheville, EdithBollingWilson.org, 276-223-3484

Best Horseback Riding Lessons

Sandy River Equestrian Center

457 Ferrell Lane, Axton, SandyRiverEquestrian.com, 276-650-1433

The center offers group and private lessons for all levels, ranging from summer day-camps for children to weekend clinics with professionals. Training is focused on competition—including dressage, show jumping, and cross country—but is also available for basic riding and trail riding. All students are taught correct riding form as well as proper horse grooming, conditioning, and maintenance.

second place: Copper Crest Farm, Wytheville, CopperCrestFarm.com, 276-228-5817

third place: Healing Strides of VA, Boone’s Mill, HealingStridesOfVa.org, 540-334-5825

Best Hotel

Western Front Hotel

3025 Fourth Ave., St. Paul, WesternFrontHotel.com, 276-738-3040

Bearing the nickname of St. Paul—once a rough and tumble coal mining town—the Western Front Hotel opened in February 2018. The boutique hotel offers a hip and chic vibe and is home to chef Travis Milton’s eponymous restaurant, a backyard stage for its summer live music series, and ATV rentals for the nearby trails.

second place: Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, Roanoke, HotelRoanoke.com, 540-985-5900

third place: General Francis Marion Hotel, Marion, GFMHotel.com, 276-783-4800

Best Hunting Guide Company

Mountain Sports Ltd.

1021 Commonwealth Ave., Bristol, MtnSportsLtd.com, 276-466-8988

Founded by Bob and Alice Cheers in 1981, Mountain Sports Ltd. is home to guides who are passionate about their services and experts in their field, including sons Bobby and Steve. The shop focuses on waterfowl hunting, but also offers fly fishing in the South Holston River and Watauga River.

Best Marina

Philpott Marina

300 Boat Dock Road, Bassett, HenryCountyVa.gov, 276-340-0485

The only marina on Philpott Lake, Philpott Marina opened in 2014 and provides 42 boat slips available to rent on a yearly basis. In addition to basic boating and recreation needs, the marina offers a campground, a non-ethanol fueling station, and a shop with fishing supplies, ice cream, sandwiches, snacks, and drinks.

second place: Sportsmans Marina, Abingdon, TheSportsmansMarina.com, 276-628-2850

third place: Rock House Marina, Pulaski, RockHouseMarina.com, 540-980-1488

Best Martial Arts School

Blue Ridge Kung Fu Arnis Academy

128 Russell Road, Abingdon, BlueRidgeMartialArtsAcademy.com, 423-727-4474

Originally founded in Damascus in 1993 by grandmaster Chris Lang—who has more than 30 years of martial arts training—the academy moved to Abingdon in 2004. The two most popular classes are the Children’s Sil Lum Kung-Fu, open to those 6 to 12 years of age, and the Emperor’s Long Fist Tai Chi, which includes many students in their 50s, 60s, and 70s.

second place: Stryker Martial Arts Academy, Bristol, StrykerMAA.com, 276-644-9990

third place: Rutter’s Martial Arts, Bassett, Facebook.com/RuttersMartialArts, 276-340-3944

Best Outdoor Adventure

Virginia Creeper Trail

300 Green Spring Road, Abingdon, VaCreeperTrail.org

Originally a railway corridor for Norfolk & Western in the early 1900s, the Virginia Creeper is now a 34.3-mile recreation trail for hiking, biking, and even horseback riding. The trail begins at the top of Whitetop Mountain and descends on a primarily downhill path to the towns of Abingdon and Damascus.

second place: Hungry Mother Adventures, Marion, HungryMotherAdventures.com, 276-791-0743

third place: Clinch Life Outfitters, St. Paul, ClinchLifeOutfitters.com, 276-608-6907

Best Resort

Primland

2000 Busted Rock Road, Meadows of Dan, Primland.com, 866-960-7746

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the resort’s lodge, built in 2009. The resort first opened in the 1990 as a wingshooting lodge, and then added the golf course in 2006. Now the resort serves as a luxury getaway to the Blue Ridge Mountains and offers many activities to immerse yourself in the surrounding nature.

second place: The Martha Washington Inn & Spa, Abingdon, TheMartha.com, 276-628-3161

Best Retirement Community

King’s Grant Retirement Community

350 King’s Way Road, Martinsville, Sunnyside.cc, 800-462-4649

Residents are offered a variety of living choices to suit their needs, styles, and comfort—ranging from garden and patio homes to villas, cottages, and apartments. The community focuses on active and independent lifestyles and provides whole-person wellness programming to ensure residents are healthy and engaged.

second place: Warm Hearth Village, Blacksburg, Retire.org, 540-552-9176

third place: Brandon Oaks, Roanoke, BrandonOaks.net, 540-777-5602

Best Summer Camp

Southwest Virginia 4-H Educational Center

25236 Hillman Hwy., Abingdon, SWVA4HCenter.org, 276-676-6180

The Junior 4-H camp engages children in experiential learning activities such as outdoor sports, including archery, horseback riding, fishing, and riflery; a challenge course with low ropes and zip lines; arts and crafts, including leathercraft and tie dye; campfires; and dancing. The center also collaborates with the Virginia Cooperative Extension staff and programs.

second place: Martinsville-Henry County SPCACritter Camp, Martinsville, SPCAMHC.org, 276-638-7297

third place: Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing, New Castle, Wilderness-Adventure.com, 540-864-6792

Winners were determined by our Best of Virginia Readers’ Survey in January and published in our Best of Virginia 2019 issue.