Southwest Virginia: Arts, Culture & Entertainment Winners 2019

Illustration by Aldo Crusher

Best Annual Charity Event

Union Drumstick DASH

Downtown Roanoke, DrumstickDash.net, 540-777-7657

Hosted by Roanoke Rescue Mission, the Union Drumstick Dash is an annual Thanksgiving-Day 5K race through downtown Roanoke that raises money to feed hungry families. Last year, Roanoke Rescue Mission served more than 275,000 meals and provided more than 99,000 nights of safe shelter to the homeless.

second place: Charity League of Martinsville & Henry County Bargain Fair, Martinsville, CharityLeague.org, 276-734-0603

third place: Rooster Walk, Martinsville, RoosterWalk.com, 276-650-1583

Best Art Event

Virginia Highlands Festival

Downtown Abingdon, VaHighlandsFestival.org, 276-623-5266

Founded in 1948, the Virginia Highlands Festival is a 10-day event of arts, crafts, music, and food in Abingdon. New this year is an immersive theater performance, called The Wolf Crystal, that will incorporate kinetic sculpture, robotics, large puppets, and drones. This year’s festival takes place July 26-Aug. 4.

second place: Hungry Mother Arts and Crafts Festival, Marion, HungryMotherFestival.com

third place: Sidewalk Art Show at Taubman Museum, Roanoke, TaubmanMuseum.org, 540-342-5760

Best Art Gallery

Piedmont Arts

215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, PiedmontArts.org, 276-632-3221

Upcoming exhibitions at Piedmont Arts include Expressions, an open-entry, judged show featuring works by more than 140 regional artists in a mix of styles and media. The exhibition opens May 18 in the Hooker Garrett Gallery and will be on view through July 19, free of admission. Expressions will also be the focus of the July 18 Art at Happy Hour event.

second place: Taubman Museum, Roanoke, TaubmanMuseum.org, 540-342-5760

third place: Benjamin Walls Gallery, Bristol, BenjaminWalls.com, 877-989-2557

Best Charity

Rescue Mission of Roanoke

402 Fourth St. SE, Roanoke, RescueMission.net, 540-343-7227

Founded in 1948 as a homeless shelter and soup kitchen, the facility has grown into a 400-bed campus that provides emergency shelter, three hot meals per day, drug and alcohol recovery programs, job-readiness and life-skills training, medical clinic services, and ministry. The shelter also offers services to help children with school enrollment and tutoring.

second place: Charity League of Martinsville & Henry County, Martinsville, CharityLeague.org, 276-734-0603

third place: Warm Hearth Foundation, Blacksburg, Retire.org, 540-552-9176

Best Family Entertainment

Uptown Pinball

35 E. Church St., Martinsville, UptownPinball.business.site, 276-224-7139

Opened by Michael Haley in June 2017, the arcade is home to 26 pinball machines. Some of the more unique machines include an original Monster Bash game, an original Lord of the Rings game, an original Addams Family game, and a 1964 Beatles Gold game. The spot is also popular for birthday parties and special events.

second place: Barter Theatre, Abingdon, BarterTheatre.com, 276-628-3991

third place: Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion, Bristol, BristolRhythm.com, 423-573-1927

Best Food Festival

Roanoke Greek Festival

30 Huntington Blvd. NE, Roanoke, RoanokeGreekFestival.com, 540-362-360

The annual festival offers classic Greek favorites like pastichio, a pasta and meat casserole; moussaka, an eggplant and meat casserole; pork and chicken souvlaki; and lamb and beef gyros. For something sweet, try the loukoumades—doughnuts dipped in honey and sprinkled with cinnamon. This year’s festival is Sept. 20-22.

second place: Marion Downtown 33rd Annual Chili Cook Off, Marion, MarionVa.org, 276-378-5026

third place: Martinsville Oktoberfest, Martinsville, Martinsville.com, 276-632-6401

Best Movie Theater

The Grandin Theatre

1310 Grandin Ave., Roanoke, GrandinTheatre.com, 540-345-6177

The historic theater was built in 1931 and screened Arrowsmith for its first show in 1932. Now the Grandin offers film series such as community picks and classic films. For the midnight movie series, check out Big Trouble in Little China on June 21, Say Anything on July 19, Road House on Aug. 16, and Drugstore Cowboy on Sept. 20.

second place: Abingdon Cinemall, Abingdon, Cinemall.com, 276-623-2121

third place: Movie Town, Martinsville, MovieTownTheatre.com, 276-638-4040

Best Museum

Virginia Museum of Natural History

21 Starling Ave., Martinsville, VMNH.net, 276-634-4141

The museum’s exhibits range from life-size cast dinosaur skeletons and fossils to geologic displays and taxidermied wildlife. VMNH is also one of seven agencies in the state that sponsors the Virginia Master Naturalist Program. Interested volunteers can take classes at the museum and participate in field training.

second place: Birthplace of Country Music Museum, Bristol, BirthPlaceOfCountryMusic.org, 423-573-1927

third place: Taubman Museum, Roanoke, TaubmanMuseum.org, 540-342-5760

Best Music Venue

Harvester Performance Center

450 Franklin St., Rocky Mount, Harvester-Music.com, 540-484-8277

Upcoming shows include Sister Hazel on May 18, Little Texas on May 30, Bill Monroe’s Sons of Bluegrass on June 15, Edwin McCain on July 11, and String of Pearls on Aug. 10. In addition to more than 180 music performances each year, the center also hosts plays and documentaries.

second place: Rives Theater, Martinsville, RivesTheater.org, 276-403-0872

third place: Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion, Bristol, BristolRhythm.com, 423-573-1927

Best Performing Arts Company

Barter Theatre

127 W. Main St., Abingdon, BarterTheatre.com, 276-628-3991

Barter Theatre’s Fall 2019 season kicks off with Wait Until Dark, a murder-mystery thriller running Sept. 6 through Nov. 8. Also on Gilliam Stage will be The Producers, a musical adapted by Mel Brooks from his 1967 film, performed Sept. 19-Nov. 9. At Christmas, don’t miss Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, on stage Nov. 15-Dec. 29.

second place: Mill Mountain Theatre, Roanoke, MillMountain.org, 540-342-5740

third place: TheaterWorks Community Players,Martinsville, TWCP.net, 276-632-2800

Best Special Event Venue

General Francis Marion Hotel

107 E. Main St., Marion, GFMHotel.com, 276-783-4800

The historic hotel offers four spaces for special events: the card room, perfect for intimate dinners or as reception overflow; the Lincoln ballroom, with a capacity of up to 120 people; the conference room; with a capacity of 200; and the Bowen board room, with a capacity of 40. The conference room also has a separate entrance and private restrooms.

second place: Western Front Hotel, St. Paul, WesternFrontHotel.com, 276-738-3040

third place: Bolling Wilson Hotel, Wytheville, BollingWilsonHotel.com, 276-223-2333

Winners were determined by our Best of Virginia Readers’ Survey in January and published in our Best of Virginia 2019 issue.