Shenandoah Valley: Shopping Winners 2019

Best Antiques

The Factory Antique Mall

50 Lodge Lane, Suite 106, Verona, FactoryAntiqueMall.com, 540-248-1110

As the largest antique mall in the nation, the mall has provided set dressing for the film Lincoln and the AMC series TURN: Washington’s Spies. After browsing through more than 200 antique-vendor booths, grab something to eat at the mall’s café, Tasty Bites.

second place: Stuarts Draft Antique Mall, Waynesboro, Facebook.com/StuartsDraftAntiqueMall, 540-946-8488

third place: Duke’s Lexington Antique Center, Lexington, DukesAntiqueCenter.com, 540-463-9511

Best Bicycle Shop

Black Dog Bikes

121 S. Lewis St., Staunton, BlackDogBikes.com, 540-887-8700

Founded in 2005, the shop sells bikes for everyone, ranging from mountain bikes to children’s bikes. The store has a full-service shop offering bicycle repairs and a wide variety of accessories ordered from the distributor once per week, getting the tools you need to get back on the road quickly.

second place: Shenandoah Bicycle Company, Harrisonburg, ShenandoahBicycle.com, 540-437-9000

third place: Red Newt Bikes, Lexington, RedNewtBikes.com, 540-463-7969

Best Book Store

Winchester Book Gallery

7 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, WinchesterBookGallery.com, 540-667-3444

Book lovers will always find something at the gallery, which carries a diverse array of titles. A large selection of children’s books, fiction novels, and strong history and nonfiction sections make up the store. The shop also regularly hosts book signings, game nights, live music, and book fairs throughout the year.

second place: Black Swan Books and Music, Staunton, BlackSwanStaunton.com, 540-712-0123

third place: Green Valley Book Fair, Mount Crawford, 800-385-0099

Best Bridal Boutique

Becky’s Bridal & Formal

2127 Magnolia Ave., Buena Vista, BeckysBridal.net, 540-261-3140

The boutique carries top designers, including Essence of Australia, Mori Lee Bridal, and Allure, as well as bridal accessories, shoes, bridesmaid dresses, prom dresses, and special-occasion formal wear. It is a full-service shop, and alterations can also be performed on site.

second place: Amanda’s Touch, Waynesboro, AmandasTouch.com, 540-221-4748

third place: The Valley Bride, Winchester, TheValleyBride.com, 540-773-4157

Best Car Dealer

McDonough Toyota

918 Richmond Ave., Staunton, McDonoughToyota.com, 540-886-6201

A focus on fantastic customer service is what sets this dealer apart from others, offering knowledge during the buying process and continuous service after you drive your new car off the lot. The dealer carries new and pre-owned vehicles, including the new 2019 Avalon, which features a Smart Key system and Apple CarPlay.

second place: Valley Honda, Staunton, MyValleyHonda.com, 540-213-9000

third place: Harrisonburg Honda, HarrisonburgHonda.com, 540-433-1467

Best Consignment Shop

Second Time Around

1153 S. High St., Harrisonburg, Facebook.com/Shop2ndTimeAround, 540-564-2773

Celebrating its 25th year in business, the shop’s mission is to encourage people to shop secondhand as both a budget and environmentally friendly way to update their wardrobe. Fashionable displays and name-brand clothing give the store a modern feel, and twice per year the shop hosts a sale, where some items are marked as low as $1.

second place: Twice As Nice, Waynesboro, Facebook.com/TwiceAsNiceWaynesboro, 540-949-9052

third place: ETC Consignments, Winchester, ETCConsignments.com, 540-662-8847

Best Fine Jewelry Store

James McHone Jewelry

75 Court Square, Harrisonburg, McHoneJewelry.com, 540-433-1833

Buying, selling, and trading fine antique and estate jewelry is the store’s specialty, carrying vintage period jewelry including Victorian, Art Deco, and more. Visit the store in downtown Harrisonburg for GIA appraisals, repairs, and custom designs, plus, of course, diamond engagement rings.

second place: H. L. Lang & Co., Staunton, HLLang.com, 540-885-1275

third place: Hess & Co Jewelers, Lexington, HessJewelry.com, 540-463-1652

Best Florist

Honey Bee’s Florist

2211 N. Augusta St., Staunton, HoneyBeesFlorist.com, 540-887-1221

Owner Melissa Swan’s 13 years in contemporary and traditional floral design blend into a happy medium of design that customers love. The shop’s portfolio includes weddings, events, and even everyday creations.

second place: University Florist, Lexington, UniversityFloristLexVa.com, 540-463-6080

third place: Blakemore’s Flowers, LLC, Harrisonburg, BlakemoresFlowers.com, 540-434-4461

Best Gifts

Blue Ribbon Nursery & Landscaping

192 S. Main St., Broadway, BlueRibbonNursery.com, 540-896-6358

Spend a sunny afternoon at the garden center, which carries farmhouse-style home décor, seasonal arrangements, terra cotta and glazed pots and planters, wind chimes, bird feeders, garden art, houseplants, and much more. Custom-made wreaths and arrangements are also available for purchase.

second place: LTD 7, Staunton, LTD7Online.com, 540-292-4650

third place: SoLace Studios Fine Handcrafts, Elkton, SoLaceInc.com, 540-298-5222

Best Independent Home Décor Store

LTD 7

54 Rowe Road, Staunton, LTD7Online.com, 540-292-4650

A great place to find vintage and rustic home décor, the store is an incubator for local artists and entrepreneurs looking to sell their products. Whether it’s a colorful glass vase for your coffee table or a topiary-printed dishtowel for your kitchen, the shop has individualized pieces for every home.

second place: Cherish Every Moment, Staunton, CherishEveryMoment.biz, 540-292-5365

third place: Blue Ribbon Nursery & Landscaping,Broadway, BlueRibbonNursery.com, 540-896-6358

Best Men’s Clothing Store

Alvin-Dennis

102 W. Washington St., Lexington, AlvinDennis.com, 540-463-5383

From preppy casual brands like Simply Southern to formal wool suits from Sewell, the store has carried top-quality clothing for men since opening in 1963. For the school spirited, selections of Washington & Lee and Virginia Military Institute attire and accessories are available, including cummerbunds, wallets, and ties.

second place: Bell’s Fine Clothing, Winchester, BellsFineClothing.com, 540-667-1430

third place: Walkabout Outfitter, Harrisonburg, WalkaboutOutfitter.com, 540-434-9900

Best Outdoor Outfitter

Walkabout Outfitter

90 N. Main St., Harrisonburg, WalkaboutOutfitter.com, 540-434-9900

Owners Kirk and Tina Miller combined their knowledge of retail and passions for hiking and the outdoors to start a shop that provides a hub for great service and quality products to local outdoor junkies. Along with name brands, the shop offers events, deals, and even special opportunities like group hikes to try out new footwear brands for free.

second place: Wilderness Adventure, Staunton, WildernessAdv.com, 540-885-3200

third place: Rockfish Gap Outfitters, Waynesboro, RockfishGapOutfitters.com, 540-943-1461

Best Shoe Store

Wilkins’ Shoe Center, Inc.

7 S. Loudoun St., Winchester, WilkinsShoe.com, 540-667-5600

For more than 70 years, the shop has been family-owned and operated. Twenty employees manage the 30,000-pair inventory and provide customers with an individual experience. The wide selection includes Capezio dance footwear, OSHA-rated safety footwear, team athletic brands for high school and college athletes, as well as everyday fashion brands like Birkenstock and Sperry.

second place: Lex Running Shop, Lexington, LexRunningShop.com, 540-461-8350

third place: Super Shoes, Staunton, SuperShoes.com, 540-886-3850

Best Shopping Area/Mall

Valley Mall

1925 E. Market St., Harrisonburg, TheValleyMall.com, 540-433-1797

No need to drive around town! Valley Mall has all the big-name stores you need in one convenient location, anchored by Target, Belk, JCPenney, and Dick’s Sporting Goods. You can find all the products you need, including a bite to eat at the local H’Burg Sports & Grill.

second place: Downtown Staunton, StauntonDowntown.org, 540-332-3867

third place: Old Town Winchester, OldTownWinchesterVa.com, 540-535-3660

Best Sporting Goods Store

Dick’s Sporting Goods

1925 E. Market St., Harrisonburg, DicksSportingGoods.com, 540-433-1268

The Harrisonburg location is approaching its seven-year anniversary this fall, offering gear and apparel for sports as typical as basketball and as eclectic as cricket. In addition to sporting gear, the outdoor-living selection includes chairs, coolers, and even grills for your next tailgate.

second place: Dominion Outdoors, Fishersville, DominionOutdoors.com, 540-337-9218

third place: Walkabout Outfitter, Harrisonburg, WalkaboutOutfitter.com, 540-434-9900

Best Women’s Clothing Store

The Yellow Button

122 S. Main St., Suite 102, Harrisonburg, ShopTheYellowButton.com, 540-801-8110

Sign up for Button Box, a new, nonsubscription personal styling service led by owner Miranda Ebersold, and receive an individualized box of pieces that fit your style. The store has a variety of products and fashions featuring sustainable fabrics, American-made brands, and items with a bohemian flair.

second place: The Fashion Gallery, Verona, FashionGalleryVa.com, 540-248-4292

third place: LTD 7, Staunton, LTD7Online.com, 540-292-4650

