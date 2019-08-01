Shenandoah Valley: Services Winners 2019

Illustration by Aldo Crusher

Best Accounting Firm

Raetz and Hawkins, PC

128 S. Randolph St., Lexington, RaetzAndHawkins.com, 540-463-7121

Cofounders Greg Raetz and David Hawkins have brought their combined experience from working at international accounting firm Price Waterhouse to Lexington. Working with individuals and corporations, their firm specializes in tax compliance and estate planning services, as well as audits and reviews for nonprofits and small businesses.

second place: PBMares, LLP, Harrisonburg, PBMares.com, 540-434-5975

third place: Didawick & Company, PC, Staunton, Didawick.com, 540-885-0855

Best Air Charter Service

Dynamic Aviation

1402 Airport Road, Bridgewater, DynamicAviation.com, 540-828-6070

For 80 years, Dynamic Aviation has provided aviation services to government and commercial organizations worldwide. The fleet of more than 140 multi-engine turboprops and transport-category jets are ready to fly 24/7, and the flight and ground crew attests 98.5 percent dispatch reliability.

Best Architecture Firm

Mather Architects, PC

37 Paul St., Harrisonburg, MatherArchitects.com, 540-442-1400

Experts in design across the spectrum, the firm has built award-winning structures for both public schools and senior-living communities with innovative and efficient concepts. Improving care for dementia residents is one of the firm’s focuses, creating spaces that encourage safety and independence and that allow seniors to maintain their quality of life.

second place: Frazier Associates, Staunton, FrazierAssociates.com, 540-886-6230

third place: Gaines Group Architects, Harrisonburg, TheGainesGroup.com, 540-437-0012

Best Caterer

CHEFS Catering

302 Stoneridge Lane, Lexington, StoneRidgeCatering.com, 540-462-7182

Most dishes are made on site and served fresh off the grill at events, like the popular grilled chicken bruschetta with Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, and Asiago cheese. Food choices range from casual to formal, with favorites like savory bourbon barbecue meatballs or grilled filet mignon topped with wild mushrooms and Madeira demi-glace.

second place: Full Circle Catering, Lexington, FullCircleCatering.com, 540-463-1634

third place: Mike Lund Food, Staunton, MikeLundFood.com, 540-649-4782

Best Chiropractor

Amato Chiropractic & Rehab

100 MacTanly Place, Suite D, Staunton, AmatoClinic.com, 540-213-3904

With five treatment rooms, digital X-ray, and a space for wellness classes, the practice provides quality chiropractic services and care in a dynamic and fun environment, treating disc problems, spinal stenosis, sciatica, neck injuries, and headaches, as well as an increasing number of athletes.

second place: Nieder Chiropractic & Rehabilitation, Harrisonburg, FunctionalChiro.com, 540-434-6400

third place: Atwell Family Chiropractic, Harrisonburg, GetWellWithAtwell.com, 540-442-8294

Best Cosmetic Surgery Practice

Asfa Plastic Surgery & Medical Spa

1502 Brookhaven Drive, Harrisonburg, AsfaPlasticSurgery.com, 540-432-0303

Founded in 2008, Dr. Asfa and his team offer a wide variety of body, breast, face, and reconstructive procedures, including nonsurgical and anti-aging skin care performed by three licensed aestheticians. Many treatments are minimally or noninvasive, such as Cellfina, meant to improve the appearance of cellulite, or CoolSculpting, which removes fat from targeted areas of the body.

second place: Dr. Stephen Keefe, Fishersville, DrKeefeENT.com, 540-317-1547

third place: Meadowcrest ENT, Harrisonburg, 540-433-9399

Best Day Care

Generations Crossing

3765 Taylor Spring Lane, Harrisonburg, GenerationsCrossing.com, 540-434-4901

As both an adult and child day care, Generations Crossing prides itself on its unique whole-center intergenerational interactions. Older adults and preschool to school-age children participate in activities like arts and crafts together, encouraging the development of relationships that build respect, pride, and dignity between all ages.

second place: Yellow Brick Road Early Learning Center, Lexington, YellowBrickRoadELC.weebly.com, 540-463-7344

third place: Pollywog Place, Woodstock, PollywogPlace.com, 540-459-6582

Best Dental Practice

Robert C. Hull, DDS, PC

650 N. Lee Hwy., Suite 1, Lexington, HullDentistry.com, 540-463-3826

A native of Lexington, Dr. Robert C. Hull established his practice in 2006 and consistently stays up to date on the latest advances in dental technology and techniques. His office is one of only 100 dentists in the country to offer Solea laser technology. Other high-tech procedures include air abrasion for cavities, cone beam CT imaging, and anesthesia wands for patients with needle phobias.

second place: Dental Health Associates, Verona, MyDentalHealthAssociates.com, 540-248-2500

third place: Brown and Sutt, PLLC, Harrisonburg, BrownAndSuttDentistry.com, 540-318-5992

Best Dermatology Practice

Harrisonburg Dermatology

2062 Pro Pointe Lane, HarrisonburgDermatology.com, 540-433-8700

Dr. Jerri Alexiou is board certified and trained in the latest medical treatments due to her regular participation in continuing medical-education conferences. The practice provides comprehensive and compassionate care for a wide variety of skin, hair, and nail conditions, including acne, psoriasis, hair loss, nail diseases, and more.

second place: Savola Aesthetic Dermatology Center, PLC, Fishersville, SavolaDermatology.com, 540-451-2833

third place: Shenandoah Dermatology & Aesthetics, Staunton, ShenandoahDermatology.com, 540-885-4500

Best Financial Planning Firm

Hunt Country Wealth Management

46 S. Loudoun St., Winchester, HuntCountryInvestments.com, 540-205-8186

For retirement planning, the firm uses a unique four-step process that creates a foundation and helps clients design a plan for their retirement assets to last their lifetime. It addresses essential questions, gives income estimates for retirement set ages, and provides personalized coaching for appropriate adjustments. This year, the firm won the 2019 Women’s Choice Award for Financial Advisors for its work in helping to empower women to make good financial decisions.

second place: Sarah R. Fowler, Edward Jones, Staunton, EdwardJones.com, 540-885-5630

third place: Good Wealth Management, Harrisonburg, GoodWM.com, 540-801-8000

Best Funeral Home

Henry Funeral Home

1030 W. Beverley St., Staunton, HenryFuneralHome.net, 540-885-7211

Chartered in 1946, the funeral home consists of a large staff and six licensed funeral directors, allowing it to serve many families. It is the only funeral home in Staunton to receive recognition as a Selected Independent Funeral Home, the largest nonprofit association for independently owned funeral homes in the world.

second place: Coffman Funeral Home andCrematory, Staunton, CoffmanFuneralHome.net, 540-887-8111

third place: Grandle Funeral Home, Broadway, GrandleFuneralHome.com, 540-896-3231

Best Hair Salon

The Studio Hair Salon & Day Spa

353 Neff Ave., Harrisonburg, TheStudioHairSalon.com, 540-434-8188

Owner Judi Crawford started the salon when she was 17, and some original clients are still with her today. The salon offers hair extensions, nail care, eyelash extensions, massages haircuts, and coloring, with balayage being the most popular service. In addition, on-site and in-house bridal packages with a team of design professionals are available.

second place: Mirror Mirror Salon, Staunton, MirrorMirror.studio, 540-280-6195

third place: Encore Salon 215 Spa, Lexington, Salon215DaySpa.com, 540-464-4215

Best Home Builder

Sustainable Solutions of VA

1583 CF Pours Drive, Harrisonburg, SustainableSolutionsVa.com, 540-433-8001

An EarthCraft builder and member of the United States Green Building Council, the firm offers contractors trained in sustainable building practices. Commercial work includes restaurant design and build-out, while residential projects encompass renovations and remodels. Homes can be made LEED-certified with solar hot water, foam insulation, and renewable selections.

second place: King Construction, Elkton, KingConstruction.net, 540-298-1668

third place: Herr & Co., Harrisonburg, HerrInc.com, 540-208-2874

Best Hospital

Augusta Health

78 Medical Center Drive, Fishersville, AugustaHealth.com, 540-332-4000

At its cancer center, which has full accreditation from the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer, Augusta Health offers patients chemotherapy, infusion services, and state-of-the-art radiation therapy from nurses who are themselves cancer survivors. A dedicated dietitian, a social worker, and support groups create a truly comprehensive and supportive care environment.

second place: Sentara RMH Medical Center, Harrisonburg, Sentara.com, 540-689-1000

third place: Winchester Medical Center, ValleyHealthLink.com, 540-536-8000

Best Independent School

Stuart Hall School

235 W. Frederick St., Staunton, StuartHallSchool.org, 540-885-0356

The average class size of less than 15 students and a student-teacher ratio of 8-to-1 create a close-knit community feeling at this small school. With a strong college-prep curriculum, upper-school students can graduate with an emphasis in visual arts, music, theatre, pre-med, pre-engineering, or math, which is noted on their diploma.

second place: Fishburne Military School, Waynesboro, Fishburne.org, 540-946-7700

third place: Pollywog Place, Woodstock, PollywogPlace.com, 540-459-6582

Best Interior Design Firm

PJ Designs

108 N. Main St., Woodstock, PJDesignsVa.com, 540-459-8307

The design firm’s 14,500-square-foot space operates as a furniture showroom, designer-client workspace, and artwork gallery all in one. In addition to fabric books filled with a large selection of samples and artisanal furnishings made by local designers, PJ Designs offers carpet installation, painting, and custom upholstery services to transform your current furniture.

second place: Sustainable Solutions of VA, Harrisonburg, SustainableSolutionsVa.com, 540-433-8001

third place: Cherish Every Moment, Staunton, CherishEveryMoment.biz, 540-292-5365

Best Kitchen Design Firm

Sustainable Solutions of VA

1583 CF Pours Drive, Harrisonburg, SustainableSolutionsVa.com, 540-433-8001

Designers on staff help put the vision of your dream kitchen on paper and offer custom cabinetry from Mossy Creek Cabinet Company, a division of the business. For the older population, the firm is a certified aging-in-place specialist, including kitchen solutions, like lower cabinets and countertops, and accessible storage options.

second place: Classic Kitchen & Bath, Harrisonburg, ClassicKitchens.com, 540-437-1990

third place: Fashion Floors & Cabinets, Lexington, FashionFloorsAndCabinets.com, 540-464-1422

Best Landscaping Company

Blue Ribbon Nursery & Landscaping

192 S. Main St., Broadway, BlueRibbonNursery.com, 540-896-6358

Established in 2006, the company specializes in installation, maintenance, trimming, mulching, and more. It also carries a large selection of grass seed and lawn fertilizer, including organic Espoma fertilizer and Bionide and Bayer products, at the garden center.

second place: Staunton Plant Company, StauntonPlant.com, 540-885-1292

third place: Waynesboro Landscape & GardenCenter, WaynesboroGardens.com, 540-942-4646

Best Law Firm

Timberlake, Smith, Thomas & Moses, PC

25 N. Central Ave., Staunton, TimberlakeSmith.com, 540-885-1517

The practice has grown to a 15-lawyer firm since its beginnings in 1948 and now services clients across not only the Shenandoah Valley, but the Commonwealth. Covering an array of practice areas, the firm specializes in construction law, assisting clients with building projects through contract negotiations and construction disputes.

second place: Hoover Penrod, PLC, Harrisonburg, HooverPenrod.com, 540-433-2444

third place: Clark & Bradshaw, PC, Harrisonburg, Clark-Bradshaw.com, 540-433-2601

Best Massage Therapy Group

Bluestone Bodyworks

70 E. Mosby Road, Harrisonburg, BluestoneBodyworks.com, 540-434-5000

Relax tired muscles with an assortment of luxurious massage choices, like the hot stone massage with smooth basalt stones. Give your face a break, too; add on a session of facial reflexology that focuses on the micro-systems in the face. It minimizes wrinkles and even improves organ function.

second place: Cedar Stone Wellness Spa, Harrisonburg, CedarStoneSpa.com, 540-437-0411

third place: Becky Bartells Massage Therapy, Harrisonburg, BeckyBartellsCMT.com, 540-607-0932

Best Optometrist

Blue Ridge Eye Associates

30 Crossing Lane, Suite 107, Lexington, VisionSource-BlueRidgeEyeAssociatesLex.com, 540-463-9350

Dr. Marc Hudson cares a lot about his patients; he’ll even go so far as to give them his personal cell phone number. Along with exceptional patient service since 1994, his practice handles many eye conditions and diseases and offers vision-correction treatments such as LASIK and corneal reshaping.

second place: Dr. Lee Robertson, Elkton Eyecare, ElktonEyeCare.com, 540-298-1671

third place: Rockingham Eye Physicians, Harrisonburg, RockinghamEyePhysicians.com, 540-433-2485

Best Orthodontic Practice

Parrott Orthodontics

17 Gosnell Crossing, Staunton, ParrottOrthodontics.com, 540-949-6600

Treating both children and adult patients since 2006, Dr. Quay Parrott’s office offers many alternatives to traditional braces, such as ceramic or tooth-colored brackets, titanium brackets for nickel-sensitive patients, and clear-aligner therapy with the popular Invisalign option that gently moves teeth without the need for brackets.

second place: Garrett Orthodontics, Winchester, GarrettOrthodontics.com, 540-667-5446

third place: Dr. A. B. Hammond Orthodontics, Lexington, CMySmile.com, 540-463-7744

Best Orthopedic Practice

Shenandoah Valley Orthopedics& Sports Medicine

70 Medical Center Circle, Suite 110, Fishersville, ShenandoahValleyOrthopedics.com, 540-932-5850

All doctors at the practice are either board-certified or board-eligible by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery. Dr. Ryan Rieser uses the direct anterior approach to hip replacement surgery, creating a 4- to 6-inch incision that avoids the muscle, resulting in faster recovery time and healing post-surgery for patients.

second place: Hess Orthopedic Center & SportsMedicine, Harrisonburg, HessOrtho.com, 540-434-1664

third place: Sentara RMH Orthopedic Center,Harrisonburg, Sentara.com, 540-689-5500

Best Pediatric Practice

Bluestone Pediatrics

4059 Quarles Court, Harrisonburg, BluestonePediatrics.com, 540-437-4800

Bluestone’s team of four board-certified pediatricians focuses on common pediatric problems like asthma, nutrition, newborn care, and even mental health. They offer flu clinics in the fall for patients to receive flu shots and perform sports physicals as needed for children involved in school sports.

second place: Augusta Pediatrics, Fishersville, UVAHealth.com, 540-932-0980

third place: Harrisonburg Pediatrics, HarrisonburgPediatrics.com, 540-434-3004

Best Pet Boarding

Creature Comfort Inn

1937 Millner Road, Strasburg, CreatureComfortInn.net, 540-465-3007

Need to board your dog, but don’t know who can watch your guinea pig? In addition to the typical services like boarding for cats and dogs, obedience training, and doggie day care, Creature Comfort Inn also offers boarding for exotic pets, providing care for birds, “pocket” pets, and other special critters.

second place: Home Away From Home Dog Boarding & Training, Waynesboro, HAFH-DogBoarding.com, 540-363-3540

third place: All About Paws, Harrisonburg, AllAboutPawsBoarding.com, 540-208-7540

Best Physical Therapy Group

Synergy Rehab and Wellness

1561 Commerce Road, Suite 402, Verona, SynergyRehabAndWellness.com, 540-416-0530

A one-stop shop for patients, the practice has seven doctors of physical therapy who have specialties in spine disorders, orthopedics, TMJ, vestibular therapy, Parkinson’s wellness, pediatric orthopedics, and certified hand therapy. This spring, the practice opened its second location in Waynesboro.

second place: Barren Ridge Physical Therapy, Fishersville, BarrenRidgePT.com, 540-949-5383

third place: Body Ease Physical Therapy, Lexington, BodyEasePhysicalTherapy.com, 540-464-5005

Best Pool Company

Valley Pool & Spa

1520 N. Delphine Ave., Waynesboro, ValleyPool.com, 540-942-9762

Each store has a complete water-testing lab and offers complimentary pool water testing with knowledgeable staff who know how to ensure your pool or spa always has a correct chemical balance. Choose from high-quality chemical brands such as Poolife, Baquacil, and Baqua Spa. Need a fix? The trained technicians can also assist with vinyl liner, pump, or filter repairs.

second place: Uncle D’s Pools & Spas, Luray, UncleDsPools.com, 540-843-0715

third place: Blue Ridge Pools and Spas, Staunton, BlueRidgePoolsAndSpas.com, 540-885-9625

Best Primary Care Practice

Harrisonburg Family Practice

1831 Reservoir St., Harrisonburg, HarrisonburgFamilyPractice.com, 540-433-9151

Procedures like skin biopsies, IUD insertion, vasectomy, colonoscopy, colposcopy, casting, and joint injections are performed in the comfort of the clinic, preventing patients from having to get referrals or appointments with other specialists. With an on-site lab and eight doctors on staff, families can receive truly comprehensive care in one place.

second place: Rockingham Family Physicians, Harrisonburg, RockinghamFamilyPhysicians.com, 540-433-3344

third place: Rockbridge Area Health Center, Lexington, RockAHC.org, 540-464-8700

Best Real Estate Firm

Kline May Realty

1962 Evelyn Byrd Ave., Harrisonburg, KlineMay.com, 540-437-3500

To help home sellers, Kline May offers free home staging and professional photography—including drone and twilight photos—on every listing and features homes on more than 100 websites. The agency even has its own television show, The Kline May Realty Television Showcase, which airs each Sunday on local channels and features current real estate listings.

second place: JF Brown Real Estate Services, Lexington, JFBrownRealEstate.com, 540-464-1776

third place: Funkhouser Real Estate Group, Harrisonburg, FunkhouserGroup.com, 540-434-2400

Best Spa

Bluestone Bodyworks

70 E. Mosby Road, Harrisonburg, BluestoneBodyworks.com, 540-434-5000

Get your skin ready for summer with the spa’s line of Aveda skin treatments, and follow up with a sun-kissed, airbrushed spray tan. The aromatherapy pedicure with Aveda’s beautifying radiance polish, aromatic steamed towels, and a moisturizing massage with composition oil will leave you feeling ready to break out your fashionable summer sandals.

second place: Cedar Stone Wellness Spa, Harrisonburg, CedarStoneSpa.com, 540-437-0411

third place: The Beauty Spa, Harrisonburg, BeautySpaOnline.com, 540-564-1925

Best Veterinary Hospital

The WellPet Group, PC

766 N. Lee Hwy., Lexington, TheWellPetGroup.com, 540-464-1516

Dr. Walter Logan offers unique and affordable all-inclusive yearly memberships for pet owners that cover all types of treatment, ranging from preventative to emergency care. With more than 400 WellPet members, the office features carpeting and sofas in the waiting area to make anxious animals feel more at ease.

second place: Heartland Veterinary Clinic, Harrisonburg, HeartlandVetClinic.com, 540-434-3903

third place: Animal Hospital of Waynesboro, AHWVet.com, 540-943-3081

Best Wedding Venue

Stover Hall

1381 U.S. Hwy. BSN 340, Luray, StoverHall.com, 540-742-1703

For stress-free wedding weekends, Stover Hall has a package which includes a Friday rehearsal dinner, Saturday ceremony and reception, and a Sunday brunch to finish off the special occasion. The rustic event barn can seat up to 200 guests. Some venue amenities include a dance floor, fire pit, in-ground swimming pool, and access to a large inventory of decorations, such as mason jars and lanterns.

second place: Merry Go Round Farm, Covington, Facebook.com/MerryGoRoundEvents, 804-339-3434

third place: Big Spring Farm, Lexington, BigSpringVa.com, 703-244-4068

