Shenandoah Valley: Living & Recreation Winners 2019

Best Bed and Breakfast

The Joshua Wilton House

412 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, JoshuaWilton.com, 540-434-4464

Rest your head in one of five historic inn rooms, which have walnut furnishings, feather-top queen beds, and antique touches. A full gourmet breakfast is included, but for those who like to sleep in a little, try the brunch menu, with dishes like crab cake benedict with an English muffin, spinach, poached egg, and Old Bayhollandaise sauce.

second place: Frederick House, Staunton, FrederickHouse.com, 540-885-4220

third place: The Iris Inn, Waynesboro, IrisInn.com, 540-943-1991

Best “Do Not Miss” Tourist Attraction

Natural Bridge State Park

6477 S. Lee Hwy., Natural Bridge, DCR.Virginia.gov, 540-291-1326

The newest Virginia state park features a 215-foot-tall limestone gorge carved out by Cedar Creek. Take a trek on the six miles of hiking trails and check out Lace Falls, a 30-foot cascade waterfall, or the Monacan Indian Village at the visitor center, where you can step inside a wigwam replica.

second place: Frontier Culture Museum of Virginia, Staunton, FrontierMuseum.org, 540-332-7850

third place: Heifetz International Music Institute, Staunton, HeifetzInstitute.org, 540-907-4446

Best Equestrian Event

Bonnie Blue National Horse Show

487 Maury River Road, Lexington, VaHorseCenter.org, 540-464-2950

In its 34th year, the event will bring back the Morgan division to showcase another horse breed. A United States Equestrian Foundation-rated event held at the Virginia Horse Center, the show takes place May 9-11 this year.

second place: Shenandoah Classic Horse Show, Lexington, VaHorseCenter.org, 502-664-0870

third place: Middlebrook Ruritan Club Horse Show, Fishersville, MiddlebrookRuritans.org, 774-244-7459

Best Fishing Guide Company

Mossy Creek Fly Fishing

480 E. Market St., Harrisonburg, MossyCreekFlyFishing.com, 540-434-2444

Twin brothers Brian and Colby Trow take fly fishing seriously. Their shop manages more than two miles of private water on Mossy Creek and other private areas to provide the best guided fishing experiences for their customers. Gear up for a half- or full-day guided float trip or fly fishing with equipment from their shop, which is endorsed by Orvis.

second place: South River Fly Shop, Waynesboro, SouthRiverFlyShop.com, 540-942-5566

third place: Murray’s Fly Shop, Edinburg, MurraysFlyShop.com, 540-984-4212

Best Golf Course

Waynesboro Golf and Country Club

1117 Meadowbrook Road, Waynesboro, WaynesboroGCC.com, 540-943-1131

Founded in the 1950s on an old farm, today the club is home to a pristine 18-hole course for all levels that is surrounded by Blue Ridge Mountain views. Members can enjoy dinner in the clubhouse and grab a drink in the taproom or cool off in the saltwater pool on a hot day.

second place: Lakeview Golf Club, Harrisonburg, LakeviewGolf.net, 540-434-8937

third place: Heritage Oaks Golf Course, Harrisonburg, HeritageOaksGolf.com, 540-442-6502

Best Gym or Fitness Studio

Rockbridge Aquatics Center

194 Wallace St., Lexington, RockbridgeSwims.org, 540-464-3663

The center, which opened in 2007, features a 25-yard pool and an Asati fabric dome that keeps the pool temperature controlled. It offers many programs to fit a variety of needs, including Aquacise classes and an Adaptive Aquatics class taught by a licensed physical therapist for those with injuries or who prefer low-impact exercise.

second place: Sentara RMH Wellness Center, Harrisonburg, RMHWellnessCenter.com, 540-564-5682

third place: Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA, Staunton, SAYMCA.org, 540-885-8089

Best Historic Site

Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum

20 N. Coalter St., Staunton, WoodrowWilson.org, 540-885-0897

Presbyterian Manse, Wilson’s childhood home, is open to the public for guided tours and is decorated with period furnishings and family memorabilia. Inside the museum, visitors can view the president’s original 1919 Pierce-Arrow limousine and step foot into a recreated World War I trench in an interactive exhibit.

second place: Downtown Staunton, StauntonDowntown.org, 540-332-3867

third place: Lee Chapel and Museum, Lexington, WLU.edu, 540-458-8768

Best Horseback Riding Lessons

Keezlenutten Farm, LLC

3224 Caverns Drive, Keezletown, KeezlenuttenFarm.com, 540-269-2227

Lessons at the farm include learning to groom and tack your horse, essential skills that prepare children for the task of owning a horse. The facility has an outdoor ring with jumper-style fences, fields, and trails. Students working toward competition have opportunities to participate in local shows during the summer.

second place: Horse Logical Training, Natural Bridge, HorseLogicalTraining.com, 540-817-5744

third place: Tish Vest at Windhorse Farm, Natural Bridge, 540-570-3718

Best Hotel

Stonewall Jackson Hotel & Conference Center

24 S. Market St., Staunton, StonewallJacksonHotel.com, 540-885-4848

A member of Historic Hotels of America, the hotel was built in 1924 and completely renovated in 2005 to include amenities like an indoor heated pool, fitness center, and 8,500 square feet of meeting space. Enjoy comfort dishes like seared sea scallops and pan-fried noodles at the hotel’s casual Sorrel’s Lounge or a plate of Stonewall’s steak and eggs for breakfast at Magnolia South.

second place: The Georges, Lexington, TheGeorges.com, 540-463-2500

third place: Hotel Madison, Harrisonburg, HotelMadison.com, 540-564-0200

Best Hunting Guide Company

Double Spur Outfitters

2011 Star Tannery Road, Star Tannery, DoubleSpurOutfitters.com, 540-533-3898

Double Spur offers two cabin choices as an option for hunting packages. Deer, turkey, and black bear guided hunts are available, as well as trout fishing. The company owns or leases tracts in counties across northern and western Virginia, covering 22,000 acres of fertile hunting land for clients.

Best Martial Arts School

Brian Mayes Karate

81 Betts Court, Harrisonburg, BrianMayesKarate.com, 540-432-8400

Both children and adults are encouraged to participate in the many programs the school offers to build physical and emotional well being. Martial arts classes, fitness kickboxing, after-school programming, and summer camps are all supported by a caring, family atmosphere.

second place: Grandmaster Dong’s Martial Arts, Staunton, DongsMartialArts-Staunton.com, 540-414-4452

third place: American Freestyle Karate, Staunton, GoodChoice.lpages.co/AFK-Staunton-Kids, 540-885-7868

Best Outdoor Adventure

Shenandoah National Park

Luray, NPS.gov, 540-999-3500

Download the park’s app before you arrive. The new ground tool helps visitors find facilities, sites, tours, and events, and even provides GPS when there’s no cell service in the mountains. Check online and in the app for the ranger programs that are offered every day, including walks, talks, hikes, and visits to cultural sites.

second place: Frontier Culture Museum of Virginia, Staunton, FrontierMuseum.org, 540-332-7850

third place: South River Fly Shop, Waynesboro, SouthRiverFlyShop.com, 540-942-5566

Best Resort

Massanutten Resort

1822 Resort Drive, McGaheysville, MassResort.com, 540-289-9441

The 6,000-acre getaway has unique experiences for families and guests, like the bike park with jump trails, a 1920s-themed escape room, an indoor/outdoor waterpark, and even a petting zoo. Looking for something more relaxing? Refresh yourself in the dry-salt therapy booth at the spa or enjoy a glass of Massanutten Mosaic, a red blend made for the resort by local Prince Michel Vineyard.

second place: The Omni Homestead Resort, Hot Springs, TheOmniHomestead.com, 540-839-1766

third place: Bryce Resort, Basye, BryceResort.com, 540-856-2121

Best Retirement Community

Sunnyside Retirement Community

3935 Sunnyside Drive, Harrisonburg, Sunnyside.cc, 800-237-2257

Offering a variety of living choices, from apartments to villas, the community provides plenty of programs and events to keep seniors active. Residents can participate in classes with the James Madison University’s Lifelong Learning Institute or take day, overnight, and travel trips ranging from places as close as local wineries to as far as Alaska.

second place: Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, Harrisonburg, VMRC.org, 540-564-3400

third place: Kendal at Lexington, Lexington, Kalex.Kendal.org, 540-463-1910

Best Summer Camp

Camp Mont Shenandoah

218 Mont Shenandoah Lane, Millboro Springs, CampMontShenandoah.com, 540-997-5994

At Camp Mont Shenandoah, traditions are important; the camp has been welcoming young girls every summer since 1927. Every morning begins with a flag-raising ceremony, and every evening ends with the playing of taps. Campers share meals and cabins together and participate in numerous activities like archery, cooking, horseback riding, watersports, and art.

second place: Camp Horizons, Harrisonburg, CampHorizonsVa.com, 540-896-7600

third place: Camp Maxwelton and Camp Lachlan, Rockbridge Baths, Maxwelton-Lachlan.com, 540-348-5706

