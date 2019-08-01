Shenandoah Valley: Food & Drink Winners 2019

Illustration by Aldo Crusher

Best Asian Restaurant

Taste of Thai

917 S. High St., Harrisonburg, Taste-Of-Thai.com, 540-801-8878

Serving Thai food in the Harrisonburg area since 1999, the restaurant counts its curries among its most popular dishes. For something different, try the chef’s special chicken, crispy chicken morsels sautéed in a delicious spicy ginger sauce, or moo gra beung, deep-fried pork and shrimp wrapped in wonton skins and served with sweet-and-sour sauce for dipping.

second place: Silk Road Asian Restaurant & Bar, Waynesboro, SilkRoadCuisineVa.com, 540-949-9097

third place: Chinatown Restaurant & Sushi Bar, Winchester, ChinatownWinchester.com, 540-662-0700

Best Bakery

Newtown Baking

960 W. Beverley St., Staunton, NewtownBaking.com, 540-885-3799

A bakery by day and wood-fired pizzeria by night, Newtown Baking offers foodies the best of both worlds. During the morning hours, grab a sweet or savory croissant, specialty cookie, or one of the popular fruit Danishes. When dinner rolls around, No. 6, the margherita pizza with house-made mozzarella, is a best seller.

second place: Heritage Bakery & Cafe, Harrisonburg, HeritageBakes.com, 540-564-1200

third place: Sweet Treats, Lexington, SweetTreatsBakery.net, 540-463-3611

Best Bar Restaurant

TAPS at The Georges

11 N. Main St., Lexington, TheGeorges.com, 540-463-2500

Opened in spring 2014, the bar is one part of two of Lexington’s oldest surviving structures, which have been historically renovated over the years. Sit down in the relaxing lobby lounge with a glass of something from the carefully curated selection of wine, cider, and local craft beer.

second place: Local Chop & Grill House, Harrisonburg, LocalChops.com, 540-801-0505

third place: The Golden Pony, Harrisonburg, GoldenPonyVa.com, 540-901-2628

Best Barbecue Restaurant

Bean’s Barbecue

117 S. Main St., Edinburg, Facebook.com/BeansBarbecue, 540-325-3738

The smokers sitting out front of this small-town barbecue joint give a great first impression, and the food holds up to its reputation, too. Brisket is only served on Thursday, but large, mouthwatering pulled-pork sandwiches and fall-off-the-bone ribs are served daily.

second place: Hank’s Grille and Bar, McGaheysville, HanksGrilleAndCatering.com, 540-289-7667

third place: Peck’s BBQ, Staunton, PecksBBQ.com, 540-886-4647

Best Breakfast Restaurant

Little Grill Collective

621 N. Main St., Harrisonburg, LilGrill.com, 540-434-3594

With a menu that emphasizes vegetarian and vegan meals, plant-based breakfast options include vegan soysage, tofu scrambles, and veggie chili. Meat lovers can also indulge in egg sandwiches with local ham and cheese. The Blue Monkey pancakes made with blueberries and bananas are a fan favorite.

second place: Kathy’s Restaurant, Staunton, Kathys-Restaurant.com, 540-885-4331

third place: L’Dee’s Pancake House, Front Royal, LDeesPancakeHouse.com, 540-635-3791

Best Brunch Restaurant

Mill Street Grill

1 Mill St., Staunton, MillStreetGrill.com, 540-886-0656

Located inside a restored 129-year-old building that was orignally a flour mill, the restaurant’s interior gives a homey feel with its wormy chestnut beams and exposed brick, as does the food. The fried green tomatoes and shrimp benedict, served with a toasted English muffin, Havarti cheese cream sauce, and a side of home fries, truly hits the Southern breakfast spot.

second place: The Joshua Wilton House, Harrisonburg, JoshuaWilton.com, 540-434-4464

third place: Food.Bar.Food, Harrisonburg, FoodBarFood.com, 540-433-3663

Best Burger Joint

Spelunkers Burgers and Frozen Custard

116 South St., Front Royal, SpelunkersCustard.com, 540-631-0300

Burgers are ground fresh on site, and fries are cut everyday at family-owned Spelunkers; order a Cavern Bacon Burger and a hand-spun milkshake for dessert. The restaurant and drive-through also make rib eye cheesesteaks, which are sliced daily, along with specialty sundaes, hot dogs, and silky-smooth frozen custard to go.

second place: Pure Eats, Lexington, Pure-Eats.com, 540-462-6000

third place: Jake’s Bar & Grill, Waynesboro, JakesBarAndGrill.net, 540-451-2252

Best Chocolatier

Cocoa Mill Chocolate Company

123 W. Nelson St., Lexington, CocoaMill.com, 540-464-8400

Dried fruits like Australian apricot, exotic ginger, and Spanish orange peel dipped in decadent bittersweet chocolate are popular treats. The chocolatier does research and development on new items during the summer, resulting in rich treats like snappers: freshly roasted and salted pecans combined with kettle-cooked caramel and covered in smooth milk chocolate.

second place: Warfels Sweet Shoppe, Dayton, Warfels.biz, 540-879-9598

third place: Shenandoah Fine Chocolates,Winchester, ShenandoahFineChocolates.com, 540-535-0010

Best Cidery

Old Hill Cider

17768 Honeyville Road, Timberville, OldHillCider.com, 540-896-7582

With an orchard that has existed for more than 100 years and been family owned since 1965, owners Shannon and Sarah Showalter plan to keep it in the family. The cidery focuses on pleasing a wide range of palates, from Season’s Finish, an ice-style dessert cider, to Betwixt, a classic front porch sipping cider. New releases include Off The Press, reminiscent of a slightly fermented sweet cider.

second place: Winchester Ciderworks, Winchester, WinchesterCiderworks.com, 540-686-7632

third place: Halcyon Days Cider Company, Natural Bridge, HalcyonDaysCider.com, 540-291-1340

Best Craft Brewery

Pale Fire Brewing Co.

217 S. Liberty St., Suite 105, Harrisonburg, PaleFireBrewing.com, 540-217-5452

The Red Molly Irish Red Ale, with hints of cherry and chocolate wheat, took first place at the Virginia Craft Beer Cup in 2018 and is only served on tap at the cozy tasting room in downtown Harrisonburg—complete with a fireplace, library, and a record player with a collection of vinyl. The brewery also regularly collaborates with other local Virginia brewers for exclusive releases throughout the year.

second place: Brothers Craft Brewing, Harrisonburg, BrothersCraftBrewing.com, 540-421-6599

third place: Basic City Beer Co., Waynesboro, BasicCityBeer.com, 540-943-1010

Best Craft Cocktails

Food.Bar.Food

126 W. Bruce St., Harrisonburg, FoodBarFood.com, 540-433-3663

Providing a twist on the typical, the sparkling brunch cocktails are a perennial favorite: flutes of brut served alongside a frozen fruity juice or nectar ice pop. For a much-needed after-work cocktail, try the hibiscus ginger Greyhound—ginger-infused vodka, grapefruit, and hibiscus with a candied ginger rim.

second place: TAPS at The Georges, Lexington, TheGeorges.com, 540-463-2500

third place: Zynodoa, Staunton, Zynodoa.com, 540-885-7775

Best Dessert Menu

The Joshua Wilton House

412 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, JoshuaWilton.com, 540-434-4464

Although the house-made crème brûlée is the most popular dessert, the kitchen whips up many other irresistible options. Consider the Chocolate Royale, a chocolate ganache and mousse cake with a matcha and white chocolate pistachio crust served with cassis ice cream, or the goat cheese cheesecake with raspberry coulis and a shortbread cookie.

second place: SweetNanaCakes, Staunton, 540-569-2365

third place: Local Chop & Grill House, Harrisonburg, LocalChops.com, 540-801-0505

Best Distillery

River Hill Distillery

356 Ruffners Ferry Road, Luray, RiverHillDistillery.com, 540-843-0890

As a small distillery making small batches, owner Fred Foley gives personal attention to each bottle of whiskey, from the farm to the store, signing the bottles in ABC stores he visits. In addition to the 100 percent corn whiskey and aged bourbon whiskey, River Hill creates more than a dozen flavors of country fruit wines, including spicy apple and the best-selling sweet potato.

second place: Filibuster Distillery, Maurertown, FilibusterBourbon.com, 703-350-7276

Best Farmers’ Market

Harrisonburg Farmers’ Market

228 S. Liberty St., Harrisonburg, HarrisonburgFarmersMarket.com, 540-476-3377

The local-producers-only policy gives vendors who are close to home the ability to sell their products. Market shoppers can choose from organic produce, handmade art, natural face and body products, and more. In December, the first few Saturdays turn into a festive market for the holidays.

second place: Staunton Farmers’ Market, Staunton, StauntonFarmersMarket.org, 540-448-1937

third place: Lexington Farmers’ Market, Lexington, Facebook.com/LexVaFM, 540-463-9234

Best Food Truck

Mashita

716 E. Market St., Harrisonburg, EatMashita.com, 540-810-1875

Offering a Korean-style menu, the truck’s fast-casual options include steamed buns, lettuce wraps, and burritos. The beef bulgogi is the most popular protein, and people can choose from sides and sauces like quick-pickled kimchi, seasoned bean sprouts, and gochujang sauce. The truck’s owners are looking into leasing a permanent restaurant space for 2019.

second place: LexMex Tacos, Lexington, Facebook.com/LexMexTacos

third place: Gloria Pupuseria, Staunton, GloriasPupuseria.com, 540-487-2428

Best Grocery Store

Friendly City Food Co-op

150 E. Wolfe St., Harrisonburg, FriendlyCity.coop, 540-801-8882

Friendly City’s co-op nonprofit business model promotes local businesses and sustainability by carrying the owners’ produce and products, and donating unsold products to food pantries or compost gardens, closing the loop on the cycle. The organic grocery also offers a hot bar during lunch and classes for shoppers on topics ranging from cooking to crafts.

second place: Martin’s Food Stores, Harrisonburg, MartinsFoods.com, 540-442-7576

third place: Kroger, Staunton, Kroger.com, 540-885-9866

Best Indian Food

Indian and American Cafe

915 N. Main St., Harrisonburg, 540-433-1177

This restaurant, opened in 1993, serves authentic Indian cuisine with “a touch of Americana.” The boneless chicken curry features the vegetable of the day with other spices and herbs, while the ponir miatar brings even more flavor with homemade cheese cubes curried with baby green peas, green peppers, and tomatoes.

second place: Taj of India, Harrisonburg, TajOfIndiaVa.com, 540-615-5888

third place: Taste of India, Harrisonburg, TasteOfIndiaHarrisonburg.com, 540-433-3320

Best Italian Restaurant

Vito’s Italian Kitchen

1047 Port Republic Road, Harrisonburg, VitosItalianKitchen.com, 540-433-1113

Owner Vito Pellerito moved to America from the valley of Sicily when he was 20 years old. He brought his Italian experience to Vito’s in 2007 through dishes like the bucatini Amatriciana, spicy al dente pasta with pancetta, bacon, and pepperoncino. Five-course wine and dinner pairings are held once a month.

second place: Emilio’s Italian Restaurant, Staunton, EmiliosItalianRestaurant.com, 540-885-0102

third place: Bella Luna Wood Fired Pizza, Harrisonburg, BellaLunaWoodFired.com, 540-433-1366

Best Local Gourmet Food Store

Old Lex Mercantile

113 W. Nelson St., Lexington, OldLexMercantile.com, 540-319-4180

Founded in 2013, the store carries a wide variety of olive oils and vinegars from various countries, available to sample at the tasting bar. For a quick bite, the shop offers house-made products in stock daily, like pimento cheese, Southern-style chicken salad, and chicken tetrazzini.

second place: Friendly City Food Co-op, Harrisonburg, FriendlyCity.coop, 540-801-8882

third place: Cranberry’s Grocery & Eatery, Staunton, GoCranberrys.com, 540-885-4755

Best Local Ice Cream Shop

Kline’s Dairy Bar

58 E. Wolfe St., Harrisonburg, KlinesDairyBar.com, 540-434-6980

Served from the first floor of the family’s house in downtown Harrisonburg, Kline’s was founded in 1943 by John Kline and his father, Grover. Each location makes batches smooth and creamy through a continuous freeze method, which prevents air from being added to the product, resulting in thick ice cream in flavors like chocolate peanut butter and raspberry cheesecake swirl.

second place: Sweet Things Ice Cream Shoppe, Lexington, Facebook.com/SweetThingsIceCreamShop, 540-463-6055

third place: The Split Banana Co., Staunton, TheSplitBanana.com, 866-492-3668

Best Local Sandwich Shop

Lola Mo’s Delicatessen

122 S. Main St., Suite 103, Harrisonburg, LolaMosDeli.com, 540-908-3253

Locals love this classic sandwich shop, which opened in January 2018 and filled the need for a deli downtown. The most popular menu item is the Reuben with house-made corned beef. New menu items added this spring include the Honey Havana with Black Forest ham, Swiss cheese, dill pickles, and house honey mustard on grilled sourdough.

second place: The Pampered Palate Cafe, Staunton, ThePamperedPalateCafe.com, 540-886-9463

third place: Blue Sky Bakery, Lexington, 540-463-6546

Best Locally Owned Coffee Shop

Pronto Caffè & Gelateria

26 S. Main St., Lexington, ProntoGelateria.com, 540-464-1472

A fresh take on the Italian caffé, this popular spot sells LavAzza coffee and a variety of specialty drinks, including lattes, mochas, frappés, smoothies, and more. The shop also makes its own gelato and uses it in menu items like espresso affogato—gelato drowned in espresso—a winter favorite.

second place: Black Sheep Coffee, Harrisonburg, BlackSheepCoffeeHburg.com, 540-217-5560

third place: Hideaway Café, Winchester, HideawayCafeVa.com, 540-450-0799

Best Mexican Restaurant

El Charro

1580 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, EatElCharro.com, 540-433-3189

Serving Mexican cuisine in Harrisonburg since 1990, the restaurant’s fiesta specials incorporate dishes like mole ranchero, chicken breast with traditional mole sauce, and chile verde pork with Spanish rice and refried beans. Try the molacajete, a lava rock bowl filled with chicken, beef, chorizo, cheese, jalapenos, sweet onions, and special sauce.

second place: Chicano Boy Taco, Staunton, ChicanoBoyTaco.com, 540-569-2105

third place: Baja Bean Co., Staunton, BajaBean.com, 540-885-9988

Best Outdoor Dining

Byers Street Bistro

18 Byers St., Staunton, ByersStreetBistro.com, 540-887-6100

The bistro, which features live music most nights of the week, has a quaint front patio area, perfect for catching some shade under the large umbrellas in the summer or enjoying the fall foliage in autumn. The lunch and dinner menus include comforting favorites like Mel’s croissant sandwich with roasted turkey breast and warm crab dip.

second place: The Joshua Wilton House, Harrisonburg, JoshuaWilton.com, 540-434-4464

third place: Jimmy Madison’s, Harrisonburg, JimmyMadisons.com, 540-432-1000

Best Oysters

Billy Jack’s Wings and Draft Shack

92 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, BillyJacksShack.com, 540-433-1793

Only offering a raw bar at select locations, the Billy Jack’s in Harrisonburg has raw oysters on the half shell with an ever-changing menu; check out the board for the latest items. Oyster shooters are also available, with your choice of beer, vodka, or tequila.

second place: Local Chop & Grill House, Harrisonburg, LocalChops.com, 540-801-0505

third place: Mill Street Grill, Staunton, MillStreetGrill.com, 540-886-0656

Best Pizzeria

Shenandoah Pizza & Taphouse

19 E. Beverley St., Staunton, ShenPizza.com, 540-213-0008

At this pizzeria, even the names of the pizzas reflect pride for the Commonwealth. The Staunton Steam is a classic pineapple pizza with spicy Alfredo sauce, while the Virginia Vineyard is made with fresh grapes, gorgonzola cheese, and rosemary, a tribute to the rise in award-winning Virginia wine.

second place: Bella Luna Wood Fired Pizza, Harrisonburg, BellaLunaWoodFired.com, 540-433-1366

third place: Frank’s Pizza & Subs, Lexington, FranksPizzaLexington.com, 540-463-7575

Best Restaurant

Mill Street Grill

1 Mill St., Staunton, MillStreetGrill.com, 540-886-0656

A common stomping ground for regulars, the Grill has served the local community since 1992. Slow cooked with an exclusive marinade and homemade sauce, the tender, barbecue-glazed baby back ribs, which have won even the hearts of Kansas City natives, are what the restaurant is most known for. Daily specials range from ostrich to alligator, making up a self-proclaimed “redneck nouveau”-style menu.

second place: Local Chop & Grill House, Harrisonburg, LocalChops.com, 540-801-0505

third place: Southern Inn Restaurant, Lexington, SouthernInn.com, 540-463-3612

Best Seafood Restaurant

The Joshua Wilton House

412 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, JoshuaWilton.com, 540-434-4464

The restaurant works hard to source local ingredients from the Shenandoah Valley. The market fish dish, brought in fresh twice a week, utilizes species like halibut, rockfish, sheepshead, branzino, and king salmon. An appetizer staple is the Prince Edward Island mussels, finished off with white beans, tomatoes, leeks, and chorizo cream.

second place: Mill Street Grill, Staunton, MillStreetGrill.com, 540-886-0656

third place: Sushi Village, Harrisonburg, 540-568-9880

Best Steakhouse

Local Chop & Grill House

56 W. Gay St., Harrisonburg, LocalChops.com, 540-801-0505

Company field trips to local farms and markets allow the steakhouse to keep a close relationship with more than 50 purveyors. New menu items include fried green tomatoes, layered with whipped goat cheese pimento and chophouse money sauce, and beef tartare with shallots, olive oil, capers, and lemon, served with a local egg yolk on top.

second place: Mill Street Grill, Staunton, MillStreetGrill.com, 540-886-0656

third place: Texas Roadhouse, Harrisonburg, TexasRoadhouse.com, 540-801-0324

Best Wine Shop

Yelping Dog Wine

9 E. Beverley St., Staunton, YelpingDogWine.com, 540-885-2275

The shop carries more than 1,200 bottles from more than 200 vineyards and always offers eight wines to try by the glass. Tastings are free (a small donation to the SPCA is requested instead). The small plate menu, with gourmet sandwiches and charcuterie, makes the shop a great place to spend a romantic evening or Sunday afternoon with friends.

second place: Washington Street Purveyors, Lexington, GopherWine.com, 540-464-9463

third place: The Valley Cork, Luray, TheValleyCork.com, 540-669-5908

Best Winery

Bluestone Vineyard

4828 Spring Creek Road, Bridgewater, BluestoneVineyard.com, 540-828-0099

Winemaker Lee Hartman prides himself on making award-winning wine right in the heart of southern Rockingham County. Examples include the 2017 Estate Grown Chardonnay and 2016 Estate Grown Steep Face, a Chambourcin that won silver in the 2019 San Francisco International Wine Competition.

second place: Barren Ridge Vineyards, Fishersville, BarrenRidgeVineyards.com, 540-248-3300

third place: CrossKeys Vineyards, Mount Crawford, CrossKeysVineyards.com, 540-234-0505

Winners were determined by our Best of Virginia Readers’ Survey in January and published in our Best of Virginia 2019 issue.