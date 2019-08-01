Shenandoah Valley: Arts, Culture & Entertainment Winners 2019

Illustration by Aldo Crusher
Best Annual Charity Event
Night at the Museum, Explore More Discovery Museum
150 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, IExploreMore.com, 540-442-8900
This annual gala includes a silent auction, DJ, and food and drinks from local downtown restaurants for attendees. Proceeds go toward the educational opportunities that the interactive museum offers children. Currently, the museum plans to expand its aviation exhibition, which features a real airplane, by adding an engine display and control tower experience. This year’s event takes place on Nov. 15.
second place: Regulus Group Woodstock Turkey Trot, Winchester, Regulus-Group.com, 540-459-2142
third place: Deck the Halls, Lexington, ProjectHorizon.org, 540-463-7861
Best Art Event
Fall Foliage Art Show
Downtown Waynesboro, SVACArt.com, 540-949-7662
Stroll through historic downtown Waynesboro and browse paintings, photography, pottery, glass, wood, and jewelry made by more than 150 artists. Sponsored by the Shenandoah Valley Art Center, the show also features local music, craft beer, and food from gourmet food trucks.
second place: Staunton Augusta Art Center’s Art in the Park at Gypsy Hill, Staunton, SAArtCenter.org, 540-885-2028
third place: First Fridays Downtown, Harrisonburg, ValleyArts.org, 540-801-8779
Best Art Gallery
Larkin Arts
61 Court Square, Harrisonburg, LarkinArts.com, 540-236-4223
In addition to monthly exhibitions featuring new local, regional, and national artists’ work in the Wine-Riner Galleries, there’s always something going on at Larkin Arts. Upcoming classes, sales, and juried shows are open for people who want to tap into their creative side. The gallery is even turning one of its spaces into a small wheel-throwing teaching studio.
second place: The Cabell Gallery of Virginia Art, Lexington, CabellGallery.com, 540-461-8488
third place: SoLace Studios Fine Handcrafts, Elkton, SolaceInc.com, 540-298-5222
Best Charity
Blue Ridge CASA for Children
119 W. Frederick St., Staunton, BlueRidgeCASA.org, 540-213-2272
Celebrating 25 years of service in 2019, the charity works to advocate for abused, neglected, and abandoned children in the community by providing them legal advocacy and working to ensure a safe and stable environment. To date, more than 1,000 children have been represented by its trained advocates.
second place: Project Horizon, Lexington, ProjectHorizon.org, 540-463-7861
third place: Explore More Discovery Museum, Harrisonburg, IExploreMore.com, 540-442-8900
Best Family Entertainment
Explore More Discovery Museum
150 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, IExploreMore.com, 540-442-8900
With a paid admission or membership, families can have access to any of the weekly programs at the museum. Each week, the Merck Science Lab features a new science project for kids, and every Saturday, the Discovery Cart, an activity station with experiments and surprises, makes its way around the building. Birthday parties are also available.
second place: Wayne Theatre Ross Performing Arts Center, Waynesboro, WayneTheatre.org, 540-943-9999
third place: Queen City Mischief & Magic, Staunton, QueenCityMagic.com, 540-885-9988
Best Food Festival
Virginia Food Truck Battle
277 Expo Road, Fishersville, TheMaDeeProject.com, 540-849-9635
In its fifth year, this competition for charity groups trucks into three zones, and VIP ticket holders can vote for their favorite. Three professional chefs determine the winner. Other attractions include the People’s Choice award for local breweries, live entertainment, and craft vendors. Funds benefit the MaDee Project, an organization that supports pediatric cancer patients.
second place: Harrisonburg International Festival, Harrisonburg-International-Festival.org, 540-434-0059
third place: Open Doors Food Truck Fest on Sunny Slope Farm, Harrisonburg, ValleyOpenDoors.org, 540-830-5400
Best Movie Theater
Court Square Theater
41 Court Square, Harrisonburg, ValleyArts.org, 540-433-9189
The theater building was home to the Rockingham Motor Company in the 1920s. Revitalized in 1998, Court Square Theater now hosts showings of enriching documentaries and movies, as well as music and theater performances. Upcoming shows include the Royal Opera House’s La Forza Del Destino and Faust.
second place: Visulite Cinemas, Staunton, VisuliteCinemas.com, 540-885-9959
third place: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, Winchester, Drafthouse.com, 540-313-4060
Best Museum
Explore More Discovery Museum
150 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, IExploreMore.com, 540-442-8900
Since 2003, the museum has provided interactive, multisensory learning experiences for young children. Popular exhibits include the Farmers’ Market and Kitchen, MakerCity Makerspace, which opened last year, and Take Flight, the aviation area anchored with a full-size airplane fuselage and airport terminal lounge.
second place: Frontier Culture Museum of Virginia, Staunton, FrontierMuseum.org, 540-332-7850
third place: Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum, Staunton, WoodrowWilson.org, 540-885-0897
Best Music Venue
The Golden Pony
181 N. Main St., Harrisonburg, GoldenPonyVa.com, 540-901-2628
This venue has everything; scratch-made American cuisine, pinball machines, an art gallery, outdoor patio, two full bars, and, of course, a professional sound stage for live music. Arrive for the downstairs happy hour from 7 to 9 p.m. and grab a half-price personal pizza and drink special while enjoying the live entertainment, which ranges from funky hip-hop to electric indie rock.
second place: Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington, LimeKilnTheater.org
third place: Heifetz International Music Institute, Staunton, HeifetzInstitute.org, 540-907-4446
Best Performing Arts Company
American Shakespeare Center’s Blackfriars Playhouse
10 S. Market St., Staunton, AmericanShakespeareCenter.com, 540-851-1733
Having produced all 38 of the Bard’s plays (some as many as 11 times), the company’s recreated indoor playhouse is a destination for scholars and drama lovers across the world. In an effort to put these classic plays in conversation with living playwrights, the theater’s New Contemporaries program features new plays inspired by Shakespeare’s work, like Amy Witting’s Anne Page Hates Fun, inspired by the Merry Wivesof Windsor.
second place: ShenanArts, Staunton, ShenanArts.org, 540-712-0001
third place: Wayne Theatre Ross Performing Arts Center, Waynesboro, WayneTheatre.org, 540-943-9999
Best Special Event Venue
Stover Hall
1381 U.S. Hwy. BSN 340, Luray, StoverHall.com, 540-742-1703
While primarily a wedding venue, Stover Hall offers picturesque views of the Blue Ridge and Massanutten mountains and will organize small rehearsal dinners and birthday parties on request. With a main house, on-site cottage, and swimming pool, the space is perfect for important gatherings.
second place: Heifetz International Music Institute, Staunton, HeifetzInstitute.org, 540-907-4446
third place: Wayne Theatre Ross Performing Arts Center, Waynesboro, WayneTheatre.org, 540-943-9999
Winners were determined by our Best of Virginia Readers’ Survey in January and published in our Best of Virginia 2019 issue.