Shenandoah Valley: Arts, Culture & Entertainment Winners 2019

Best Annual Charity Event

Night at the Museum, Explore More Discovery Museum

150 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, IExploreMore.com, 540-442-8900

This annual gala includes a silent auction, DJ, and food and drinks from local downtown restaurants for attendees. Proceeds go toward the educational opportunities that the interactive museum offers children. Currently, the museum plans to expand its aviation exhibition, which features a real airplane, by adding an engine display and control tower experience. This year’s event takes place on Nov. 15.

second place: Regulus Group Woodstock Turkey Trot, Winchester, Regulus-Group.com, 540-459-2142

third place: Deck the Halls, Lexington, ProjectHorizon.org, 540-463-7861

Best Art Event

Fall Foliage Art Show

Downtown Waynesboro, SVACArt.com, 540-949-7662

Stroll through historic downtown Waynesboro and browse paintings, photography, pottery, glass, wood, and jewelry made by more than 150 artists. Sponsored by the Shenandoah Valley Art Center, the show also features local music, craft beer, and food from gourmet food trucks.

second place: Staunton Augusta Art Center’s Art in the Park at Gypsy Hill, Staunton, SAArtCenter.org, 540-885-2028

third place: First Fridays Downtown, Harrisonburg, ValleyArts.org, 540-801-8779

Best Art Gallery

Larkin Arts

61 Court Square, Harrisonburg, LarkinArts.com, 540-236-4223

In addition to monthly exhibitions featuring new local, regional, and national artists’ work in the Wine-Riner Galleries, there’s always something going on at Larkin Arts. Upcoming classes, sales, and juried shows are open for people who want to tap into their creative side. The gallery is even turning one of its spaces into a small wheel-throwing teaching studio.

second place: The Cabell Gallery of Virginia Art, Lexington, CabellGallery.com, 540-461-8488

third place: SoLace Studios Fine Handcrafts, Elkton, SolaceInc.com, 540-298-5222

Best Charity

Blue Ridge CASA for Children

119 W. Frederick St., Staunton, BlueRidgeCASA.org, 540-213-2272

Celebrating 25 years of service in 2019, the charity works to advocate for abused, neglected, and abandoned children in the community by providing them legal advocacy and working to ensure a safe and stable environment. To date, more than 1,000 children have been represented by its trained advocates.

second place: Project Horizon, Lexington, ProjectHorizon.org, 540-463-7861

third place: Explore More Discovery Museum, Harrisonburg, IExploreMore.com, 540-442-8900

Best Family Entertainment

Explore More Discovery Museum

150 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, IExploreMore.com, 540-442-8900

With a paid admission or membership, families can have access to any of the weekly programs at the museum. Each week, the Merck Science Lab features a new science project for kids, and every Saturday, the Discovery Cart, an activity station with experiments and surprises, makes its way around the building. Birthday parties are also available.

second place: Wayne Theatre Ross Performing Arts Center, Waynesboro, WayneTheatre.org, 540-943-9999

third place: Queen City Mischief & Magic, Staunton, QueenCityMagic.com, 540-885-9988

Best Food Festival

Virginia Food Truck Battle

277 Expo Road, Fishersville, TheMaDeeProject.com, 540-849-9635

In its fifth year, this competition for charity groups trucks into three zones, and VIP ticket holders can vote for their favorite. Three professional chefs determine the winner. Other attractions include the People’s Choice award for local breweries, live entertainment, and craft vendors. Funds benefit the MaDee Project, an organization that supports pediatric cancer patients.

second place: Harrisonburg International Festival, Harrisonburg-International-Festival.org, 540-434-0059

third place: Open Doors Food Truck Fest on Sunny Slope Farm, Harrisonburg, ValleyOpenDoors.org, 540-830-5400

Best Movie Theater

Court Square Theater

41 Court Square, Harrisonburg, ValleyArts.org, 540-433-9189

The theater building was home to the Rockingham Motor Company in the 1920s. Revitalized in 1998, Court Square Theater now hosts showings of enriching documentaries and movies, as well as music and theater performances. Upcoming shows include the Royal Opera House’s La Forza Del Destino and Faust.

second place: Visulite Cinemas, Staunton, VisuliteCinemas.com, 540-885-9959

third place: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, Winchester, Drafthouse.com, 540-313-4060

Best Museum

Explore More Discovery Museum

150 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, IExploreMore.com, 540-442-8900

Since 2003, the museum has provided interactive, multisensory learning experiences for young children. Popular exhibits include the Farmers’ Market and Kitchen, MakerCity Makerspace, which opened last year, and Take Flight, the aviation area anchored with a full-size airplane fuselage and airport terminal lounge.

second place: Frontier Culture Museum of Virginia, Staunton, FrontierMuseum.org, 540-332-7850

third place: Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum, Staunton, WoodrowWilson.org, 540-885-0897

Best Music Venue

The Golden Pony

181 N. Main St., Harrisonburg, GoldenPonyVa.com, 540-901-2628

This venue has everything; scratch-made American cuisine, pinball machines, an art gallery, outdoor patio, two full bars, and, of course, a professional sound stage for live music. Arrive for the downstairs happy hour from 7 to 9 p.m. and grab a half-price personal pizza and drink special while enjoying the live entertainment, which ranges from funky hip-hop to electric indie rock.

second place: Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington, LimeKilnTheater.org

third place: Heifetz International Music Institute, Staunton, HeifetzInstitute.org, 540-907-4446

Best Performing Arts Company

American Shakespeare Center’s Blackfriars Playhouse

10 S. Market St., Staunton, AmericanShakespeareCenter.com, 540-851-1733

Having produced all 38 of the Bard’s plays (some as many as 11 times), the company’s recreated indoor playhouse is a destination for scholars and drama lovers across the world. In an effort to put these classic plays in conversation with living playwrights, the theater’s New Contemporaries program features new plays inspired by Shakespeare’s work, like Amy Witting’s Anne Page Hates Fun, inspired by the Merry Wivesof Windsor.

second place: ShenanArts, Staunton, ShenanArts.org, 540-712-0001

third place: Wayne Theatre Ross Performing Arts Center, Waynesboro, WayneTheatre.org, 540-943-9999

Best Special Event Venue

Stover Hall

1381 U.S. Hwy. BSN 340, Luray, StoverHall.com, 540-742-1703

While primarily a wedding venue, Stover Hall offers picturesque views of the Blue Ridge and Massanutten mountains and will organize small rehearsal dinners and birthday parties on request. With a main house, on-site cottage, and swimming pool, the space is perfect for important gatherings.

second place: Heifetz International Music Institute, Staunton, HeifetzInstitute.org, 540-907-4446

third place: Wayne Theatre Ross Performing Arts Center, Waynesboro, WayneTheatre.org, 540-943-9999

Winners were determined by our Best of Virginia Readers’ Survey in January and published in our Best of Virginia 2019 issue.