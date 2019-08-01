Northern Virginia: Shopping Winners 2019

Illustration by Aldo Crusher
Best Antiques
Baileywyck Antiques
4274 Loudoun Ave., The Plains, BaileywyckAntiques.com, 540-687-6097
At this shop, antiques are displayed as they would be in a high-end boutique, with complementary art and décor. This approach aims to give customers a more inspiring shopping experience. Founded in 2006, Baileywyck moved to a new, larger location in April 2018 and now has 4,600 square feet in Virginia’s historic hunt country to house antiques from all over the world, with an emphasis on equestrian art and décor.
second place: The Old Lucketts Store, Leesburg, LuckettStore.com, 703-779-0268
third place: Iron Horse Antiques, Manassas, 703-335-6676
Best Bicycle Shop
Green Lizard Cycling
718 Lynn St., Herndon, GreenLizardCycling.com, 703-707-2453
More than just a bike shop, Green Lizard, founded in 2013, also carries local craft beer and coffee from Alaska-based Kaladi Brothers Coffee. Customers can train with their own bikes at VeloLabs, a cycling training facility located in the same space, wind down from a long ride with one of five beers on tap, or tune up their skills with a hands-on repair class.
second place: The Bike Lane, Reston, TheBikeLane.com, 703-689-2671
third place: Bikenetic, Falls Church, Bikenetic.com, 703-534-7433
Best Book Store
McKay Used Books
8345 Sudley Road, Manassas, McKayUsedBooks.com, 703-361-9042
Founded in 1983, this bookstore has served some customers since they were kids. The shop caters to the young and young at heart with a wide selection of board games, comics, video games, and action figures. Books number in the tens of thousands at affordable prices. Customers can buy or sell books for store credit, and the shop also hosts author meet-and-greet events.
second place: Bards Alley, Vienna, BardsAlley.com, 571-459-2653
third place: Reston’s Used Book Shop, RestonsUsedBookShop.com, 703-435-9772
Best Bridal Boutique
LaBella Bridal Boutique
313 Mill St., Occoquan, LaBellaBridalBoutique.com, 703-494-2929
Ellalyne Brayman, the owner of LaBella Bridal Boutique, says most of her employees were once her customers. A former model, Brayman trained with Vera Wang in New York before opening her store a decade ago. Because she truly believes in the importance of service, Brayman has donated earnings to military families in need.
second place: Ellie’s Bridal Boutique, Alexandria, ElliesBridal.com, 703-683-8697
third place: Soliloquy Bridal Couture, Herndon, SoliloquyBridal.com, 571-449-2580
Best Car Dealer
Shannon Auto Sales
9200 Sudley Road, Manassas, ShannonAutoSales.com, 703-361-3040
Specializing in American-made trucks and SUVs, Shannon Auto Sales strives for personal service and a family atmosphere. Customers who shopped there when it opened in 1984 are now bringing their teenagers in for their first cars. The dealership staff participates in aspring charity golf tournament with customers and offers auto advice outside of normal business hours.
second place: Lindsay Lexus, Alexandria, LindsayLexusOfAlexandria.com, 888-541-1589
third place: Miller Toyota, Manassas, MillerToyota.com, 703-369-3040
Best Consignment Shop
Small Change Consignment
Lake Anne Plaza, Reston, SmallChangeConsignments.com, 703-437-7730
In 1981, a group of friends who were all young mothers decided to open a store together in an effort to reduce clothing clutter and make some money at the same time. Today, Small Change carries maternity clothes as well as children’s clothing and offers a wide selection of Melissa and Doug toys.
second place: N’Used, Herndon, NUsedFashions.com, 703-437-8733
third place: Stuff! Consignments, Gainesville, StuffConsignmentShop.com, 703-753-2330
Best Fine Jewelry Store
Kettermans Jewelers
38 Catoctin Circle SE, Leesburg, Kettermans.com, 703-777-0033
A family business since 1988, Kettermans offers jewelry from 150 designers and gifts from 50 different brands, including Brighton leather goods and accessories. Aiming to be a jeweler for life for its customers, not just a place to buy an engagement ring, the store offers on-site repair and design services.
second place: Ashby Jewelers Store, Manassas, AshbyJewelers.com, 703-368-4653
third place: Aspen Jewelry Designs, Herndon, AspenDesigns.net, 703-713-6882
Best Florist
Flower Gallery of Virginia
10816 Sudley Manor Drive, Manassas, FlowerGalleryManassas.com, 703-361-5186
Doug Burroughs has owned Flower Gallery for 43 years and still spends seven days a week there. Personal service, extended hours for panicked Valentine’s Day procrastinators, and four to five events per year that include refreshments and design tips set this florist apart. Burroughs prides himself on truly listening to his customers’ needs and finding the longest-lasting flowers he can get his hands on.
second place: Karin’s Florist, Vienna, KarinsFlorist.com, 703-281-4141
third place: Mayflowers, Reston, MayflowersReston.com, 703-709-1200
Best Gifts
Shining Sol Candle Company
9109 Center St., Manassas, ShiningSol.com, 571-719-3957
Pete Evick founded a candle company in 2012 as a quiet side business to balance out his lively career as music director and guitarist for Bret Michaels. In 2016, Pete and his business partners opened the Shining Sol shop in historic downtown Manassas, where customers can take a “scent tour” of the 100-plus scents offered in their clean-burning, soy candles, all of which are made in America.
second place: The Things I Love, Manassas, 703-335-7711
third place: Chesapeake Chocolates, Wine, Gifts and More, Reston, ChesChoc.com, 703-620-0082
Best Independent Home Décor Store
The Things I Love
9084 Center St., Manassas, 703-335-7711
The name of Joanne Wunderly’s shop also describes her buying philosophy: Select items she would love to own. Her shop in downtown Manassas is set up like a home, with displays to match different rooms, and even has a tea room, where afternoon tea is served by reservation. During the holidays, Joanne sets up more than 20 trees with different themes, attracting customers looking for holiday decorating inspiration from around the region.
second place: The Nest Egg, Fairfax, ShopTheNestEgg.com, 703-988-0944
third place: Patina Polished Living, Alexandria, PatinaPolishedLiving.com, 703-780-6800
Best Men’s Clothing Store
Davelle Clothiers
11921 Freedom Drive, Suite 100, Reston, DavelleClothiers.com, 703-904-0011
Customers can enjoy a comfortable shopping experience at this store in Reston Town Center, choosing from men’s designer labels as well as the owner’s own label, Davelle by David. Shop for custom tailored shirts, men’s dress shoes, casual wear, and accessories in the spacious shop. Custom-made clothing is also available, with Italian or English fabric that’s finished in New York.
second place: Austins Big & Tall Inc, Oakton, AustinsBigAndTall.com, 703-319-8255
third place: Nordstrom, McLean, Nordstrom.com, 703-761-1121
Best Outdoor Outfitter
Cabela’s
5291 Wellington Branch Drive, Gainesville, Cabelas.com, 571-222-9000
This nationally recognized outdoor outfitter’s Gainesville location includes an indoor archery test area, an aquarium, wildlife displays, and a gun library. A full-service boat shop as well as tractors, attachments, and implements are also available, as well as hunting and fishing licensing services. Customers can buy mixed nuts and fudge in the Fudge Shop after shopping the 70,000-square-foot store.
second place: REI, Fairfax, REI.com, 571-522-6568
third place: Casual Adventure Outfitters, Arlington, CasualAdventure.com, 703-527-0600
Best Shoe Store
DSW
13201 Gateway Center Drive, Gainesville, DSW.com, 571-248-6405
This international chain has offered shoes at a discount in Gainesville for 12 years. The location recently expanded to include children’s shoes, and they are happy to order items for customers. As always, the clearance rack is available for deep discount treasure hunting.
second place: The Shoe Hive, Alexandria, ShopTheShoeHive.com, 703-548-7105
third place: Comfort One Shoes, Alexandria, ComfortOneShoes.com, 703-330-9955
Best Shopping Area/Mall
Tysons Corner Center
1961 Chain Bridge Road, McLean, TysonsCornerCenter.com, 703-893-9400
Whether customers are in the market for designer clothes or an Auntie Anne’s pretzel, Tyson’s Corner Center has it. There are more than 300 shopping, dining, and entertainment options in this glass-filled, modern mall, and direct access to the Metro’s Silver Line makes it even more accessible.
second place: Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax, ShopFairOaksMall.com, 703-359-8300
third place: Potomac Mills Mall, Woodbridge, Simon.com/Mall/Potomac-Mills, 703-496-9330
Best Sporting Goods Store
Cabela’s
5291 Wellington Branch Drive, Gainesville, Cabelas.com, 571-222-9000
No matter your sport, Cabela’s has outerwear to keep you warm and dry, with brands like North Face and Carhartt. For hikers, fishers, and hunters, footwear from Keen and Muck keep feet protected from the elements. The Gainesville location also features a bait shop and aquarium.
second place: Dick’s Sporting Goods, Manassas, DicksSportingGoods.com, 703-257-4300
third place: REI, Bailey’s Crossroads, REI.com, 703-379-9400
Best Women’s Clothing Store
Details of Occoquan
206 Mill St., Occoquan, Details-Of-Occoquan.business.site, 703-494-4959
Customers come from all over the region to shop in this boutique in a residential-looking greenhouse. Much of the inventory is American made, and owner Cathy Campbell focuses on buying from smaller brands and curating her inventory with women older than 45 in mind. Every third Monday there is a special event that focuses on style and personal care.
second place: Talbots, Fairfax, Talbots.com, 703-352-8580
third place: The Hive, Alexandria, ShopTheShoeHive.com, 703-548-7110
Winners were determined by our Best of Virginia Readers’ Survey in January and published in our Best of Virginia 2019 issue.