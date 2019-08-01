Northern Virginia: Shopping Winners 2019

Illustration by Aldo Crusher

Best Antiques

Baileywyck Antiques

4274 Loudoun Ave., The Plains, BaileywyckAntiques.com, 540-687-6097

At this shop, antiques are displayed as they would be in a high-end boutique, with complementary art and décor. This approach aims to give customers a more inspiring shopping experience. Founded in 2006, Baileywyck moved to a new, larger location in April 2018 and now has 4,600 square feet in Virginia’s historic hunt country to house antiques from all over the world, with an emphasis on equestrian art and décor.

second place: The Old Lucketts Store, Leesburg, LuckettStore.com, 703-779-0268

third place: Iron Horse Antiques, Manassas, 703-335-6676

Best Bicycle Shop

Green Lizard Cycling

718 Lynn St., Herndon, GreenLizardCycling.com, 703-707-2453

More than just a bike shop, Green Lizard, founded in 2013, also carries local craft beer and coffee from Alaska-based Kaladi Brothers Coffee. Customers can train with their own bikes at VeloLabs, a cycling training facility located in the same space, wind down from a long ride with one of five beers on tap, or tune up their skills with a hands-on repair class.

second place: The Bike Lane, Reston, TheBikeLane.com, 703-689-2671

third place: Bikenetic, Falls Church, Bikenetic.com, 703-534-7433

Best Book Store

McKay Used Books

8345 Sudley Road, Manassas, McKayUsedBooks.com, 703-361-9042

Founded in 1983, this bookstore has served some customers since they were kids. The shop caters to the young and young at heart with a wide selection of board games, comics, video games, and action figures. Books number in the tens of thousands at affordable prices. Customers can buy or sell books for store credit, and the shop also hosts author meet-and-greet events.

second place: Bards Alley, Vienna, BardsAlley.com, 571-459-2653

third place: Reston’s Used Book Shop, RestonsUsedBookShop.com, 703-435-9772

Best Bridal Boutique

LaBella Bridal Boutique

313 Mill St., Occoquan, LaBellaBridalBoutique.com, 703-494-2929

Ellalyne Brayman, the owner of LaBella Bridal Boutique, says most of her employees were once her customers. A former model, Brayman trained with Vera Wang in New York before opening her store a decade ago. Because she truly believes in the importance of service, Brayman has donated earnings to military families in need.

second place: Ellie’s Bridal Boutique, Alexandria, ElliesBridal.com, 703-683-8697

third place: Soliloquy Bridal Couture, Herndon, SoliloquyBridal.com, 571-449-2580

Best Car Dealer

Shannon Auto Sales

9200 Sudley Road, Manassas, ShannonAutoSales.com, 703-361-3040

Specializing in American-made trucks and SUVs, Shannon Auto Sales strives for personal service and a family atmosphere. Customers who shopped there when it opened in 1984 are now bringing their teenagers in for their first cars. The dealership staff participates in aspring charity golf tournament with customers and offers auto advice outside of normal business hours.

second place: Lindsay Lexus, Alexandria, LindsayLexusOfAlexandria.com, 888-541-1589

third place: Miller Toyota, Manassas, MillerToyota.com, 703-369-3040

Best Consignment Shop

Small Change Consignment

Lake Anne Plaza, Reston, SmallChangeConsignments.com, 703-437-7730

In 1981, a group of friends who were all young mothers decided to open a store together in an effort to reduce clothing clutter and make some money at the same time. Today, Small Change carries maternity clothes as well as children’s clothing and offers a wide selection of Melissa and Doug toys.

second place: N’Used, Herndon, NUsedFashions.com, 703-437-8733

third place: Stuff! Consignments, Gainesville, StuffConsignmentShop.com, 703-753-2330

Best Fine Jewelry Store

Kettermans Jewelers

38 Catoctin Circle SE, Leesburg, Kettermans.com, 703-777-0033

A family business since 1988, Kettermans offers jewelry from 150 designers and gifts from 50 different brands, including Brighton leather goods and accessories. Aiming to be a jeweler for life for its customers, not just a place to buy an engagement ring, the store offers on-site repair and design services.

second place: Ashby Jewelers Store, Manassas, AshbyJewelers.com, 703-368-4653

third place: Aspen Jewelry Designs, Herndon, AspenDesigns.net, 703-713-6882

Best Florist

Flower Gallery of Virginia

10816 Sudley Manor Drive, Manassas, FlowerGalleryManassas.com, 703-361-5186

Doug Burroughs has owned Flower Gallery for 43 years and still spends seven days a week there. Personal service, extended hours for panicked Valentine’s Day procrastinators, and four to five events per year that include refreshments and design tips set this florist apart. Burroughs prides himself on truly listening to his customers’ needs and finding the longest-lasting flowers he can get his hands on.

second place: Karin’s Florist, Vienna, KarinsFlorist.com, 703-281-4141

third place: Mayflowers, Reston, MayflowersReston.com, 703-709-1200

Best Gifts

Shining Sol Candle Company

9109 Center St., Manassas, ShiningSol.com, 571-719-3957

Pete Evick founded a candle company in 2012 as a quiet side business to balance out his lively career as music director and guitarist for Bret Michaels. In 2016, Pete and his business partners opened the Shining Sol shop in historic downtown Manassas, where customers can take a “scent tour” of the 100-plus scents offered in their clean-burning, soy candles, all of which are made in America.

second place: The Things I Love, Manassas, 703-335-7711

third place: Chesapeake Chocolates, Wine, Gifts and More, Reston, ChesChoc.com, 703-620-0082

Best Independent Home Décor Store

The Things I Love

9084 Center St., Manassas, 703-335-7711

The name of Joanne Wunderly’s shop also describes her buying philosophy: Select items she would love to own. Her shop in downtown Manassas is set up like a home, with displays to match different rooms, and even has a tea room, where afternoon tea is served by reservation. During the holidays, Joanne sets up more than 20 trees with different themes, attracting customers looking for holiday decorating inspiration from around the region.

second place: The Nest Egg, Fairfax, ShopTheNestEgg.com, 703-988-0944

third place: Patina Polished Living, Alexandria, PatinaPolishedLiving.com, 703-780-6800

Best Men’s Clothing Store

Davelle Clothiers

11921 Freedom Drive, Suite 100, Reston, DavelleClothiers.com, 703-904-0011

Customers can enjoy a comfortable shopping experience at this store in Reston Town Center, choosing from men’s designer labels as well as the owner’s own label, Davelle by David. Shop for custom tailored shirts, men’s dress shoes, casual wear, and accessories in the spacious shop. Custom-made clothing is also available, with Italian or English fabric that’s finished in New York.

second place: Austins Big & Tall Inc, Oakton, AustinsBigAndTall.com, 703-319-8255

third place: Nordstrom, McLean, Nordstrom.com, 703-761-1121

Best Outdoor Outfitter

Cabela’s

5291 Wellington Branch Drive, Gainesville, Cabelas.com, 571-222-9000

This nationally recognized outdoor outfitter’s Gainesville location includes an indoor archery test area, an aquarium, wildlife displays, and a gun library. A full-service boat shop as well as tractors, attachments, and implements are also available, as well as hunting and fishing licensing services. Customers can buy mixed nuts and fudge in the Fudge Shop after shopping the 70,000-square-foot store.

second place: REI, Fairfax, REI.com, 571-522-6568

third place: Casual Adventure Outfitters, Arlington, CasualAdventure.com, 703-527-0600

Best Shoe Store

DSW

13201 Gateway Center Drive, Gainesville, DSW.com, 571-248-6405

This international chain has offered shoes at a discount in Gainesville for 12 years. The location recently expanded to include children’s shoes, and they are happy to order items for customers. As always, the clearance rack is available for deep discount treasure hunting.

second place: The Shoe Hive, Alexandria, ShopTheShoeHive.com, 703-548-7105

third place: Comfort One Shoes, Alexandria, ComfortOneShoes.com, 703-330-9955

Best Shopping Area/Mall

Tysons Corner Center

1961 Chain Bridge Road, McLean, TysonsCornerCenter.com, 703-893-9400

Whether customers are in the market for designer clothes or an Auntie Anne’s pretzel, Tyson’s Corner Center has it. There are more than 300 shopping, dining, and entertainment options in this glass-filled, modern mall, and direct access to the Metro’s Silver Line makes it even more accessible.

second place: Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax, ShopFairOaksMall.com, 703-359-8300

third place: Potomac Mills Mall, Woodbridge, Simon.com/Mall/Potomac-Mills, 703-496-9330

Best Sporting Goods Store

Cabela’s

5291 Wellington Branch Drive, Gainesville, Cabelas.com, 571-222-9000

No matter your sport, Cabela’s has outerwear to keep you warm and dry, with brands like North Face and Carhartt. For hikers, fishers, and hunters, footwear from Keen and Muck keep feet protected from the elements. The Gainesville location also features a bait shop and aquarium.

second place: Dick’s Sporting Goods, Manassas, DicksSportingGoods.com, 703-257-4300

third place: REI, Bailey’s Crossroads, REI.com, 703-379-9400

Best Women’s Clothing Store

Details of Occoquan

206 Mill St., Occoquan, Details-Of-Occoquan.business.site, 703-494-4959

Customers come from all over the region to shop in this boutique in a residential-looking greenhouse. Much of the inventory is American made, and owner Cathy Campbell focuses on buying from smaller brands and curating her inventory with women older than 45 in mind. Every third Monday there is a special event that focuses on style and personal care.

second place: Talbots, Fairfax, Talbots.com, 703-352-8580

third place: The Hive, Alexandria, ShopTheShoeHive.com, 703-548-7110

Winners were determined by our Best of Virginia Readers’ Survey in January and published in our Best of Virginia 2019 issue.