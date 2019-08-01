Northern Virginia: Services Winners 2019

Illustration by Aldo Crusher

Best Accounting Firm

Murphy & Associates

3319 Duke St., Alexandria, MHMurphyCPA.com, 703-370-9100

For more than 25 years, Murphy & Associates has provided both individuals and small businesses with accounting and tax support. Those who haven’t been meticulous with their bookkeeping throughout the year needn’t worry; Murphy & Associates provides tax services as well as monthly or quarterly accounting services to keep things running smoothly.

second place: Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, Tysons, BakerTilly.com, 703-923-8300

third place: Duvall Wheeler, Manassas, DuvallWheeler.com, 703-392-9292

Best Air Charter Service

Chantilly Air

10761 James Payne Court, Manassas, ChantillyAir.com, 800-720-5387

Founded in 1990, the air charter service has grown from a single jet to a full-service aviation company that provides aircraft maintenance, charter service, storage, ground support, and aircraft sales. Technicians and maintenance personnel are trained by organizations such as Flight Safety International to maintain a safe environment, and 70,000 square feet of hangar space provide ample room for storage.

second place: Corcoran Aviation, Leesburg, CorcoranAviation.com, 386-679-0599

Best Architecture Firm

Loveless Porter Architects, LLC

9000 Center St., Suite 100, Manassas, LovelessPorterArchitects.com, 703-368-1600

Since 1975, the firm has serviced commercial clients in Virginia, D.C., Maryland, and Delaware. The team of three lead architects has tackled everything from medical facilities to breweries. The firm has even taken on a historic church that had fallen into disrepair, renovating it and making it the company’s headquarters.

second place: Randall Mars Architects, McLean, RandallMarsArchitects.com, 703-749-0431

third place: Case Design/Remodeling, Inc., Falls Church, CaseDesign.com, 703-241-2980

Best Caterer

Purple Onion Catering Co.

416 Maple Ave. W, Vienna, PurpleOnionCatering.com, 703-631-0050

Margot Jones founded Purple Onion Catering in her home kitchen almost 30 years ago. It grew into a café and then a catering business specializing in weddings and corporate events. Creative takes on traditional dishes include savory red beet macarons filled with whipped goat cheese and vin blanc grilled chicken with Chardonnay beurre blanc and crispy purple onions.

second place: Amphora Catering, Herndon, AmphoraCatering.com, 703-938-3800

third place: Savoir Fare Limited, Round Hill, SavoirFareLimited.com, 540-338-8300

Best Chiropractor

Dr. Joseph Henderson, DC

1423 Powhatan St., Suite 7, Alexandria, ChiroJoe.com, 703-739-7650

Dr. Joseph Henderson has been practicing in his Alexandria location for almost 20 years. He treats athletes by helping to minimize the repetitive stress that comes with most sports. He addresses postural problems in office workers to help them manage high-stress, high-tech workplaces. Dr. Henderson’s fascination with the workings of the human body helps him give clients individualized, one-on-one treatment.

second place: Loebig Chiropractic and Rehab, Great Falls, LoebigChiropractic.com, 703-757-5817

third place: Dr. Lee Bazzarone, DC, CCSP, Vienna Oaks Chiropractic Center, DrLeeBazz.com, 703-938-9300

Best Cosmetic Surgery Practice

Austin-Weston Center for Cosmetic Surgery

1825 Samuel Morse Drive, Reston, Austin-Weston.com, 703-893-6168

The practice has four board-certified plastic surgeons who have more than 75 years of combined experience. Austin-Weston was founded in 1978 and focuses on natural results. The practice provides a full range of face and body procedures, and nonsurgical procedures such as Botox, fillers, and chemical peels are also available.

second place: The Loudoun Center for Plastic Surgery, Ashburn, LoudounCenterForPlasticSurgery.com, 703-726-1175

third place: Christopher Chang, MD, Fairfax, DrChristopherChang.com, 888-413-3920

Best Day Care

Sparkles! Early Learning Academy at Fair Oaks

12001 Lee Hwy., Fairfax, SparklesOnTheWeb.com, 703-502-8100

Founded in 1991, the day care provides early education to toddlers and preschool-aged children as well as infant care, before and after school programs, and summer day camps. With some staff members remaining with the company for more than 10 years, it aims to provide a caring environment as well as educational activities for students.

second place: Minnieland Academy at Occoquan, Woodbridge, Minnieland.com, 703-491-5035

third place: Montessori School of Herndon, Montessori-Va.com, 703-437-8229

Best Dental Practice

Stephen A. Mabry, DDS, PLC

2800 10th St. N, Arlington, StephenMabryDDS.com, 703-527-3554

The practice’s team provides a full range of dental services, from root canals and emergency services to aesthetic treatments, such as teeth whitening and veneers. Pediatric dentistry and treatment for TMJ-TMD are also available.

second place: Fair Lakes Family and Cosmetic Dentistry, Fairfax, FairLakesDental.com, 703-273-4505

third place: Metropolitan Dental Centre, Fairfax, FairfaxVirginiaCosmeticDentist.com, 703-503-5031

Best Dermatology Practice

Cosmetic Dermatology Center

8377B Greensboro Drive, McLean, Cosmetic-Dermatology-Center.com, 703-827-8600

Nicole Hayre, MD, provides a range of services from basic skin exams, cancer screenings, and mole removal to aesthetic treatments such as injectables, laser treatments, and fillers. Acne treatments are also offered, and the practice is one of the first in Northern Virginia to offer Emsculpt, a procedure that targets fat deposits as well as muscles in the patient’s abdomen.

second place: Prince William Dermatology, Gainesville, PWDerm.com, 571-261-1234

third place: Renewal Dermatology and Medspa, Gainesville, RenewalDermatology.com, 703-753-9860

Best Financial Planning Firm

MiyeWire, LLC

1818 Library St., Suite 500, Reston, MiyeWireLLC.com, 703-925-0308

Owned and operated by women, the firm was founded in 1990 and strives to create a multigenerational relationship with its clients and to help them view financial planning in a positive light rather than as a chore. The firm also has an internal succession and contingency plan in place so that clients can rest assured that their accounts won’t be sold to another firm or taken over by strangers and that their children can continue to work with the same firm.

second place: Buchanan Wealth Management, Reston, BuchananWealth.com, 703-956-2633

third place: Curo Private Wealth, Reston, CuroPrivateWealth.com, 571-526-4581

Best Funeral Home

Money & King Funeral Home

171 Maple Ave. W, Vienna, MoneyAndKing.com, 703-938-7440

Whether offbeat or traditional, Money & King helps its clients design a service that reflects the life of a loved one who has passed and remember them in a personal way. The home also provides both burial and cremation services, as well as a variety of options for permanent memorials.

second place: Pierce Funeral Home, Manassas, PierceFH.com, 703-257-6028

third place: Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton, MoserFuneralHome.com, 540-347-3431

Best Hair Salon

Stylists at North

218 N. Lee St., Suite 220, Alexandria, StylistsAtNorth.com, 571-970-3386

Owner and creative director Luis Miguel Bujia creates an intimate, home-like environment in his salon with a slower pace than traditional salons. Stylists at North offer traditional styling and barbering services as well as balayage highlights and makeup application. Clients can even have their makeup touched up while they get their hair cut.

second place: The Ultimate Barber, Alexandria, TheUltimateBarber.com, 571-483-0032

third place: Three Ways Beautiful Salon, Gainesville, ThreeWaysBeautifulSalon.com, 571-284-5986

Best Home Builder

Drees Homes

8551 Rixlew Lane, Suite 230, Manassas, DreesHomes.com, 703-366-1545

As the nation’s 14th largest privately owned home builder, Drees has been in the business of building homes for almost a century and has been serving Northern Virginia since 1989. The firm designs both custom single-family houses and townhomes and offers energy-efficient options.

second place: Daniels Design & Remodeling, Fairfax, DanielsRemodeling.com, 703-239-2700

third place: Mike Garcia Construction, Woodbridge, MikeGarcia.com, 703-897-0900

Best Hospital

Inova Fairfax Medical Campus

3300 Gallows Road, Falls Church, Inova.org, 703-776-4001

The flagship location for Inova, the hospital has 923 beds and serves Northern Virginia and the surrounding area. The campus features Northern Virginia’s only Level 1 Trauma Center, an organ transplant center, the Inova Heart and Vascular Institute, the Inova Children’s Hospital, and the Inova Women’s Hospital. It also partners with eight nursing schools and seven pharmacy schools.

second place: Inova Loudoun Hospital, Leesburg, Inova.org, 703-858-6000

third place: Virginia Hospital Center, Arlington, VirginiaHospitalCenter.com, 703-558-5000

Best Independent School

The Congressional School

3229 Sleepy Hollow Road, Falls Church, CongressionalSchool.org, 703-533-9711

Founded in 1939, the school serves infants through eighth graders and seeks to cultivate intellectual curiosity and a sense of academic adventure in its students. Congressional also has an athletics program, summer camps, and horseback riding lessons with horses that reside on campus during the warmer months.

second place: St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes Upper School, Alexandria, SSAS.org, 703-751-2700

third place: Flint Hill Preparatory School, Oakton, FlintHill.org, 703-584-2300

Best Interior Design Firm

AKG Design

10130 Colvin Run Road, Suite C, Great Falls, AKGDesignStudio.com, 571-446-1108

AKG was founded in 2016 by Anna Gibson as a boutique design firm specializing in kitchens and bathrooms. Gibson attends design fairs around the world to bring current styles and materials to her customers. She designs for a range of home sizes, from multi-unit condominiums to multi-million-dollar custom homes. This spring AKG plans to open a new showroom in Great Falls in collaboration with other designers and artists from the local community.

second place: Whittington Design Studio, McLean, WhittingtonDesignStudio.com, 703-533-3705

third place: Daniels Design & Remodeling, Fairfax, DanielsRemodeling.com, 703-239-2700

Best Kitchen Design Firm

AKG Design

10130 Colvin Run Road, Suite C, Great Falls, AKGDesignStudio.com, 571-446-1108

Designer Anna Gibson’s design studio walks clients through every step of the kitchen design process, from an initial vision board to choosing fixtures. Gibson’s international experience helps her designs and materials stay current, and the team’s hands-on approach helps clients design a kitchen that reflects their needs and lifestyle.

second place: Case Design/Remodeling, Inc., Falls Church, CaseDesign.com, 703-241-2980

third place: Daniels Design & Remodeling, Fairfax, DanielsRemodeling.com, 703-239-2700

Best Landscaping Company

Kane Landscapes, Inc.

105 Douglas Court, Sterling, KaneLandscapes.com, 703-803-3146

Founded in 1991 when its current president and head designer, Josh Kane, was only 14 years old, Kane Landscapes designs, installs, and maintains landscape designs for residential clients in Northern Virginia. Many of its managers and designers hold degrees in horticulture. Kane also provides snow removal for homes and businesses during the winter months and lawn care during the summer.

second place: Rosemont Landscaping and Lawncare, Alexandria, RosemontLC.com, 571-215-1275

third place: Rossen Landscape, Great Falls, RossenLandscape.com, 703-327-2284

Best Law Firm

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, PLLC

211 Church St. SE, Leesburg, DBLawyers.com, 703-777-7319

A veteran-owned law firm with attorneys who are licensed to practice in more than 40 states, Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig has a wide range of areas of expertise, including business, immigration law, intellectual property disputes, real estate, and trusts and estates. The firm also has an office in China and can settle intellectual property disputes in China’s courts.

second place: Rich Rosenthal Brincefield Manitta Dzubin & Kroeger, LLP, Alexandria, RRBMDK.com, 703-299-3440

third place: Graham Law Firm, PLLC, Leesburg, GrahamLawFirmVa.com, 703-687-6817

Best Massage Therapy Group

Meg Donnelly, Licensed Massage Therapist

464 Herndon Pkwy., Suite 116, Herndon, MassageTherapyByMeg.com, 908 514-8149

Meg Donnelly opened her studio in 2018 and focuses on weekend warriors: active adults who pursue athletics in their spare time. Her clients’ goals include everything from performance recovery to relaxation and stress relief. Her quiet studio features a shared relaxation zone with complimentary herbal tea for clients.

second place: Hideaway Massage, Leesburg, HideawayMassage.com, 703-777-7373

third place: My Bodyoga, Woodbridge, MyBodyoga.com, 703-494-9642

Best Optometrist

The Eyewear Gallery

11900 Market St., Reston, Eyewear-Gallery.com, 703-709-5400

The team at The Eyewear Gallery provides not just eye exams, but consultation to help customers choose the most flattering, stylish frames as well. The staff travels to cities like Paris, Milan, and New York to select the glasses and sunglasses offered at The Eyewear Gallery. Service for contact lens wearers is also provided.

second place: David R. Gore, OD, PC, Haymarket, HaymarketFamilyEyeCare.com, 703-753-6633

third place: Dr. Sam L. Weir & Associates, Warrenton, WarrentonEyes.com, 540-347-0555

Best Orthodontic Practice

Orthodontics by Crutchfield

14012 Sullyfield Circle, Suite E, Chantilly, OBCOrtho.com, 703-263-0575

This orthodontic practice’s beach-themed office has a relaxed atmosphere without a lab coat in sight. Digital imaging is used so that plaster casts aren’t needed to make impressions. In addition to traditional orthodontic care, the practice offers cold laser pain management, TruDenta Migraine Therapy, and Invisalign.

second place: Barakat Orthodontics & Invisalign Center, Sterling, BarakatOrtho.com, 703-433-9330

third place: Sporting Smiles Pediatric Dentistry & Family Orthodontics, Gainesville, SportYourSmile.com, 703-743-5937

Best Orthopedic Practice

Blue Ridge Orthopaedic & Spine Center

52 W. Shirley Ave., Warrenton, BROAVa.com, 540-347-9220

Founded in 1975, Blue Ridge Orthopaedic and Spine Center offers both surgical and nonsurgical solutions. The center’s infection rate is one fourth of the national average, and surgeries are always done by the patient’s doctor, not by a trainee. Blue Ridge is also the only orthopedic practice in the region to routinely use computer imaging when doing hip replacements.

second place: Arthritis & Sports Orthopaedics, Sterling, ArthritisAndSports.com, 703-444-5000

third place: OrthoVirginia, Reston, OrthoVirginia.com, 703-810-5202

Best Pediatric Practice

Northern Virginia Pediatric Associates

107 N. Virginia Ave., Falls Church, NorthernVirginiaPediatrics.com, 703-532-4446

Since 1975, this pediatric practice has provided care for children from infancy until the age of 21. The clinic has walk-in hours during the week for acute illnesses, such as pink eye, or sudden injuries, and someone is always available to answer questions through the 24-hour phone line.

second place: All Pediatrics of Lakeridge, Woodbridge, AllPeds.com, 703-491-4131

third place: Children’s Medical Associates of Northern Virginia, Alexandria, CMANVa.com, 703-914-8989

Best Pet Boarding

Dogtopia

10352 Balls Ford Road, Manassas, Dogtopia.com, 703-278-2101

Dogs can enjoy up to 10 hours per day of supervised, open play at Dogtopia. Webcams are also provided so that owners can keep an eye on their pets during the stay. All locations of Dogtopia are Pet Safe Certified, and most staff members are certified in Pet First Aid and CPR.

second place: Paws Awhile Pet Motel, Warrenton, PawsAwhilePetMotel.com, 540-347-4855

third place: Seneca Hill Animal Hospital Resort & Spa, Great Falls, SenecaHillVet.com, 703-450-6760

Best Physical Therapy Group

Virginia Therapy & Fitness Center

11800 Sunrise Valley Drive, Reston, VTFC.com, 703-297-8133

Each patient receives a full hour with their physical therapist at Virginia Therapy and Fitness Center, founded in 2004. It is also the only facility in Virginia to offer the Hydroworx 300 Underwater Treadmill, which allows patients to rehabilitate injuries or do conditioning work with less impact on joints.

second place: Blue Ridge Orthopaedic & Spine Center, Warrenton, BROAVa.com, 540-347-2918

third place: Arthritis & Sports Orthopaedics, Sterling, ArthritisAndSports.com, 703-444-5000

Best Pool Company

Town & Country Pools, Inc.

7540 Fullerton Court, Springfield, TownAndCountryPools.com, 703-451-6660

Town & Country has been building and servicing pools since 2010 and always has at least one, and sometimes several, supervisors on site when building pools to make sure everything goes smoothly. The company designs, builds, repairs, and upgrades pools and has more than 60 years of combined pool service knowledge.

second place: Aquaman Pool Service, Dulles, AquamanSwim.com, 703-996-8900

third place: Lewis Aquatech, Chantilly, Lewis-Aquatech.com, 703-631-2800

Best Primary Care Practice

Herndon Family Medicine

387 Elden St., Suite 1000, Herndon, HerndonFamilyMedicine.com, 703-481-1505

Trained to provide comprehensive care to patients of all ages, all physicians at Herndon Family Medicine are board certified and trained in internal medicine, pediatrics, gynecology, and family counseling. It is a member of the Fairfax Family Practice Centers group, which has served Northern Virginia since 1971.

second place: Piedmont Family Practice, Warrenton, PiedmontDocs.com, 540-347-4400

third place: Fairfax Family Practice, FairfaxFamilyPractice.com, 703-391-2020

Best Real Estate Firm

The Spear Realty Group

20130 Lakeview Center Plaza, Suite 110, Ashburn, TheSpearRealtyGroup.com, 703-618-6892

With an extensive relationship network in Northern Virginia, the Spear Realty Group has a track record of selling homes 15 days faster than the average agent. Founded in 2004 by Kim Spear, it seeks to give concierge-style service in a competitive market.

second place: Jody Donaldson & The Donaldson Team, Chantilly, TheDonaldsonTeam.com, 703-818-0111

third place: Century 21 Redwood Realty, Ashburn, C21Redwood.com, 703-790-1850

Best Spa

Lansdowne Resort & Spa

44050 Woodridge Pkwy., Leesburg, LansdowneResort.com, 703-729-8400

Spa Minérale offers a full range of spa services —including massages, facials, and body treatments—a fitness studio, an indoor heated pool, a hot tub, and a salon. A visit to the spa is a perfect way to wind down after a day of play at the resort’s golf course or to primp for a special event.

second place: Skin Facial Bar, Vienna, SkinFacialBar.com, 703-827-3777

third place: Salamander Resort & Spa, Middleburg, SalamanderResort.com, 844-303-2723

Best Veterinary Hospital

Pender Vet Animal Hospital

4001 Legato Road, Fairfax, PenderVet.com, 703-591-3304

The veterinary hospital has 24-hour care, as well as boarding and training, and has served the area for more than 40 years. There are 29 veterinarians on staff. House-call service is also provided through the Pender Mobile service for pets that don’t like to ride in the car.

second place: New Baltimore Animal Hospital, Warrenton, NewBaltimoreAnimalHospital.com, 540-347-0964

third place: Stonewall Veterinary Clinic, Gainesville, StonewallVet.com, 703-754-9888

Best Wedding Venue

Heritage Hunt Golf and County Club

6901 Arthur Hills Drive, Gainesville, HeritageHunt.net, 703-743-1100

Heritage Hunt’s newly renovated wedding venue can welcome up to 330 guests. The venue can provide caterers, DJs, florists, and private suites for both the bride’s and groom’s parties. The venue is also available for events such as birthday and retirement parties.

second place: Lansdowne Resort & Spa, Leesburg, LansdowneResort.com, 703-729-8400

third place: The Winery at Bull Run, Centreville, WineryAtBullRun.com, 703-815-2233

Winners were determined by our Best of Virginia Readers’ Survey in January and published in our Best of Virginia 2019 issue.