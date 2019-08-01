Northern Virginia: Living & Recreation Winners 2019

Illustration by Aldo Crusher

Best Bed and Breakfast

Hidden View Bed & Breakfast

36474 Charles Town Pike, Purcellville, HiddenViewBnB.com, 703-669-9306

This inn takes its name from its amazing panoramic views of the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Loudoun Valley, and a neighboring vineyard. The family-owned and operated bed and breakfast is fully inspected, registered, licensed, and accredited, so guests can sleep soundly knowing that their home away from home cares about them, their experiences, and their safety. Hidden View offers guests an outdoor wood-burning fire pit, a lap pool, pool-side patios for dining, a walking path through the woods, and gardens.

second place: Manassas Junction Bed and Breakfast, Manassas, ManassasJunction.com, 703-216-7803

third place: Inn at Evergreen, Haymarket, InnAtEvergreen.com, 703-743-4711

Best “Do Not Miss” Tourist Attraction

George Washington’s Mount Vernon

3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Hwy., Mount Vernon, MountVernon.org, 703-780-2000

Mount Vernon, the 8,000-acre plantation home of George Washington, has an average of one million guests every year. Owned and maintained by the Mount Vernon Ladies’ Association since 1853, it is the most popular historic estate in the nation. In addition to the home, guests can visit the gardens, a working 18th-century-style farm, two museums, and much more.

second place: The Winery at Bull Run, Centreville, WineryAtBullRun.com, 703-815-2233

third place: National Air and Space Museum’s Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, Chantilly, AirAndSpace.si.edu, 703-572-4118

Best Equestrian Event

Virginia Gold Cup

5089 Old Tavern Road, The Plains, VaGoldCup.com, 540-347-2612

A longstanding tradition that attracts thousands of attendees every year, the Virginia Gold Cup is an exciting way to spend a day by the tracks. Great steeplechases and flat racing run all day, in addition to pari-mutuel wagering on all races, including the Kentucky Derby.

second place: Upperville Colt & Horse Show, Upperville.com, 540-687-5740

third place: Middleburg Spring Races, MiddleburgSpringRaces.com, 540-687-6545

Best Fishing Guide Company

Fish and Explore

Falls Church, FishAndExplore.com, 703-609-8083

With guides that specialize in every area of freshwater fishing, Fish & Explore offers everything from floats on local rivers for smallmouth bass to chasing and catching giant catfish. All gear is included—with fine quality brands like Loomis and St. Croix—along with the option for a full- or half-day guide.

second place: GMCO Potomac Riverguide Service, Stafford, GMCOMaps.com, 540-273-1831

Best Golf Course

Heritage Hunt Golf and County Club

6901 Arthur Hills Drive, Gainesville, HeritageHunt.net, 703-743-2000

Heritage Hunt is an active community for adults 55 years or older, housing 3,500 residents over a beautiful 750 acres of garden and landscaping. This gated community has a renovated wedding venue, two clubhouses, an immaculate 18-hole Arthur Hills golf course, dining and fitness facilities, and more.

second place: The Golf Club at Lansdowne, GolfAtLansdowne.com, 703-729-2118

third place: Army Navy Country Club, Arlington, ANCC.org, 703-521-6800

Best Gym or Fitness Studio

Kazaxe

6728 Industrial Road, Springfield, Kazaxe.com, 703-520-5030

Kazaxe does a service to its community by keeping its prices low and providing a safe and vibrant place for all fitness lovers. The studio recognizes that physical health is a path towards total wellbeing, raises awareness for charities such as the Make a Wish Foundation, and offers special passes to those who are in mourning or experiencing grief.

second place: CycleLuv, Leesburg, CycleLuv.com, 703-431-0347

third place: New Trail Cycling Studio, Reston, NewTrailCycling.com, 571-926-8584

Best Historic Site

George Washington’s Mount Vernon

3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Hwy., Mount Vernon, MountVernon.org, 703-780-2000

In February, the estate’s front parlor room was opened to the public after ongoing restoration since 2017, featuring replicas of the Saxon blue furniture given to Washington by his friend George William Fairfax. This year’s projects include excavations for infrastructure improvements and a major exploration of the east lawn.

second place: Manassas National Battlefield Park, Manassas, NPS.gov/Mana, 703-361-1339

third place: Old Town Alexandria,VisitAlexandriaVa.com, 703-746-3301

Best Horseback Riding Lessons

Rainbow Therapeutic Riding Center

16198 Silver Lake Road, Haymarket, RainbowRiding.org, 703-754-6159

The riding center offers therapeutic riding for those recovering from injuries or PTSD; children who face physical, intellectual, developmental, or emotional challenges; and at-risk youth, as well as a summer camp that features five hours of riding per day. All instructors are certified by the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International.

second place: Silver Eagle Stables, Nokesville, SEStable.com, 703-594-4328

third place: Northern Virginia Therapeutic Riding Program, Clifton, NVTRP.org, 703-764-0269

Best Hotel

Salamander Resort & Spa

500 N. Pendleton St., Middleburg, SalamanderResort.com, 844-303-2723

A true luxury destination located in historic Middleburg, the Salamander Resort & Spa rests on 320 acres surrounded by the towering Blue Ridge Mountains and vineyards. Outdoor activities include zip lining, tennis, nature paths, and a state-of-the-art facility, plus 25 acres dedicated to equestrian pastimes.

second place: Lansdowne Resort & Spa, Leesburg, LansdowneResort.com, 703-729-8400

third place: The Ritz-Carlton, McLean, RitzCarlton.com, 703-506-4300

Best Hunting Guide Company

Shady Grove Kennel

11986 Lucky Hill Road, Remington, Shady-Grove.com, 540-439-2683

The Shady Grove hunting preserve stretches over 600 acres of open woods and thickets. It is a well-maintained public facility designed by hunters with hunters in mind. Plan a half- or whole-day hunt, practice your clay shot, or bring your pup along for a training with professional gun dog trainers on the grounds.

second place: Total Sportsman’s Outfitter, Middleburg, TotalSportsmans.com, 540-229-0857

third place: Widewater Waterfowl, Stafford, WidewaterWaterfowl.com, 540-295-9354

Best Marina

Washington Sailing Marina

1 Marina Drive, Alexandria, BoatingInDC.com, 703-548-9027

The Washington Sailing Marina is the premier facility in the D.C. metro area, offering small sailboat racing, sailing classes and camps, and myriad other riverside activities. Float along the beautiful Potomac River and enjoy the views of D.C., or paddleboard around Daingerfield Island. Close to historic sites such as Mount Vernon and the Washington Monument, the marina allows you to take to the water for a new view of the city!

second place: Lake Ridge Park Marina, Woodbridge, PWCGov.org, 703-494-5288

third place: Prince William Marina, Woodbridge, PWMarina.com, 703-494-6611

Best Martial Arts School

Premier Martial Arts

9231 Sudley Road, Manassas, PMAManassas.com, 703-361-3428

Specializing in Israeli Krav Maga, Muay Thai, kickboxing, and Brazilian Jiujitsu, this martial arts school helps students develop self-protection skills, personal character, and physical fitness. Learning martial arts skills can help students prevent violence in the real world as well as grow their communication skills and increase their self-respect and confidence.

second place: Black Belt Academy, Fairfax, BBAFairfax.com, 703-273-5517

third place: Jhoon Rhee Tae Kwon Do, Arlington, ArlingtonKicks.com, 703-532-7433

Best Outdoor Adventure

Fish and Explore

Falls Church, FishAndExplore.com, 703-609-8083

Dedicated to helping children explore the outdoors, Fish and Explore has a variety of camps for children. Through programs like fishing camps, nature photography, hiking, and paddle boarding, children learn about nature and develop confidence in a supervised, safe environment.

second place: Great Falls National Park, McLean, NPS.gov/GrFa, 703-757-3101

third place: Go Ape Treetop Adventures—South Run Park, Springfield, GoApe.com, 800-971-8271

Best Resort

Lansdowne Resort & Spa

44050 Woodridge Pkwy., Leesburg, LansdowneResort.com, 703-729-8400

This AAA Four Diamond resort is home to a 45-hole golf course, a spa, and four restaurants. On Saturdays, enjoy round-trip transportation to wineries in Northern Virginia’s wine country or enjoy the hiking, biking, and walking trails. There are even bikes to rent. Pets are welcome at the resort, and even get their own food and water bowls to use during their stay.

second place: Salamander Resort & Spa, Middleburg, SalamanderResort.com, 844-303-2723

third place: Poplar Springs, Warrenton, PoplarSpringSpa.com, 540-788-3410

Best Retirement Community

Heritage Hunt Golf and County Club

6901 Arthur Hills Drive, Gainesville, HeritageHunt.net, 703-743-2000

A community for those 55 years and older, Heritage Hunt holds 1,853 homes in a variety of styles, including condominiums, attached, and detached, all designed with seniors in mind. Residents can enjoy a dining room, golf course, clubhouse, and fitness center. There are a variety of clubs and activities to join and a hospital two miles away.

second place: Falcons Landing, Potomac Falls, FalconsLanding.org, 703-404-5151

third place: Greenspring, Springfield, EricksonLiving.com, 703-913-1200

Best Summer Camp

Congressional Camp

3229 Sleepy Hollow Road, Falls Church, CongoCamp.org, 703-533-0931

This camp offers a variety of programs, including basketball, biking, various arts and crafts, and even animal tracking. Programs for children age 4 through ninth grade aim to balance fun with age-appropriate challenges.

second place: Lansdowne Resort & Spa, Leesburg, LansdowneResort.com, 703-729-8400

third place: Acting for Young People, Fairfax, AFYP.org, 703-554-4931

Winners were determined by our Best of Virginia Readers’ Survey in January and published in our Best of Virginia 2019 issue.