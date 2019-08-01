Eastern Virginia: Shopping Winners 2019

Illustration by Aldo Crusher
Best Antiques
Kilmarnock Antique Gallery
144 School St., Kilmarnock, Virginia-Antiques.com, 804-435-1207
This local shopping staple offers a large selection of antiques from more than 100 dealers, including the best collection of vintage oyster plates in the region and maybe in all of Virginia. Owner Steve Bonner has a vast knowledge of oyster plates, so make sure to chat with him. Other popular items include midcentury furniture and decorative accessories.
second place: Vintage Potential, Smithfield, VintagePotential.com, 757-542-3600
third place: Williamsburg Antique Mall, AntiquesWilliamsburg.com, 757-565-3422
Best Bicycle Shop
Village Bicycles
9913 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VillageBicyclesNewportNews.com, 757-595-1333
Owned and operated by Walter Gardner, Village Bicycles has helped folks put wheels to the road since 2009. Staff mechanics have more than 90 years of combined mechanical experience, and the shop offers a full range of maintenance and repair services, including fixing a flat tire, packing a bike, and comprehensive tune-ups.
second place: Conte’s Bike Shop, Virginia Beach, ConteBikes.com, 757-491-4505
third place: Trek Bicycle Williamsburg, TrekBikes.com, 757-229-0096
Best Book Store
Ye Olde Book Shoppe
7204 Northumberland Hwy., Heathsville, NorthumberlandPublicLibrary.org, 804-580-5051
Ye Olde Book Shoppe is located just a short distance from the library in Heathsville. Prices range from 50 cents for paperbacks and children’s books to $3 for new hardcover books and $2 for older ones. Antique books and coffee table books typically cost $5. Sets of more than one volume are individually priced.
second place: Prince Books, Norfolk, Prince-Books.com, 757-622-9223
third place: Sundial Books, Chincoteague Island, SundialBooks.net, 757-336-5825
Best Bridal Boutique
Blush Bridal Boutique
185 Herman Melville Ave., Newport News, BlushGowns.com, 757-595-7797
Located in the Port Warwick Shopping Center, Blush is an intimate bridal boutique and a custom-order bridal shop that provides a large selection of gowns in a variety of styles and silhouettes. All gowns are hand-selected each season from many of the top bridal designers.
second place: The Main Event by Emily, Smithfield, TheMainEventByEmily.com, 757-357-2814
third place: Milk & Honey Bride, Virginia Beach, MilkAndHoneyBride.com, 757-995-7323
Best Car Dealer
Northern Neck Chevrolet
18175 Kings Hwy., Montross, NNChevrolet.com, 804-441-9205
Car shoppers and owners in Montross and the surrounding area value Northern Neck Chevrolet’s extensive inventory, competitive lease specials, and finance options. The dealership’s expert auto service includes routine oil changes, tire rotations, alignments, tune-ups, brakes, and transmission services. Since 1997, this family business has treated each customer “as if they were a guest in our home.”
second place: West Point Ford, WestPointVaFord.com, 804-843-2500
third place: Bill Hudgins GMC, Gloucester, BillHudginsAuto.com, 804-693-2828
Best Consignment Shop
Periwinkles Consignment Boutique
215 Mason Ave., Cape Charles, PeriwinklesVa.com, 757-678-2481
Next time you stroll through downtown Cape Charles, be sure to stop at Periwinkles Consignment Boutique, which specializes in “like new” upscale clothing for women of all shapes, sizes, and styles. New inventory arrives weekly, ensuring something for everyone, including accessories like designer purses, shoes, belts, scarves, and jewelry.
second place: Rivah Consignments, Kilmarnock, Facebook.com/RivahConsignments, 757-678-2481
third place: Mosaic Consignments and Gifts, Callao, Mosaic-Consignments-Gifts-LLC.business.site, 804-529-1030
Best Fine Jewelry Store
Burkes Fine Jewelers
86 S. Main St., Kilmarnock, BurkesJewelers.com, 804-435-1302
Dorothy and Fred Burke Sr. opened the doors to Burkes Fine Jewelers in 1969. They built a flourishing business on simple values—good old-fashioned service, superior craftsmanship, and lasting friendships. Now in third-generation ownership, Burkes Fine Jewelers continues their craft with creative skills and modern technique.
second place: Ross’s Fine Jewelers, Kilmarnock, RosssRingsAndThings.com, 804-435-3529
third place: Vashti’s Jewelers, Gloucester, VashtisJewelry.com, 804-693-3434
Best Florist
The Wild Bunch
18 N. Main St., Kilmarnock, TheWildBunchFlowers.com, 804-435-1044
Founded in 2003, The Wild Bunch’s mission is to support local nurseries and farms and to source the freshest seasonal flowers whenever possible. Although the designs might not be your typical florist’s style, the staff uses only premium, high-end florals, and the beauty of the results speaks for itself.
second place: Bridget’s Bouquets, Inc., Montross, BridgetsBouquets.com, 804-493-8800
third place: Britt’s Garden, Wicomico Church, Facebook.com/BrittsGarden, 804-580-4501
Best Gifts
The Rivah
49 S. Main St., Kilmarnock, ShopRivah.com, 804-577-4291
Located on Main Street, The Rivah has been the Northern Neck’s go-to shop for gifts, home décor, antiques, apparel, and accessories since 2012. Owner Emily Hoar listens to the feedback of her patrons and closely observes their shopping habits to curate the ideal blend of Rivah-inspired home décor, fun and trendy gifts and accessories, and a ladies’ apparel boutique.
second place: Papeterie, Kilmarnock, PapeterieVa.com, 804-435-1125
third place: Colonial Collectibles, Warsaw, 804-333-0581
Best Independent Home Décor Store
Feather Your Nest and Cindy Lloyd Design
5011 Richmond Road, Warsaw, FeatherYourNestCindyLloydDesign.com, 804-333-6463
With a showroom in Warsaw and servicing the entire Northern Neck, Feather Your Nest and Cindy Lloyd Design provides custom blinds, shades, curtains, honeycomb cellular shadings, and plantation shutters, as well as motorized blinds and shades. New items are offered along consignment pieces at reasonable prices.
second place: Bay & River Home Décor, Kilmarnock, Facebook.com/BayRiverHomeDecor, 804-436-1900
third place: W.F. Booth and Son, Inc., Kilmarnock, WFBooth.com, 804-435-1329
Best Men’s Clothing Store
Weekends
125 S. Main St., Kilmarnock, WeekendsFashions.com, 804-577-4041
Located in a former Sears Roebuck house that was built in 1904, this specialized men’s and ladies’ boutique was lovingly restored over a two-year period, and in 2015 received the John Hanbury award from the historical society for the repurposing of a historical structure. Customers describe the store as having a “beautiful shopping environment” because of the authentic restoration of the building.
second place: Lowe Tide, Urbanna, Lowe-Tide.com, 804-758-4444
third place: R. Bryant, Ltd., Williamsburg, RBryantLtd.com, 757-253-0055
Best Outdoor Outfitter
REI
350 Independence Blvd., Virginia Beach, REI.com, 757-687-1938
At REI in Virginia Beach, customers find top-brand gear and clothing—and inspiration—for camping, climbing, cycling, fitness, hiking, paddling, travel, and more. The shop also offers classes to help you get the most out of being outdoors, as well as a full range of professional bike shop services.
second place: Great Outdoor Provision Co.,Virginia Beach, GreatOutdoorProvision.com, 757-962-6618
third place: RW’s Sports, Callao, RWSports.com, 804-529-5634
Best Shoe Store
The Shoe Attic
409-B W. Duke of Gloucester St., Williamsburg, Shoe-Attic.com, 757-220-0757
This eclectic shoe store carries great styles you’re hard-pressed to find anywhere else, including Jeffrey Campbell, Seychelles, Irregular Choice, Sam Edelmen, Dolce Vita, BC Footwear, and Poetic License. If that’s not enough, shop for clothes by Project Social T, Unpublished, and BB Dakota and accessories by Rachel O’s, Bunnies in LA, Vanessa Mooney, The Giving Keys, and Pura Vida.
second place: The Shoe Store, Kilmarnock, 804-435-3020
third place: Virginia Shoe Clinic, Kilmarnock, VaShoeClinic.com, 804-577-4012
Best Shopping Area/Mall
MacArthur Center
300 Monticello Ave., Norfolk, ShopMacArthur.com, 757-627-6000
MacArthur Center on Monticello Avenue in downtown Norfolk features 1 million square feet of retail offerings. Spend time exploring Dillard’s or any of the other 140 unique stores. Then, enjoy dining to suit any palate from casual, sit-down restaurants to quick eats in the food court.
second place: Simon Premium Outlets, Williamsburg, PremiumOutlets.com, 757-565-0702
third place: Lynnhaven Mall, Virginia Beach, LynnhavenMall.com, 757-340-9340
Best Sporting Goods Store
RW’s Sports
1434 Northumberland Hwy., Callao, RWSports.com, 804-529-5634
Founded in 1990, RW’s Sports started out as a simple tackle shop with some saltwater bait, tackle, and T-shirts. These days, it’s a 10,000-square-foot hunting and fishing supply store with everything from turkey calls and duck decoys to guns, ammo, umbrella rigs, rods, and reels.
second place: Sports Centre, Kilmarnock, SportsCentreOnTheBay.com, 804-435-1211
third place: Point 2 Running Company, Newport News, RunPoint2.com, 757-223-5000
Best Women’s Clothing Store
The Dandelion
4372 Irvington Road, Irvington, TheDandelion.com, 804-438-5194
Housed in a former parsonage built in the heart of Irvington during the Steamboat Era, The Dandelion is a “living catalog” and a “treasure trove” of fabulous ladies’ clothing, jewelry, shoes, and accessories, as well as gifts and decorative elements that owners Jean Ward-Smith and Sheila Broderick Brown have searched for worldwide.
second place: The Rivah, Kilmarnock, ShopRivah.com, 804-577-4291
third place: The Shoe Attic, Williamsburg, Shoe-Attic.com, 757-220-0757
Winners were determined by our Best of Virginia Readers’ Survey in January and published in our Best of Virginia 2019 issue.